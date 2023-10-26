BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    21 Sex Toys For Beginners Or Anyone New To Masturbation

    If you're ready to buy your first (or second) spicy product...check this out.

    Negesti Kaudo
    by Negesti Kaudo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A petite precision bullet designed with silky silicone and seven vibration modes to tickle your fancy all over.

    Model holding black bullet vibrator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, if you want a nice sized toy for AMAZING stimulation, this bullet is PERFECT. After I received this, I had to try it. Sneaky, I went into the shower to 'cool off' after doing some housework and OMG! Initially, the first two modes (out of seven) warms you up perfectly. As I began to dare try the next modes I immediately buckled at the knees, now I was in a bath (LOL). I quickly plugged in the stopper and began to immensely enjoy my cooling off time. As my toes twitched and curled I was so satisfied and immensely cooled off. Highly recommended and so worth every penny. Enjoy the goodness ladies, and I do mean ENJOY!!" —SR

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in black and wine red).

    Here's even more bullet vibrators if you're wanting to keep it discreet.

    2. A vibrating penis sleeve designed with 10 powerful settings that offer extra stimulation to the customized grip and rhythm you'd normally use.

    amazon.com

    This little sleeve is ribbed and has a textured nub, so you can have all the feels without sacrificing pace or pleasure. It's like your hand, but...better.

    Promising reviews: "Had been wanting to get one. So easy to use. The settings and what it does for you is real deal. Happy with this purchase and definitely recommend it." —javier fonseca

    "Orgasmic! I was skeptic at first but it works wonders and it's adjustable too so don't worry about your size... It'll fit and it'll make you sing, if you know what I mean... Definitely worth getting for your alone time! ☺️☺️☺️" —Duran Spence

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    Here's even more strokers and sleeves that reviewers practically swear feel just like the real thing.

    3. A minimalist vibrator that boasts three speeds and a tapered tip for targeted stimulation. This vibe includes a convenient canvas carrying bag for when you eventually decide to take it on the go.

    Maude

    Promising review: "I didn't know what to expect as it's my first sex toy ever but when I first used it I had multiple orgasms to scream for! It's simply amazing! It's very discreet style is easy to use and it feels so good. It's a great little performer!" —Martina P.

    "I’m more or less a beginner with vibes and this literally made my ears ring after I was done this last time which made me write my review — worth every penny! :-)" —court

    Get it from Maude for $49 (available in grey and green).

    4. A versatile glass dildo by Unbound named after everyone's favorite zodiac sign: Gemini.

    Model holding double-ended glass dildo above mirror
    Unbound

    Truly a Gem, this toy has a curved end and a beaded end with a flared base in the middle for easy removal. Oh, and it's dishwasher safe? Um, yes please!

    Promising reviews: "Wow. This is the first non-vibe I have owned, and I don’t know what I the world I was thinking waiting this long. This is a piece of art. It is gorgeous, weighty, and feels so good. It is an insanely different experience just to use the gem on myself. It feels luxurious and is stimulating in all the right ways. I can’t say enough. This is the one I reach for solo now, and I can’t wait to use it with my partner." —CB

    "The Gem is a gem in the truest sense of the word. As my first glass toy, it lives up to the hype! Glass can be pleasurable because of the options to use it warmed, chilled or at room temperature. It’s smoothness, weight and length makes handling it a breeze! It was worth the time, effort and amount of purchase. The ordering experience was seamless the arrival prompt and discreet. Kudos to all involved in the process from beginning to end!!!!!" —Miz D.

    Get it from Unbound for $35 or Amazon for $34.

    5. A dual cock ring for when you really want to take things up a notch. This stretchy silicone toy goes around the D and the Bs for an extra-stimulating experience.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "What I like most about this ring is how versatile it is. It is like having 3 different rings in one. You can switch up how you wear it and choose to focus on one or multiple areas where you would like to restrict flow. The material is extremely soft to the touch and really comfortable to wear. At first I didn't think it would be comfortable to wear because it looked really small and I was afraid it would be too tight and painful to wear, well never judge a book by its cover because the ring expanded enough to give me a comfortably snug fit. I am liking it a lot so far. For the price and quality, this cock ring is definitely worth a try!" —kkm

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    6. An external vibrator to stimulate your erogenous zones and bring a new meaning to the term "French kiss" with its flared and flexible tongue shape 😘.

    Smile Makers

    The French Lover vibrator boasts four speeds and two pulsation modes to tickle, tease and titillate your favorite body parts effortlessly. A wide-flared "tongue" is flexible enough to bend for pinpointed pressure or lightly caress, sending each vibration mode onto the skin like a delicate kiss.

