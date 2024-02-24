25 Beauty Products That’ll Make You Feel Luxurious

Not to mention, they'll keep your pillow cool if you tend to sleep hot!



HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian owns these and here's what she has to say: "I finally took the plunge and bought some satin pillowcases, and OMG, I wish it hadn't taken me so long! I have 2c-3a curly hair, and for years I'd go to sleep with intact curls and wake up to a nest of frizzy hair that was basically the ghost of curls past. For the first time ever, my curls now survive the night. Is this a *miracle*? No — you're likely to experience *some* frizz in the morning no matter what, if you're like me and toss and turn a lot at night. But there's truly a night-and-day difference in my hair when I do and don't use my satin cases. BTW, I haven't experienced any creasing on my face since I've made the switch, which is kinda unbelievable. And I honestly do feel a bit like a princess resting my head on cool, smooth satin after a long day."

Promising review: "These pillowcases are lovely! They're so silky soft that they're a dream to sleep on. I definitely see less of those pesky 'morning pillow wrinkles' (which now take hours to fade and not the 15–30 minutes like during my teens!) and my hair also seems softer and less static-y. The folding, stitching, etc. also seems a bit more luxurious than the other satin pillowcases I've seen. Not only does it help with wrinkles and your hair, I feel like it pulls out less moisture from my skin during my sleep because my skin feels slightly more moisturized in the morning (despite no change to my skincare products/routine). I've just ordered one more set today for my mom." —Kristi

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 27 colors and four sizes).

