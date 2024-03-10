If You Lack The Patience For Cooking, Here Are 33 Kitchen Gadgets That’ll Do Most Of The Work For You

1. A breakfast sandwich maker designed with layered compartments, so you can do everything all at once: cook an egg, toast bread, warm precooked meat, and even melt cheese. Combine it all together to make what will quite possibly be the most incredible breakfast sandwich you've ever tasted and it'll be ready in less time than it takes to sit in a drive-thru line.
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." —Joolie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
2. A pancake batter mixer, so not only are you using fewer dishes for your favorite breakfast staples, but you can pour perfect amounts *and* store whatever's left in the fridge for later! The key to this nifty gadget is the built-in BlenderBall wire whisk designed to mix your wet and dry ingredients as you shake it!
Promising review: This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.29+ (available in two colors).
3. A glass and stainless-steel oil sprayer to effortlessly grease your pans, veggies, and meat with a consistent mist instead of a haphazardly eyeballed drizzle. With this, your veggies will be evenly coated in a jiffy and ready to roast!
Promising review: "The sprayer is made with a high-quality glass container and a spraying nozzle capable of producing a very fine mist. This is perfect for coating baking pans with oil and other cooking needs. The trigger is smooth and easy to use. The slim profile makes it easy to store and doesn't clog up precious kitchen storage space." —K.K.
Get it from Amazon for $9.23.
4. A rapid egg cooker for anyone who loves egg dishes and wants to become a pro at making the perfect soft-boiled or poached eggs. This lil' cooker will have your eggs done in minutes, and your successful egg recipes will have you one step closer to chef-level expertise!
Promising review: "I was skeptical when I ordered it but use it constantly. I live in barracks and do not have a stove. I bought it for boiled eggs but use it much more for breakfast burritos. Super easy. Butter tray, put in egg and water, press the button, and walk away. By time I'm dressed for work it's ready. Throw it in a tortilla and walk out with it. More nutritious than Pop-Tarts. It does hard-boiled eggs well but don't assume that's all its good for. Great for college kids, military people, traveling workers, or anyone without access to a full kitchen." —a.l.s
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).
Check out our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review for more deets!
5. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper if the only thing stopping you from meal prepping or cooking regularly was the fact that you don't have time to do it all. Now, you can prep those fruits and veggies in no time (and even in advance) without worrying about whether or not you can mince or chop like a top chef.
This vegetable chopper not only chops, but also dices, spiralizes, and ribbons your foods for a versatile kitchen gadget! Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.98 (be sure to clip the coupon to get that price!).
6. An AeroGarden indoor herb-growing system — take your home cooking up a notch by growing your own herbs (or small veggies) with this innovative gadget. It comes with an automated LED grow light and water level indicator, so you don't have to bother with soil *or* leaving the kitchen. All you have to do is add your seeds, fill the bowl with water and plant food, and plug it in! You'll have fresh rosemary, basil, and bay leaves in no ~thyme~!
No, but you can grow thyme, too.
The AeroGarden Sprout includes a free starter seed kit with three herbs (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). And you can also use AeroGarden's Grow Anything kits in case you want to use your own seeds in the future! There are a variety of AeroGardens in bigger sizes and seed kits if you're interested in growing something else like tomatoes or leafy greens!
Promising review: "I have three of the AeroGardens in different sizes. This size is perfect for herbs you use use all the time. The compact size fits anywhere. The system comes with fertilizer. You fill the reservoir, add the fertilizer, put the pods in and plug it in. The timer for the correct amount of light is preset, so make sure you put the unit in a place where the light won’t bother you. It also reminds you to add fertilizer. Once the plant is hardy enough, you can plant in soil or leave it on your counter in water. I love it!" —Nicki
Get it from Amazon for $57.72+ (available in two colors).
7. A mini pie and quiche maker just perfect for anyone who loves to get their Great British Bake-on! Now you can make miniature tarts, quiches, meat pies, cobblers, and more to satisfy hearts *and* stomachs in literal minutes!
The maker can cook up to six 2.75-inch pies at once and features dough-cutting circles, so you can measure precisely!
Promising review: "These six mini pie slots are fabulous. They cook perfect. Less time from cooking in oven. I've made chicken Pot pies, cherry pies, banana nut muffins. Hmmhmm good. Today is pumpkin spice cake w/cream cheese frosting. AND cleans so easy. Price was good too. I've been comparing for two weeks. Loving this product." —sirking
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
8. An air fryer to help you dramatically cut down on the amount of takeout ordered to your front door. Sure, it's convenient, but also expensive. This top-rated kitchen appliance fits on your counter and allows you to make wings, fries, mini tarts, egg rolls, and more in practically no time! You may end up even wanting to cook more once you start using it!
