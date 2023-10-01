BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    41 Kitchen Essentials I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without

    Your kitchen will become your new favorite place after getting some of these no-brainer appliances and gadgets.

    by
    Negesti Kaudo
    by Negesti Kaudo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Jasmin Sandal
    by Jasmin Sandal

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A 2-in-1 chop 'n' stir tool, which means you can waste fewer dishes whenever you're cooking ground meat for tacos or spaghetti. You could also use it to mash potatoes, fruits, and veggies for whatever craving your stomach insists on having. All you have to do is press and twist!

    the tool with four horizontal blades mixing up ground meat in a pan
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love making chicken tacos in my pressure cooker, the meat ends up tender but sometimes doesn't fall apart. I'd seen this online and it worked out perfectly; not only does it smash but it chops at the same time. While the chicken is still hot in the pot I can use this to smash/shred the chicken, making perfect shredded chicken taco meat. I have also used while cooking ground beef doing the same, chopping while I smash. I even used it to smash/chop some cooked meatballs making meat sauce. I love this thing." —Eric M. Schloegel, Jr.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.69+ (available in three colors).

    2. A handheld garlic press in case you are not a chef and have no idea how to "mince" and crushing involves slamming a garlic clove over and over until it looks right. Simply press and roll this gadget onto the cloves, and actually follow the amount the recipe calls for.

    the rolling handheld garlic press
    Amazon

    Promising review: "If I could give this product more than 5 stars I would. It cuts through and minces garlic easily and is much easier to clean than the traditional garlic press. I bought another one for my mother-in-law and she LOVES it too. She cooks a lot and said it made her life so much easier too." —Mattix

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

    3. An innovative Frywall because nothing is worse than letting the fear of a grease burn steer you away from making your family's fried chicken recipe. This nifty shield literally puts a wall between your stove top and hot oil (and you for that matter), so cleanup is a breeze.

    cooktop with a pan with the cone-shaped frywall creating a larger guard to catch oil from it
    Amazon

    BTW, it's BPA-free, heat resistant up to 450 degrees F, and dishwasher safe.

    Promising review: "The Frywall works very well and I am very pleased with it. My range top is black and you can see each little spot of grease. Before now I got really tired of cleaning my range top thoroughly each time I fried anything. You have made my life much easier. Thanks." —Laurie J. Englehardt

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in four colors).

    4. A set of four Rubbermaid food-saver containers with over 3,000 5-star ratings from reviewers whose produce has lasted longer and stayed as fresh as they day they put it in the fridge. These containers are created with FreshVent technology, which controls the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, unlike the flimsy vented grocery store containers they came in.

    Shriveling strawberry versus fresh, plump strawberry
    Natalie Brown/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I was wary at first about how long produce would really last, but I have been impressed. Spinach and leafy greens have lasted about two weeks longer than when kept in the clam shell packaging. Berries have lasted about a week versus just a couple of days. I travel frequently for work and have always stayed away from purchasing produce because I can not go through it fast enough, but the produce savers have helped with that problem. I will say, the smaller container is pretty small, and can barely hold a little thing of blueberries. Now that I know they make an exponential difference in the longevity of produce, I will probably purchase more in varying sizes." —Nicole

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $39.99 (see other sizes and individual options here).

    Read our full review of the Rubbermaid FreshWorks food storage containers!

    5. A colorful set of heat-safe silicone utensils, so you can start making the switch to a more stylish kitchen with these look-as-good-as-they-work tools. Soft silicone means they won't destroy your fancy nonstick or ceramic pans when you're really cheffing it up.

    Reviewer photo of the 9-piece collection that come in every color of the rainbow
    amazon.com

    The nine-piece set includes a large and medium spatula, a large and medium spoon, a medium spreader, a medium pastry brush, an egg whisk, and an egg separator.

    Promising review: "Great quality!! I’ve been using them for a few months now and they are great! They clean up well with no spots and feel pretty sturdy while using for thick heavy foods. I also use some for sautéing and have had no heat issues or melting. I would definitely buy these again, but at this rate I won’t need to!" —Mizz87

    Get a nine-piece set from Amazon for $13.97.

    6. A two-stage knife sharpener to make sure the knives you spent a ton of money on can actually cut through the foods you want to chop and eat. It's designed with a coarse sharpener for dull knives and a fine sharpener to polish and touch up already or still-sharp knives, plus its unique shape grips the countertop for safety. Would your current knife slice through a cake and leave no crumbs? If not, add this to your cart ASAP.

    amazon.com, Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "These are so easy to use that the knives are now always sharp. We keep it by the knife block for quick sharpening. It's constructed to be placed onto a corner so it's very easy to use." —TinaZ

    Get it from Amazon for $6.40+ (available in three colors).