    Promising review: "I bought this for my wife and it's the first self-pleasure product that she has been able to use to orgasm successfully. Thanks." —Chris W.

    Get it from Smile Makers for $60.

    7. A water-friendly rainbow stripe silicone butt plug by B-Vibe with a flared base for easy removal and a smooth tapered tip for easing in.

    B-Vibe

    It comes in multiple sizes, so it is a great beginner's toy for anyone interested in butt stuff.

    Get it from B-Vibe for $16.99+ (available in three sizes).

    B-Vibe is a premium collection of tech-forward anal play products founded by certified sex educator Alicia Sinclair.

    8. The Pom vibrator by Dame designed to deliver broad or targeted stimulation with its flexible design that fits effortlessly into the palm of your hand.

    Model holding plum vibrator
    Dame

    A waterproof design plus five vibration modes and five intensities, make this luxury toy great for bath time or introducing into couple's play.

    Promising reviews: "This is my first dive into the toy world and I am pleasantly surprised. Worked well with my partner and solo. Was a good first toy to see what I like. I don't know if the different patterns matter as much to me as I thought they would but I love that it fits in my hand easily and can be used with my partner or with out." —Chavez K.

    "I bought this not really knowing what to do with it (I'm a beginner and I don't do much riding) and I was pleasantly surprised. The feel of the product is amazing as always and it works well whether you use it for riding or not. Definitely brings much satisfaction. And don't even get me started on using this with the Arc, oh my god." —Kaitlyn E.

    Get it from Dame for $99 (available in plum and for pre-order in ice).

    9. A transparent masturbator with a tight, convex, textured interior that you can twist, stroke and watch through its case until you're finished.

    Model sticking fingers into transparent masturbator
    Front of masturbator with realistic details
    Model holding masturbator to display front and full length
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Yes, it's waterproof, so go ahead and play with it in the shower.

    Promising reviews: "Love the product, my first purchase of a masturbator, very snug and stimulating. I don't consider myself very big girth-wise, but this is very snug yet 'adaptable.' It is extremely stimulating after orgasm as the toy stays tight around your very sensitive head, shaft, etc. Appears very durable, use water-based lube. 'Sucking' sound is rather stimulating depending on how you hold/use the toy. Easy to clean, pliable." —Terry

    "First toy for husband, he was really surprised at how nice it felt. We did parallel play to get him comfortable. Unbelievably soft but firm enough for resistance. Easy to clean — we have some light fabric towels to pull from one end to the other to get fully dry." —Ashwdwrd

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four styles).

    10. A biodegradable bullet vibrator that can be displayed with the rest of your crystals and will help you save the planet one orgasm at a time...kind of.

    Pink, blue and green vibrator
    Free People

    This unique battery-powered multispeed vibrator boasts a slim, body-safe design for internal and external stimulation.

    Promising reviews: "This is my first vibe so I didn’t know what to expect. but, I like it & it gets the job done! It is a little loud but like a previous review said if you wrap a little Scotch tape over the batteries it cuts down on the rattling/sound :)." —_nicole

    Get it from Free People for $17 or Amazon for $14.30 (available in three colors).

    11. The Puff compact suction vibrator beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again.

    Unbound

    It's me. I am 'bators. JK, but seriously — I love this toy. And every time I think another one has shown up to take its place, I am reminded by the compact size, easy handling and very very discreet noise (when pressed against the body)...that this toy is my ride or die. I tell everyone I know, and now I'm telling you. Never used suction? Get the Puff. New to sex toys? Get the Puff. Just want to expand your ever-growing collection. Puff. If you need to know more about this sex toy and why I personally love it, make sure to read my review of why Unbound's Puff is my favorite sex toy.

    Promising reviews: "It’s amazing and is a really good fit for beginners. It has five settings that start from soft to hard. It’s great because it gives you room to test out what setting works for you. The level of customer service Unbound Babes provide is also amazing and is a really important thing to me." —Liv

    "This was my first sex toy ever and I bought it because using my hand was resulting in some loss of sensation/soreness and Puff really solved all my problems. It’s a) so much easier/less tiring and b) way more effective. I could use this thing for an hour and there’s still no residual soreness." —Grace

    Get it from Unbound or Ulta for $48 (available in quartz and mint).

    12. An adorable (and waterproof) bullet vibrator with 10 settings and a discreet design, so you can bring ~good vibes~ with you on the road.

