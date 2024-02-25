32 Beauty Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Just Left The Salon

1. L'Oreal rinse-out moisturizing hair treatment — it revitalizes your tresses with a nourishing formula that leaves you with lustrous, soft-to-touch locks. Depending on your hair type (it works for all), you can use a different dosage to make sure your hair gets the TLC it needs in order to shine bright like a diamond 💎!
Apply this directly to wet hair (not the roots) and massage for eight seconds, then rinse. Reviewers also say that it works on all hair types from straight to curly, 3a–4c!
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
"This stuff works. My hair was so dry and brittle, I tried a hair mask, deep conditioned it three times, etc., and nothing worked. I tried this the day I bought it and now my hair is soooo luxurious, soft, and bouncy. This stuff is magical." —@___.Fuego ig
Get it from Amazon for $8.62.
2. A Nyx glitter primer that professional makeup artists literally use for making sure that sparkly, shimmering design stays put, no matter where you rock them.
Promising reviews: "Loooooove this. I've used a lot of glitter primers and usually they work for a little while an hour, maybe two, and never up against sweat. I used this on Halloween and am now using it to swatch any of my glitters for nails or makeup. And this holds AMAZINGLY. I did dishes and made lunch while having the pictured snowflake on to swatch glitter colors and it did not budge, I had to use micellar water and a makeup wipe just to get it off a little. So definitely recommend!" —Seriously Lacqueing
"I’m a professional makeup artist and I use this on all my glitter-eyed brides. My brides always gave me positive feedback about glitter staying all throughout the day/night. I would recommend this 100%. Also, for the price it is WORTH IT." —Shruti
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
3. Some Sevích hairline shadow, so you can conceal graying roots and thinning hair without making a salon appointment. This simple powder delivers the appearance of thicker hair, and no one has to know your secret... 🤐
It's also cruelty-free and contains nontoxic plant fibers and beeswax, so it's safe to use on your scalp and skin!
Promising review: "My hair is thinning on top and at the crown, and this powder is just what I need. A few dabs along the part and at my crown and it dims down the shining scalp and makes my bald spots much less obvious. It doesn’t rub off easily and is sprinkle-proof. I got caught in the rain and it had no effect on it, yet it washed off easily. I used it on my eyebrows with a stiff angled brow brush and it worked GREAT, too! My hairdresser used this on me and advised me as to the color. I have medium ash brown with grey hair so she advised the gray (I got the darker gray) and even though I thought it kinda looked dark in the pot, it was perfect for me. If you have a problem with thinning hair and want a quick, inexpensive hack, this is your product." —D. Kauble
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in 12 shades).
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get a more voluminous look with a few flicks of a wand? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula so that you can bat those lashes without any worries.
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. Or a tube of Maybelline Colossal mascara for anyone who wants the most bang for their buck when it comes to volume that lasts. This collagen-infused formula will lift your lashes for a plump and lengthier look — and you won't have to worry about them flying off when you roll the windows down!
Promising reviews: "This has been my favorite since it came out, like, 10 years ago. I've tried every other mascara, and I always come back to this one. It lasts long, has good color, and doesn't flake/clump. I prefer volume over length, and this delivers. It's the best mascara. It's easy to layer, too." —LH
"Nothing works quite as well! I've tried more expensive mascaras, and when it comes to single coats, they can do pretty well. However, this mascara's strength is in how buildable it is — a couple of coats can take me from zero to 'are you wearing false lashes?'" —S. Mcwalters
Get it from Amazon for $7.59.
6. A dual hair dryer and brush if you want to make your daily routine even quicker. This beloved hair tool blow-dries and styles hair at the same time thanks to three heat settings and an oval brush designed to help deliver volume and curling. Plus, a ceramic-coated barrel helps protect your hair from excessive heat damage for salon-quality results that last!
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. Love this — get blow out quality straight hair every time. I've spent so much money on products that are not as easy and don't work as well. This does just what it promises. To use, I just blow dry my hair until slightly damp and then use this to finish. Make sure to use heat protectant! Fast and good results every time so far. The cool setting is not that cool but otherwise, I recommend it." —Katie Recken
Get it from Amazon for $34.49+ (available in six styles).
7. ORRR The Dyson Airwrap — a splurge-worthy six-in-one hair tool that dries *and* styles your hair, so you don't have to worry about a countertop full of styling tools just to do your hair. You can smooth, brush, and curl all while blow drying at the same time! Not to mention, the salon-quality blowouts you'll achieve will practically pay for themselves, and all the compliments are your tip!
The Dyson Airwrap includes a smoothing dryer, a 1.2-inch Airwrap long barrel, a 1.6-inch Airwrap long barrel, a firm smoothing brush, a soft smoothing brush, and a round volumizing brush, along with the multi-styler base.
