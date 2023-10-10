Fall Prime Day Is ~Coming~ To An End, So Don’t Miss These 40 Sex Toy Deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. 57% off the Satisfyer Pro 2 (when it's under $30, that's the best time to buy) AKA everyone's favorite Amazon suction vibe with 11 powerful no-contact settings to stimulate your clit. Don't believe me? It literally has OVER 40K five-⭐️ rankings. 💥
2. 41% off a strapless strap-on that has 10 powerful vibrating modes in the shaft and even 10 tapping functions on the clitoral arm, so the wearer and the receiver both get a little extra stimulation during play. Plus, a wireless remote makes adding those ~good vibes~ easier than ever.
3. 20% off a water-based lube made especially for using with toys and safe to use with latex condoms, too. Plus, it's odor-, gluten-, and paraben-free — TL;DR, it's got all the features you want and *none* of the ones you don't.
4. Up to 50% off a set of three glass plugs, each with a different length, making this set perfect for anal training. Glass material means these plugs are compatible with any lube and the tapered shaft offers effortless insertion and removal.
5. Up to 20% off the Arc G-spot vibrator by Dame designed for superior internal stimulation with a ridge for targeted pleasure on your clit when used externally.
6. Up to 53% off a powerful clitoral stimulator boasting a suction cup design to envelop your entire vulva and a nine-mode flicking tongue to deliver unbelievable stimulation.
7. 20% off Unbound's Ollie wand vibrator which boasts eight rumbly vibes to stimulate and massage you all over.
8. Up to 47% off K-Y's True Feel silicone lubricant created with a hormone-, alcohol-, fragrance-, and glycerin-free formula that's also condom-compatible for slick, anytime fun!
9. 24% off Satisfyer's Power cock ring which has 10 intense vibration settings for heightened sensations and a flexible design for comfortable wear.
10. 50% off PlusOne's popular rabbit vibrator — it features dual motors for 10 powerful vibration modes to enjoy through the shaft, flexible clitoral arm, or, of course, borh.
11. 30% off the Mini Teddy Thruster, which proves big things come in (sort of) small packages! This sex machine boasts 4 inches of insertable length and a 2 inch thrust with each stroker that's sure to hit your favorite spot.
12. 25% off the Lelo Dot Cruise that's specifically designed for pinpointed clitoral stimulation with eight powerful settings and a cruise control mode for constant pleasure when you're at the edge!
13. Up to 37% off a rechargeable mini wand vibrator with 20 vibration patterns and 8 speed settings to enjoy them—oh, and it's waterproof too!
14. 20% off of the über-popular Womanizer Pro40 clitoral suction vibe, which has six intensity levels for you to explore.
15. Up to 23% off a wearable panty vibe that's app-enabled for remote control options during play — just slip it in and ~get off~ with its nine powerful vibration modes.
17. 35% off a three-piece vibrating anal plug set boasting graduated sizes and a convenient remote for hands-free play. A removable bullet also means you can use the plugs for training purposes or take advantage of its suction cup base!
18. 23% off a wearable thrusting vibrator that fits easily underneath your underwear or lingerie for discreet play. Nine thrusting and vibration modes in this shaft and a "come hither" clitoral arm make this toy even better when combined with its app-compatibility.
19. Up to 33% off a dual-stimulating vibrator created with a thrusting internal shaft and a rose-shaped clitoral arm with a nine-function "tongue" attachment for intense stimulation.
20. 30% off a unique-looking masturbator that's sure to make you ~explode~ thanks to its tickling interior and single-button control vibrator adding even more stimulation.
21. 22% off the Magic Wand Rechargeable, an upgraded version of the beloved classic that has four powerful and rumbly vibration settings to enjoy. Plus, you can use it with or without the plug, so it'll never die on you!
22. 20% off the Premium 2 clitoral stimulator — it's definitely the most innovative suction vibe on the market with 12 powerful intensities, an autopilot function for hands-free orgasms, and Smart Silence to keep your play discreet.
23. 20% off a vibrating cock ring boasting attached bunny ears to deliver powerful clitoral or perineal stimulation.
24. 30% off Plus One's versatile vibrator that'll blow your mind with its 10 settings, waterproof design, and flexible body.
25. Up to 26% off the Mona 2 by Lelo, a powerful and versatile vibrator with a curved shaft to hit your favorite (G-)spot and six vibration modes that range from a subtle tease to a stimulating pulse.
26. 40% off a top-rated automatic masturbator created with lots of bells and whistles to blow your mind (and your load)! A spinning mouth-shaped shaft offers oral simulation with five powerful sucking sensations and 10 vibrating modes to make this the ultimate stroke session.
27. 20% off Hello Cake's silicone-based lubricant, which is perfect for any backdoor dalliances you might get into.
28. Up to 24% off a rabbit vibrator created with a veiny texture on the shaft and classic "rabbit ears" to deliver simultaneous stimulation inside and out with 9 powerful vibrating functions.
29. 30% off a very mighty dildo that looks like something straight out of your favorite comic. You'll be struck by orgasms, not lightning, when you use this silicone vibe with 10 powerful settings to use externally or internally (the handle, not the hammer).
30. Up to 31% off the bestselling Sona Cruise, which packs a powerful (but wonderful) orgasmic punch to your clitoris with eight settings and a cruise control setting to take your pleasure sessions to new levels.
31. Up to 23% off a high-frequency clitoral vibrator designed especially for pinpointed stimulation with 10 powerful modes and three interchangeable heads, in case you want to change up sensations. And according to reviewers, it's *extremely* quiet! 🤫
32. 29% off a set of six penis sleeves, each with its own unique texture to add extra stimulation and pleasure to your solo or partnered play.
33. Up to 48% off a waterproof rabbit vibrator with nine powerful vibrating modes and a heating function that warms the shaft up to 107º F for a more realistic sensation.
34. Up to 23% off a classic rose vibrator — except this one has 18 (!!!) powerful sucking and vibrating functions.
35. 28% off an internal vibrator if you want something simple, but powerful to add to your top-drawer collection. This sleek vibe has 10 vibration modes and an ergonomic handle for easy use.
36. Up to 40% off Lelo's Soraya 2 rabbit vibrator — it boasts a waterproof, dual motor design with 12 satisfying vibration settings to enjoy through its thick shaft and flexible external arm.
37. 20% off Jelly — Unbound's über-popular water-based lubricant created with body- and toy-safe ingredients and a light vanilla scent.
38. 23% off the Eva couple's vibrator, featured on Netflix's Principles of Pleasure for its powerful vibrating modes and hands-free usage (it slips underneath your labia to help stay put)! If you love clitoral stimulation, this is the toy for you.
39. 33% off a 4.3 inch dildo just perfect for anal explorers getting into backdoor play and looking to do some training. A soft silicone material offers flexibility during use, just make sure to use water-based lube!
40. 20% off the Lovense Edge 2, a flexible prostate vibrator designed to stimulate the P-spot and perineum simultaneously with 10 vibrating settings and unlimited customizable patterns through the app. This waterproof vibe is perfect for every anal enthusiast.
