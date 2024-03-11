20 Sex Toys I Think You'll Fall In Love With After One Super Satisfying Sesh

1. A hefty 8-inch stainless-steel dildo that offers a delectable weight and feeling if you want to treat your lover to a unique sort of pleasure.
This stainless steel beauty weighs 2 pounds, so you'll definitely feel it.
Promising review: "My wife would have NEVER bought something like this to bring into our bedroom even though we have experimented with typical sex toys like vibrators and even a Lelo Gigi for G-spot stimulation. Well, I ordered the Pure Wand and it came right on schedule and my wife calls me at work after it came to the front door and said she would take a look at it later. Well, I got a text message from her and she said she put the baby down for a nap and had our older son 'busy' and she was going to take a peek at the new toy. 25 mins later I get a phone call and all I can say was the first thing out of her mouth was 'OH MY GOD!!! OH MY GOD!!' And for the whole coming weekend she was so pumped that it got used several times and she demonstrated it to me and I got to say if you want to get a toy that is going to help bring new life into your marriage bed then I'd HIGHLY recommend this one. BTW she wants to help me learn how to use it for prostate massage and I'm thinking about it..." —M. Green
Get it from Amazon for $70.
2. Zeep! is proof that Cute Little Fuckers never misses. This versatile cutie boasts a thin leaf design for pinpointed vibes or flip it over for broad, all-over stimulation. Its textured smiling design also offers even more sensation play whether solo or with a partner.
It's waterproof, versatile and comes with a bullet vibrator that has five patterns and speeds to explore.
Promising reviews: "Screams, moans, unbelieving gasps, and crotchal-to-crotchal vibrator sharing. Then there was a lot of lying back exhausted, breathing heavily, and saying of the word 'Wow.' Fantastic for couples without penii. (Probably fantastic in other contexts, as well, though I can't attest either way to that.)" —pretty squid
"I loved the Zeep vibrator! It felt great to place all over my vulva while the tip allowed for my sensation play along my clitoris. Also love using this hands-free while grinding on a pillow. It’s so cute too, and a regular part of my solo sex routine." —bananas
Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $69 (tee hee; available in emerald and mint).
Cute Little Fuckers is a queer-owned small business that features (some very adorable) creature-inspired sex toys, making them less intimidating and more versatile to everyone’s needs.
3. A hyper-realistic Pink Lady Mini Lotus Fleshlight that'll treat your penis to a real good time with its patented SuperSkin interior that delivers a lifelike sensation with controlled suction.
This Fleshlight is tight, to simulate the feeling of actual intercourse and deliver something close to that satisfying penis-in-vagina-or-anus feeling one can only experience IRL.
Promising review: "Where do I begin, this product is amazing! Very Realistic. 1,000X better then hands, I will never go back! A lot better orgasms too! Worth every penny and then some! Cheers." —J. Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $69.95.
4. A submersible Satisfyer Pro 2 with over 41,000 5-⭐️ ratings from viewers because of its nondirect clitoral stimulation and 11 pulsating suction intensities.
5. The OG Magic Wand that's been delivering *relief* to loyal users for decades with two rumbly speeds and a simple single switch.
The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. More importantly, you don't have to have a nose twitch to turn this wand on.
Promising review: "I almost never write Amazon reviews. This one is amazing. This product has two modes...fast or faster!!!! Couldn't afford that one. I got the one with the plug. 50 dollars. Worth it. 💧🌧️🚿 (If you know what I mean!)" —Levi Franklin
Get it from Amazon $54.80+ (also available in a rechargeable cordless version).
6. A hand-sculpted artisan dildo, just perfect for play with several design options including gentle curves, a suction cup base, and a girth to make your eyes roll back.
The pictured dildos and plugs are all part of Blush's Avant collection, with several representing the colors of a specific Pride flag for their uber-popular Pride collection. Each dildo is a different length and girth, so you literally can't go wrong.
