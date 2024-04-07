If You Love Masturbation, Then You Should Definitely Read This Post

1. A hefty 8-inch stainless-steel dildo that offers a delectable weight and feeling if you want to treat yourself (or lover) to a unique sort of pleasure.
This stainless-steel beauty weighs 2 pounds, so you'll definitely feel it.
Promising reviews: "Hits the P-Spot perfectly!!! Also great for the wife's G-Spot!!!! Would highly recommend for solo play and for couples!!!!" —James C.
"Product will make your partner squirt. I would recommend pairing this with a Magic Wand as well. Problem my girlfriend and I encountered is it’s actually too intense for her, and now she requires to be tied up, so I had to make a follow up trip to HomeDepot. Solid rating at 5/5, will spice up your intimacy time." —M. Allen
Get it from Amazon for $72.
2. An adorable (and waterproof) bullet vibrator with 10 settings and a discreet design, so you can bring ~good vibes~ with you on the road. Not to mention, this petite prince has over 4,000 5-star ratings from very happy customers.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. You absolutely cannot go wrong for the price. Shipped discretely (box inside Amazon box wrapped in black plastic) (not that I cared). Buy this gift for you, your gf, your wife — would make a great gift for a bachelorette party, divorce party, or just for fun for yourself. Strong vibration. Nice color (deep purple). Not too loud. Love the brand." —Lenore Barnhill
Get it from Amazon for $10.28.
Here's even more bullet vibrators if you're wanting to keep it discreet.
3. A rose-shaped clitoral stimulator equipped with 10 powerful vibration functions and a splash-proof silicone design, just in case things get a little...wet. A rose that never dies and delivers an orgasm? Yes please!
Enough people asked me, a sex toy writer, about the Rose that I finally decided to try it. Um, this thing is POWERFUL. The Rose is very easy to hold in the palm of your hand or place in your panties if you wanted. I really enjoyed it, and it definitely delivers a lot of squirm for its size...10 functions is more than enough. 😅 I would encourage using a water-based lube liberally around the opening of the toy, which is what I did, so the pulsation intensities aren't too much for the sensitive clit. Also, clean it thoroughly with a toy cleaner or antibacterial soap — those little petals can be difficult.
Promising reviews: "This is the first and only toy that has made me squirt! I didn’t know it was possible!! Gift yourself, and all of your girlfriends. It’s a must-have." —Flowerchild
"I never write reviews… But this truly got the job done!!! When I tell you it took less than five minutes! I definitely underestimated this toy. You really need this; it’s a game changer!" —Emily B.
Get it from Peepshow Toys for $41.99 (originally $59.99; currently only available in red).
Peepshow Toys is an immigrant-owned sex toy boutique that promotes sex-positivity and education by only selling products created with body-safe and non-toxic materials.
4. A sleek and silky prostate massager boasting ten vibration modes for you to cycle through with your partner using the app or wireless remote control to deliver dual stimulation to the prostate and perineum.
Promising reviews: "This is the best toy, once you try this your ass you will get addicted. Nice and powerful, hits the perfect spot, and nice during sex or sitting on a chair rocking your hips. Makes your load huge when you come and gives you a powerful orgasm. I had to try a real cock after and now love the feeling. It's also amazing for the G-spot and clitoris my wife and her friends love it in them with my cock at the same time as well, it really vibrates both genitals." —Anonymous
"This was my first entry into prostate play and I wanted something that was approachable in size but also had vibrations in case I needed a little extra help and boy did it deliver. This is a rumbling vibrator and I love that the app allows you to fully customize both the inside and outside massager motors so that you get the exact vibrations to take you over the edge. This is great for both solo and partner play even when my wife is in another state we can have app sessions to stay connected. I also find that it helps me last longer and have stronger orgasms while having sex. It’s a pricey toy but the quality and power of the rumbly vibes make it a favorite of ours." —Anonymous
5. A luxury G-spot vibrator inspired by Cleopatra herself with a seductive design that boasts PulseWave technology to pulsate ad caress your favorite spot with a curved tip. This toy also includes an innovative sleeve to transform it into a clitoral suction vibrator.
This vibe offers eight fully customizable vibration modes and app-connectivity if you're interested in long-distance or remote play. It also heats to 107 degrees F for a unique sensation!
