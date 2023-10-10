BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Fall Prime Day Is ~Coming~ To An End, So Don’t Miss These 40 Sex Toy Deals

    Because the only thing better than getting off with a new favorite toy is getting off *and* knowing you saved money.

    Negesti Kaudo
    by Negesti Kaudo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 57% off the Satisfyer Pro 2 (when it's under $30, that's the best time to buy) AKA everyone's favorite Amazon suction vibe with 11 powerful no-contact settings to stimulate your clit. Don't believe me? It literally has OVER 40K five-⭐️ rankings. 💥

    Reviewer holding rose gold vibrator next to pink box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I did not know my body could feel this good. I had no idea about clitoral orgasms. The sensations this device gives me are delightful, dangerous and divine. 10/10 would buy again." —Lisa Colt

    Price: $29.95 (originally $69.95 and available in three colors)

    2. 41% off a strapless strap-on that has 10 powerful vibrating modes in the shaft and even 10 tapping functions on the clitoral arm, so the wearer and the receiver both get a little extra stimulation during play. Plus, a wireless remote makes adding those ~good vibes~ easier than ever.

    Pink strapless strap-on next to wireless remote
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toy has been life changing for the wife. What used to take 30+ minutes gets done in 30 seconds thanks to pulsating clit feature. She says the clit pulses are like none other. Comes in discreet packaging. Love the soft material. Girth isn't too terribly big, but does take some getting used to. Insertion position can be a struggle, but once used with a harness it becomes a breeze. 3 different vibrations working independently will send you both to another level." —Mitchell

    Price: $26.99 (originally $45.99)

    3. 20% off a water-based lube made especially for using with toys and safe to use with latex condoms, too. Plus, it's odor-, gluten-, and paraben-free — TL;DR, it's got all the features you want and *none* of the ones you don't.

    models holding the lube and a butt plug
    Amazon

    Shop more Prime Day deals from sexual wellness brand Cake here — including 20% off their lube made just for anal.

    Promising review: "First, even the packing says 'quality.'  Second, the dispenser makes it so easy to get dollops of this wonderful stuff onto wherever or whoever. Last, well, it lasts forever. I’m so impressed by this stuff!" —Michael Cobb

    Price: $15.19 (originally $18.99)

    4. Up to 50% off a set of three glass plugs, each with a different length, making this set perfect for anal training. Glass material means these plugs are compatible with any lube and the tapered shaft offers effortless insertion and removal.

    Three glass anal plugs in graduated sizes
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These glass plugs are the best. They are really easy to clean, they adjust to your body heat fast and feel amazing. If you’re a beginner you might want to work your way up to the larger one." —Dan

    Price: $19.95+ (originally $39.99+ and available in two styles)

    5. Up to 20% off the Arc G-spot vibrator by Dame designed for superior internal stimulation with a ridge for targeted pleasure on your clit when used externally.

    Model reaching for light blue vibrator
    Dame

    Price: $79.20+ (originally $115 and available in three colors)

    6. Up to 53% off a powerful clitoral stimulator boasting a suction cup design to envelop your entire vulva and a nine-mode flicking tongue to deliver unbelievable stimulation.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The suction is fairly intense, but in a good way. This is by far my favorite toy. It puts the rose to shame. I highly recommend this item." —Beth Rink

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $35.98 and available in pink and green)

    7. 20% off Unbound's Ollie wand vibrator which boasts eight rumbly vibes to stimulate and massage you all over.

    Model holding mint wand vibrator
    Unbound

    Price: $60.80 (originally $76)

    8. Up to 47% off K-Y's True Feel silicone lubricant created with a hormone-, alcohol-, fragrance-, and glycerin-free formula that's also condom-compatible for slick, anytime fun!

    Blue bottle of KY true feel deluxe silky
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Ok. I know this is a personal item. It works really, really well. We couldn't be happier! You will probably want to put a towel or two underneath you as this is a tad runny. It really is silky smooth!" —Kristin

    Price: $8+ (originally $14.99+ and available in two sizes)

    9. 24% off Satisfyer's Power cock ring which has 10 intense vibration settings for heightened sensations and a flexible design for comfortable wear.

