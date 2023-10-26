21 Sex Toys For Beginners Or Anyone New To Masturbation

1. A petite precision bullet designed with silky silicone and seven vibration modes to tickle your fancy all over.
2. A vibrating penis sleeve designed with 10 powerful settings that offer extra stimulation to the customized grip and rhythm you'd normally use.
3. A minimalist vibrator that boasts three speeds and a tapered tip for targeted stimulation. This vibe includes a convenient canvas carrying bag for when you eventually decide to take it on the go.
5. A dual cock ring for when you really want to take things up a notch. This stretchy silicone toy goes around the D and the Bs for an extra-stimulating experience.
6. An external vibrator to stimulate your erogenous zones and bring a new meaning to the term "French kiss" with its flared and flexible tongue shape 😘.
7. A water-friendly rainbow stripe silicone butt plug by B-Vibe with a flared base for easy removal and a smooth tapered tip for easing in.
8. The Pom vibrator by Dame designed to deliver broad or targeted stimulation with its flexible design that fits effortlessly into the palm of your hand.
9. A transparent masturbator with a tight, convex, textured interior that you can twist, stroke and watch through its case until you're finished.
Yes, it's waterproof, so go ahead and play with it in the shower.
Promising reviews: "Love the product, my first purchase of a masturbator, very snug and stimulating. I don't consider myself very big girth-wise, but this is very snug yet 'adaptable.' It is extremely stimulating after orgasm as the toy stays tight around your very sensitive head, shaft, etc. Appears very durable, use water-based lube. 'Sucking' sound is rather stimulating depending on how you hold/use the toy. Easy to clean, pliable." —Terry
"First toy for husband, he was really surprised at how nice it felt. We did parallel play to get him comfortable. Unbelievably soft but firm enough for resistance. Easy to clean — we have some light fabric towels to pull from one end to the other to get fully dry." —Ashwdwrd
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four styles).
10. A biodegradable bullet vibrator that can be displayed with the rest of your crystals and will help you save the planet one orgasm at a time...kind of.
11. The Puff compact suction vibrator beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again.
12. An adorable (and waterproof) bullet vibrator with 10 settings and a discreet design, so you can bring ~good vibes~ with you on the road.
13. The Starsi vibrator, created with supple silicone and a unique star shape that curves and clings all over for out-of-this-world sensations.
Starsi was designed for all bodies to explore pleasure and can be used with the included removable bullet vibrator or without, in case you are a fan of grinding or just want to stimulate areas with a little less intensity.
Promising reviews: "My partner and I have had so much fun with this! It's so soft and all the different parts have such different sensations. The bullet is so strong, too, I can only use it on the first setting!! As a nonbinary person I've been so pleased with this toy, it really alleviates any dysphoria I have about playing and it's such a relief! What a lovely toy from an incredible company!" —Kate
"There is a different feeling from each point of the star, and the center works well too! Another review pointed out that this is not the most powerful vibrator out there, which is true. But I happily contend that it's one of the best vibrators available! It's unassuming, quiet, and easy to use with toys or a partner. And I LOVE that the vibrator motor can be replaced. Big fan. :)" —A L
Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $79 (available in pink and coral).
Cute Little Fuckers is a queer-owned small business that features (some very adorable) creature-inspired sex toys, making them less intimidating and more versatile to everyone’s needs.
14. A set of three anal plugs with different shapes and sizes that are ideal for beginners who want to explore penetration through the backdoor.
Choose your favorite: the seductive spiral, the narrow bulbs, or the classic graduated bulbs? Convenient retrieval loops offer easy removal.
Promising review: "These were great for my entry into anal play, I think the material and size were great with not having much experience. The purple one felt incredible for both my partner and I when he was penetrating me vaginally at the same time. All in all led to a very fun night." —Paige
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in black and pink/purple).
15. A precision bullet vibrator by Vush that's both pretty and powerful with 25 vibrating combinations and a gently flexible design.
16. An oh so convenient OhNut set designed with stretchy silicone to fit your favorite penis or dildo and offer extra cushioning during penetration.
17. A slim silicone vibrator that boasts a gentle curve to specifically reach your G-spot and blow your mind with 25 vibration modes and frequencies.
18. A leaf-shaped vibrator that's perfect for people who love to grind or prefer broader stimulation.
19. A very beginner-friendly plug made from supple silicone with a tapered tip for effortless insertion that'll hit all the right spots without being overwhelming.
20. A simple, but satisfying vaginal and G-spot vibrator with four speeds and three patterns that may prove chivalry isn't dead after all...
21. A novelty Emojibator vibrator that's as hilarious as it is functional, so you can go fuck yourself, literally. It's also battery-operated, meaning you can rely on it whenever you forget to charge your go-to vibes.
Whether you choose the chili pepper, banana, pickle, or OG eggplant vibe, each one has 10 vibration settings, a waterproof design, and is battery-operated. Is that a banana in your pocket? 👀 And don't forget the convenient Go Fuck Yourself, Literally travel case!
Promising reviews: "Love this little pepper. Small, cute, and most importantly — efficient. ;)" —Deanna D.
"First toy ever. I'm OBSESSED!!!!! Really good material, super quiet, and strong vibration." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in eggplant, chili pepper, banana, or pickle) or Emojibator for $34 (originally $44; only available in banana, or pickle).