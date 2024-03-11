24 Sex Toys That Offer Just As Much Bang As Their Buck (AKA They're Worth It)

Oh, and this petit prince is waterproof, too.

Promising reviews: "OK I never thought I would leave a review on this kind of item but it must be said… THIS LITTLE THING IS A SOUL SNATCHER. I purchased it because I’m in my late 30s and honestly in my sexual prime. I need something to fill in for the day when my boyfriend and I aren’t…cough cough…active. I figured the angled tip would be nice. But WOW. The strength on this little thing is unbelievable. It could power a rocket ship. I read a lot of reviews saying it breaks pretty quickly and honestly even if it does it would have still been WELL worth the money. I’ve had it an hour and I have already 'enjoyed it' 4 times. This little thing is amazing. Do yourself a favor…BUY IT NOW. Now I’m waiting for my soul to re-enter my body." —Zoey

"Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy sex, but I wanted to know what an actual orgasm felt like. I’ve tried a few different vibrators and none have had the effect I wanted. But THIS. THIS ONE. I’m getting tingly just thinking about it. This thing is small but GOD is it POWERFUL. I could barely keep it together. The SOUNDS that came out of my mouth were scary almost. I felt like I was possessed but in the best way possible. In about a few minutes I orgasmed. Unbelievable. I had to just lie there and focus on my breathing because I felt like I was actually going to pass out. I’ve officially surpassed the need for men. This is all I need. Buy this. QUICKLY." —mkt727

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.