    Blue bullet vibrator next to condom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my first time buying something like this so I expected some dryer machine level vibrating. NO. I fully charged it for maybe two hours and it woke up and it chose violence. I pushed the on switch and scared the crap out of me by vibrating so fast I couldn’t hold it in my fingers without feeling numb. This thing felt like one of those toys that are supposedly shocking you, but obviously in a good way. And that was the first setting 🤧 as you click through it goes ever faster and harder than the first and then it goes through some rhythms. Obviously I was worried about what I was about to do to my lady bits but I can honesty say it was pleasure that was unknown to me. That’s good. Tried it when I wasn’t exactly in the mood so I can only expect it to be better. It’s not that noisy under the covers and it’s super easy to clean it seems. Also a fair width. At this price, it’s pretty powerful and worth the buy." —Sandy

    Get it from Amazon for $12.44+ (available in purple and teal).

    13. The Starsi vibrator, created with supple silicone and a unique star shape that curves and clings all over for out-of-this-world sensations.

    Orange star-shaped silicone vibrator with detailed ridges and a smiley in the middle
    Model holding star-shaped vibrator curved in palm
    Model holding star-shaped vibrator downwards to reveal space for removable bullet vibrator
    Cute Little Fuckers

    Starsi was designed for all bodies to explore pleasure and can be used with the included removable bullet vibrator or without, in case you are a fan of grinding or just want to stimulate areas with a little less intensity.

    Promising reviews: "My partner and I have had so much fun with this! It's so soft and all the different parts have such different sensations. The bullet is so strong, too, I can only use it on the first setting!! As a nonbinary person I've been so pleased with this toy, it really alleviates any dysphoria I have about playing and it's such a relief! What a lovely toy from an incredible company!" —Kate

    "There is a different feeling from each point of the star, and the center works well too! Another review pointed out that this is not the most powerful vibrator out there, which is true. But I happily contend that it's one of the best vibrators available! It's unassuming, quiet, and easy to use with toys or a partner. And I LOVE that the vibrator motor can be replaced. Big fan. :)" —A L

    Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $79 (available in pink and coral).

    Cute Little Fuckers is a queer-owned small business that features (some very adorable) creature-inspired sex toys, making them less intimidating and more versatile to everyone’s needs.

    14. A set of three anal plugs with different shapes and sizes that are ideal for beginners who want to explore penetration through the backdoor.

    Three black anal plugs with different textures
    One hot pink anal plug, one light purple anal plug and one light pink plug with different textures
    Amazon

    Choose your favorite: the seductive spiral, the narrow bulbs, or the classic graduated bulbs? Convenient retrieval loops offer easy removal.

    Promising review: "These were great for my entry into anal play, I think the material and size were great with not having much experience. The purple one felt incredible for both my partner and I when he was penetrating me vaginally at the same time. All in all led to a very fun night." —Paige

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in black and pink/purple).

    15. A precision bullet vibrator by Vush that's both pretty and powerful with 25 vibrating combinations and a gently flexible design.

    Model touching top of light pink bullet vibrator
    @vushofficial / instagram.com

    What, like it's hard?

    Promising reviews: "This was my first time ever buying a vibrator or sex toy, and I’m completely amazed by the Rose 2! Has a great range of speeds and patterns, which I think was great for me as a beginner. The vibe itself is flexible and soft, so it’s easy to maneuver, and it’s really quiet!! Super easy to clean too. Would 100% recommend, especially for beginners! 💖" —Anna C.

    "Amazing product, especially for first-time users. The petals are also lovely which I wasn’t expecting! It’s quiet, so need to worry about that if that’s a concern, and easy to clean as well. I highly recommend this to anyone looking for something effective and also pretty!" —Kate G.

    Get it from Vush for $68.

    Vush is an Australia-based sexual wellness brand that’s all about self-love and creating IG-worthy sex toys that’ll rock your world and match your aesthetic.

    16. An oh so convenient OhNut set designed with stretchy silicone to fit your favorite penis or dildo and offer extra cushioning during penetration.

    OhNut

    This unique wearable is designed to help people manage pain and customize penetration depth (depending on the number of rings worn) without sacrificing sensation.

    Promising reviews: "So happy to have made this purchase. After having uncomfortable sex and not being able to do many positions the OhNut has quite literally changed the experience for me. I now view sex differently and enjoy it!" —Krystal M.

    "I don't need this for sex but I'd try if I had to. For sex toys like dildos you actually need this product! Many stores right now ONLY sell really long toys and they feel awful slamming into your cervix, so the OhNut is needed to remedy this." —Sharon C.

    Get it from OhNut for $75.

    OhNut Co is a woman-founded wellness company that believes in ending the cycle of silence and discomfort, so people can rediscover the joy of connection.

    17. A slim silicone vibrator that boasts a gentle curve to specifically reach your G-spot and blow your mind with 25 vibration modes and frequencies.

