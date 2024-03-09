25 Sex Toys That Are Wayyy Better Than Any Hand, Mouth, Or Person Could Ever Be

1. A powerful rabbit vibrator that delivers unique kneading and slipping external stimulation in case you're looking for something simple to spice things up.
This dual-stimulating silicone toy offers 10 powerful vibration modes and 5 inches of insertable length to reach that sweet spot.
Promising review: "The color is beautiful and the toy is so soft to the touch. The vibration and mode options make for different experiences and there is something for everyone. The charging is quick and simple so you can get to playing soon after un-boxing. This thing works AMAZING I was skeptical for 25 dollars but thought it was worth a shot. I am so glad I actually took a chance because this baby is the best thing I've ever owned. If you're thinking of giving it a chance do it! You won't be disappointed!" —Shelia
Get it from Amazon for $32.98 (available in purple and teal).
2. A petite precision bullet designed with silky silicone and seven vibration modes to tickle your fancy all over.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting so much power in a small device. This was my first toy and I was hoping it didn’t feel cheap or plastic. I wanted a pretty yet not so obvious toy, and I am glad I took a chance!! Definitely wasn’t disappointed. 😜😉Very powerful vibration, easy clean up, and easy to hide. Love the color combo of a dark mauve and golden hue!! No batteries needed and also waterproof! This literally has it ALL!! Excellent item!! 😁👍" —EmiQ
"This is my first vibrator and it did not disappoint. You can use it alone or with your partner. I loved it soo much I ordered one for my best friend as well. I will definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a small yet powerful vibrator." —Toya
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A vibrating masturbator sleeve that does away with all the bulk of a classic masturbator but still delivers with 10 vibration settings and a customized snugness based on your (or a partner's) grip and rhythm.
There's a little bump at the top for an even more stimulating touch to the base of your tip, and ridges on the inside so that every movement offers stimulation.
I don't have a penis, but this looks incredible, and I want it.
Promising review: "Where do start!!!!! This has brought so much more spice into the bedroom. My bf was a bit scared at first, but this has changed our sex life big time!!! It’s a must, I don’t use it often, but I love it and so does my bf." —Denise S.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
4. A powerful rechargeable wand vibrator boasting a sleek, minimalist design. It has 20 powerful vibration patterns for you to explore at 10 varying intensities and definitely delivers mind-blowing sessions!
The silicone head is flexible and body safe, so you can maneuver this wand with ease — not to mention, it has a travel lock and case if you decide to take it on the go. If this wand seems a little too bulky for your style...grab the travel-friendly Le Wand Petite with all the same power and more color options. Then you can elevate your wands with one of the compatible silicone attachments!
Promising review: "Three words. (Four words? Two words and one hyphenated?) MULTIPLE. MIND-BLOWING. ORGASMS. (Okay more words) Whether I’m going solo or my partner is using it on me, it’s my ultimate go-to. The amount of possibilities between vibe patterns and intensities are as endless as the orgasms. Absolutely worth every penny and then some. (Not to mention HOW PRETTY IT IS)." —Caitlindashney
Get it from Spectrum Boutique for $166.50 (available in six colors) or Le Wand for $179.99 (available in five colors).
Spectrum Boutique is a sex-positive retailer run by self-proclaimed "Dildo Duchess" Zoe Ligon to provide customers with curated collections and resources.
5. A textured silicone vibrator with 12 vibrating modes and a realistic-inspired design, so you can finally give your favorite spots the attention (and stimulation) they deserve.
Promising review: "Charging port is up on the top, by the way, when you open this. This particular series of vibes (with this gold section on the side) are more powerful than you might expect. And, this is not a super hard toy. That's something you can't really tell off some page on the internet, but this has good bend to it. It's smaller than I expected but not at all disappointed. I just wish that the buttons on it were more visible or tactile." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
6. A vibrating anal plug, featuring graduated beads and 16 vibration modes, so you can feel every little thing as you explore the rear.