    7. USA Pan sheet pans that are top-rated for several reasons: dependable nonstick design, easy cleanup, and the ability to withstand high heat without making that very concerning *popping* sound your current cookie sheets do when in the oven. You won't even need to use foil, cooking spray, or parchment paper once you start baking with these (but you can, of course)!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pans are very well made and seem very durable. They seem to conduct heat very evenly which is very important, but they also have an amazing nonstick surface that makes it a breeze to clean them. I was very impressed and I think they are well worth the money even if you only occasionally bake, because they will last a very long time." —Z

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $43.99 (also available individually).

    8. A set of "cheat sheet" pan dividers if you want to take your meal-prep up a notch by making several dishes or sides all at once *and* in the same pan. These transform your single baking sheet into a number of cooking trays for different foods and ingredients. Not to mention, you can remove them individually if you have different cook times and they'll definitely come in handy to avoid any cross-contamination of ingredients.

    the four pan dividers with vegetables and salmon and carbs being cooked separately
    Amazon

    Each tray is created with silicone, meaning it's nonstick, dishwasher-friendly, and can withstand temps up to 450 degrees F. Grab the lids here for easy storing in the fridge or freezer!

    Promising review: "These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control for carb counting and separate out gluten-free vs. noT on one pan. Plus, clean up is just throwing in the dishwasher!" —Jara Fansler

    Get a set of four dividers for $29.99.

    9. An Escali Primo kitchen scale for anyone who prefers to be extremely precise in the kitchen, down to the decimal. This affordable gadget is simple to use and will make sure your recipes come out perfect each time (or...at least the measured ingredients).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is very light and compact, making it easy to store and bring around with you. The accuracy is impressive. I have another scale which caused me a lot of frustration as the grams change many times within seconds, but Escali’s scale gives a definite number up to 1g accuracy. We weigh food to get accurate amount so this is a big plus for me. I also like that the screen takes longer time to turn off as I don’t have to worry about reweighing everything again while trying to get more food to add to the scale to reach my desired mass." —Shannon Lim Hui Yu

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in nine colors).

    10. An 8-inch Misen chef's knife designed with long-lasting high-carbon stainless steel makes a sharp and dependable assistant in the kitchen. Why spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy knife when this one was created to be the ultimate sous chef for professionals and amateurs alike?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this knife! It cuts incredibly quickly and I've used it at least eight times in just two days. I was mincing onions and garlic like a professional chef. I have been so accustomed to using less-than-ideal knives, so switching to this incredible knife was a lifesaver. The grip is perfect and I wish I had more items that were made of this material. The knife felt very secure in my hand, and the curved edge about the handle allowed me to cut with precision and speed without any pain to my index fingers. I have found that slicing bagels in half with any knife that is not serrated can be difficult, but not with this knife! Highly recommend to both novice and professional cooks." —Jeff Parrott

    Get it from Amazon for $55+ (available in four colors and three sizes).

    11. A cutlery brush that'll clean your sharpest utensils thoroughly. Thanks to the safety grip, you won't have to worry about accidentally slicing yourself as you scrub!

    Hands using the green brush to clean a knife
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product makes cleaning knives easy. The worst thing I do to my knives is leave them in the sink because I set them aside to wash with other dishes. This specialized tool makes it easy to do a quick pass on my knife right after I use it." —cooljames

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    12. A Scrap Trap, so you can worry less about cleaning up after cooking and actually enjoy the ~fruits~ of your labor. This nifty bucket allows you to get rid of all your scraps and unwanted food parts while cutting, slicing, and chopping (or at least get them out of the way).

    reviewer photo showing scrap trap attached to their lower cabinets filled with apple peels and cores
    amazon.com

    It also includes a brush/scraper to make sure your crumbs make it into the bin that can be tucked away in the front pocket when not in use.

    Promising review: "Works just as described. It is so convenient to push scraps from the counter or cutting board into the Scrap Trap. Even though it is too big, place a plastic shopping bag in before you fill it and you will have the scraps bagged when you are done. It keeps things neat when doing prep work. Also bought one as a gift; everyone who cooks should have one." —SR

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98.

    13. A Lodge pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet because I firmly believe that everyone should have one in their kitchen, and this one won't put a dent in your pocket. Now you can make a perfect imitation of that buffalo chicken dip or jalapeño honey skillet cornbread you're obsessed with, or even bring the restaurant experience home by searing up some delicious fajitas. The possibilities are endless!

    reviewer making personal pizza in the skillet
    amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel has this and raves: "This is the cast-iron I have, and it pretty much just lives on my stovetop because I use it so much. While cast-irons are most well-known for getting a good sear on meat, it's just as — if not more — amazing at crisping up veggies to perfection. To clean, simply hand wash (I usually opt for no soap, but you do you) and rub with vegetable oil to keep it nice and seasoned."