Promising reviews: "It took me little while how to use it properly but after reading instruction everything was super easy. The pulse wave technology feels amazing. The wide base keeps massager inserted just enough to hold in place. Perfect G-spot hands free massage." —J.K.
"This is the best G-spot toy I have ever used! It hits your G-spot like a pro and it delivers an amazing orgasm. This is my love love toy. Well done Zalo for thinking about a woman's body. FIRE!" —Marney
Get it from Zalo or Amazon for $149 (available in three colors).
6. The scintillating Satisfyer Pro 2, which is basically the most popular clitoral sex toy on Amazon with over 40,000 5-⭐️ ratings (and 7,000 reviews to tell you why). Anyways, this iconic air pulse toy delivers mind-blowing pleasure and gratuitous orgasms with 11 powerful intensities.
BTW — this Amazon favorite sex toy is a big hit with Trans users who've experienced bottom growth, and there's also a more in-depth review written by an Intersex Male person, if you're interested.
Promising review: "Before this toy aka bae, I was a hoe. I've taken the steps to admit it and do something about it. Today, I can proudly say bae has cured me of my hoe-ly ways. This is the equivalent of the best head you ever had from somebody and taking that person's mouth home with you. Idk about you but I related heavily when Drake said 'I just want sum head in a comfortable bed, it could all be so simple.' 😍🥰 Life Is Good." —Dominique
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in three colors).
7. A super squishy plug for any anal aficionado hoping to take their play up a notch. The Oxball plugs' wide kidney design offers a comfortable fit, and the flared T-shaped base allows for effortless removal.
The XS plug measures 2.75 inches long and 1.3 inches wide at its max; and the XL plug is 5.75 inches long and 2.7 inches at its widest point.
Promising reviews: "This was my first 'luxury' toy purchase for my rear. I’ve had several other butt plugs, but none have compared to these. I’m not a pro but knew I could handle at least the small, so that’s what I went with. I’ll admit I was intimidated at first. I warmed up slightly and found this was much easier to get in than a traditional tapered plug. I love the squish, and it sits perfect between my cheeks. The only thing I’m sad about is I’m too shy to tell people I know how great these are. Thanks for making a great product and allowing Peep Show Toys to sell it!" —Derek
"I'm definitely pleased with this sparkly blue butt plug (medium size). Despite the blunt shape and substantial dimensions, it's easier to insert than I expected. Once inserted, the shape and softness is very comfortable, and provides a nice full feeling. This butt plug stays in place easily, the base is quite comfortable between the cheeks, and the silicone has just enough firmness to provide some pleasant prostate stimulation. I've found a new favorite in the Ergo Soft Blueballs Silicone Butt Plug." —J.
Get it from Peepshow Toys for $36.99+ (available in five sizes).
8. A discreet wearable egg vibrator that won't clash with your favorite lingerie and will get you off with seven vibration modes and or personalized patterns using the Bluetooth app. You don't even have to invite bae over to use this toy because of the long-distance option!
The ergonomic egg shape means this discreet vibe stays put, so you can wear it out and about (if that's your thing) and control the vibrations effortlessly from your phone. No one would suspect a thing and with a five-hour battery life...this toy can probably outlast you.
Promising reviews: "App works great super powerful and quiet. All I had to do was send an invite to my bf and he instantly was able to connect and control this thing. AMAZING!!" —Rachael M.
"I use mine on Chaturbate mostly. Connects super easily, which was something I was worried about. The app is easy to use and this device works great for me on Chaturbate. Super comfy, sometimes I forget I have it in." —Vallaria
Get it from Amazon for $129.
9. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation. If Christian Grey had a penis that did all of these things, could you really blame Anastasia for falling for him?
This rabbit vibrator weighs in at 10 inches long with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and soft, silky, body-safe silicone that's submersible, offering thrilling rumbles as you play.
Promising review: "My friend told me to buy this and that she orgasms in 40 seconds. I didn’t believe her, first time trying this I left a big wet patch on my grey sheets. I’m not even a huge toy fan but this has me wanting to use it every night! I love it!!" —Cookie
"I don’t think I was prepared for how amazing this actually is. You can orgasm in seconds if you’re not careful. The vibrations feel amazing. Me and my husband love using this, especially when he’s in my ass. There are literally no words — you’ll be seeing stars." —LaLaa
10. The Starsi vibrator, which combines function with full-on adorableness with its supple silicone design and unique star shape that curves and clings all over for out-of-this-world sensations.
