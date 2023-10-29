1. A special brush for your dryer, because it turns out you actually need to maintain and clean your dryer to help it run properly. This allows you to clear up whatever is stuck in your lint trap in a quick swipe or two, and you'll probably notice that your clothes dry a little faster afterwards.
Just FYI, lint building up in your dryer is a fire hazard! So...this is a smart and safe tool to have!
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago. a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
2. A cooktop-cleaning kit in case you really love to throw down in the kitchen, but your stove top receives the worst of the mess. This cleaner helps degrease and dissolve burned on foods and oils, so at the end of the process your kitchen will look just like new with minimal elbow grease on your part!
The kit includes a 10-ounce bottle of Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaner, one POW-R Grip pad tool, one scraper, and three cleaning pads. You can use it on glass, ceramic, induction, radiant, and halogen cooktop ranges.
Promising Review: "Works amazing! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years...only wiped down with random multicleaners, which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product...AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new. Even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off...98% better. The key is to use very little product. Let dry to a haze and wipe with a clean, dry cotton towel. (Just like waxing a car). If you aren't getting a mirrored finish it's because you've used too much product and not enough elbow grease to polish off." —B. Swartwood
Get them from Amazon for $15.88.
3. A portable carpet cleaner with over 46,000 5-star ratings — it's made to tackle those stubborn stains on your favorite furniture (remember that one time with the red wine?) and not just your carpet, but also your stuffed animals, curtains, car interiors, really anything upholstery-ish you can think up.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
Get it from Amazon for $109.59+ (available in three configurations).
4. A box of dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips that only take 30 minutes of treatment each time, but with continued use can remove up to 20 years of stains from your teeth. Think of all the things you can do for 30 minutes with your mouth shut...and now think about doing them while also cleaning your teeth. Why not be a multitasking genius with pearly whites?!
Each pack includes 30 minute treatments, and two hourlong treatments.
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian uses these strips and here's her review: "Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. 10 years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink like a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award??
"BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again."
Get a 22-count pack from Amazon for $45.99.
5. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system more than 6,000 happy customers have rated 5-stars for how effectively it cleans your toilet bowl with every flush, meaning there's less work for you to do after install. Talk about getting a dirty job done quick and easy!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I love this thing. The concept is simple and yet undiscovered until now. Installation was easy and the system keeps the bleach out of the tank where it could damage the seals and sent it directly to the bowl. I had a couple of times where I had to brush the bowl but the problem was above the water line (very hot summer, lots of evaporation?), but we're talking two times in three months and barely any need. The three-month life expired two weeks before I changed the cartridge, so it lasted more than promised. I would have left it i place longer just to experiment, but that's just who I am, so I replaced it. (Caveat: My wife and I are the only residents in the house, so larger families probably have more flushes/month). Thank you, Flowmaster. Job well done." —John K.
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
6. Orrrr a set of bleaching Clorox toilet tablets — beloved by more than 30,000 5-star rating customers — that'll clean and sanitize your toilet tank for four months and you will barely have to even lift a finger! I think this just became the best seat in the house. 🚽
Promising review: "I wasn't impressed at first. This doesn't take the place of cleaning the bowl manually, but it does cut down on how often you need to clean your bowl. I had old stains from the previous tenants inside my bowl, but after about four weeks the stains have disappeared. Love this product!" —Dorine Buse
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.98.
7. An Instant Pot 7-in-1 multicooker that will literally change your life once you start making large-batch meals with this thing and learn meal-prepping doesn't have to take up your entire day. From stews and soups to rice and slow-cooked meat, you'll be eating good with half the effort after investing in this kitchen must-have.
It can be used as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer for lots of food. For more inspo, check out our full review of the Instant Pot and Instant Pot recipes that'll basically cook themselves.
Promising review: "There are so many people who say the can't cook, but I swear I'm on a whole new level of not being able to cook. This little appliance helps expand our menu and I have learned to do so much with it. I will sum up in a nutshell, I love how easy it is and how I throw everything in it comes out done. No stirring and not many messy dishes. I still don't love it for meats (which I don't eat much of anyway), but I think that's just a matter of needing to experiment more with them. I seriously can't believe how many foods can be cooked in here!" —Aundrea
Get the 6-quart from Amazon for $99.99 (also available in 3- or 8-quart sizes).
8. A jar of the The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because over 130,000 reviewers have rated it 5 stars for effortlessly tackling practically any mess: from scuffs and scratches on your walls to that unknown gunk that's been on your showerhead since you moved in...what is that?!
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper if the only thing stopping you from meal prepping or cooking regularly was the fact that you don't have time to do it all. Now, you can prep those fruits and veggies in no time (and even in advance), so all you have to do is put everything together and pop it in the pot or pan.
This vegetable chopper not only chops, but also dices, spiralizes, and ribbons your foods for a versatile kitchen gadget! Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.
10. Affresh dishwasher tablets because cleaning your dishwasher is probably the last thing on your mind, but you can't help but notice your glassware has developed a certain scent... These help get rid of limescale and odor-causing residue hiding in your dishwasher (all you do is pop it in with a regular load!), which means you can stop rinsing your dishes after running a wash.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get them from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray that works so well, even your pet will forget the exact spot they marked their territory on your bedroom floor! Created with an enzymatic formula, this spray goes beyond eliminating odor, but also tackles the dirt and grime of the stain, too!
Hey! You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
12. A jetted tub cleaner, so you can enjoy bubble baths and soaks without worrying how many other people have been in the tub before you. This cleaner gets into those hard-to-reach places (read: the jets) and washes all that gunk and grossness out of there. Just look at the difference in the tub below — how would you even know all of that dirt is lurking in there?!
13. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner if your microwave looks like the stage for a food fight. With over 5,000 5-star ratings, this nifty gadget takes care of splatters and dried leftovers — scolding you from the inside while steam cleaning the interior. Then, wipe away the mess like it was never there!
Check out the Angry Mama microwave cleaner on TikTok!
Promising review: "This little device is great. Super simple. Fill to the lines with vinegar and water, nuke for seven minutes, let sit for two minutes, then wipe clean. My embarrassingly super gross microwave wiped completely clean with a couple paper towels. Highly recommend." —UglyPetty
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
14. A vacuum sealer, so you can stop wasting leftovers and keep them fresh and ready-to-eat for another day, possibly weeks from now. This innovative kitchen gadget is designed to remove all the air from your foods and preserve them, so they'll survive in your freezer without ending up covered in ice and freezer burn.
The vacuum sealer helps food last up to five times as long and can be used on dried or wet foods, so there's really nothing you can't save!
Promising review: "I used the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer for the first time this week on several occasions. It is simple to use for vacuum-packing leftovers and uncooked food items for the freezer or for cooking immediately using my sous vide. The roll of vacuum bags allows the bags to be tailored to the amount you want to store, so there is no wasted bagging material or space in my freezer. The vacuum function can also be used with the provided stopper to remove air from bottles — e.g., opened bottles of wine. I am very pleased with this product as well as the accompanying bags." —MJG
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four styles).