    Get the 10.25-inch from Amazon for $19.90 (available in five other sizes).

    14. Reusable Keurig coffee pods for anyone who stands by their favorite coffee and it's not available in K-cups. 😩 Go ahead and enjoy those fancy beans from all around the world at your leisure and feel good about not constantly tossing K-Cups after a single use. Not to mention, you're saving money by grinding your own beans! *sip*

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of four purple K-cups in front of a Keurig
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best purchase I could’ve made. They work perfectly and the amount of money I’m saving in coffee is wild. I drink coffee every day, sometimes two pods, and 10 pods in the supermarket from the brand I like are around $6, so now if I buy a $6 coffee bean package it can last so much longer because you use very little in the reusable pod vs. a coffee filter. Oh and I love my coffee strong and with these reusable pods my coffee is strong and intense. The only con I could say is that you might get bored of drinking the same coffee every day if you like the K Pod variety flavors, but problem solved if you buy a couple of different coffee packages. It will still be more affordable and save tons of money. These work perfect with my Keurig machine and they are super easy to clean." —Maia

    Get them from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in two-, four- and six-packs).

    15. A small-but-mighty food processor because chopping can be a real pain and take forever to get done (especially if your knives are dull — see #6). This stainless-steel beauty can chop and grind everything from veggies to meat to ice cubes in seconds! So what are you going to do with all your extra prep time?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this food chopper because it comes with a stainless steel bowl and make it very easy to clean and very powerful. So happy to find one that wasn't plastic. It also very easy to use. Just push for a couple of seconds and you have beautifully chopped meat and vegetables. The price is also very reasonable. I absolutely love this and highly recommend!" —Yun

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    16. A set of shelf bins if you're like me and keep forgetting what exactly is in your refrigerator. These will help keep things organized, so you know exactly what's in your fridge, what needs to be eaten, and what needs to be tossed. Expiration dates are real, people!

    Reviewer photo showing the inside of a fridge organized using the bins
    amazon.com

    The set includes: two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for to clean up a cluttered fridge! My fruit and veggies normally get hidden behind bulkier items and spoil before found again, so it's also saving money by being a little more tidy! The containers are the perfect size to slide right onto each shelf and fit differently sized items nicely. I especially love the can holder, goodBYE soda boxes!!!!" —tiredbiscuit

    Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $37.49.

    17. And take your fridge organization up a notch with some labels that are so chic everyone will be asking where you got them from. You won't have to rummage anymore to remember exactly where you placed that ridiculously small jar of garlic (reminder: buy more garlic) — it'll be right there with the rest of your condiments.

    Photo of the inside of a fridge with storage labels
    Photo of the inside of a fridge door with organization labels
    Organise Life / Etsy

    These labels are offered in a variety of fonts, sizes, and colors, so you don't have to sacrifice style for order.

    Promising review: "My fridge looks so organized. The words are clear and easy to read, and they look fantastic." —Etsy Customer

    Get it from Organise Life on Etsy for $1.46+ (available in small, medium, and large with different labels and font size plus color options).

    Organize Life is an Australia-based small business that specializes in creating pantry and home labels for all your organizing needs.

    18. An air fryer to help you dramatically cut down on the amount of takeout ordered to your front door. Sure, it's convenient, but also expensive. This top-rated kitchen appliance fits on your counter and allows you to make wings, fries, mini tarts, egg rolls, and more without waiting on a delivery driver. You may end up even wanting to cook more once you start using it!

    Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Hannah Loewentheil bought this air fryer during quarantine, and has zero regrets: "Friends of mine were raving about their new Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, so after reading similar feedback on Amazon, I decided it looked like a winner. I figured I would be using this appliance primarily as air air fryer, but as an added bonus, it can also roast, broil, bake, re-heat, and dehydrate food. I've had this air fryer for about three weeks now, and I can honestly say it's become the hero of my kitchen. It preheats quickly, it's large enough to hold a good amount of food at once, it's easy to clean, and it makes food taste crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without any oil. I've been using my air fryer to make vegetables just about every night and it makes them taste so good. If you're cooking for kids, picky eaters, or you just don't get so excited about eating vegetables, the air fryer could be perfect for you. If you like chicken, the air fryer might change your life, and I don't mean that to be dramatic. The air fryer produces restaurant-quality chicken that tastes absurdly decadent, except there's no oil involved in the cooking — just air. Thanks to the air fryer, the chicken gets so crispy. I couldn't believe I made this at home!!"

