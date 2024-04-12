27 Sex Toys That Are Basically As Good As The Real Thing

1. A dual stimulation rose vibrator designed with a thrusting internal toy and a nine-speed tongue-like petal to externally stimulate your clit, nipples, and...let's be honest, probably your soul, too.
Promising review: "This toy is a game changer, all I know is I’m not missing out on any man’s touch, this toy's got everything I needed to satisfy me and all I can say is it even does the job better than a man could! First of all, the the quality of the sex toy is top notch (compared to in-person sex toy shops and it’s 2X cheaper for the same quality). It’s made of silicone skin-like texture, easy to clean, and the toy withstands a long battery life. When used all I can say is one word: 'orgasmic.' This does it all. Lots of different setting modes and it’s also small and portable, so you can take it on the go if you need some relaxation elsewhere. Definitely worth the purchase, and will be purchasing more." —Mimi
Get it from Amazon for $31.49+ (available in four colors).
2. The Bouncer is a unique 7-inch dildo designed with three rotating weighted balls in the shaft (hehe) that roll and bounce around during use for a sensation unlike any other. Plus, it has a suction-cup base in case you want to stick it and play hands-free.
Promising review: "This toy is absolutely incredible. I don't have much experience with toys because until now I never found the right thing. Vibrations are just distracting to me. I prefer exciting penetration, and this one... I've never seen anything like this. The width is a tad intimidating, but once my imagination has me all worked up, it's everything I could possibly want. I use it solo without the suction. The only thing that could possibly make this better would be to not be the one doing the work. It is large, so if I'm not at the right angle (or if I'm at too good of an angle), there's slight pain, but, like, the kind that makes you go cross-eyed. The sensation of the balls inside is really exhilarating. They give me a little something extra that helps me feel like someone else is doing the deed. I haven't orgasmed like this in years. I used it twice today, and I switched to a smaller, less interesting toy for round three. That got me started, but I anxiously came back to this for a successful, glorious experience. I think I might be obsessed." —Ashley
Get it from Fun Factory or Amazon for $99.99 (available in red and black).
3. A realistic masturbator with a stimulating 3D textured interior that'll knock your partner's socks off and introduce a whole new level to your couples' play.
Promising reviews: "This is a new level and I hate to say, it's kinda of better than the real thing in a few ways. It's almost TOO good and since it does not expand like a real vagina, it stays pretty dang tight. If you are wider than 2 inches it's going to be an even tighter squeeze. The entire tube is about 9 inches so if you are longer... look elsewhere or you'll be popping out and you won't be able to use the suction aspect of it at all because the end cap is there. I'd say the perfect size you should be to enjoy this is anywhere from 4–7.5 inches length and 1–1.75 inches wide not measuring around but just across." —Bob Benkosky
"WARNING: This thing will make your toes do gang signs. I was skeptical, read all the reviews, and pulled the trigger. I’m telling you, if this thing was warm, with lube it would be identical to the real thing." —Juan Disimo
Get it from Amazon for $26.89+ (available in five colors).
4. A Jack 2-in-1 stroker and packer, boasting representational hues and a ribbed cavity that provides suction to the wearer for a stimulating stroke session.
For packing, it's recommended to be worn with a strap-on / harness, so that it stays put. The stroker cavity stretches and works best for anatomies at least 0.5" in diameter because it will create suction, any smaller and the suction will not be activated.
Promising reviews: "My favorite packer I’ve ever had. It’s a gentle packer (with coconut oil, of course) and a very affirming realistic toy. Great for solo play. The ribbed sleeve inside feels amazing. I could not get enough of it for months." —Lola
"My partner and I used the Jack yesterday. They are trans masculine and three years on testosterone. We used it in two different ways. The first way, I used a nice amount of lube, opened the stroker and suctioned it and stroked. It worked best with reinforcement by hand. Most FTM strokers we come across seem as if they are designed for trans masculine folks who are more developed growth wise physically. With that being said we improvised and the toy wound up giving amazing results for my partner. They give it a 9/10 and said that they are interested in seeing this develop in different shapes and sizes. I also suctioned it, applied pressure with fingers and performed oral sex. He said it was very pleasurable to be able to receive head and have the point of view visual that Jack creates. It helped with his dysphoria." —Summer
Get it from New York Toy Collective for $59 (available in four fleshtone hues).