BuzzFeed editor Hannah Loewentheil bought this air fryer during quarantine, and has zero regrets: "Friends of mine were raving about their new Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, so after reading similar feedback on Amazon, I decided it looked like a winner. I figured I would be using this appliance primarily as air air fryer, but as an added bonus, it can also roast, broil, bake, re-heat, and dehydrate food. I've had this air fryer for about three weeks now, and I can honestly say it's become the hero of my kitchen. It preheats quickly, it's large enough to hold a good amount of food at once, it's easy to clean, and it makes food taste crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without any oil. I've been using my air fryer to make vegetables just about every night and it makes them taste so good. If you're cooking for kids, picky eaters, or you just don't get so excited about eating vegetables, the air fryer could be perfect for you. If you like chicken, the air fryer might change your life, and I don't mean that to be dramatic. The air fryer produces restaurant-quality chicken that tastes absurdly decadent, except there's no oil involved in the cooking — just air. Thanks to the air fryer, the chicken gets so crispy. I couldn't believe I made this at home!!"
To learn more, read her glowing air fryer review.
Get the 6-in-1 4-quart size from Amazon for $106+ (available in five sizes and four styles).
9. A top-rated electric wine opener, so you'll never have to bother with a manual corkscrew again! 🙌 This rechargeable gadget can literally uncork bottles in six seconds without any straining or splintering corks.
A single charge can uncork up to 30 bottles!
Promising review: "This opener works great and makes it so much easier to open your vino. Just grab and go whenever you need it and store it on the charger when done. Its uncorking action is very strong you will need two hands." —Khmer Rican
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
10. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker just perfect for anyone who has loads of fruit on hand and isn't sure what do with it before it goes bad. Just pop in a frozen banana and other frozen fruits you love, and this gadget churns it all into creamy desserts that are ready to enjoy in minutes!
Plus it comes with a dessert book with over 30 recipes to help you get started!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
11. A Dracula garlic mincer in case it takes you longer to mince the garlic correctly than it does to actually cook the recipe...😮💨 This adorable *and* functional kitchen gadget will add a ~bite~ of humor to your kitchen counter and get your garlic prepped and ready in seconds!
Promising review: "The Gracula is a fantastic, whimsical, way to crush garlic cloves or nuts. You can control how coarse, or fine, by the number of twists you make. The base of the Gracula is a cup so one doesn't lose the garlic juice. The Gracula is especially good for small cloves - one can crush several at once. We grown our own and get a mix of clove sizes. The Gracula makes it easy to process the small cloves that we don't plant. If the clove is really big you will probably need to cut it up first. Hand wash only! So we just pour some water into the Gracula to clean it, and add this water to what we are cooking. A clean toothbrush is a good way to clean the Gracula." —NigelDH
Get it from Amazon for $25.95.
12. A meat tenderizer that'll make your discount meat taste just as good as an expensive entree from your favorite restaurant. Tenderizing beforehand means you'll have meat that's less tough, more flavorful, and ready to eat in less cooking time!
The tenderizer features stainless steel blades and is dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "This thing really works great. Takes only seconds to tenderize any kind of meat. I've used on pork, beef, and chicken and the results are these meats cook and taste so much better after being tenderized with this. Many people ask about dishwasher-safe. I have used it for a while and always put it in the dishwasher and it's fine. It's plastic and stainless-steel so I don't think the dishwasher can hurt it." —5280
Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in three colors and a 16-blade option).
13. A 12-cup Ninja coffeemaker just perfect for anyone who chugs many cups of coffee throughout the day in order to get it all done. Plus, it can be and can be programmed in advanced, so your coffee is ready when you want it and not a minute too soon! Don't forget to hydrate!
This must-have kitchen essential is designed with a 60-ounce removable water reservoir, has many strength settings, and adjustable warming plate with automatic shut-off.
Promising review: "After getting up and making it in my old coffee maker this is a big upgrade. No more filling the coffee pot and spilling water on the counter. Also no more coffee filters, plus it makes great coffee which stays warm longer. I would recommend this coffee maker." —Lawrence Anderson
Get the 12-cup carafe from Amazon for $79.99 (also available in a 14-cup carafe).