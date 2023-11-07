These 38 Products Work So Well, They’ll Make You Feel Like Applauding

1. A mold and mildew removal gel because tackling mold and dirt in the bathroom can be an impossible task. With this top-rated no-scrub gel, you can say goodbye to gross-looking grout in your bathroom, and join the 6,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves: "This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path. When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL. I am one happy customer."
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it, it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. Zombie face masks that'll definitely give you a fright in the mirror when you add this to your skincare routine. This tightening sheet mask helps reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles in just 15 minutes!
Promising review: "I'm 27 and this is my second time purchasing these masks. I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed my fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is smoother compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted LOL. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city and I think you can tell by my skin appearance but after using these my skin looks fresh, soft, and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." —Rachel
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $25.
3. Keurig cleaning cups because you've gotta clean your coffee maker if you want your fave caffeinated beverages to continue tasting as delicious as they should. All you have to do is pop in one of these cleaning pods and let your Keurig do its thing! You'll be super grossed out, but grateful when you see all the gunk coming out of your coffee maker that won't make it into your next cup.
Promising review: "This is an excellent product that I cannot say enough good things about. I had thrown away my current Keurig machine thinking it was broken. I decided to try to resurrect it using these cleaners, and I am glad I did! One cup took care of years of neglect on my part (lesson learned). Because there was so much cleaning needed, I used two cups, and now the machine works perfectly. So glad I discovered this product and highly recommend. I am thinking a three-month interval to keep the machine in good condition. Thank you so much!" —Susan
Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a 12-pack).
4. The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste and spray if you want a cleaner that's basically witchcraft, aka can do it all. This top-rated all-purpose cleaner can help you tackle tough-to-scrub stains on your walls, appliances, bathroom fixtures, and even your shoes if you need to get a stubborn scuff out!
Promising review: "WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for, I either wipe it and it comes right off, or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me, this really is the way to go. Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it; you won’t regret it." —Twin33
Get the original cleaning paste and multi-purpose spray from Amazon for $19.99.
5. Medicated, waterproof bandages created with salicylic acid to help remove warts from your skin without any picking or freezing (plus, the bandage keeps them protected while it works)! I mean, the photo below might be hard to look at, but the results pretty much speak for themselves!
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.96.
6. A box of dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips that only take 30 minutes of treatment each time, but with continued use can remove up to 20 years of stains from your teeth. Think of all the things you can do for 30 minutes with your mouth shut...and now think about doing them while also cleaning your teeth. Why not be a multitasking genius with pearly whites?!
Each pack includes 30 minute treatments, and two hourlong treatments.
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian uses these strips and here's her review: "Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. 10 years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink like a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award??
"BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again."
Get a 22-count pack from Amazon for $45.99.
7. A slim cutlery organizer just perfect for small kitchens with even smaller drawer space: it halves the space silverware takes up, allowing the rest of your utensils to fit snugly inside with all the silverware, instead of on the counter. And even if you have lots of kitchen storage, there's never any harm in making even more!
Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about 4 inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke
8. A reusable roller dog hair remover because wearing all black is your year-round aesthetic, but your pet (that you love and adore with everything in you) sheds light-colored hair everywhere. This roller will remove hair from your couch, bed, car, and yes, even your wardrobe, effortlessly.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
9. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash that's designed to gently exfoliate your skin, which can help make KP bumps or "strawberry skin" a thing of the past. Plus, its formula boasts a blend of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which are great for keeping your skin hydrated and looking its best!
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
10. Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment — it's a top-rated hair product that'll help restore and repair damaged hair that's been through... a lot (read: dye jobs, heat damage, and even sun damage). Bring your hair back to life and show off your silky and voluminous tresses that look like you just left the salon. Don't worry, your secret is safe with us!
Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with it!! I’ve never found a product that does so well with my hair. My hair is becoming straighter and less frizzy. It also feels more alive with shine. I’m definitely getting more of this. This is something that is a must for your hair, especially if you color it. I swear by this! I used it for a week just to make sure it was as good as I thought. My hair just keeps getting better and better after each use!!" —Francisco Gamboa
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $7.77.
And check out our full review of the Elizavecca CER-100 collagen protein treatment.
11. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, so you don't have to stick your hand down there like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell coming from your drain. Just run hot water and place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink.
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
12. Top-rated Bio-Oil, which is designed with a non-greasy and moisturizing formula to help users reduce the appearance of stretch marks or scars (including acne scars), and even help with hyperpigmentation. You can also use it as a daily moisturizer for your face and body, so this product really worked to earn those 4.7 stars from reviewers.
Promising review: "I love Bio-Oil and I was so glad to see it in such a big bottle. This product is amazing for reducing scars and stretch marks — not just fading them. They actually are reducing the depth of some of my deeper stretch marks, they are almost completely even with the surrounding skin. I would highly recommend this product." —Jessica Herren
Get it from Amazon for $24.49 (available in three sizes).
13. A pack of Mighty Patches designed to practically disappear your pus-filled blemishes and pimples with barely any effort. Whether you wear them to sleep or throughout the day, these circular patches work their gunk-absorbing magic over the course of a few hours, aka right before your eyes.
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son, who suffers from cystic acne. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning, the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
14. A toilet bowl ring remover to make your porcelain throne sparkle from the inside out. This pumice stone tackles tough jobs including rust, mineral deposits, soap scum, and other build-up and stains on hard surfaces.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.