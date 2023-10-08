27 Problem-Solving Products That'll Basically Feel Like A Trick, Because They Work So Well

1. The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste and spray if you want a cleaner that's basically witchcraft, aka can do it all. This top-rated all-purpose cleaner can help you tackle tough-to-scrub stains on your walls, appliances, bathroom fixtures, and even your shoes if you need to get a stubborn scuff out!
Promising review: "WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for, I either wipe it and it comes right off, or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me, this really is the way to go. Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it; you won’t regret it." —Twin33
Get the original cleaning paste and multi-purpose spray from Amazon for $19.99.
2. Zombie face masks that'll definitely give you a fright in the mirror when you add this to your skincare routine. This tightening sheet mask helps reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles in just 15 minutes!
Promising review: "I'm 27 and this is my second time purchasing these masks. I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed my fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is smoother compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted LOL. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city and I think you can tell by my skin appearance but after using these my skin looks fresh, soft, and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." —Rachel
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $25.
3. Light-dimming stickers since there's nothing scarier than you the night after getting zero sleep thanks to the ridiculously bright LED lights glowing from your electronics.
This must-have pack includes100 peel-and-stick dimmers in assorted sizes to fit lights on most electrical appliances.
Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko
Get them from Amazon for $2.89.
4. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair in case your little one is a wild sleeper and wakes up with some monstrous bed head. A few spritzes and detangling with this gentle spray will help restore their locks back to bouncing, healthy-looking curls.
According to reviewers, this spray works on wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) and it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $7.59.
5. A four-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" — if having things between your teeth is a fear right out of your nightmares, these nifty tools will help you out! Each "toothbrush" is designed with several layers of soft bristles that are similar to floss, reaching between teeth, under the gums, and deep into those hard-to-reach spaces that regular brushing can't get.
Just a friendly reminder that these aren't a substitution for flossing, and if you have any concerns, you should definitely talk with your dentist!
*Two* BuzzFeeders have tried these — here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope, and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
And here's what former BuzzFeed editor Stephanie Hope says: "Growing up, I was the absolute worst at flossing and brushing my teeth. It was so bad, I ended up developing periodontitis, which is inflammation of the gums caused by a build up of bacteria. It causes your gums to separate and recede from your teeth. It's pretty bad. Well, now I obviously go to the dentist regularly, but still struggle to floss my teeth as often as I should. These toothbrushes are such a game changer for me! The bristles at the tip are sooo tiny, I can literally feel them cleaning between my teeth. My gums get red easily if I don't floss enough, and ever since I started using this twice a day, they're no longer red! They look so healthy, and I truly feel like I'm actually getting a good cleaning, compared to other manual toothbrushes. It's gentle enough for my sensitive gums, but gets in deep to prevent plaque. I'm obsessed!"
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $16.06+ (available in two color combinations).
Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business that specializes in creating antimicrobial toothbrushes to help patients get a truly deep clean.
6. A sleep-focused essential-oils blend — it's designed with a blend of chamomile, sage, and lavender to help promote that good sleep because it'll help wind you down. Put a couple of drops into your favorite diffuser and enjoy how it helps lull you into quite possibly, the best sleep of your life. No hocus pocus here!
Promising review: "Bought this to help on days when I have bad insomnia due to anxiety, especially during this pandemic. Can't say I like the scent of the oil alone right off the bat. It's pretty strong so you only need a few drops in the humidifier. But the first night I used it I had the best sleep of my life! Was knocked out fast and woke up feeling super refreshed!! Definitely recommend this product. It lasts well too so it's worth the price!" —Wendy
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, here's a popular, well-reviewed essential-oil diffuser.
7. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash for anyone with KP (keratosis pilaris) bumps or bothersome "strawberry skin" that doesn't seem to go away. This gentle exfoliator helps buff away bumps to reveal smoother skin, plus hyaluronic acid and niacinamide help keep your skin hydrated in the process!
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
8. A pup-approved ScratchPad in case your pup can recognize clippers as soon as you grab them, and having them sit still for some much-needed trimming is too much of a battle. Now you can relax and let your furbaby do all the work, by clawing away on this abrasive surface.
Of course, all sessions with the ScratchPad should be monitored for safety!
Promising review: "My pittie struggled with getting his nails clipped after a bad grooming experience. With one use he’s already got it down and it’s made the process 100% easier. Fast shipping too." —Etsy Customer
Get it from ScratchPadforDogs on Etsy for $39.91+ (available in two styles and three grit levels).
ScratchPadforDogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
9. A mini lint remover to transform your carpets, blankets, and even your furniture from the pet hair-covered surfaces they currently are to the beautiful items you love (just, not as much as your pet)! Plus, you can easily take it with you on the go, and maybe even tackle the mess that is your car upholstery!
Check out the TikTok by @m.chandler_.
Promising review: "This lint remover wasn’t confusing or bulky like some others. You just run it down your clothes to remove lint, hair, and fuzz, and it does its job! I was worried it would be sharp to the touch but it’s not, which is great if you have little kids. It’s easy to clean — you just pick it out with your fingers; it doesn’t get stuck." —JLemons
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. AirPod cleaners, so you can enjoy your music and podcasts the way they were meant to be listened to! Each putty square can be squished into your AirPod speaker to grip and clear out the dirt and debris clogging it up, then peel it off and get ready to be grossed out at the results...yuck. 🤢
Promising review: "This is by far the most effective way of removing the magnetic dust from your case or any dust/wax from the mesh of the AirPods. This pack will also last you quite a while, so there’s no need to be frugal with how much you’re buying. Important note: If you wait too long to clean your AirPods, the magnetic dust eventually scratches deep into the case beyond what can be cleaned off. With this product, you can catch that dust early and prevent lasting damage to your AirPod case." —Jelani Nunes
Get 12 from Amazon for $12.99+ (also available in packs of 24).