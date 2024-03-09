25 Sex Toys That Are Wayyy Better Than Any Hand, Mouth, Or Person Could Ever Be

Promising reviews: "I recently broke up with my partner and was getting sick of my left hand. I then found this gem, and WOW, is it like magic! It has just the right tempos to bring you to that point of no return and the right grip to push you over the edge. Now, I'm not even in a rush for a new partner! :D" —Matthew C.

"This is an easy masturbator to use; you just stick your member in, and the machine does all the work. The variation of speeds will make this work for anyone, whether you like it quick and sturdy or you like to go slow and steady. You surely will be happy with the outcome of this machine, and your member will thank you. The hammer shape makes you feel that you are holding the one and only but in sex toy form. You will truly feel like Thor when you use this masturbator, and feel the lightning-like feeling from your member to your toes. That ultimate tingling sensation when you release. Grab the hammer and just let it do its magic." —Alex

Get it from Honey Play Box for $113.99.