    Blue textured cock ring
    Satisfyer

    Promising review: "I enjoy this with my wife several times a week. We have been married for 17 years and have incorporated vibes so our sessions are efficient and effective. Everyone reaches climax and we then are able to go about our days working or dealing with kids." —Brandon

    Price: $24.95 (originally $32.95)

    10. 50% off PlusOne's popular rabbit vibrator — it features dual motors for 10 powerful vibration modes to enjoy through the shaft, flexible clitoral arm, or, of course, borh.

    reviewer displaying pink rabbit vibrator on black bedsheets
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t write a-lot of reviews and I don’t know how else to say it but damn this thing works magic." —natalie

    Price: $19.93 (originally $39.99)

    11. 30% off the Mini Teddy Thruster, which proves big things come in (sort of) small packages! This sex machine boasts 4 inches of insertable length and a 2 inch thrust with each stroker that's sure to hit your favorite spot.

    model touching purple thrusting vibrating sex machine
    Amazon

    And check out the rest of the Velvet Co. store for more 30% off deals!

    Price: $104.99 (originally $149.99 and available)

    12. 25% off the Lelo Dot Cruise that's specifically designed for pinpointed clitoral stimulation with eight powerful settings and a cruise control mode for constant pleasure when you're at the edge!

    Pink clitoral vibrator on display
    Lelo

    Promising review: "I’m not a huge clitoral pleasure kinda gal but this Lelo changed the game! The pressure detector is my favorite and multiples! Definitely recommend! 10/10" —Brittney Sharae’

    Price: $149.30 (originally $199 and available in three colors)

    13. Up to 37% off a rechargeable mini wand vibrator with 20 vibration patterns and 8 speed settings to enjoy them—oh, and it's waterproof too!

    lavender textured wand in water with deets about it being water resistant easy to clean medical grade silicone
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m in love… this little thing is awesome, it’s affordable, it’s not too loud, and it gets the job done TRUST ME. I used to have a vibrator of this size but one day it wouldn’t charge anymore so I decided to find a different brand to go with and I chose this one because I wanted to get a cute color, and I love the lavender. Perfect size and packs a perfect punch. You can’t go wrong with this guy." —Marie Grimes

    Price: $18.95+ (originally $29.95; available in purple and pink)

    14. 20% off of the über-popular Womanizer Pro40 clitoral suction vibe, which has six intensity levels for you to explore.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it, honestly. My bf bought me an off brand version of this I loved too, but that one broke down after about a year so I was devastated lol.

    "We’ll see how the longevity lasts but for now? Amazing. I’m not someone that enjoys getting off in a few seconds (because it can be a bit overwhelming and painful lol) but you CAN do that with this — I don’t recommend it but it’s your own thighs you’ll be cramping up so do what you like.

    "Multiple orgasms? Yup — you can KEEP going without the painful vibrations a normal vibrator will give. Honestly those ones just hurt, kind of feel like it’s beating an orgasm out of ya, but THIS? Easy and comfortable and no aggressive noise I don’t like to hear. It’s also easy for your partner to use too so no excuses! No more doing all the work; let this be your easy ticket to joining your partner in the throes of passion without the darn need to fake it." —Amelia

    Price: $59 (originally $74 and available in five colors)

    15. Up to 23% off a wearable panty vibe that's app-enabled for remote control options during play — just slip it in and ~get off~ with its nine powerful vibration modes.

    pink wearable panty vibrator and white wireless remote next to phone with app
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Man, when I tell you, we were at dinner and my wife was wearing this out, I got into the app while she wasn't aware and just started playing with the controls. It was the way her initial reaction was and she just got more giddy by the moment. It's very quiet so no one even heard, however the look on her face said it all. Needless to say we didn't make it to the bed when we got home due to her early excitement. What a product. Bravo to say the least!👏" —Brandon Fiorenza

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $25.99+ and available in four colors)

    16. 20% off Tush Cush, a hybrid lubricant by Hello Cake just perfect for backdoor play whether partnered or with your favorite sex toy.