Starsi was designed for all bodies to explore pleasure and can be used with the included removable bullet vibrator or without, in case you are a fan of grinding or just want to stimulate areas with a little less intensity.
Promising reviews: "My partner and I have had so much fun with this! It's so soft and all the different parts have such different sensations. The bullet is so strong too, I can only use it on the first setting!! As a nonbinary person I've been so pleased with this toy, it really alleviates any dysphoria I have about playing and it's such a relief! What a lovely toy from an incredible company!" —Kate
"I cannot say enough good things about this purchase. The Starsi knocked it out of the park! The surface area of the toy is wide enough to cover the entire internal and external portions of the clitoris complex. The grooves are both soft and distinctive enough to have a grind that is satisfying. Additionally, it is easy to hold and grip; no toys flying out from under you right when you most need them. 5/5 stars for the number of consecutive orgasms we had with it!" —Anonymous
Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $79 (available in coral and pink).
Cute Little Fuckers is a queer-owned small business that features (some very adorable) creature-inspired sex toys, making them less intimidating and more versatile to everyone’s needs.
11. A dual-stimulating vibrator that boasts 10 vibration settings and 12 intensities, not to mention innovative suction technology that'll stimulate your clit all the way to nirvana.
It also has Smart Silence technology, which means it turns itself off when not touching your body. And it includes a secondary suction tip, to make sure you have the perfect fit for a custom (kinda) blended orgasm.
My colleague Taylor Steele owns this toy and loves it, saying it's definitely worth the price: "This is the toy that, if it somehow went missing, I'd probably die. I'm. Serious. I love the size and feel of the Duo. Its 12 pressure *and* vibration modes leave nothing to be desired...because everything you could want is right here in one luxurious package! And I love that it senses when it's no longer needed and goes into sleep mode (until I'm ready for more, of course)! Please treat yourself to this toy. It *will* make your life better."
Promising review: "I have never seen my wife orgasm like that before. She was hesitant when I told her how much the Duo cost and she didn't even want to use it, scared that she might not like it and we couldn't return it. However, she finally tried it and she immediately became a believer. Like, I expected it to be good, but the way she came? Way way better than I even imagined." —Bob
Get it from Womanizer for $159 (originally $219) or Amazon for $179 (available in bordeaux and black).
12. A 4.7-🌟 hand-sculpted artisan dildo boasting gentle curves, a suction cup base, and a girth to make your eyes roll back. So...do you want textured or smooth, girthy or long? No matter what dildo you choose, it'll definitely hit the right spot.
The one pictured on the left has a lot of reviews and is the D3 Summer Fling dildo ($61.99 on Amazon), boasting an 8" length (7" insertable) and 1.75" width. There are six various dildos in the line, each one with a different length and girth, so you literally can't go wrong. If you want more specifics on why I think these dildos are so perfect, check out my review on the Purple Rain D2 Avant dildo.
Here are the specific widths of the dildos in this collection: D1 Hot 'N' Cool (1.5 inches), D4 Sexy in Pink (1.5 inches), D5 Sin City (1.75 inches), D6 Electra (1.75 inches), D2 (1.5 inches).
Promising reviews: "I love sex toys, this one is the newest one in my collection. This brand makes the most soft and sensational sex toys that I've ever used. The feel is wonderful to the skin and if you're looking for something more on the bigger side this is the right one for you. I generally prefer dildos with a more narrow head, so if you're like me you may have a hard time (pun intended) getting this one in but I took on the challenge. I just had to get very lubricated and extra turned on in order to fit this big boy, but in the end I had that feeling of fullness that I was looking for accompanied by the amazing texture from the toy and ended up coming super hard and feeling completely satisfied. Highly recommend for that lonely weekend or with some fun with your partner. :)" —Satisfied customer (on Summer Fling)
"EASILY one of my favorites! It’s length and girth are drool worthy! Every use is satisfying! This is a great G-spot toy!!" —Nicole hicks (on Summer Fling)
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in assorted colors and sizes).