1. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes with a clinical strength formula to help put a stop to excessive sweating for anyone who finds themselves drenched, no matter the weather or activity. Each application works for up to seven sweat-free days.
As always, this is a clinical-strength product, so make sure you do a spot test first (especially if you have sensitive skin)! And each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of two and three).
2. And a dermatologist-recommended antiperspirant hand lotion that helps reduce hand sweat that might be making everyday things difficult, like writing, opening jars — basically anything that requires dry hand friction. All it takes is a pea-sized amount to help reduce that wet, clammy feeling.
Promising review: "I’ve suffered with sweaty hands for all of my life. It’s an issue that has caused me embarrassment and anxiety where there should be neither. I’ve only just started using this lotion, but I can tell it’s making a difference. It definitely has a distinct drying effect and makes my hands feel smooth." —Gary
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (also available in packs of two and three).
3. A top-rated, alcohol-free oral rinse for anyone struggling with keeping their breath fresh even after a thorough brush and floss routine. Not to mention, it helps combat bad breath caused by allergies or nasal drips, which is great because, until those clear up, there's not much you can do!
Pour a capful, swish and gargle for 30 seconds, after you've finished brushing your teeth in the morning and at night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.34 (also available in mild mint).
And if you need more convincing, check out our in-depth review of TheraBreath oral rinse!
4. A pair of Bambody period undies made with moisture-wicking fabric and a leakproof layer to make sure you stay dry and comfy during the time of the month. You can use them solo or as a backup with your favorite menstrual products — these alone can hold up to four tampons' worth of liquid!
Also, the leakproof layer is PFA-free — learn more about that testing here.
Promising reviews: "I’ve tried these, Hanes, Thinx, and Victoria’s Secret period underwear. These are, by far, the best and most comfortable. I use them for leak protection, overnight, and on light days. I ordered one size up from my usual size." —Victoria
"These are the best period underwear I’ve found so far. I’ve tried Thinx, ModiBodi and Knix. These are the combination of most absorbent, soft, and quickest to dry." —Amazon Customer
Get a pair from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes 4–13/XS–6XL; check the size chart for measurements).
5. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you want to.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
6. The internet-sensation Squatty Potty, which simply sits at the front of your porcelain throne for you to prop your feet up while you do your business. This top-rated stool helps you align your colon, so you can go #2 easier *and* faster (we're talking seconds, compared to minutes). Now, you won't have to bring a novel or newspaper with you on each bathroom trip.
BTW, a bunch of reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues swear by this game-changing stool!
Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "My constipation issues have gotten worse due to stress. This works. I felt a little odd elevating my feet and placing them on the Squatty Potty, but within no time, I was able to poop with ease. I definitely recommend this product for those who struggle with constipation." —Kale
Get it from Amazon for $20.33+ (available in three sizes).
7. A bottle of Bio-Oil with over 74,000 5-star ratings because of how effectively it helps fade scars, stretch marks, dark spots, and acne marks. Its moisturizing, multipurpose formula features rosemary, chamomile, and lavender oils, along with vitamins A and E, for a skin-soothing all-over oil.
Promising reviews: "AMAZING PRODUCT! I am amazed! I wash my face with Cetaphil gentle cleanser while in the shower, and immediately after getting out of the shower put BioOil on my skin. That is all I do. I do have a spot treatment from Neutrogena with 10% maximum-strength benzoyl peroxide for those SUPER STUBBORN pimples, but hardly use it since starting with BioOil. I will forever use this product and recommend when I can. I have olive-toned, freckled, medium to dry skin with oily nose and forehead, adult hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation. BioOil has given me a literal GLOW! I feel confident with my face again. I hardly leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Good luck on your healthy skin journey." —Amazon Customer
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, morning and before i go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes." –Amazon Customer
Get a 2-oz. bottle from Amazon for $8.92 (also available in 4.2 oz.).
8. An earwax removal kit if you're constantly feeling plugged up and want to do something about it without making a doctor's appointment (and shelling out for a hefty copay). This easy-to-use solution begins working in seconds to deliver massive relief to anyone whose ears seem to clog regularly.
I've been using this stuff for almost a decade, and I'm v v v excited people are finally getting hip and talking about it! I used to have horribly waxy ears and I was prone to ear infections as an adult, so I wanted to make sure my ears were as clear as possible, all the time. Ever since I started using this — which, the first time the crackling of the solution and the wax in your ear may startle you, but it's normal — my ears have been practically wax-free, to the point where even my doctors are impressed! If you don't believe me, just check out the customer reviews to see the GOBS of earwax being removed from people's ear canals. 🤢
Promising review: "I knew I had earwax build up problems when my hearing would randomly become muffled and wouldn't unblock for 2–3 days. I started applying the drops twice daily with a warm water bulb flush once a day. The first day only a little bit of wax came out but the ear wax build up was dissolving. The second day, after I applied the drops, my right ear was muffled the entire day but when I did the ear bulb flush, a ton of wax came out and my hearing was restored. I continued the treatment for both ears and by the third day, my left ear was cleared of most of the ear wax as well. By the fourth day, all of the built up ear wax was cleared out and my ears were no longer itchy or muffled. These drops are amazing and worked way better than I expected as I thought it'd help get rid of some wax, but that I would need to go to the doctor to get the rest out. Trust the process and continue using the solution for the recommended four days; it works!" —RnG
Get it from Amazon for $8.12.
9. Medicated, waterproof bandages to help protect your warts while also helping exfoliate them from your skin if freezing hasn't been giving you the results you want. Over 35,000 customers have rated it 5-stars for its jaw-dropping results (some after just one application)!
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.96.
10. Foot exfoliating peel masks that must be magic considering the way dead skin flakes off after one application, eventually leaving you with feet softer than when you were born, TBH. Is the peeling skin process gross? Definitely. It's basically black magic, but over 49,000 5-star ratings prove it's worth it.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel (or be totally grossed out) at the layers of dead skin peeling off your feet over the next couple of weeks.
Promising review: "I’ve tried these peels before and NOTHING has ever been this effective. I usually get the pack of 5 in lavender because they’re cheaper and you get more product. But now I see why, you get what you pay for. I’ve never had a foot peel do this much work. The lavender peels are not as effective on the heel or calluses as I’d like, but these are a game changer!" —iCandi
Get two pairs from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 10 scents, two sizes, and multi-packs).
11. Or! A foot file, which requires a little elbow grease to tackle those crusted and calloused feet once and for all (or at least, regularly). You can skip the costly pedis and make a spa day out of it from the comfort of your home!
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently, and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them. This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.