    Slim purple vibrator with curved tip
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "So this arrived in the mail today and of course I cleaned it and tried it out right away. I was BLOWN AWAY, maybe because this is my first toy or maybe because it's just that amazing. I'm 24 and I squirted for the first time. I literally couldn't believe it so I went for a second round and I squirted again. It's been an hour and I'm still shocked hahaha. Please do yourself a favor and get this. I like that it fits nicely in my hand and all the different vibration patterns it is. It's pretty quiet, too!" —evs2468

    "After a lot of searching and debating I originally decided on the Svakom Coco but by sheer chance I ran across the Cici for less than half the price with almost all of the same features. I bought it almost as soon as I saw it and it got delivered before the estimated date. It works wonderfully and is very quiet, came charged right out of the box, and for a first-timer who can be a bit intimidated by girth and size, this was the perfect starter toy for me (would definitely suggest a water-based lube for internal use, it makes things a lot easier and more pleasant). I've seen reviews saying that the vibrations can be a bit buzzy rather than rumbly which I do think is true, but it's a moot point for me. Overall very satisfied with the purchase!" —Megan

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    18. A leaf-shaped vibrator that's perfect for people who love to grind or prefer broader stimulation.

    @shopenby / instagram.com

    This discreet vibe has six vibration speeds and four patterns for you to explore, whether you choose to lay on it, grind on it or use your hands to guide it around your favorite areas.

    Get it from Enby for $38.97 or Amazon for $34.99.

    Enby is a Black/trans-owned company that believes all bodies deserve affirmation and pleasure by providing an online sex toy shopping experience that's comfortable and inclusive.

    19. A very beginner-friendly plug made from supple silicone with a tapered tip for effortless insertion that'll hit all the right spots without being overwhelming.

    Model with blue butt plug on her body
    Unbound

    This slim plug is 1.3" at its widest point and 4" long — just remember to use a water-based lube for extra-smooth sailing!

    Promising reviews: "This was my first plug and omg 🤯 I love it! 🙌 It was the perfect size to start with, and added some extra ✨sensations✨which were mind blowing. Very satisfied with this purchase." —G.

    "Never before messed around with plugs, decided to give it a go. SO glad I did, as a straight male it can be intimidating/embarrassing to even talk about plugs, but let me tell you, they're hyped up for a reason. It is definitely a little scary at the beginning, but once I relaxed and figured it out, it was very enjoyable. Bought initially for my partner, but decided to keep for myself and buy my partner another one! Very excited to use together with my partner!" —Jay

    Get it from Unbound or Amazon for $25.

    Want a little more buzz for that bum? Don't worry, we've rounded up the best anal vibrators.

    20. A simple, but satisfying vaginal and G-spot vibrator with four speeds and three patterns that may prove chivalry isn't dead after all...

    Model holding red internal vibrator
    @smilemakerscollection / Via instagram.com

    ...it's just battery operated and made of silicone.

    Promising reviews: "I love that it has four different speeds and even at its fastest, it isn't loud. It also doesn't come smelling like rubber / latex which is great! As my first toy, it really isn't intimidating at all!" —Lauren E.

    "I didn't expect it to be so filling, it makes me feel content and warm, I never feel lonely, and it makes me come every time." —Larry

    "This is a G-spot dream come true. Have fun, V-owners." —A W.

    Get it from Smile Makers for $89.

    21. A novelty Emojibator vibrator that's as hilarious as it is functional, so you can go fuck yourself, literally. It's also battery-operated, meaning you can rely on it whenever you forget to charge your go-to vibes.

    Purple eggplant vibrator next to cell phone
    Mannequin holding green pickle vibrator
    Model holding yellow banana vibrator
    Red chili pepper vibrator on pile of actual chili peppers
    Emojibator

    Whether you choose the chili pepper, banana, pickle, or OG eggplant vibe, each one has 10 vibration settings, a waterproof design, and is battery-operated. Is that a banana in your pocket? 👀 And don't forget the convenient Go Fuck Yourself, Literally travel case!

    Promising reviews: "Love this little pepper. Small, cute, and most importantly — efficient. ;)" —Deanna D.

    "First toy ever. I'm OBSESSED!!!!! Really good material, super quiet, and strong vibration." —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in eggplant, chili pepperbanana, or pickle) or Emojibator for $34 (originally $44; only available in banana, or pickle).

    And if you are *new* here, definitely check out this post of tips, tricks and toys for anyone new to masturbation or looking to explore their body further!

    Literally anyone who has masturbated ever:

    Nickelodeon / Rugrats

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.

