21 Sex Toys For Beginners Or Anyone New To Masturbation

Yes, it's waterproof, so go ahead and play with it in the shower.

Promising reviews: "Love the product, my first purchase of a masturbator, very snug and stimulating. I don't consider myself very big girth-wise, but this is very snug yet 'adaptable.' It is extremely stimulating after orgasm as the toy stays tight around your very sensitive head, shaft, etc. Appears very durable, use water-based lube. 'Sucking' sound is rather stimulating depending on how you hold/use the toy. Easy to clean, pliable." —Terry

"First toy for husband, he was really surprised at how nice it felt. We did parallel play to get him comfortable. Unbelievably soft but firm enough for resistance. Easy to clean — we have some light fabric towels to pull from one end to the other to get fully dry." —Ashwdwrd

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four styles).