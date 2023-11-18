Reviewers Swear By These 39 Skincare Products Under $25

1. A 3-in-1 alcohol-free micellar water — it features rose water and glycerin for a soothing formula you can use day and night. This must-have beauty product can be used for cleansing, no-rinse makeup removal, and even as a hydrating toner!
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian has lots to say about this multipurpose product: "I've used this micellar water for several years and *love* it for my sensitive skin! It's especially great for days when I don't have the energy to drag myself to the bathroom to properly wash my face. I keep a bottle of this by my bed and just soak a cotton pad with micellar water to clean my face."
Promising review: "Best makeup remover EVER!! I am head over heels in love with this product! I have used it as my go-to cleanser for years. It's very gentle and even cooling to your skin — a very light lovely scent. Don't saturate the cotton ball or pad too much or you will get make-up and residue sloshing into your eyes as someone described above. A little goes a long way and your makeup almost disappears like magic. Note: if you do get it in your eyes, it does not burn. No harsh chemicals to worry about. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!" –Babsie
2. A set of dermaplaning razors for anyone who wants to get that salon-quality exfoliation and hair removal at home. These versatile blades can remove peach fuzz and dead skin, and can even be used to quickly shape your eyebrows if you don't have time to pluck!
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I don’t normally write reviews but this product deserves a special shout-out! I’ve tried other products to remove my peach fuzz on my face, and nothing works like this. My face is baby soft! 10/10 recommend!" —Laura
3. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you need it.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
4. A colorful whipped body butter that's created with a blend of mango and shea butters for a moisturizing formula, so you can add a playful flair to your post-shower routine.
Promising reviews: "THE BEST. I love her butters, the perfect scents, and how they make my skin feel. If you’re looking for your scent, you’ll find it here. Love the samples she sent me and ended up ordering a full size because of them! And I love the mini scoop and sticker so much too! Every time I get paid, I'm running." —Sally
"I love the body butters! I live how thick they are it’s my favorite consistency. I picked French vanilla coffee, oatmeal milk and honey, and cashmere coco butter. The last one is my favorite scent out the three. This is definitely the shop I’m gonna be getting my body butters from they are perfect!" —Christine Benoit
Endless Glow Skincare is a woman-owned small business that offers handcrafted body butters and scrubs.
5. Cult-favorite and best-selling Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which has earned over 14,000 5-star ratings from reviewers who are obsessed with its moisturizing formula that's also infused with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil for visibly firmer and smoother skin. Also, it smells really really good!
Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE IT! Whole body!!! Compliments from everyone of how well I smell, and I love the softness of how my skin feels. Please don’t change anything or discontinue. Love, love it!!!!" —Debra Darling
6. A bottle of Bio-Oil with over 74,000 5-star ratings because of how effectively it helps fade scars, stretch marks, dark spots, and acne marks. Its moisturizing, multipurpose formula features rosemary, chamomile, and lavender oils, along with vitamins A and E, for a skin-soothing all-over oil.
Promising review: "AMAZING PRODUCT! I am amazed! I wash my face with Cetaphil gentle cleanser while in the shower, and immediately after getting out of the shower put BioOil on my skin. That is all I do. I do have a spot treatment from Neutrogena with 10% maximum-strength benzoyl peroxide for those SUPER STUBBORN pimples, but hardly use it since starting with BioOil. I will forever use this product and recommend when I can. I have olive-toned, freckled, medium to dry skin with oily nose and forehead, adult hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation. BioOil has given me a literal GLOW! I feel confident with my face again. I hardly leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Good luck on your healthy skin journey." —Amazon Customer
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, morning and before i go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes." –Amazon Customer
7. The über-popular Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, which will quickly become your go-to clay mask for everything: hair, face, skin, whatever*. It has over 70,000 5-🌟 ratings from reviewers because of how effectively it works and literally all you have to do is mix the clay with water (or diluted apple cider vinegar) for a deep clean.
