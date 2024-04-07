If You Love Masturbation, Then You Should Definitely Read This Post

The one pictured on the left has a lot of reviews and is the D3 Summer Fling dildo ($61.99 on Amazon), boasting an 8" length (7" insertable) and 1.75" width. There are six various dildos in the line, each one with a different length and girth, so you literally can't go wrong. If you want more specifics on why I think these dildos are so perfect, check out my review on the Purple Rain D2 Avant dildo.

Here are the specific widths of the dildos in this collection: D1 Hot 'N' Cool (1.5 inches), D4 Sexy in Pink (1.5 inches), D5 Sin City (1.75 inches), D6 Electra (1.75 inches), D2 (1.5 inches).

Promising reviews: "I love sex toys, this one is the newest one in my collection. This brand makes the most soft and sensational sex toys that I've ever used. The feel is wonderful to the skin and if you're looking for something more on the bigger side this is the right one for you. I generally prefer dildos with a more narrow head, so if you're like me you may have a hard time (pun intended) getting this one in but I took on the challenge. I just had to get very lubricated and extra turned on in order to fit this big boy, but in the end I had that feeling of fullness that I was looking for accompanied by the amazing texture from the toy and ended up coming super hard and feeling completely satisfied. Highly recommend for that lonely weekend or with some fun with your partner. :)" —Satisfied customer (on Summer Fling)

"EASILY one of my favorites! It’s length and girth are drool worthy! Every use is satisfying! This is a great G-spot toy!!" —Nicole hicks (on Summer Fling)

Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in assorted colors and sizes).