1. A 15-piece set of airtight food containers because an organized kitchen is the first step to cooking some incredible meals. No more confusing salt for sugar or realizing you have waaaaay more Basmati rice in your pantry then you should.
This set also includes reusable labels.
I have this set and TBH, I have another set in my Amazon cart, just waiting. I personally bought this to keep my food safe from vermin in my very small kitchen, but I've found that each of these containers is worth way more than what I paid. I use them for everything! I have a few in the freezer keeping cookies ready for reheating, several in the pantry with teas, rice, sugar, and cereal — and I've even used them to carry a large amount of dog food on the go! They are easy enough to clean in the sink, but also dishwasher-safe. Highly recommend!
Promising review: "I have tried other brands of containers for airtight storage but they are a hassle to clean. This system is fantastic for an airtight seal yet easy to clean. I like the variety of sizes, the cute labels, and the chalk marker. I will be ordering more!" —mds2006
2. A glass and stainless-steel oil sprayer to effortlessly grease your pans, veggies, and meat with a consistent mist instead of a haphazardly eyeballed drizzle. With this, you won't miss a spot on your veggies when prepping them to roast.
Promising review: "The sprayer is made with a high-quality glass container and a spraying nozzle capable of producing a very fine mist. This is perfect for coating baking pans with oil and other cooking needs. The trigger is smooth and easy to use. The slim profile makes it easy to store and doesn't clog up precious kitchen storage space." —K.K.
3. A handheld garlic press in case you are not a chef and have no idea how to "mince", so crushing involves slamming a garlic clove over and over until it looks right. Simply press and roll this gadget onto the cloves, and actually follow the amount the recipe calls for.
Promising review: "If I could give this product more than 5 stars I would. It cuts through and minces garlic easily and is much easier to clean than the traditional garlic press. I bought another one for my mother-in-law and she LOVES it too. She cooks a lot and said it made her life so much easier too." —Mattix
4. A trio lasagna pan — with this you can make three versions of lasagna to appeal to all your houseguests *OR* you could make an entire batch of brownie edges, so no one has to fight over them. Pastries, lasagna, breads...the possibilities are endless!
Promising review: "Question: What do you do if you are a vegetarian and your family eats meat and you want a lasagna but don't want to make two full pans? Answer: Get this product right now! With this pan you can make a quick meal since you don't have to cook the noodles, even with the regular lasagna noodles. I find the walls of these pans are compact and the heat from the channels cooks the pasta around it quickly, resulting in fork-tender lasagna without boiling first. The trick is to use a lot of sauce and cover it with foil.
"The added bonus with this pan is the fact that the leftovers can be stored easily and simply in containers ready to go for tomorrow's lunch — no cutting and messing with lasagna slices in a flat pan. Take care of your products though, as others have said, do not let this soak in water too long or it may rust." —PinkSugar
5. An 8-inch Misen chef's knife designed with long-lasting high-carbon stainless steel makes a sharp and dependable assistant in the kitchen. Why spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy knife when this one was created to be the ultimate sous chef for professionals and amateurs alike?
Promising review: "Love this knife! It cuts incredibly quickly and I've used it at least eight times in just two days. I was mincing onions and garlic like a professional chef. I have been so accustomed to using less-than-ideal knives, so switching to this incredible knife was a lifesaver. The grip is perfect and I wish I had more items that were made of this material. The knife felt very secure in my hand, and the curved edge about the handle allowed me to cut with precision and speed without any pain to my index fingers. I have found that slicing bagels in half with any knife that is not serrated can be difficult, but not with this knife! Highly recommend to both novice and professional cooks." —Jeff Parrott
6. An Instant Pot 7-in-1 multicooker that will literally change your life once you start making large-batch meals with this thing and learn meal-prepping doesn't have to take up your entire day. From stews and soups to rice and slow-cooked meat, you'll be eating good with half the effort after investing in this kitchen must-have.
It can be used as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer for lots of food. For more inspo, check out our full review of the Instant Pot and Instant Pot recipes that'll basically cook themselves.
Promising review: "There are so many people who say the can't cook, but I swear I'm on a whole new level of not being able to cook. This little appliance helps expand our menu and I have learned to do so much with it. I will sum up in a nutshell, I love how easy it is and how I throw everything in it comes out done. No stirring and not many messy dishes. I still don't love it for meats (which I don't eat much of anyway), but I think that's just a matter of needing to experiment more with them. I seriously can't believe how many foods can be cooked in here!" —Aundrea
7. A rapid egg cooker for anyone who loves egg dishes and wants to become a pro at making the perfect soft-boiled or poached eggs. This lil' cooker will have your eggs done in minutes and your successful egg recipes will have you one step closer to chef-level expertise!
