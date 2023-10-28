1. A set of Sea Bands that are designed to help reduce nausea by applying pressure to a specific acupoint on your wrist. Now, you might not have to miss out on valuable vacation moments or family time due to motion sickness!
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
2. A foot file, which requires a little elbow grease to tackle those crusted and calloused feet once and for all (or at least, regularly) — and literally in minutes. You can skip the costly pedis and make a spa day out of it from the comfort of your home!
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently, and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them. This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
3. Korean skincare exfoliating mittens if you want to be both satisfied *and* grossed out — these will buff away dead skin on your body in just a few quick scrubs, leaving you with glowing, softer skin wherever you use it!
Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz
4. An Esarora Facial Ice Roller to help de-stress your skin and remove puffiness with a few rolls across your cheeks, eyes, and forehead. This innovative tool can be popped in the fridge or freezer and then it's ready for use! Plus, it can even offer some relief for sinus pain or migraines. Pro-tip: roll it over your favorite sheet mask for a super soothing sensation!
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." —Jessica McRee
5. A jar of Lawless Forget The Filler overnight lip mask that'll help tackle dryness and dehydration for chapped lips thanks to a nourishing blend of shea butter, berry extract, and hyaluronic acid. This mask also smooths your skin and helps support natural collagen production for a plumper appearance, and more kissable lips — and works all its magic while you sleep!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Jasmin Sandal, used this product and here's what she had to say: "Team up harsh acne medication with fierce winds and you've got the perfect formula for lizard-like dryness. AKA what I'm currently dealing with — especially around my mouth. Enter: the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask, which has been saving my chapped lips for the past few months. It's cooling, it's soothing. It's thick without feeling tacky. It's hydrating without feeling sticky. And I don't have to do a darn thing except liberally apply it each night and wake up with softer, fuller, less painful-feeling lips!"
Plus, this is vegan and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "As someone who is skeptical about overnight products like this, I was pleasantly shocked and surprised to see results the next morning after my first use! My lips not only felt hydrated and smooth, but definitely looked more plump (without that tingling sensation most plumping products provide which I don't like!)" —JuliaFromPhilly
Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand that specializes in creating nontoxic makeup products with a wide range of pigments and coverage options.
6. An earwax removal kit if you're constantly feeling plugged up and want to do something about it before your next doctor's appointment. This easy-to-use solution begins working in seconds to deliver massive relief to anyone whose ears seem to regularly clog.
I've been using this stuff for almost a decade, and I'm v v v excited people are finally getting hip and talking about it! I used to have horribly waxy ears and I was prone to ear infections as an adult, so I wanted to make sure my ears were as clear as possible, all the time. Ever since I started using this — which, the first time the crackling of the solution and the wax in your ear may startle you, but it's normal — my ears have been practically wax-free, to the point where even my doctor's are impressed! If you don't believe me, just check out the customer reviews to see the GOBS of earwax being removed from people's ear canals. 🤢
Promising review: "I knew I had earwax build up problems when my hearing would randomly become muffled and wouldn't unblock for 2 to 3 days. I started applying the drops twice daily with a warm water bulb flush once a day. The first day only a little bit of wax came out but the ear wax build up was dissolving. The second day, after I applied the drops, my right ear was muffled the entire day but when I did the ear bulb flush, a ton of wax came out and my hearing was restored. I continued the treatment for both ears and by the third day, my left ear was cleared of most of the ear wax as well. By the fourth day, all of the built up ear wax was cleared out and my ears were no longer itchy or muffled. These drops are amazing and worked way better than I expected as I thought it'd help get rid of some wax, but that I would need to go to the doctor to get the rest out. Trust the process and continue using the solution for the recommended four days; it works!" —RnG
7. Some Sevích hairline shadow, so you can conceal graying roots and thinning hair without making a salon appointment. This simple powder delivers the appearance of thicker hair and no one has to know your secret... 🤐
It's also cruelty-free and contains nontoxic plant fibers and beeswax so it's safe to use on your scalp and skin!
Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! If you have thinning hair or graying hair, this powder is a must-have. It even creates a bit of volume to my very thin hair. I've purchased many different hair products to conceal my thinning hair, most are ineffective, messy, or leave my hair feeling greasy. This is super easy to use; I even use it for my sparse eyebrows: I simply use a soft, small lip liner brush to fill in my brows for a natural look. I also love that it lasts till your next shampoo. At first I didn't like the built-in sponge, but I've grown to really like it. The powder sticks to the sponge, making it easy to apply to whatever area you want to cover up, and the powder doesn't come off on pillows if you leave it on overnight." —Amazon Customer
8. An organic antifungal body wash with over 9,000 5-star ratings from satisfied customers who have found relief for their embarrassing itching or odor. This antibacterial soap boasts a blend of essential oils to deliver a soothing scent and nourishing cleanse that offers 24-hour protection.
Promising review: "I have always had a jock itch problem in hot weather. This antifungal wash has cleared all that up. Also works on heat rash and chafing. I can't praise this soap enough." —John O.
Derma-nu is a family-owned small business based in Clearwater, Florida.
9. A box of dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips — each treatment only takes 30 minutes, but with continued use can remove up to 20 years of stains from your teeth. Think of all the things you can do for 30 minutes with your mouth shut...and now think about doing them while also cleaning your teeth. Why not be a multitasking genius with pearly whites?!
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian uses these strips and here's her review: "Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. 10 years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink like a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award??
"BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again."
10. Orrrr a teeth-whitening pen that'll start delivering results in just two weeks by simply painting a thin layer over your teeth every night! If whitening trays and strips seem like too much of a hassle, these travel-friendly pens are easy to use and effectively remove stains over time for a brighter, whiter smile!
Promising review: "These pens really work. I was skeptical before buying them, but then saw a difference after just one use. The best part is they even whitened the stubborn coffee stains I had between my teeth. I’ll keep using them. They are super easy to use and have no taste that I could discern. Really good product." —LCassie
11. A nose hair wax kit if tweezing your nostrils has a permanent place in your top five painful grooming processes. This wax kit takes two minutes of setting and one determined pull to keep your lower nostrils hair-free for up to a month!
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
12. A nail strengthening cream just perfect for anyone who wants to achieve IG-worthy manicures, but has no idea where to start. This cream helps condition cuticles and promote nail growth, so you'll be showing off your new mani in no time!
Promising review: "My natural nails are thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel, and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my fingertips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." —M. Hill