    Model holding pink lubricant bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This stuff has to be black magic. GF forgot the anal lube she swore by and eventually decided to try this out. We are both incredibly happy with how amazingly this lube outperforms every other lube. We’ve recommended it to everyone we know. If you are looking for anal lube this is without a doubt the only option. Completely transformed anal for both of us. Buy it." —J. Guy

    Price: $14.39 (originally $17.99)

    17. 35% off a three-piece vibrating anal plug set boasting graduated sizes and a convenient remote for hands-free play. A removable bullet also means you can use the plugs for training purposes or take advantage of its suction cup base!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a fun toy! It is made from high quality silicone and has so many different speeds and pulse patterns. My partner was able to link it to their phone and switch the pulses and speeds. It also comes with a little remote that allows you to switch the pulses/patterns and speeds. Super easy to clean as well. Highly recommend!" —Cici Starr

    Price: $25.99 (originally $39.99)

    18. 23% off a wearable thrusting vibrator that fits easily underneath your underwear or lingerie for discreet play. Nine thrusting and vibration modes in this shaft and a "come hither" clitoral arm make this toy even better when combined with its app-compatibility.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toy has nine vibrations & thrusting modes. It's app controlled and Bluetooth capable. App adds more excitement with this toy because you can set it to go with the beat of music along with other modes. You can use this toy with the app as an interactive mode, so if you have a partner on the road or anything and they have the app, they can control your toy. Also love the feel of the smooth material, Its completely waterproof and easy to use. Worth every dollar" —bridgett marie

    Price: $19.99 (originally $25.99)

    19. Up to 33% off a dual-stimulating vibrator created with a thrusting internal shaft and a rose-shaped clitoral arm with a nine-function "tongue" attachment for intense stimulation.

    Reviewer holding purple dual-stimulator with rose-shaped clitoral arm
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My wife and I love this little guy!!! Perfect pulsing and fluttering to give us that little extra when we need it! And I don’t have to have both ends going at the same time! We can pick and choose which side we want to use! Fair warning the tongue portion is much stiffer then expected but hasn’t been an issue at all!!!" —Justin

    Price: $29.59+ (originally $43.99+ and available in three colors)

    20. 30% off a unique-looking masturbator that's sure to make you ~explode~ thanks to its tickling interior and single-button control vibrator adding even more stimulation.

    Amazon

    And check out the rest of the Velvet Co. store for more 30% off deals!

    Price: $25.89 (originally $36.99)

    21. 22% off the Magic Wand Rechargeable, an upgraded version of the beloved classic that has four powerful and rumbly vibration settings to enjoy. Plus, you can use it with or without the plug, so it'll never die on you!

    rechargeable magic wand vibrator on display
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Buy now, cry later. Title says it all. This worked too well. An absolute leg numbing, body shivering experience paired with the right touch, your bound to burst into tears of pure bliss. At first we thought, alright this is kinda overkill, no? NO! The head is large so you don’t have to work so hard to get to the right spot, the first 2 settings were enough, we couldn’t make it to any of the other settings. This exceeded our expectations. Highly recommend the wireless version — nobody wants a cable running across them during intimate moments." —Angry Neighbor

    Price: $97.29 (originally $124.95)

    22. 20% off the Premium 2 clitoral stimulator — it's definitely the most innovative suction vibe on the market with 12 powerful intensities, an autopilot function for hands-free orgasms, and Smart Silence to keep your play discreet.

    hand holding blue suction vibrator in front of art
    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed

    This is one of my personal favorite suction vibes to use, BTW. Read more about it in this ranked review of suction vibrators!

    Promising review: "This toy is definitely worth the money for someone who is hard to get off! Using to to play by yourself I would give 5 stars, easy to get to the point. It even has an autopilot mode! Using it during intimacy is a little harder due to the size, if it was a little smaller I would definitely give it 5 stars. This toy even has 2 different head pieces to customize to the individual. This held up to shower use and many waterfalls in the bedroom. Super easy to keep clean and the suction is on point. Ladies this will become your new best friend!" —Ashley B.