Promising reviews: "Best gift I’ve ever received! This is my first review on any product I have, which shows how much I LOVE it. It is so easy and QUICK to use. My hair looks flawless every single time (better than walking out of the salon). The shine and bounce is on another level, and my curls last up to three days, and that’s only because I have to wash my hair by that day." —riola5
"The best thing I've ever bought!! I worried this would be a regret purchase! I don't usually splurge on things like this... BUT I am so glad I did. Best purchase ever!" —BHCourt
"After looking at the Airwrap for over a year, I finally bought it. I have thick type 4b hair, and the firm brush attachment made blowing out my hair so easy. I noticed that my roots were still a little damp so I used the dryer attachment, and my roots were dry in no time. I am excited to try out the curling features on day-old hair." —acm824
Get it from Sephora for $599.
8. An E.l.f. poreless putty primer with over 32,000 5-star ratings from reviewers who are out here stunning others with their complexion. This under-$10 makeup essential is designed to provide a base for your favorite foundation and reduce the appearance of pores for an almost Photoshopped finish.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and for $8 thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A nourishing strengthening edge gel infused with biotin and essential oils to help strengthen damaged hair and promote hair fullness, all while keep your edges laid without leaving any greasy residue or flakes.
The gel can be applied with fingertips or a brush until the desired level of hold is achieved. BTW, you don't have to smooth down your edges unless you want to (trust me, I rarely do) — just check out this article on why laying your edges is never mandatory.
Promising review: "I like the light consistency of this edge control. It doesn’t take much and did the job I was looking for it to do. I didn’t have any issues with flaking or dryness. My hair texture is different since it's been growing back since chemotherapy so honestly it doesn't take much for it." —FitSisterP
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
Mielle Organics is a Black-founded small business acquired by P&G Beauty, but continuing to operate independently with its founding members Monique Rodriguez (CEO) and Melvin Rodriguez (COO).
10. E.l.f. Wow Brow — it'll take your brows from regular to fleeky in no time thanks to a buildable, wax-like gel that helps you sculpt the shape you want and deliver a fuller look with its tinted hue. Plus, the spoolie brush makes each swipe look like hair as you comb and create.
TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueria uses this brow gel in this quick makeup look, describing it as "the tinted brow gel that does the job."
Promising review: "This product has replaced ALL of my high-end brow products. This is the most amazing brow stuff I’ve ever used. I don’t even have to fill in my brows because this has such great coverage. It’s a game-changer!!" —Isabella
Get it from Amazon or Ulta or Target for $5 (available in four shades).
11. *OR* the bestselling Maybelline eyebrow pencil with over 6,500 5-star rave reviews for the way it transforms brows into literal perfection. Create the brows you've always wanted with its dual-ended design featuring an angled pencil on one side and a spoolie brush on the other, so you can fill, shape, and blend until you achieve your look.
Promising review: "Spent years using a brow pomade but got tired of it drying out in the little pot so quickly. I avoided pencils since I could never find one that went on as saturated and with a creamy sort of consistency that I was used to. Tried this on a whim since I'd seen a few positive reviews via YouTube and thought the angled tip was pretty neat. I don't know if I'd want to use anything else ever again because I love it so much! Easy to apply, goes on smoothly and the little brush on the end is great for evenly brushing product through the brows once they're filled in. Looks so natural and precise. So very happy to get out of my comfort zone and try something new." —Shannon M Slape
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four shades).
12. A bottle of Fanola "No Yellow" purple shampoo designed to help tone down yellow hues in chemically- and/or color-treated blonde hair so you can keep rocking your look as if it's still day one!
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS!! When I get my hair highlighted, I always use another purple shampoo and it never works for my hair at all. So I wanted to try this (thanks to TikTok). And I am not disappointed. My super yellow hair turned the blonde I wanted within one use, and I have used it more often and it just lightens it more and more. But beware it can stain hands so rinse your hands after!" —jillian lee
Get it from Amazon for $9.71.
13. The top-rated, reviewer-beloved Olaplex No. 3 reparative treatment, which helps to repair breakage and strengthen locks to help prevent future damage from bleaching, coloring, and other styling processes.
Promising review: "If you’re like me and have put your hair through the ringer with color treatments and heat styling, Olaplex No. 3 is a total lifesaver. This stuff is nothing short of magic in a bottle! I was skeptical at first due to the price, but let me tell you, it’s worth every penny. I use it once a week, and each time I’m left amazed at how much healthier and stronger my hair looks and feels. It’s super easy to apply, and I love that I can leave it on for as long as I want, sometimes even overnight for an extra boost. After rinsing it out, my hair is noticeably softer, smoother, and more manageable. Plus, it helps with frizz control, which is a big win for my unruly hair. I’ve also noticed less breakage and split ends since I started using Olaplex No. 3 regularly. The only downside is the size of the bottle; it’s a bit small for the price, but a little goes a long way, and the results are undeniable. I’ve tried countless hair masks and treatments, but Olaplex No. 3 is in a league of its own. If you want to bring your damaged hair back to life, don’t hesitate to give this a try. It’s a game-changer!" —Katt Aloo
Get it from Amazon for $30.