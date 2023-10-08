27 Problem-Solving Products That'll Basically Feel Like A Trick, Because They Work So Well

Just a friendly reminder that these aren't a substitution for flossing, and if you have any concerns, you should definitely talk with your dentist!

*Two* BuzzFeeders have tried these — here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope, and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."



And here's what former BuzzFeed editor Stephanie Hope says: "Growing up, I was the absolute worst at flossing and brushing my teeth. It was so bad, I ended up developing periodontitis, which is inflammation of the gums caused by a build up of bacteria. It causes your gums to separate and recede from your teeth. It's pretty bad. Well, now I obviously go to the dentist regularly, but still struggle to floss my teeth as often as I should. These toothbrushes are such a game changer for me! The bristles at the tip are sooo tiny, I can literally feel them cleaning between my teeth. My gums get red easily if I don't floss enough, and ever since I started using this twice a day, they're no longer red! They look so healthy, and I truly feel like I'm actually getting a good cleaning, compared to other manual toothbrushes. It's gentle enough for my sensitive gums, but gets in deep to prevent plaque. I'm obsessed!"

Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business that specializes in creating antimicrobial toothbrushes to help patients get a truly deep clean.