    Price: $135 (originally $169 and available in three colors)

    23. 20% off a vibrating cock ring boasting attached bunny ears to deliver powerful clitoral or perineal stimulation.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very functional, several ways to use this rabbit style cock ring. Made of silicone so it is waterproof and washes easily. USB charging that holds a charge. 9 modes of vibration. Expands to fit and definitely makes him rock hard. I love this new toy!" —A T

    Price: $15.99+ (available in three colors).

    24. 30% off Plus One's versatile vibrator that'll blow your mind with its 10 settings, waterproof design, and flexible body.

    Hands holding periwinkle vibrator under running faucet
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I love how it’s my fav color at that 💜 & that it has so many different vibration modes 💦 😩 & it’s veryy softttttt…" —Poohbae

    "We love this little massager! It's silky soft, flexible and pretty quiet for discreet use. Hands down blows its more expensive counterparts out of the water. Plus it's waterproof!" —K.C.

    Price: $20.91 (originally $29.99)

    25. Up to 26% off the Mona 2 by Lelo, a powerful and versatile vibrator with a curved shaft to hit your favorite (G-)spot and six vibration modes that range from a subtle tease to a stimulating pulse.

    purple and white internal vibrator on display
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is awesome. I just plain like it. It's my first toy that I "splurged" on and I have to say, no regrets. It's smaller than I thought it would be but not physically disappointing by any means. I was just a little worried though when I saw it that it might not be powerful compared to how much it costs. But my concerns were alleviated. Just pay attention to the measurements. The variations, the power of it, it's cute handheld nature is all good. Also the charge lasts forever. The only thing is I'm used to a little bend and flexibility in my vibes, but this is not bendy even though it has a bend (if that makes sense). It's the only thing that I would add that would make it amazing." —Sammie

    Price: $102.33+ (originally $139 and available in two colors)

    26. 40% off a top-rated automatic masturbator created with lots of bells and whistles to blow your mind (and your load)! A spinning mouth-shaped shaft offers oral simulation with five powerful sucking sensations and 10 vibrating modes to make this the ultimate stroke session.

    black stroker with transparent thrusting and sucking textured shaft
    Amazon

    Just FYI, the sleeve is created with TPE, which is a plastic-like form of rubber. TPE is not a body-safe material (like silicone or metal) and will degrade over time with use. A couple of ways you can make them last longer is to use a condom during play and only use water-based lubricant.

    Promising review: "Was not expecting too much from this device. I decided to explore and blind folded him...let me say this right here had his toes speaking ASL 😆. He was enjoying the experience as I played with the 5 thrusting modes and 10 vibration modes. It was not loud and came with some good lube.. Definitely a good purchase. Battery life is good and although he is well-off, the fit and the circular action was A1." —Mieka

    Price: $35.98 (originally $59.99)

    27. 20% off Hello Cake's silicone-based lubricant, which is perfect for any backdoor dalliances you might get into.

    Hello Cake, @hellocake / Via instagram.com

    Promising review: "Omg when i say this is the best lube ever I’m not kidding you. The texture. The silky feel to it. It’s amazing. I have to order another bottle because the top came off so be careful. But other than that it’s PERFECT." —iAMphyr

    Price: $14.40 (originally $18)

    28. Up to 24% off a rabbit vibrator created with a veiny texture on the shaft and classic "rabbit ears" to deliver simultaneous stimulation inside and out with 9 powerful vibrating functions.