New York Toy Collective is a Black-, woman- and queer-owned retailer that creates high-quality, gender-affirming intimacy toys and products, ranging from packers and binders to dildos and accessories.
5. A versatile glass dildo by Unbound named after everyone's favorite zodiac sign. So, if you've ever been wronged or ghosted by a Gemini, try out this dual-ended "Gem" of a toy instead.
Truly a Gem, this toy has a curved end and a beaded end with a flared base in the middle for easy removal. Oh, and it's dishwasher safe? Um, yes please!
Promising reviews: "New bff; possible husband replacement. Can't say enough good things about Gem. It's a great size (not too big or too small) and is awesome for anal. Hits the G-spot just right when used vaginally. Combining Gem with Jelly is a match made in heaven!" —chelly j.
"I love the Gem. I bought this with the Bender for clit stimulation and vibration and I have been getting SERIOUSLY long and intense orgasms. This has me feeling like that Mitski lyric, 'Nobody f**cks me like me' (with the help of Unbound Babes, of course)." —kelsie
6. A submersible Satisfyer Pro 2 with over 40,000 5-⭐️ ratings from viewers because of its nondirect clitoral stimulation and 11 pulsating suction intensities.
It might just be Amazon's most beloved sex toy, seriously.
Promising reviews: "I have been waiting for something like this forever. Helped me to get over that edge. Best thing since sliced bread. I highly recommend this." —etheldrea
"Throughout my entire life, I have NEVER orgasamed as quickly as I did when using this. It literally took less than a minute. It is absolutely amazing. It's better than sex or any other toy I've ever purchased." —Confidential
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in three colors).
7. A silky silicone 3-in-1 rabbit vibrator, delivering simultaneous stimulation with a G-spot vibrator, classic "bunny ears" and graduated anal beads — the real question is, how long can you last?
Three speeds and seven powerful vibration modes in the shaft and rabbit ears along with flexible anal beads offer a lot stimulation whether you like to use your toys alone or with a partner, for foreplay or the entire session.
Promising review: "HOLY FUCK! This is my absolute favorite vibrator. I can't tell you how many times I came because I have lost count. I have like 30 toys and none of that got so much attention like this one. 🤣🤣 Drip drip. 💦💦💦 Worth every penny." —Elka Friedman
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in violet and pink).
8. A hefty 8-inch stainless-steel dildo that offers a delectable weight and feeling if you want to treat your lover to a unique sort of pleasure.
This stainless-steel beauty weighs 2 pounds, so you'll definitely feel it.
Promising reviews: "Product will make your partner squirt. I would recommend pairing this with a Magic Wand as well. Problem my girlfriend and I encountered is it’s actually too intense for her, and now she requires to be tied up, so I had to make a follow-up trip to HomeDepot. Solid rating at 5/5, will spice up your intimacy time." —M. Allen
"Holy buckets of pussy juice! I had an experience with a lover who made me squirt. I was mortified! But then I began to think...what if I had been able to squirt my whole adult sexual life and never tapped into my own G-spot potentials?! I googled 'toys that make a woman squirt' and the Njoy wand rose like the Excaliber: shining and majestic. It's heavy...only downside. Other than that...it has really intensified my sexual experiences...mostly with myself. I recommend this toy to all women. Harness your inner flow!" —River Luver
Get it from Amazon for $72.
9. The Poco vibrator by MysteryVibe, which is ingeniously designed for G-spot stimulation with a flexible body shaped to resemble fingers and dual motors, so you can feel all 16 intensities no matter where it's placed.
