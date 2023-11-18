Reviewers Swear By These 39 Skincare Products Under $25

Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian has lots to say about this multipurpose product: "I've used this micellar water for several years and *love* it for my sensitive skin! It's especially great for days when I don't have the energy to drag myself to the bathroom to properly wash my face. I keep a bottle of this by my bed and just soak a cotton pad with micellar water to clean my face."

Promising review: "Best makeup remover EVER!! I am head over heels in love with this product! I have used it as my go-to cleanser for years. It's very gentle and even cooling to your skin — a very light lovely scent. Don't saturate the cotton ball or pad too much or you will get make-up and residue sloshing into your eyes as someone described above. A little goes a long way and your makeup almost disappears like magic. Note: if you do get it in your eyes, it does not burn. No harsh chemicals to worry about. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!" –Babsie