Promising reviews: "Feels amazing going in and even better once it’s turned on, the vibrations are enough to hit that special spot and leave you begging for more!" —Anonymous
"If you’re looking for a product to send shockwaves through your body, this is it! This toy will keep you excited and pleasured for hours. Try it with your partner or enjoyed by yourself. You will not be disappointed!" —Jerome Monegan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
7. A palm-sized vibrator that can also l-l-l-lick you from your head to your toes, but no really — this toy has a "tongue" that has nine vibrations and nine licking motions for dual stimulation.
Promising review: "After my first use (shoutout for arriving in the mail charged) I came like NO OTHER! I didn’t know how I was going to feel about the tongue but it reminded me of the best head I’ve received so obviously I was in love. 😂 So if you wanna ditch your man, woman, person, and whoever else, this toy will keep you satisfied probably better than they can. 12/10" —TJ
"With the price of this I didn't expect much...but WOW. I am shocked at how awesome this little gadget is; so awesome in fact I don't even get two minutes in using before it's game over for me (in a really good way). It's easy to use alone or during intercourse for extra intensity (good lordy), waterproof, soft/smooth and easy to clean, charged fast and holds the charge for a shockingly long time. It has more speed/intensity options than I need but having the option to go up is nice. Overall very very happy I stumbled across this little gem." —Kieley Sue
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four colors).
8. The Poco vibrator by MysteryVibe, which is ingeniously designed for G-spot stimulation with a flexible body shaped to resemble fingers and dual motors, so you can feel all 16 intensities no matter where it's placed.
Promising reviews: "You will not be disappointed! Using Poco is like having an ultra-thick, dual-motor-controlled finger pleasure you, that unlike most human fingers, won't get tired. It's pretty perfect." —Laura
"There are so many times when we wish we had a discreet, compact, powerful vibrator tucked away in the bedside drawer to play with, forget about the world and reach new levels of euphoria. That’s exactly what I got from the Poco vibrator! The best pocket vibrator in the market by far!" —Claudia
Get it from MysteryVibe for $143 (originally $179).
9. A cock ring that's basically a watch for your dick with an adjustable band and 10 vibration modes for you (and maybe even your lover) to enjoy.
Promising reviews: "I was wanting to get something for my husband and I and this did not disappoint us. We were both pleased with using this as an add-on. He said it pleased him to see the pleasure on my face." —Ro
"After an initial size shocker, I love this little thing. Fits snug enough to wear it out and about. I love ❤️ to keep it in me on zoom meetings. Great for everyday. Use alone or with other toys. Great prep item or masturbation item." —renee quinn
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
10. A dual stimulation rose vibrator, affectionately referred to as the "Soul Snatcher" by reviewers. The egg lets you get a little internal action, while its nine-speed tongue petal can stimulate your clit, nipples, and soul (apparently).
Promising reviews: "I've seriously never had a partner that could perform better than this toy. A lot of settings and speeds. Love it." —Amazon Customer
"This is a really fun toy. Definitely more of a flicker instead of a licker, but intense nonetheless. It's a different feeling from a simple vibrator because of the flicking motion, and it feels amazing. I have zero complaints. The material is soft and easy to clean. The little buzzy bulb on the end is really powerful, too!" —T.D.H.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
11. An automatic masturbator designed with an actual handle for effortless stroking. Plus, this toy has seven vibration patterns and four thrusting patterns to deliver a sucking sensation during play.
Promising reviews: "I recently broke up with my partner and was getting sick of my left hand. I then found this gem, and WOW, is it like magic! It has just the right tempos to bring you to that point of no return and the right grip to push you over the edge. Now, I'm not even in a rush for a new partner! :D" —Matthew C.
"This is an easy masturbator to use; you just stick your member in, and the machine does all the work. The variation of speeds will make this work for anyone, whether you like it quick and sturdy or you like to go slow and steady. You surely will be happy with the outcome of this machine, and your member will thank you. The hammer shape makes you feel that you are holding the one and only but in sex toy form. You will truly feel like Thor when you use this masturbator, and feel the lightning-like feeling from your member to your toes. That ultimate tingling sensation when you release. Grab the hammer and just let it do its magic." —Alex
Get it from Honey Play Box for $113.99.