It's great for people with oily skin and hyperpigmentation when used as a face mask. Combine the powder with apple cider vinegar for the best results! Although, if you have sensitive skin, we definitely recommend starting with water.
*Of course, this mask should only be used externally!
Promising reviews: "I don't normally leave reviews but this product is a game-changer! I have only used it one time and noticed results right away! This mask gets deep under your pores and removes all the dirt and bacteria. Combine with apple cider vinegar for the best results!" —Joidon Jennings
"This is my second time buying this and I love it. I use it for both my face and hair and it leaves them so soft. I have very oily skin and occasional acne but this clears it right up. Also my hair is thick and curly and tends to have product build up after long protective styles, and this clay makes it clean and soft. The only thing is that it's a little messy but it's powder so that's a given. I will buy it again. ❤" —Tori
8. Korean skincare exfoliating mittens if you want to be both satisfied *and* grossed out — these will buff away dead skin on your body to leave you with glowing, softer skin wherever you use it!
Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz
9. Foot exfoliating peel masks that must be magic considering the way dead skin flakes off after one application, eventually leaving you with feet softer than when you were born, TBH. Is the peeling skin process gross? Definitely. But over 13,000 5-star ratings prove the results are worth it.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel (or be totally grossed out) at the layers of dead skin peeling off your feet.
Promising review: "Easy to use and will make your feet peel. And I mean peel aaaaaalot!! The first time I used them was on a Friday night and by Monday I was peeling. Soaked my feet on Tuesday and used a pumice stone on my heels and calluses under my big toe. Be prepared as you will have skin in your socks and everywhere you walk without shoes/socks in the house. So worth the results." —Tracey
10. Or! A foot file, which requires a little elbow grease to tackle those crusted and calloused feet once and for all (or at least, regularly). You can skip the costly pedis and make a spa day out of it from the comfort of your home!
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently, and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them. This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
11. Bestselling Unseen Sunscreen by Supergoop! designed with a protective SPF 40 formula that reviewers say doesn't leave behind an ashy layer or sticky residue. Plus, it's water-resistant, so definitely pack it on your next beach vacation.
Promising reviews: "A total game changer! This has completely helped clear up my skin. I feel like other SPFs would've clog my pores and has a cast. This product is amazing! It has reduced my clogged pores, applies well with makeup, and leaves me glowy." —casandra21
"Game changer!! SO happy I took the plunge and purchased this! Lightweight and matte — the perfect sunscreen and primer solution for my oily combo skin. Does not pill when it comes into contact with my moisturizer, does not melt off my skin in the heat, and keeps everything together when I wear makeup. Definitely protects my skin because my scars have not darkened!" —jessyj07
12. A tube of Skin1004 Water-Fit sun serum because protected skin is the first step to a glowing complexion and hyaluronic acid offers a moisturizing texture with a lightweight finish.
Promising review: "I’ve never written an amazon review in my life. But this sunscreen is so amazing, I just felt like i had to. I literally cried happy tears after I put this on bc i was searching so hard for an affordable, moisturizing but not greasy, and no white cast sunscreen. I am brown and almost every sunscreen has given me a white cast. but this finishes like a serum on my face, doesn’t leave my face tacky, and is so watery in a good way. Just buy it (especially before it gets super popular)!!" —k
13. A gentle, yet hardworking CeraVe eye cream, which has over 36,000 5-star ratings from reviewers for its hydrating formula. A combo of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides helps reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles, while also calming your skin. No more piling on the concealer after your next all-nighter!
Promising review: "Noticeable overnight! This product exceeded my expectations with just one use — very fair sensitive skin, over 50 and wanted something affordable but healthy for my eye area starting to build puffiness and darkness. Just put the recommended dose on at nighttime and by morning I could see a noticeable reduction in puffiness. I am already adding this to my automatic subscription — great value and result!" —Roxy - Amazon Customer
