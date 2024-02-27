52 Random TikTok Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Friendly reminder that this isn't a substitute for flossing, and if you have any questions or concerns you should talk to your dentist!



Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord has to say about using these: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."

Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.



Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business that specializes in creating toothbrushes to help patients get a truly deep clean.