Promising review: "I was skeptical when I ordered it but use it constantly. I live in barracks and do not have a stove. I bought it for boiled eggs but use it much more for breakfast burritos. Super easy. Butter tray, put in egg and water, press the button, and walk away. By time I'm dressed for work it's ready. Throw it in a tortilla and walk out with it. More nutritious than Pop-Tarts. It does hard-boiled eggs well but don't assume that's all its good for. Great for college kids, military people, traveling workers, or anyone without access to a full kitchen." —a.l.s
8. A Lodge pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet because I firmly believe that everyone should have one in their kitchen, and this one won't put a dent in your pocket. Now you can make a perfect imitation of that buffalo chicken dip or jalapeño honey skillet cornbread you're obsessed with, or even bring the restaurant experience home by searing up some delicious fajitas. The possibilities are endless!
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel has this and raves: "This is the cast-iron I have, and it pretty much just lives on my stovetop because I use it so much. While cast-irons are most well-known for getting a good sear on meat, it's just as — if not more — amazing at crisping up veggies to perfection. To clean, simply hand wash (I usually opt for no soap, but you do you) and rub with vegetable oil to keep it nice and seasoned."
9. A plant-based cooking oil solidifier if you're a fan of making fried foods, but have not figured out the *best* way of getting rid of leftover grease. With this, you can sprinkle the powder into the remaining oil while it's hot, let it cool, and then scoop it into the trash in one solid, mess-free piece! Easy peasy!
Promising review: "Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." —Emma
FryAway is a Latine- woman-owned small business.
10. A pancake batter mixer, so not only are you using fewer dishes for your favorite breakfast staples, but you can pour perfect amounts *and* store whatever's left in the fridge for later! The key to this nifty gadget is the built-in BlenderBall wire whisk designed to mix your wet and dry ingredients as you shake it!
Promising review: This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
11. A digital food thermometer for anyone who likes their meat rare, but simply eyeballs the color. (Should it be red, crimson, pink, carnation???) This tool will actually make sure your meat is cooked properly and probably help you avoid some regrettable food prep mistakes.
Promising review: "This digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others, but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer or too hard to read. This one is small and lightweight; it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." —Yardleydoc
12. A cutlery drawer organizer because having a drawer of loose utensils is not only stressful, but can also be a safety hazard. Organize your full set of knives, forks, spoons, and wine stoppers in a way that makes sense, but also takes up half the space of a typical organizer, making room for larger cooking utensils that desperately need a place to go.
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
13. A meat tenderizer that'll make your discount meat taste just as good as an expensive entree from your favorite restaurant. Tenderizing beforehand means you'll have meat that's less tough, more flavorful, and ready-to-eat in less cooking time!
The tenderizer features stainless steel blades and is dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "This thing really works great. Takes only seconds to tenderize any kind of meat. I've used on pork, beef, and chicken and the results are these meats cook and taste so much better after being tenderized with this. Many people ask about dishwasher-safe. I have used it for a while and always put it in the dishwasher and it's fine. It's plastic and stainless-steel so I don't think the dishwasher can hurt it." —5280
14. An air fryer to help you dramatically cut down on the amount of takeout ordered to your front door (sure, it's convenient, but also expensive). This top-rated kitchen appliance fits on your counter and allows you to make wings, fries, mini tarts, egg rolls, and more without waiting on a delivery driver. You may end up even wanting to cook more once you start using it!
BuzzFeed editor Hannah Loewentheil bought this air fryer during quarantine, and has zero regrets: "Friends of mine were raving about their new Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, so after reading similar feedback on Amazon, I decided it looked like a winner. I figured I would be using this appliance primarily as air air fryer, but as an added bonus, it can also roast, broil, bake, re-heat, and dehydrate food. I've had this air fryer for about three weeks now, and I can honestly say it's become the hero of my kitchen. It preheats quickly, it's large enough to hold a good amount of food at once, it's easy to clean, and it makes food taste crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without any oil. I've been using my air fryer to make vegetables just about every night and it makes them taste so good. If you're cooking for kids, picky eaters, or you just don't get so excited about eating vegetables, the air fryer could be perfect for you. If you like chicken, the air fryer might change your life, and I don't mean that to be dramatic. The air fryer produces restaurant-quality chicken that tastes absurdly decadent, except there's no oil involved in the cooking — just air. Thanks to the air fryer, the chicken gets so crispy. I couldn't believe I made this at home!!"
15. A magnetic stove shelf, so all your go-to ingredients and spices are within reach as you cook. And you won't have to worry about them tumbling onto the counter or into your cooking pot!
Promising review: "This is amazing, and I have no idea why I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill
