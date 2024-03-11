24 Sex Toys That Offer Just As Much Bang As Their Buck (AKA They're Worth It)

1. A discreet bullet vibrator boasting an angled precision tip, so you can directly stimulate your clit with its 10 powerful vibration modes.
Oh, and this petit prince is waterproof, too.
Promising reviews: "OK I never thought I would leave a review on this kind of item but it must be said… THIS LITTLE THING IS A SOUL SNATCHER. I purchased it because I’m in my late 30s and honestly in my sexual prime. I need something to fill in for the day when my boyfriend and I aren’t…cough cough…active. I figured the angled tip would be nice. But WOW. The strength on this little thing is unbelievable. It could power a rocket ship. I read a lot of reviews saying it breaks pretty quickly and honestly even if it does it would have still been WELL worth the money. I’ve had it an hour and I have already 'enjoyed it' 4 times. This little thing is amazing. Do yourself a favor…BUY IT NOW. Now I’m waiting for my soul to re-enter my body." —Zoey
"Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy sex, but I wanted to know what an actual orgasm felt like. I’ve tried a few different vibrators and none have had the effect I wanted. But THIS. THIS ONE. I’m getting tingly just thinking about it. This thing is small but GOD is it POWERFUL. I could barely keep it together. The SOUNDS that came out of my mouth were scary almost. I felt like I was possessed but in the best way possible. In about a few minutes I orgasmed. Unbelievable. I had to just lie there and focus on my breathing because I felt like I was actually going to pass out. I’ve officially surpassed the need for men. This is all I need. Buy this. QUICKLY." —mkt727
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
2. The sleek Arc G-spot vibrator by Dame that has a clit-stimulating ridge and curved handle to help you reach bliss.
This waterproof vibrator has a run time of 1.5 hours with five intensities and five patterns to keep you buzzing.
Promising reviews: "I bought the arc as my second internal vibrator, and it is amazing. It does take a few times to get used to, but that's expected. The texture is amazing, and the color is absolutely adorable (I got the minty blue one). The controls are so easy to use during and don't get in the way. Overall, it's a great purchase and well worth the money.🧡" —Kaitlyn E.
"Wasn't sure if it was worth the investment but one of my friends convinced me and I haven't been disappointed once! 10/10 Recommend!" —Anna S.
Get it from Dame (in ice and plum) or Amazon for $99 (currently only available in plum).
3. A dual-stimulating vibrator with 10 vibration settings and 11 intensities, not to mention innovative suction technology that stimulates your clit all the way to nirvana.
It also has Smart Silence technology, which means it turns itself off when not touching your body. And it includes a secondary suction tip, to make sure you have the perfect fit for a custom (kinda) blended orgasm.
My colleague Taylor Steele owns this toy and loves it, saying it's definitely worth the price: "This is the toy that, if it somehow went missing, I'd probably die. I'm. Serious. I love the size and feel of the Duo. Its 12 pressure *and* vibration modes leave nothing to be desired...because everything you could want is right here in one luxurious package! And I love that it senses when it's no longer needed and goes into sleep mode (until I'm ready for more, of course)! Please treat yourself to this toy. It *will* make your life better."
Promising review: "Worth every penny. I have owned of the original Womanizers since 2015 and it worked without fail until recently, so I didn't have a problem spending the 200 bucks on this one because I knew that the quality would be unmatched. I'm very happy to report though that the Duo outperformed my expectations and I'm looking forward to enjoying it for a few years to come. The Duo is top-notch, however if it doesn't look like the toy for you, you really can't go wrong with the Womanizer brand." —Rachel
Get it from Womanizer for $159 (originally $219; available in black and bordeaux).
4. A vibrating cock ring by Lelo because yes, it takes two to tango — but it only takes one cock ring to amplify pleasure for a couple.
This waterproof cock ring has six vibration modes, so you definitely get a lot of bang for your buck.
Promising review: "We have a half dozen of these kinds of 'rings' and this is, by far, our favorite. It's easy to use, comfortable and works as promised. We have another brand that is identical to this one that works well, but it's not as comfortable — but it's also about a quarter of the price. Lelo stuff is wicked expensive, but if you want the best of the best, this is it." —RM
Get it from Amazon for $83.32+ (available in black and green).
5. A sleek and powerful wand vibrator in case you want to up the ante on your solo (or partner) play by exploring up to 50 vibration combinations and, thankfully, a versatile waterproof design.
Promising reviews: "I've been on the hunt for a new vibe that rumbles hard and has a variety of modes. This hits all the spots. Worth every penny. Squirts to new levels. Perfect. Off to buy a fleet of Vush vibes." —Stacy
"10000% worth the purchase. I’ve never had a vibrator before or seen the benefit in having one but after a friend recommended this to me I couldn’t believe how much I’ve miss out not having one. Definitely worth it, I’d recommend it to all my friends. Vush you have done a great job, I was blown away." —Sasha H.
Get it from Vush for $49 (originally $70).
Vush is an Australia-based sexual wellness brand that’s all about self-love and creating IG-worthy sex toys that’ll rock your world and match your aesthetic.
6. A hefty 8-inch stainless-steel dildo that offers a delectable weight and feeling if you want to treat yourself or your lover to a unique sort of pleasure. Reviewers absolutely rave about how great it is no matter which orifice you use it in (read: vaginally or anally) because it'll hit the exact right spot!
This stainless-steel beauty weighs 2 pounds, so you'll definitely feel it.
Promising reviews: "This wand is freaking amazing. It will have you singing holy praises and hallelujahs, seeing stars, you name it. I've discovered over the years that I don't 'get off' through VP, there always has to be some other stimulation involved. Not even a man has been able to help me achieve the big 'O,' it's always a one woman job. This thing is mind blowing, seriously. The most intense, long lasting orgasms I have EVER experienced. And this will "make it rain", so be prepared to clean up a mess. I'm talking 3-4 in a row. So worth it though. I know people complain about the price, but I only want the best for my lady flower. So money is no object in this instance, and it's a great investment. You'd seriously have this thing forever! No recharging or buying batteries, just some good old antibacterial soap or a quick boil down." —Igivegoodhair
"After doing a lot of research, I decided to give the Njoy Pure Wand a try. WOW! Wish I would have gotten this in the beginning. The first time I used it, I felt things that I’ve never felt before. The finish is outstanding and super smooth. It inserts easily and is very comfortable to use. The weight is perfect and really enhances your ability to stimulate your prostate. The two different size balls make this usable by anyone. The length and curve let you reach your good spots, wherever they are. Start slowly and explore different areas. Take your time. You will know when you’ve found your prostate. Try using just pressure as well as different motions and speeds. You will figure out what works for you. Needless to say, I am an instant fan of this wonderful toy. My favorite by far, and WELL worth the money! Get it, and you will not regret it." —st53
Get it from Amazon for $68.90.
7. A hyper-realistic Pink Lady Mini Lotus Fleshlight that'll treat your penis to a real good time with its patented SuperSkin interior that delivers a lifelike sensation with controlled suction.
This Fleshlight is tight, to simulate the feeling of actual intercourse and deliver something close to that satisfying penis-in-vagina-or-anus feeling one can only experience IRL.
Promising review: "Where do I begin, this product is amazing! Very Realistic. 1,000X better than hands, I will never go back! A lot better orgasms too! Worth every penny and then some! Cheers." —J. Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $69.95.
8. And a unique faux-leather pillow for Fleshlight enthusiasts looking to unlock a different kind of hands-free pleasure.
No, the Fleshlight is not included. But this positioning pillow is specifically designed for Fleshlight users who want to explore missionary position solo. If you're into doggy style, don't worry because there's a pillow for that! The faux-leather design offers a sleek look and easy cleanup afterward.
One reviewer recommends using a Fleshlight Flight toy with this pillow, if you don't have one already.
Promising reviews: "Was worried about buying this at first, comes in a brown box unmarked, I will say that this is a great investment. Thought about it for a while but man this thing beats normal masturbation with a flesh light by far. It will stick a little bit out the front but not enough to really bother you. Make sure you wash it after every use, Lysol wipes will work fine for temp, but put it in the wash every now and again so it doesn't smell. This thing is worth it, and whenever I have a dorm inspection everyone just thinks it's a pillow with a drink holder in it." —Ziphen
"Amazing, not worth buying a Fleshlight without it. I shoot seven bags into this thing on a daily basis... shit is so cash." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $139.99.
9. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation. If Christian Grey had a penis that did all of these things, could you really blame Anastasia for falling for him?
This rabbit vibrator weighs in at 10 inches long with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and soft, silky, body-safe silicone that's submersible, offering thrilling rumbles as you play.
Promising review: "I am absolutely thrilled to have bought this. I know many people looking at it will think the price is extortionate but you really do get what you pay for. This rabbit vibe is ridiculously powerful — especially the clit vibrational settings! The toy itself is very hard and rigid so that's something to bear in mind. There are other toys on the market of you're looking for something softer. The head is so beautiful and bulbous, and has more girth than I expected, which was a welcome surprise. The length is so perfect and gives a deliciously 'full' feeling. I like the fact that it stands when charging. Also, the cute little pouch to keep the vibe in is a nice addition." —KansasGirl
10. A remote-controlled prostate vibrator with dual motors and six powerful vibrations to explore that simultaneously stimulate the perineum and prostate (or G-spot) for maximum sensation.
The remote works from a distance of up to 40 feet and has motion-sensitive technology with eight different settings to tease and tempt during couples' play. The vibrator boasts a graduated design, so your body can hold it in place during intercourse (if you want to) and it's also waterproof. *splash*
Promising review: "This massager takes the art of prostate massage to a whole new level. While I have used the Njoy line of manual massagers for some time with excellent results, I have tried a few powered models of massagers of various manufacturers and been unimpressed with the results. Until now that is — Hugo is truly phenomenal! While a bit pricey, it is easily worth every penny. If you enjoy prostate massage, you need one of these!" —Native Son
Get it from Amazon for $163.99 (currently only available in blue).