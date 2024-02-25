32 Beauty Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Just Left The Salon

Apply this directly to wet hair (not the roots) and massage for eight seconds, then rinse. Reviewers also say that it works on all hair types from straight to curly, 3a–4c!



Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey



"This stuff works. My hair was so dry and brittle, I tried a hair mask, deep conditioned it three times, etc., and nothing worked. I tried this the day I bought it and now my hair is soooo luxurious, soft, and bouncy. This stuff is magical." —@___.Fuego ig

Get it from Amazon for $8.62.