    Reviewer holding purple rabbit vibrator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was so good of a product it immediately made me want to rave about it. It’s not too big, just perfect. The silicone is so smooth and almost identical to a real d. I love the rabbit ears bc you can use them in so many ways. It’s literally perfect from all side, however you wanna use it. And do I tell about the vibration, it’s perfect. Only thing I would change would be to add an option in the vibration setting that would make the rabbit ears vibrate on its own. Easy to clean, waterproof and magnetic charging makes it cleaner and easier to use. No complaints. 10/10 would recommend, just did to my roomie." —Nawshin Nawar

    Price: $15.99 (originally $20.99 and available in pink and purple)

    29. 30% off a very mighty dildo that looks like something straight out of your favorite comic. You'll be struck by orgasms, not lightning, when you use this silicone vibe with 10 powerful settings to use externally or internally (the handle, not the hammer).

    Amazon

    And check out the rest of the Velvet Co. store for more 30% off deals!

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99)

    30. Up to 31% off the bestselling Sona Cruise, which packs a powerful (but wonderful) orgasmic punch to your clitoris with eight settings and a cruise control setting to take your pleasure sessions to new levels.

    hand holding pink sona cruise underwater
    Lelo

    Promising review: "The SONA Cruise is definitely precise stimulation.. and it's different. Really different. It took me a few tries to find THE SPOT to place it.. and it's really weird at times to just let it sit there and do its thing instead of pressing it hard against me like I would with a wand type vibe... but OMG... I'm glad I went with the Cruise model vs. the regular SONA as it has an extra burst of power when I do press it up against me harder and that helps push me over the edge. I look forward to trying it out in the tub (yes, it's water proof!) and I also appreciate that it's small and easier to transport vs. a larger vibe. This comes with a pouch and could be thrown in my purse and no one would be the wiser. So if you're interested in trying something new, give the SONA a chance." —Wildflower345

    Price: $68.30+ (originally $99 and available in three colors)

    31. Up to 23% off a high-frequency clitoral vibrator designed especially for pinpointed stimulation with 10 powerful modes and three interchangeable heads, in case you want to change up sensations. And according to reviewers, it's *extremely* quiet! 🤫

    reviewer displaying blue vibrator with lid and two extra attachment heads
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is now in my top 3 favorite toys... And I've tried A LOT of different toys. I love that it's EXTREMELY quiet. You could have the damn thing down your pants at the grocery store if you wanted to, nobody gonna hear it... 👀🤣🤣🤣 I also love that it's completely covered as it comes with a snap on cover and just looks like an electric toothbrush if you had it in an overnight bag, nobody would suspect it to be anything else. And lastly, this little thing is POWERFUL!!! It comes with several different shapes of small "heads" you can attach instead of the round ball,... All of which are super soft and feel amazing! 😍 It's definitely worth adding to your toy chest I promise you! 🤗" —Katie Ralph

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $25.99 and available in three colors)

    32. 29% off a set of six penis sleeves, each with its own unique texture to add extra stimulation and pleasure to your solo or partnered play.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Just FYI, these are created with TPE, which is a plastic-like form of rubber. TPE is not a body-safe material (like silicone or metal) and will degrade over time with use. A couple of ways you can make them last longer is to use a condom during play and only use water-based lubricant.

    Promising reviews: "This set is so worth the price. It comes with so many options and they are tight enough to where they don’t slide around during playtime! Definitely recommend!" —Karri wilson

    "Product arrived as advertised. Very soft, perfect stretch and great fit. Very fun and pleasurable for both parties!!! I would definitely recommend for adding a little spice to your night." —LeianasMama

    Price: $9.99 (originally $13.99)

    33. Up to 48% off a waterproof rabbit vibrator with nine powerful vibrating modes and a heating function that warms the shaft up to 107º F for a more realistic sensation.

    reviewer holding pink rabbit vibrator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of my favorite features on this toy would be the fact that it has multiple settings.And the heating is to die for no more cold lube. 100% would recommend. Perfect size not too small not too big .Great, with or without a partner!!" —Indalyn

    Price: $20.78+ (originally $39.99 and available in pink and purple)

    34. Up to 23% off a classic rose vibrator — except this one has 18 (!!!) powerful sucking and vibrating functions.

    reviewer holding pink rose-shaped vibrator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was so shook, this vibrator has wayyyyy different vibration modes then a regular vibrator does. It actually feels like a sucking motion I was not expecting that at all. 10/10" —Anonymous

