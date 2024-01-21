38 Products That'll Upgrade Your Home In A Single Afternoon

1. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip, so you can hide cluttered cords while still making sure all your electronics are getting the juice they need. Plus, it's perfect if you have furniture against the wall blocking access to a much-needed outlet.
Promising review: "Amazing product! I have tried like six of these from different companies and this one is by far the best. It fits so easily behind anything!" —Lexie Valade
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in seven styles).
2. A two-tier sliding shelf to help you organize your cabinet space, be it under the sink or in the hall closet. Vertical storage is the "newest" frontier and if you haven't yet, you really need to add this game-changing storage to your home. You'll be amazed at how much fits!
Promising review: "I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worthwhile! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sectionals' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." —Tess De Pretis
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two colors and three styles).
3. A toothbrush station designed to automatically dispense toothpaste onto the brush, which ultimately lowers the chances of making a mess all over the counter or sink and having a caked up cap!
This nifty gadget holds up to five toothbrushes and has four magnetic mouthwash cups. The two toothpaste dispensers are designed with vacuum tech to squeeze every last drop out of the tube!
Promising review: "I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it! The design is simple, yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore! I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for three months now. TikTok made me buy it LOL!" —Stephanie Mendoza
Get it from Amazon for $17.79+ (available in three colors).
4. A vertical shoe tower if you keep tripping over the pile of shoes stacking up around your doorway. This helps create a place for them to belong and declutters your entry for you!
Promising review: "This little guy is great. Normally, my staircase has shoes all over it. Now, the shoes are in their tower by the staircase and it’s pretty awesome...maybe in part because my partner and I can now see who isn’t putting their shoes up! It’s a great, sleek design and takes up so little space. I can walk around with it if I need to because it’s durable and sturdy, and was ridiculously easy to put together. Yes, it’s more than many other shoe trees but it’s worth it for the footprint (or lack thereof!) and that it’s going to last for a really long time." —Skyrocketocelot
Get it from Amazon for $65 (available in black and white and two styles).
5. A jewelry cabinet that's basically cosplaying as a mirror, so you can do two things at once: easily access jewelry you won't need to detangle *and* gussy up in the mirror. If you've given up on wearing your favorite necklaces because just thinking about the mess of chains sends you into a spiral...this is for you.
Promising review: "Why the heck didn't I get one of these years ago?? This is a quality product. Sturdy and well made. At first I thought the light was a little gimmicky but it totally helps me see what I'm doing in my dimly lit bedroom. This is soooo much better than a jewelry box or trying to figure out your own clever storage like I have for years (trying to put off splurging for a product like this). I totally regret not getting one sooner. A lot of earring capacity, ton of everything capacity and ease of use for someone as lazy as me is critical! If you're on the fence, get one, you won't regret it! So worth the money!" —PHILLIP G.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in eight colors).
6. A pack of magnetic garage door accents in case you really want it to look like you've got your stuff together — these add a sophisticated flair to your garage door, even if it's secretly chaos on the inside.
The kit includes two accent handles and four hinges.
Promising review: "These are so realistic looking latches and handles and had great magnetic abilities. Does not affect the mechanism to raise and lower the garage door. Made my plain white garage door look like a million bucks. I would have given it 10 stars if I could have! Could not believe the price for the quality of product. Love them!" —Charlotte K. Gean
Get four hinges from Amazon for $20.87.
7. A pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights that'll bring such good vibes to your outdoor space, you might need to complement them with a patio set, just so you can really enjoy them! You can place these on deck railings, staircases, fences, and more to illuminate any creepy, unlit corners at night.
Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great in on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." —BJ
Get 16 from Amazon for $21.24+ (available in three colors).
8. A grout paint pen because it's finally time to ditch the dingy grout bringing down your bathroom aesthetic! With these, no one will know you didn't hire a professional, because this easy-to-use pen simply disappears all the residue and dirt leftover from years of living, AKA spills, steps, and stains you don't even remember the origin of.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! After over 10 years of the grout not being cleaned, and a botched repair job, the bathroom floor in this house looked horrendous. Two pens covered the entire bathroom floor, with plenty left over in the second pen, even with applying two to three layers (which you will definitely need as the paint is a bit thin and also absorbs into the grout). Super easy to apply, works exactly like a regular paint marker. Be sure to press the pen tip on a separate (thick) cloth to activate it before actually using on the grout so you don't end up with a huge mess on the tile when the paint floods out at first. If you see the first side of the tip is getting frayed, just pull it out and turn it around to the other side." —regalle
Get a white pen from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two widths and in other colors).
9. A pack of floral wall decals for anyone who wants to add more *oomph* or *tada* to their living space, but doesn't want to do the work of painting and priming. These peel-and-stick floral decals deliver a pop of color to any room, putting a smile on your face each time you walk by.
BTW, according to reviewers the adhesive is pretty sticky, so they recommend mapping out your placement before sticking them to the wall!
Promising review: "These were so easy to apply and were even more beautiful than I had thought. The color is rich and it makes my bedroom feel peaceful. I'm going to order another set to add some life to the adjoining bathroom." —Melissa Zimmerman
Get it from Amazon for $17.80 (available in seven designs).
10. A three-layer door stopper to help you block out the sounds of neighbors stomping down the hallway or roommates blasting music across the hall. All you have to do is cut the strip to size and attach it with the adhesive backing — problem solved *and* it'll help put a stop to any drafts, too!
Promising review: "I’m renting an apartment and my front door doesn’t brush up against the floor. There was about an inch gap which was annoying because it meant light, noise, and bugs could get in. Ever since I’ve installed this, I’ve had almost no bugs, no light, and so much less sound! It’s great. The sound-blocking is especially amazing because my bedroom is near the front door and I hated hearing my neighbors conversations clear as day in the stairwell. It’s not totally noise cancelling but it’s so much better." —airazedy
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
11. A set of NoNo Brackets just perfect for anyone who wants to elevate their window aesthetic to Gatsby levels, but feels less-than confident with a drill. ::raises hand:: These attach to your current curtain rod holding up those blah blinds, so you can just place the new one and *tada*!
Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.95 (available in other colors and larger packs).