Promising reviews: "You will not be disappointed! Using Poco is like having an ultra-thick, dual-motor-controlled finger pleasure you, that unlike most human fingers, won't get tired. It's pretty perfect." —Laura
"There are so many times when we wish we had a discreet, compact, powerful vibrator tucked away in the bedside drawer to play with, forget about the world and reach new levels of euphoria. That’s exactly what I got from the Poco vibrator! The best pocket vibrator in the market by far!" —Claudia
Get it from MysteryVibe for $143 (originally $179).
10. A sleek and curvy G-spot vibe boasting a flexible design to move with your body and reach all the right spots inside and out.
At 7.6 inches long and 1.5 inches wide (at the largest point), this vibrator sets itself apart with 10 unique vibration modes.
Promising reviews: "It is as close as you’ll come to experiencing the real thing. And let me tell you, the orgasms keep coming." —Jeri
"Happy orgasmic Monday with teal vibes!! Receiving this was the highlight of my day. First, the pictures do not do it justice...it's so soft and flesh like. 10 O to the triple MMM Greatness settings. I only made it through half of them before I climaxed and quickly climaxed with round 2! (Less than two minutes to pure bliss.) I love that it's a barely there plugin. No awkward plastic handle, no batteries to fidget with. Did I mention it's waterproof?! All I can say is Tracy's Dog has done it and my rating is AHHHHmazing!!! Perfect for solo play as it's curve hits all the right spots. Ty Tracy's Dog!!! You definitely need to get one!!" —Angela Dumais
Get it from Amazon for $32.98.
11. A sleek Lelo Enigma that delivers dual stimulation with a combination of sonic waves on your clit and rumbly G-spot vibrations, so you can experience an at-a-loss-for-words kind of finale.
This toy has eight intensity settings and a flexible internal shaft, allowing a customized fit for customized pleasure.
My coworker-slash-fellow sex toy enthusiast Taylor Steele swears by this one: "Y'all. Y'all. This is the one. The sticker shock is absolutely worth it when you get it home and experience new shocks of your own. Its perfectly sculpted and super-flexible insert curves to hit my G-spot like no toy ever has. Meanwhile, its suction head is doing the lord's work; it's probably the closest to simulating oral sex I've experienced from a suction toy. If you've been hunting that rare blended orgasm, lemme just tell you that with the Enigma, it becomes far less rare. And you might wanna lay a towel down before playtime...if you know what I mean."
Promising review: "This sultry silicone masterpiece of art and pleasure... I have no words. Literally, I can't speak for minutes after it's through with me — which is much longer than it takes to bring me from zero to cosmic, mind-erasing explosions of YES! Like seriously I have not experienced this level before and I am pretty, ahem, experienced. My only complaint is that my bedding has bite marks in it from trying not to alert the other people in my house to just how phenomenal a time I'm having all by myself. Buy it, ride it into the sunset, and don't look back." —surly_gurly
"Wow! I never thought a toy would have the capability of making me squirt; It felt so so so good!! 100000% would recommend!! Please get your hands on it and enjoy your release!" —Lillian730
Get it from Lelo for $199 or Amazon for $149.25 (available in black and pink).
12. A reusable Tenga Spinner masturbator, which comes in an assortment of styles, each with its own unique internal texture that spins around your shaft as you stroke for a lifelike squeeze.
Promising reviews: "I like spinner sleeves because one: they feel just about as real as real can get. And two: they come with a EZ-dry bottom to best keep your sleeve from becoming stinky. Very durable and lasts for a while. Coming from a man that can last from 1.5–4 hrs." —Justin
"Fantastic tool. Feels insanely good, quiet, washes easy, and priced well. Great tool for edge training too. Leg-weakening finishers." —Anything once
"Screw all those high price ones that are just stiff and barely textured... Not only does this thing twist with the slightest of ease, but the suction is intense!!! Highly recommend. You're going to be amazed." —Hopp
Get it from Amazon for $23.75+ (available in five styles).