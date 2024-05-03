1. Medicated, waterproof bandages to help protect your warts while also helping exfoliate them from your skin if freezing hasn't been giving you the results you want. Over 35,000 customers have rated these 5 stars for their jaw-dropping results (some after just one application)!
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed. It felt as if I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it, and on a whim I tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later, the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.29.
2. A podiatrist-level toenail clipper because sometimes a regular clipper just isn't up to the job. These stainless steel blades can tackle the toughest toenails, even if they're extra thick or ingrown, and a lightweight, no-slip handle allows for easy handling.
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord loves this thing: "Hello, my toenails are problem children for two reasons: One is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently, and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like, I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to ~gently correct~ a toenail that was starting to get ingrown and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."
Promising review: "We bought this for our teen grandson to use for an ingrown toenail because he was not able to go to a nail salon that he trusted to fix this problem. It worked perfectly. He was so pleased with the result, as it took care of his painful problem! Thank you for making a fantastic product. Every household should own one!" —T.S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A bottle of Carpe antiperspirant foot lotion for anyone whose feet seem to sweat, no matter the weather or footwear (how can I sweat in sandals?!). This helps to save your toes from blisters, keep your feet fresh and dry, and even prevent them from getting stinky so quickly!
Promising review: "Bought this for my boyfriend, who is on his feet all day and was always complaining about how sweaty his feet got. He usually had to bring at least one extra pair of socks to change into during the day. He also had to buy shoes more often because of how they smell. It would be impossible for us to get out the smell. Since he began using this product, he can't believe how dry his feet stay ALL day. His socks don't even smell after a full day of work. He's now obsessed, and it's become a part of his daily routine." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.96+ (also available with an applicator).
4. A pair of chunky sneakers specifically designed with innovative support to help people with knee pain prevent further stress on their joints and feet. A roomy toe, flexible material, shock-absorbent sole, and front rolling design (which creates a rocking effect to reduce pressure) make sure you stay comfortable no matter what you've got planned for the day!
Promising review: "To start, I have messed-up feet: bunions, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, and they are EXTRA wide. Anyway, these shoes are the answer to my prayers. I bartend — I NEED support. Saw these and ordered with expectations of returning them. I will say, try all three different inserts that come with them. They say to break them in one to three hours a day for a few days...BS! I put them on and didn’t want to take them off! The support made my lower back pain not so noticeable, there is plenty of room in the toe box, and this is the very first pair of shoes I can recall where my foot does not hang over the edge of the sole, as it is sufficiently wide. And as a final note, I just finished a Friday night shift. My feet are fine!" —Michele P
Get them from Amazon for $109.95+ (available in sizes 6–11; in regular, wide, and extra-wide widths; and in 12 colors).
5. A pair of metatarsal pads that simply wrap around your toe and instantly begin delivering comfort to the balls of your feet, thanks to superior gel cushioning.
Promising review: "These really take the pressure off my metatarsal area; without them, it was causing my big toe to hurt when I wore a slight heel. They are easy to use with any shoe because they don't adhere. The placement is always perfect because you slip the attached silicone ring over your toe. Surprisingly, it stays in place! Glad I found this solution." —Cathy S.
Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
6. An ankle wedge to deliver a deeeeeep stretch in your foot and lower leg muscles simply by applying light pressure and rocking your foot back and forth. Get ready to ease on down the road in comfort!
Promising review: "I came down with a great case of plantar fasciitis, and a friend who is a physical therapist said, 'It's about stretching out that calf muscle!' Rather than go through the usual stretching contortions in hopes of focusing in on the calves, I started looking at these kinds of devices. All I can say is, this one is easy to use and is also good for hamstrings and other potentially troublesome muscles that need stretching in order to avoid problems (especially as one ages...). I used it daily, and my plantar troubles were gone within a couple of weeks. I don't know if other such devices work better, but this one gets a 100% rating from this aging being." —Honest American Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $23.49.
7. Foot exfoliating peel masks that must be magic, considering the way dead skin flakes off after one application, eventually leaving you with feet softer than when you were born, TBH. Is the peeling-skin process gross? Definitely. It's basically black magic, but over 49,000 5-star ratings prove it's worth it.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel (or be totally grossed out) at the layers of dead skin peeling off your feet over the next couple of weeks.
Promising review: "I’ve tried these peels before, and NOTHING has ever been this effective. I usually get the pack of five in lavender because they’re cheaper and you get more product. But now I see why you get what you pay for. I’ve never had a foot peel do this much work. The lavender peels are not as effective on the heel or calluses as I’d like, but these are a game changer!" —iCandi
Get two pairs from Amazon for $13.25+ (available in nine scents, two sizes, and multipacks).
8. Orrrr a pair of self-heating soothing foot masks, which use Epsom salts and essential oils, so you can literally kick your feet up and relax while your feet enjoy a soothing and moisturizing treatment after a long day.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
9. A natural-stone rock mat that'll deliver an incredible pressure-based foot massage as you simply step on it. You'll feel as if you're wading through a river by a quiet meadow whenever you traverse this floor mat.
Promising review: "This is a functional, collectible-stone walking and meditation mat. It's also just the right size for lying on. You can feel the real cooling sensation from the semiprecious stones. I am so happy this mat can be my naptime resort and meditation companion. While listening to 'Shire the Lord of Rings' and lying on it, I feel like I'm in real nature, where the waterfall, the lights, the foliages, and the birds’ chirping are all with me." —C. Leu
Get it from Amazon for $87.
10. A pack of suede heel grips to place in the backs of your shoes for extra comfort, blister prevention, and even helping those sky-high platforms fit snugly over your narrow heels. Those brand-new pumps in your closet? Insert a pair of these, because it's time to break them in.
Promising review: "I have very narrow heels, so finding shoes that do not slip is incredibly difficult. However, since I purchased the Pedag padded leather heel grips, I have been able to wear all of my shoes. The heel grips are thick enough to keep my shoes from slipping in the back, but not so thick that it makes my shoes feel smaller. Also, the heel grips are made out of a super-soft leather. Even through I have sweaty shoes, the heel grips have stayed stuck to the back part of the shoe. Each set of heel grips is wrapped individually, so it is easy to store the extras that I am saving for shoes in the future." —Derek
Get five pairs from Amazon for $10.55.
11. A nail renewal formula: If the appearance of your toes lately has been giving you the ick, this will help reduce discoloration, thicken your nails, and even leave them looking smoother and healthier! It's time to take your toes out of hibernation and get them ready for sandals-and-slides season.
Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
Get it from Amazon for $16.02+ (also available with a nail file).