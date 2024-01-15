If You’ve Run Out Of Storage Space In Your House, Try Out These 28 Products

1. A clear shower curtain with pockets for anyone whose shower or tub lacks shelving or storage space. This waterproof liner is designed with mesh pockets, so you can stash your go-to soaps, shampoos, loofahs, razors, and more without having to overcrowd your tub ledge.
2. A garment rack just perfect for anyone living in a cramped apartment or home that is seriously lacking in closet storage. This standing rack makes sure all your hanging garments have a place to go, and optional shelves offer storage for shoes, sweaters, jewelry, and more!
3. A set of drawer organizers because having all your items haphazardly existing in one place is not the answer. These allow you to organize the interior of the drawer, so everything has its proper place. Plus, you can customize the arrangement to your needs, meaning practically anything will fit in that drawer if you know how to Tetris it the right way.
4. An over-the-door shoe organizer just perfect for sneakerheads and shoe collectors who want to see all of their options in the same place. This hangs perfectly on your door, so you don't have to sacrifice valuable closet or under-bed space. Plus, this clear organizer can be used for a bunch of other things too, like tools, cleaning supplies, crafting materials, etc.
5. A bathroom storage tower with a slim design, so you can make use of that awkward space between your toilet and sink or wall. It's also designed with a toilet paper dispenser, a small shelf, and a storage door if you want to hide your plunger, toilet brush, and cleaner!
6. A vinyl rack just perfect for music collectors who've run out of shelving space for all their records or want to display their current favorites. This handcrafted rack holds up to 40 albums, so you can show off your "now listening" and create the ultimate listening corner in your home.
Promising review: "Arrived beautifully! Simple design yet solid build and impeccable quality! Will definitely buy again if I need to expand my LP vinyl collection." —Jasrie
Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $53.96+ (originally $67.44; available in four finishes).
