27 Sex Toys That Are Basically As Good As The Real Thing

For packing, it's recommended to be worn with a strap-on / harness, so that it stays put. The stroker cavity stretches and works best for anatomies at least 0.5" in diameter because it will create suction, any smaller and the suction will not be activated.

Promising reviews: "My favorite packer I’ve ever had. It’s a gentle packer (with coconut oil, of course) and a very affirming realistic toy. Great for solo play. The ribbed sleeve inside feels amazing. I could not get enough of it for months." —Lola

"My partner and I used the Jack yesterday. They are trans masculine and three years on testosterone. We used it in two different ways. The first way, I used a nice amount of lube, opened the stroker and suctioned it and stroked. It worked best with reinforcement by hand. Most FTM strokers we come across seem as if they are designed for trans masculine folks who are more developed growth wise physically. With that being said we improvised and the toy wound up giving amazing results for my partner. They give it a 9/10 and said that they are interested in seeing this develop in different shapes and sizes. I also suctioned it, applied pressure with fingers and performed oral sex. He said it was very pleasurable to be able to receive head and have the point of view visual that Jack creates. It helped with his dysphoria." —Summer

Get it from New York Toy Collective for $59 (available in four fleshtone hues).



New York Toy Collective is a Black-, woman- and queer-owned retailer that creates high-quality, gender-affirming intimacy toys and products, ranging from packers and binders to dildos and accessories.

