If You Can't Stand The Sight Of Feet, Definitely Skip These 35 Products Meant For Them

Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord loves this thing: "Hello, my toenails are problem children for two reasons: One is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently, and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like, I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to ~gently correct~ a toenail that was starting to get ingrown and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."

Promising review: "We bought this for our teen grandson to use for an ingrown toenail because he was not able to go to a nail salon that he trusted to fix this problem. It worked perfectly. He was so pleased with the result, as it took care of his painful problem! Thank you for making a fantastic product. Every household should own one!" —T.S.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.