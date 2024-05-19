1. An under-$20 pair of strappy flip-flops created with supportive yoga mat memory foam padding, no-blister fabric straps for a flexible fit, and non-slip soles, so when you're on-the-go it feels like you're walking on clouds...even if you're out playing tourist and exploring those historical cobblestone streets!
Promising review: "These are the best flip-flops I've ever worn. They are padded and have nice arch support. I have flat feet, and these really helped to ease my foot pain. They are cute, and the colors are true to the pictures. I ordered my normal size, and they fit great! I will be ordering more." —Ashley Russell
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 29 styles).
2. A set of crop tops that has reviewers and TikTokers obsessed about for their compression design that offers support *and* comfort, so you can pretty much wear them anywhere, from your 6 AM hot yoga class to a late-night fast food run. Plus, word on the street is they're a great affordable alternative to similar styles at Skims!
Promising review: "I truly didn't expect these to fit all of the claims but these are some nifty tops. Super comfortable, stretchy with support, soft but not sheer. Can wear as a bra, sports bra, tank or camisole, alone or under a blouse, shirt, sweater. Colors are soft and appealing. I plan to go back and order some other colors and sizes." —Karen H.
Get a pack of three for from Amazon $27.98 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and dozens of styles, including two-packs).
3. Gold Bond medicated foot powder, which boasts a talc-free, triple-action formula to help control odor, prevent itchiness, and absorb moisture — helping cut down on your chances of ending up with athlete's foot just because you decided to wear tennis shoes without socks!
Promising reviews: "Bought this powder for my boyfriend, who is on his feet all day. Keeps his feet dry and smelling neutral. A little dash inside your socks or sneakers does the trick!" —Jillian Rizzo
"I've always been afraid of buying and using medicated foot powder because I thought the odor would be too strong, but this has an intriguing cooling effect upon application and leaves my feet and shoes smelling like nothing at all compared with the usual cornstarch foot powders." —James Edward Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $4.47+ (available in three sizes and also with talc).
4. A pair of retro-inspired, 100% UV-protection rounded aviator sunglasses that are giving Top Gun with style. And the lenses are polarized, meaning they reduce reflections and glare, even on the sunniest of days!
Promising review: "These sunglasses are so great, I love them. They are super lightweight, and they look amazing on. The shape and fit are perfect, and they are very comfortable. They are great because they are so inexpensive you don't have to worry about them, but they also are well made and good quality. Highly recommend if you want a nice pair of sunglasses that don't cost a fortune." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 15 styles).
5. Orrrr a three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses, so you can embrace sunny days in style by literally carrying a pair of glasses in your go-to summer bag, your car, and another one near the door, so you can grab them on your way out! These are also designed to keep your eyes fully protected from UV rays and help reduce annoying glares, making them perfect for most summer activities.
Plus, each pair is just different enough to effortlessly pair with all your summer outfits — all for under $7 a pair!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
6. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you need it.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
7. A pack of solar-powered stake lights to elevate your walkway or backyard with a lovely glow, which you'll be grateful for whenever you need to take the trash out at night, come home late, or go outside for a late-night potty breaks with your pup. There are even two lighting options: classic white and multicolor, in case you want to be a little festive while winding down after a backyard barbecue.
Promising review: "These are incredible!! I like using the color feature in winter when it's drab outside, but once my gardens bloom, I stick to white. I have purchased these five times, and it's going to be six. I bought the first set two years ago and just purchased my newest set. I put the old ones right next to the sets I just purchased and had never changed the batteries on the original ones...they were still bright so I never needed to. They are beautiful!!" —mosey
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $42.29.
8. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes with a clinical strength formula to help put a stop to excessive sweating for anyone who finds themselves drenched, no matter the weather or activity. Each application works for up to seven sweat-free days.
As always, this is a clinical-strength product, so make sure you do a spot test first (especially if you have sensitive skin)! And each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sports coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of two and three).
9. And a dermatologist-recommended antiperspirant hand lotion to help reduce hand sweat that might be making everyday things difficult, like writing, opening jars — basically anything that requires dry hand friction. All it takes is a pea-sized amount to help reduce that wet, clammy feeling.
Promising review: "I’ve suffered with sweaty hands for all of my life. It’s an issue that has caused me embarrassment and anxiety where there should be neither. I’ve only just started using this lotion, but I can tell it’s making a difference. It definitely has a distinct drying effect and makes my hands feel smooth." —Gary
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (also available in packs of two and three).
10. Dr. Scholl's slide-on sneakers, which look cool but offer even better support, thanks to a cushioned insole and built-in arch support. And if you've always wanted to take your sustainability to the next level — these shoes are created with materials made from recycled plastic!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes for my mama. She doesn’t buy herself many things. She has been going to the doctor’s office a lot lately, and I wanted her to have something comfortable but also cute! Something she didn’t have to tie but could just slip on easily. She LOVES them! She has wide feet, and it is difficult to find shoes that don’t squeeze her toes. I was so pleased with these. I really appreciate this shoe — I appreciate that it allows her to feel cute and trendy and just makes her life a little bit easier as she tries to be brave and tackle her health challenges." —Justin F Brox
Get them from Amazon for $50+ (available in wide sizes 7–13, in regular sizes 5–13, and in 26 colors).
11. Neutrogena's Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Serum — it's a top-rated moisturizing primer, boasting a lightweight, non-greasy formula that effortlessly absorbs into your skin without leaving an ashy-looking white cast behind. So it's absolutely perfect for wearing solo or underneath your makeup to keep your skin protected from harmful UV rays while you're out enjoying cold bevvies on all the patios this summer!
Promising review: "I've gone through several sunscreens to wear with make-up and this has been the best for me. I'm a simple girl. I apply this with vitamin C cream, let it absorb then apply my It Cosmetics CC cream. It acts like a primer for me, and my CC glides nicely over it, no pilling, no heavy or cakey feeling. It's def lightweight but provides great protection." —Emily Haynes
Get it from Amazon for $14.12.
12. A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts because summer is almost here, and with it: HOT WEATHER. Elevate your wardrobe with these lightweight shorts designed with a convenient side pocket and underwear liner so you stay comfortable even when it's 85º and your dog refuses to come inside and enjoy the glorious A/C.
Above is BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord, and here's what she has to say about these shorts: "ASK ME HOW OBSESSED WITH THESE SHORTS I AM, I DARE YOU!!! Real talk: I first bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Lululemon or Old Navy, but they're either expensive or sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in, love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or phone. I have them in blue, pink, and yellow, and several pairs in black because I just keep collecting them every summer."
Promising reviews: "I just want to say how much I love these shorts. They are super comfy and the wide high-waisted band is so nice. Great for spring and summer! I bought the navy blue and I loved them so much that I bought the hot pink and black after. They fit true to size and have a nice lining on the inside to make you feel secure. My only complaint is that they only have one pocket and there wasn’t a whole lot of color options for bigger sizes. But those are super nit-picky. 10/10!" —MacKenzie
"I absolutely love these running shorts and have multiple pairs. I usually hate the liners in them and cut them out, but this brand is so comfortable I don’t even notice them. Also love the zippered pocket on the side for my phone. Not restrictive in the gym, but still keep everything well-covered. Not see-through at all either. Love the high waist on these, and it’s stretchy enough to get them on but doesn’t roll down like spandex would." —AmazonHasIt
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 colors).