    Price: $22.99+ (originally $29.99 and available in four colors) 

    35. 28% off an internal vibrator if you want something simple, but powerful to add to your top-drawer collection. This sleek vibe has 10 vibration modes and an ergonomic handle for easy use.

    reviewer holding green vibrator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product! Easy to use and clean. Also, it is waterproof...great pleasure in the shower haha. It is very powerful and I love the different mode that this product has. Great as a foreplay...I have used it with my husband and he enjoy it as well. I can totally recommend it to everyone. And not talking about the pleasure that will give you. For the price totally worth it." —Douglas

    Price: $16.99 (originally $23.70; deal only on green)

    36. Up to 40% off Lelo's Soraya 2 rabbit vibrator — it boasts a waterproof, dual motor design with 12 satisfying vibration settings to enjoy through its thick shaft and flexible external arm.

    Model posing with aqua and goldtone rabbit vibrator
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I had never tried anything like this and I was blown away. It’s incredibly fun and effective!" —ColoradoGal

    Price: $137.30+ (originally $229.00 and available in three colors)

    37. 20% off Jelly — Unbound's über-popular water-based lubricant created with body- and toy-safe ingredients and a light vanilla scent.

    Model squeezing green bottle of lubricant onto fingers
    Unbound

    BTW, Jelly has a new look on the outside, so don't be alarmed if you get a pink bottle instead of the green!

    Promising review: "I just used this for the first time and I am obsessed. I have a very sensitive area and it reacts to a lot of lubes I have tried, but not this one! It feels very natural and the consistency is perfect, makes everything slide very easily. Would 10/10 recommend!!" —Madison

    Price: $12.80 (originally $16)

    38. 23% off the Eva couple's vibrator, featured on Netflix's Principles of Pleasure for its powerful vibrating modes and hands-free usage (it slips underneath your labia to help stay put)! If you love clitoral stimulation, this is the toy for you.

    hand holding orange clitoral vibrator
    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I’ve only used it once so far during sex, but it was amazing. I climaxed several times. It was definitely awkward for a few seconds when trying to place it and I’m not completely convinced it needs to be “locked in place”. Even though mine wasn’t locked in place, it actually hit the right place while I was grinding on top and didn’t move around because of the wings. I think it is possible that people who had a bad experience, may have given up easily because they believed it had to stay in place to work rather than just continue moving and grinding on top of it. Definitely worth the purchase." —Mcb

    Price: $112 (originally $145 and available in ice and orange)

    39. 33% off a 4.3 inch dildo just perfect for anal explorers getting into backdoor play and looking to do some training. A soft silicone material offers flexibility during use, just make sure to use water-based lube!

    reviewer holding small transparent purple dildo
    amazon.com

    Plus, it has a flared base for safe anal exploration!

    Promising review: "I'm pretty new to using toys and being a straight guy, I didn't know what I was missing. This little guy is a new member of my collection and I'm really enjoying it. Since it is not rigid, I can comfortably use it as a butt plug during the day. It's the perfect size for me to insert and go about my day, providing light stimulation with every move." —anonymous

    Price: $5.99 (originally $8.96 and available in three colors)

    40. 20% off the Lovense Edge 2, a flexible prostate vibrator designed to stimulate the P-spot and perineum simultaneously with 10 vibrating settings and unlimited customizable patterns through the app. This waterproof vibe is perfect for every anal enthusiast.

    @lovenseofficial / Via instagram.com, Lovense

    Promising review: "I have tried a LOT of different massagers over the years, but this takes the crown. Being able to adjust the position of the insertable end to target the prostate makes a HUGE difference. The customizability and the available patterns on the app for the strongest vibration in any massager I've ever had, make for the best stimulation I've ever received this way. Multiple dry o's and was able to wet o. This is my #1 now." —JS

    Price: $103.20 (originally $129)

    The best part about Prime Day? All the sex toys you buy will be delivered to your door and you'll be ~coming~ in no time.

