48 Personal Care Products With Results That’ll Make You Feel Like Dancing

1. A bottle of Bio-Oil that boasts a hardworking and nourishing blend of vitamins A and E, rosemary oil, chamomile oil, and lavender oil to help improve the appearance of stretch marks, scars, uneven complexions, and even split ends and cuticles. Plus, the formula is noncomedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores if you use it on your face for hydration or acne scars. I mean, over 70,000 reviewers have rated this product 5-stars, so...we stan.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this product! On the left was me two weeks postpartum and on the right is two months later!! I use this oil religiously! Twice a day (in the morning and at night ) I would definitely recommend this to EVERYONE, it is a little pricey but it is definitely worth it!!!" —Gia
"I love this product so much I've ordered it a number of times and it never ceases to amaze me. I used to have acne scars on my forehead and cheeks, notice I said 'used to' — this product has not only cleared those dark marks up but also has my skin glowing. I definitely recommend it. I use it before bed and in the morning before work or just doing errands and I always get compliments on how glowy and smooth my skin looks." —Dasia
2. An earwax removal kit if you're constantly feeling plugged up and want to do something about it without making a doctor's appointment (and shelling out for a hefty copay). This easy-to-use solution begins working in seconds to deliver massive relief to anyone whose ears seem to regularly clog.
I've been using this stuff for almost a decade, and I'm v v v excited people are finally getting hip and talking about it! I used to have horribly waxy ears and I was prone to ear infections as an adult, so I wanted to make sure my ears were as clear as possible, all the time. Ever since I started using this — which, the first time the crackling of the solution and the wax in your ear may startle you, but it's normal — my ears have been practically wax-free, to the point where even my doctors are impressed! If you don't believe me, just check out the customer reviews to see the GOBS of earwax being removed from people's ear canals. 🤢
Promising review: "I knew I had earwax build up problems when my hearing would randomly become muffled and wouldn't unblock for 2–3 days. I started applying the drops twice daily with a warm water bulb flush once a day. The first day only a little bit of wax came out but the ear wax build up was dissolving. The second day, after I applied the drops, my right ear was muffled the entire day but when I did the ear bulb flush, a ton of wax came out and my hearing was restored. I continued the treatment for both ears and by the third day, my left ear was cleared of most of the ear wax as well. By the fourth day, all of the built up ear wax was cleared out and my ears were no longer itchy or muffled. These drops are amazing and worked way better than I expected as I thought it'd help get rid of some wax, but that I would need to go to the doctor to get the rest out. Trust the process and continue using the solution for the recommended four days; it works!" —RnG
3. A nail strengthening cream just perfect for anyone who wants to achieve IG-worthy manicures, but has no idea where to start. This cream helps condition cuticles and promote nail growth, so you'll be showing off your new mani in no time!
Promising review: "My natural nails are thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel, and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my fingertips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." —M. Hill
4. Zombie face masks that'll definitely give you a fright in the mirror when you add this to your skincare routine. This tightening sheet mask helps reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles in just 15 minutes!
Promising review: "I'm 27 and this is my second time purchasing these masks. I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed my fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is smoother compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted LOL. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city and I think you can tell by my skin appearance but after using these my skin looks fresh, soft, and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." —Rachel
5. Medicated, waterproof bandages created with salicylic acid to help remove warts from your skin without any picking or freezing (plus, the bandage keeps them protected while it works)! I mean, the photo below might be hard to look at, but the results pretty much speak for themselves!
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
6. Blotting papers to absorb and help remove excess oil from your T-zone. If you're a combination-oily person like me, these deserve a dedicated place in your purse, toiletry bag, etc. Plus, using them won't mess up your makeup, just remember to blot, not wipe!
Promising review: "I have been using these for over one year, and they are by far the best oil blotting sheets I have ever used. The biggest plus is that they do not smudge my makeup at all, so no touch-ups are needed after using. They are super absorbent, and I can blot my entire face with one sheet. I have them on a monthly subscription, and they are worth every penny. Highly recommend!" —Magnolia2380
7. Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence — whoever thought about adopting a snail's skincare "secret" might actually be a genius? This top-rated serum helps hydrate and restore dry, dull skin on your face, leaving you with a moisturized, glowing complexion.
Promising review: "This is holy grail for me! It's unscented, which I love, and goes on so smooth. I'm a little backwards with my application being that after toner or exfoliation I put on a few drops of jojoba oil, and then the essence. I found that by doing this, the products absorb better. Since using this in combination with the Korean skin care method, my face has completely cleared up, with only the occasional zit. Honestly, it's my favorite product and soothes my skin, especially after exfoliating. Highly recommended!" —Anjelic
8. An octopus-shaped blackhead-removing stick that'll help disappear blackheads and excess oil from your T-zones effortlessly, so you can walk around with confidence, knowing this little monster's got you covered.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me; smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
9. Korean skincare exfoliating mittens if you want to be both satisfied *and* grossed out — these will buff away dead skin on your body in just a few quick scrubs, leaving you with glowing, softer skin wherever you use it!
Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz
10. A nourishing strengthening edge gel infused with biotin and essential oils to help strengthen damaged hair and promote hair grown, all while keep your edges laid without leaving any greasy residue or flakes.
The gel can be applied with fingertips or a brush until the desired level of hold is achieved. BTW, you don't have to smooth down your edges unless you want to (trust me, I rarely do) — just check out this article on why laying your edges is never mandatory.
Promising review: "I like the light consistency of this edge control. It doesn’t take much and did the job I was looking for it to do. I didn’t have any issues with flaking or dryness. My hair texture is different since it's been growing back since chemotherapy so honestly it doesn't take much for it." —FitSisterP
11. Sol by Jergens' Deeper by the Drop Self Tanning Drops, which you can combine with your favorite moisturizer for a subtle, sun-kissed glow. A lightweight, oil-free formula offers less mess in your bathroom during use and effortless application.
Promising review: "This stuff works great! I am very fair-skinned and have always had problems with sunless tanners looking too orange on me. I applied in the afternoon and didn’t notice any change in color. I was becoming a bit skeptical as it says within hours. The next morning however I woke up to a perfect tan glow. Not too dark, not orange, but just right for a fair skinned person looking to have a little bit of color without having to spend hours in the sun. I can not comment on how long the color lasts as this is my first application, but I am very happy with my results and highly recommend." —Stephanie
12. A box of dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips that only take 30 minutes of treatment each time, but with continued use can remove up to 20 years of stains from your teeth. Think of all the things you can do for 30 minutes with your mouth shut...and now think about doing them while also cleaning your teeth. Why not be a multitasking genius with pearly whites?!
Each pack includes 30 minute treatments, and two hourlong treatments.
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian uses these strips and here's her review: "Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. 10 years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink like a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award??
"BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again."
