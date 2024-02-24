25 Beauty Products That’ll Make You Feel Luxurious

1. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels created with a blend of hyaluronic acid and collagen to help reduce puffiness and under-eye bags if you've been busy burning the midnight oil. Not to mention, you'll feel like literal royalty while wearing these and might afterwards experience results that look like you've never missed a night of sleep in your life!
Promising review: "Their shape is perfect for not missing any area under the eyes and they're super comfortable to wear. They stick well and don't fall off, yet pull off easily when done. My skin felt the difference immediately and I can actually see results after my third application. I'm in my 40s and had a fair amount of puffiness and dark spots, but these have smoothed out the puffiness and lightened the dark spots. My skin actually feels tighter and smooth. This is a nice product to make you feel luxurious at home without high costs." —Angela Dooling
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $15.97.
2. A set of satin pillowcases if you've ever wondered what sleeping on a bed of roses is like and want to add a little luxury to your bedtime routine. They're also great for your skin *and* hair because the material helps lessen friction, so you can worry less about tangles and bedhead and more about getting a good night's sleep.
Not to mention, they'll keep your pillow cool if you tend to sleep hot!
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian owns these and here's what she has to say: "I finally took the plunge and bought some satin pillowcases, and OMG, I wish it hadn't taken me so long! I have 2c-3a curly hair, and for years I'd go to sleep with intact curls and wake up to a nest of frizzy hair that was basically the ghost of curls past. For the first time ever, my curls now survive the night. Is this a *miracle*? No — you're likely to experience *some* frizz in the morning no matter what, if you're like me and toss and turn a lot at night. But there's truly a night-and-day difference in my hair when I do and don't use my satin cases. BTW, I haven't experienced any creasing on my face since I've made the switch, which is kinda unbelievable. And I honestly do feel a bit like a princess resting my head on cool, smooth satin after a long day."
Promising review: "These pillowcases are lovely! They're so silky soft that they're a dream to sleep on. I definitely see less of those pesky 'morning pillow wrinkles' (which now take hours to fade and not the 15–30 minutes like during my teens!) and my hair also seems softer and less static-y. The folding, stitching, etc. also seems a bit more luxurious than the other satin pillowcases I've seen. Not only does it help with wrinkles and your hair, I feel like it pulls out less moisture from my skin during my sleep because my skin feels slightly more moisturized in the morning (despite no change to my skincare products/routine). I've just ordered one more set today for my mom." —Kristi
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 27 colors and four sizes).
3. An ice roller to help de-stress your skin and remove puffiness with a few rolls across your cheeks, eyes, and forehead. This innovative tool can be popped in the fridge or freezer, and then it's ready for use! Plus, it can even offer some relief for sinus pain or migraines. Pro-tip: roll it over your favorite sheet mask for a super soothing sensation!
See it on TikTok here.
The ice roller is designed with a detachable head and handle, so you can store the roller in the freezer separately. When you're ready to use it, simply reattach to the handle (it clicks in place) and roll away!
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with this. I use it every night and morning. I have noticed a decrease in sinus pain and congestion. I have less oily skin. My make up goes on smoother and lasts longer. I look like I’m glowing just a bit more! It’s a great little spa treatment for myself every day." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in nine colors, including packs of two).
You can also check out this ice roller that you fill with liquid yourself, so you can add in anything from essential oils to green tea or even petals.
4. L'Oreal rinse-out moisturizing hair treatment — it revitalizes your tresses with a nourishing formula that leaves you with lustrous, soft-to-touch locks. Depending on your hair type (it works for all), you can use a different dosage to make sure your hair gets the TLC it needs in order to shine bright like a diamond 💎!
Apply this directly to wet hair (not the roots) and massage for eight seconds, then rinse. Reviewers also say that it works on all hair types from straight to curly, 3a–4c!
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
"This stuff works. My hair was so dry and brittle, I tried a hair mask, deep conditioned it three times, etc., and nothing worked. I tried this the day I bought it and now my hair is soooo luxurious, soft, and bouncy. This stuff is magical." —@___.Fuego ig
Get it from Amazon for $8.62.
5. A pack of reusable exfoliating washcloths so you can scrub away dead skin and reveal soft-to-the-touch skin all over your body! All you have to do is wet the washcloth, but if you want to use it with your favorite soap, you can!
Here's what HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian has to say about this product: "I use these about once a week, and they are *chef's kiss*. Stay in the shower or bath for five or 10 minutes with moderately hot water before using, which will soften up your skin so that when you start scrubbing; dead skin will basically roll straight off your body. Your skin will look and feel as good as new after, and SUPER soft. One of my favorite shower products, and worth every penny."
Promising reviews: "I seriously cannot stop touching my skin. I'm so soft!! I'm so soft, I'd make a baby feel like a cactus! It makes me feel like polished silk, it's amazing! I'd recommend this to be used at most once a week because it is THAT good at removing dead skin. This plus the use of AmLactin lotion has given me the softest skin I've ever known and I am very satisfied with both products!" —Essie
"I use once a week in the bath. It removes dead skin and leaves my skin soft and clean, for such a small amount of money. No more dry, flaky itchiness! My skin feels like I went to an expensive spa for a few dollars." —Lauren
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $6.20.
6. A unique scalp stimulator — this innovative tool is handcrafted with jade to help increase blood flow and circulation to your scalp and hair. Elevate it by pairing it with your favorite hair oil or serum to massage it into your roots for a truly stimulating *and* satisfying experience that'll leave your hair looking better than ever!