Promising reviews: "Beautiful, well-made, perfect size and shape, pretty much the best one ever." —Anonymous (on Sin City)
"I love sex toys, this one is the newest one in my collection. This brand makes the most soft and sensational sex toys that I've ever used. The feel is wonderful to the skin and if you're looking for something more on the bigger side this is the right one for you. I generally prefer dildos with a more narrow head so if you're like me you may have a hard time (pun intended) getting this one in but I took on the challenge. I just had to get very lubricated and extra turned on in order to fit this big boy, but in the end I had that feeling of fullness that I was looking for accompanied by the amazing texture from the toy and ended up coming super hard and feeling completely satisfied. Highly recommend for that lonely weekend or with some fun with your partner :)" —Satisfied customer (on Summer Fling)
Get them from Amazon for $55.99+ (General collection) and $24.99+ (Pride collection).
7. A cock ring equipped with a textured vibrating pad to stimulate the clit or balls — your pick.
The silicone ring stretches to fit a variety of penises (or dildos), and the vibrator has 5 speeds and patterns for up to 25 varying intensities.
Promising review: "This vibrating ring is made out of good-quality material. It's soft and stretchy with a nice snug fit but not too tight. It can be worn in a variety of ways and used in different positions. The vibrations are pretty powerful while also being relatively quiet. The battery lasts quite awhile but charges pretty quickly. And best of all, it's super easy to clean because it's waterproof and can even be used underwater. I highly recommend this product. It's not too expensive and was shipped discreetly." —NSFB
Get it from Amazon for $36.66.
8. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation. If Christian Grey had a penis that did all of these things, could you really blame Anastasia for falling for him?
This rabbit vibrator weighs in at 10 inches long with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and soft, silky, body-safe silicone that's submersible, offering thrilling rumbles as you play.
Promising review: "I am absolutely thrilled to have bought this. I know many people looking at it will think the price is extortionate but you really do get what you pay for. This rabbit vibe is ridiculously powerful — especially the clit vibrational settings! The toy itself is very hard and rigid so that's something to bear in mind. There are other toys on the market of you're looking for something softer. The head is so beautiful and bulbous, and has more girth than I expected, which was a welcome surprise. The length is so perfect and gives a deliciously 'full' feeling. I like the fact that it stands when charging. Also, the cute little pouch to keep the vibe in is a nice addition." —KansasGirl
9. A dual stimulation rose vibrator, affectionately referred to as the "Soul Snatcher" by reviewers. The egg lets you get a little internal action, while its nine-speed tongue petal can stimulate your clit, nipples, and soul (apparently).
Promising review: "This is a really fun toy. Definitely more of a flicker instead of a licker, but intense nonetheless. It's a different feeling from a simple vibrator because of the flicking motion, and it feels amazing. I have zero complaints. The material is soft and easy to clean. The little buzzy bulb on the end is really powerful too!" —T.D.H.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in red and pink).
10. A vibrating anal plug, featuring graduated beads and 16 vibration modes, so you can feel every little thing as you explore the rear.
Promising reviews: "Feels amazing going in and even better once it’s turned on, the vibrations are enough to hit that special spot and leave you begging for more!" —Anonymous
"If you’re looking for a product to send shockwaves through your body, this is it! This toy will keep you excited and pleasured for hours. Try it with your partner or enjoyed by yourself. You will not be disappointed!" —Jerome Monegan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
11. A flexible silicone dildo that allows for added stimulation with its unique texture — plus it has a suction cup base to help it stay put.
This 6.9-inch dildo offers just over 5 inches of insertable length above its realistic balls and is 1.81 inches wide.
Promising review: "This toy is great! As my first dildo it’s definitely a great starter. And the prostate orgasm you get from this thing is AMAZING!!! I don’t know if it was the ribs on the toy or just how fast I was going but it definitely does not disappoint. Even though it is a bit small for my hole now it is still amazing!" —Johnny
"The suction power isn't the greatest, but I actually love this toy a lot!! I think the shape and size are perfect. I have the purple one because I love purple lol it's neat looking and feels nice inside. The base is actually much easier to grip and also stays inside with just my thighs to keep it there because of the suction cup base. That's why I like it so much. It's much easier to hold onto and whatnot than other toys. So not really disappointed with it at all and it's one of my top favorites!! Thanks!" —Rachel Appleman
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 10 colors).