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian has used this and here's here review: "I had never tried any gua sha products before the jade scalp stimulator, so I was a little skeptical and wasn't sure how much I would get out of it. As I started working the comb into my routine, however, I realized I was loving it. The pressure of the comb teeth against my scalp and through my dense hair, which both rarely get much blood circulation, felt amazing. I can feel the stimulation of my roots when I use this, and it's also just downright an awesome massage. It's one of my favorite beauty items now and I carry it around from my bedside table, to my vanity, to my couch, and back again so I can use it whenever I can, lol. It's the kind of luxury that's truly an investment in my body and in keeping my scalp and hair healthy — and the tool is so high-quality, I can tell it's going to last a very long time. I 10/10 recommend, and can't wait to try out more of Lanshin's products."
Promising review: "When I received the scalp stimulator, it became clear to me that what I held in my hand was not just a piece of jade, but that it was created with intention; a lot of thought and creativity went into spaces in the comb and its length. It’s luxurious and it’s perfection! It feels amazing on the scalp, it melts the tension and you can even use it on your hand for pressure points. I love it and plan to order more so that I can always have one with me." —Paula H.
Get it from Lanshin for $59.
Founded by acupunturist and traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, Sandra Lanshin Chiu, Lanshin is a small business specializing in unique and innovative products to help users create and enjoy a balanced beauty routine.
7. A bottle of the top-rated Elizavecca hair treatment, which helps restore and repair damaged hair that's been through... a lot (read: dye jobs, heat damage, and even sun damage). Bring your hair back to life and show off your silky and voluminous tresses that look like you just left the salon. Don't worry, your secret is safe with us!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "You need this hair treatment in your life! I don't write a review unless I'm completely impressed with a product, but this hair treatment is a game changer. I have curly hair that I dye red every 7–8 weeks. It has been dry and brittle for months and I have tried so many products to add moisture. Nothing worked until this little miracle came along. I have used it twice this week and after the first time my hair was soft and no longer felt dry. After the second treatment my hair was downright luxurious! If 10 stars were possible I'd happily give them." —Amy K
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
Check out BuzzFeed's Elizavecca hair treatment review for more deets!
8. A plumping lip mask that's infused with a blend of hyaluronic acid, sweet agave, and willow bark to help smooth, soften, and hydrate dry lips for a fuller appearance. Angelina Jolie lips without the price tag? Sign us up!
This lip mask is a *staple* in HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian's routine, here's what she has to say: "Besides its subtle scent that I adore and its perfect pink coloring (seriously, I want all my products to look like this), this lip mask became a staple for me as soon as it stepped into my skincare routine. It's deeply moisturizing despite its light texture, and wears as well in daytime as it does as a nighttime treatment. For anyone wanting to add softness or hydration to dry or chapped lips, it's a no-brainer. A little goes a long way, too."
Promising review: "Incredible product. Better than the Laneige mask and clean formula too which is great. Its beauty is in its ability to deliver more lasting results — even when the mask is off, I can tell my lips have been plumped and are much healthier. It is the best lip mask I've tried and has helped my lips loads <3" —KristinaGills
Get it from Sephora or Alpyn Beauty for $28.
Alpyn Beauty is a Wyoming-based small business that sustainably harvests plants and uses them to infuse and create their own product formulas.
9. Weleda Skin Food cream — a rich, plant-based cream designed to help you nourish dry skin so it ends up smooth and soft as a baby. Plus, it can even be used as a makeup primer!
Promising review: "This is a MUST-have! A MUST! I am always looking for that rich moisturizer that leaves your face so hydrated that you look fresh and rejuvenated, that is this stuff!!!! This is the most luxurious cream that truly continues to work, I never breakout or become too greasy, yet my skin looks HYDRATED and beautiful! I have tried many expensive products, this one tops them all! I won't go without this stuff!! I LOVE IT!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and travel packs of 10).
10. A set of foam rods in case you want to curl your hair without heat while still achieving that perfect curling iron look! Simply wrap strands of hair around each foam curler while damp, leave them in overnight, and voila, salon-quality curls in the morning. #WokeUpLikeThis
The wands come in assorted sizes, so you can choose how tight you want your curls. And some reviewers suggest using a leave-in conditioner before curling for optimum results!
Promising reviews: "I purchased these for a trip, and I love the convenience! These were really good quality and helped my 4b hair hold a beautiful curl. I totally recommend. I have mid-length, shoulder-length hair, and these did wonderfully with that length." —Summer
"I absolutely love these. I have naturally super straight hair that is near impossible to ever put a wave (much less a curl) into. I showered, towel-dried my hair, put them into my hair, and covered my head in a silk cap so i wouldn't inadvertently knock one out of my hair. My curls turned out BEAUTIFULLY! I added a drop or two of Moroccan oil to add extra shine and a spritz of hairspray for added texture and hold. After church and other errands, my hair still looked flawless. Thirteen hours later, my curls were still luxurious before bed! I really like these little rods because they are safe on my hair that is prone to damage. First time trying anything like this. GREAT PRODUCT." —Christian Biegel
You can read our deep dive on the Tifara Beauty curling rods for more deets!
Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $14.99.
11. A top-rated foundation brush that's earned over 29,000 5-star ratings for how its 200,000 soft bristles apply makeup effortlessly without leaving any streaks or absorbing and wasting precious product. A kabuki brush that makes it look like you have a live-in celebrity MUA? For under $10? We Stan.
FYI, this brush is best used damp when applying makeup and can be used with powder or liquid products!
Promising reviews: "Luxury on a budget. This brush is so soft and feels like a high-end brush! It works amazing!" —Karmalee Thompson
"I’ve used many different high end brushes and this one is by far my favorite. I reach for it daily. It applies a flawless finish that I’m obsessed with. Buy it, you won’t be disappointed. I also love the shape and I think it’s great for travel." —kristine montello
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 10 colors).