    To learn more, read her glowing air fryer review.

    Get the 6-in-1 4-quart size from Amazon for $106+ (available in five sizes and four styles).

    19. A biodegradeable bacon sponge that effortlessly absorbs all the grease drippings from your breakfast meats and air fryer snacks. Plus, it's reusable, so you can just rinse it with hot water and dish soap before popping it in the washer with the rest of your towels. We stan an eco-friendly kitchen product!

    a pile of freshly cooked bacon on top of the bacon sponge
    Amazon Handmade

    FYI: The towel absorbs 10 times it's weight in grease and absorbs liquids 20 times faster than other fabrics.

    Promising review: "This is great. I don’t like using loads of paper towels in draining meat, but I didn’t know what else to use. The bacon sponge is absorbent and easy to clean. It performs as advertised and makes me feel better about eliminating another source of waste." —PamelaRenee

    Get it from Green City Living on Amazon Handmade for $14.99+ (available in multipacks).

    Green City Living is a woman-owned small business based in Denver, Colorado that specializes in eco-friendly household items.

    20. Orrr some heavy-duty, eco-friendly, reusable bamboo towels, because paper towels keep getting more and more expensive every time you return to the store and you are close to the breaking point (or maybe that's just me). One roll of these towels is the equivalent of six months of paper towels, except these are stronger and will last longer.

    Model&#x27;s hand&#x27;s holding a small watermelon in bamboo towel under running water
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We've been using this brand of bamboo towels for two months now. If you're interested in reducing waste, concerned about the planet and/or want to save money I highly recommend these bamboo towels. My husband and I would normally have gone through ten to 12 rolls of paper towels in two months. We have three dogs...life in general. I don't like using washcloths because you're just wiping germs across surfaces and they need to be washed often, same with sponges (more cleaning product in the water supply). After two months we're still using the first roll of bamboo towels. They can be rinsed (and washed), they're much more absorbent than paper towels or washcloths, sturdy, usable on floors, countertops, tables with water, cleaning products, for dusting, wet work and simpler projects." —Doyle

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in one-, two-, and four-packs).

    21. A Command sponge caddy, so you can tidy up the area around your sink instead of leaving your sponge to get wet and gross whenever you run the tap. Plus, this must-have storage solution also drains away any water that gets in it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This container features drain holes and a base tray to catch any drippy mess. It's also dishwasher-safe!

    Promising review: "THIS is such a great invention! SO happy I found this! I was looking to purchase a flip down cabinet add-on to make the faux-front of the sink cabinet a usable tray for a sponge. This is actually not only immensely easier, but also better, since you can empty the water with the pull-out bottom tray. Beyond easy to install and made me a very happy customer!" —Sta So

    Get it from Amazon for $12.43.

    22. A cooktop-cleaning kit in case you really love to throw down in the kitchen, but your stove top receives the worst of the mess. This cleaner helps degrease and dissolve burned on foods and oils, so at the end of the process your kitchen will look just like new!

    A scratched-looking, grime-covered stove top with buildup before using the product, then a completely clear and reflective stove top after using the product
    amazon.com

    The kit includes a 10-ounce bottle of Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaner, one POW-R Grip pad tool, one scraper, and three cleaning pads. You can use it on glass, ceramic, induction, radiant, and halogen cooktop ranges.

    Promising Review: "Works amazing! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years...only wiped down with random multicleaners, which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product...AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new. Even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off...98% better. The key is to use very little product. Let dry to a haze and wipe with a clean, dry cotton towel. (Just like waxing a car). If you aren't getting a mirrored finish it's because you've used too much product and not enough elbow grease to polish off." —B. Swartwood

    Get them from Amazon for $15.88.

    23. A digital food thermometer for anyone who likes their meat rare, but simply eyeballs the color. (Should it be red, crimson, pink, carnation???) This tool will actually make sure your meat is cooked properly and probably help you avoid some regrettable food prep mistakes.

    Reviewer checks the temperature of cooked meat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others, but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer or too hard to read. This one is small and lightweight; it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." —Yardleydoc

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in red and gray).

    24. The Our Place Always Pan 2.0 that will bring you so much joy while cooking just because it's ridiculously pretty *and* hella functional. With just this one pan you can sauté, fry, sear, steam, braise, boil, and now even bake! Stop spending a fortune on nonstick pan sets and invest in one (or several) of these, so cooking becomes less of a hassle and more of an experience in the kitchen.

    Our Place, BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer

    I love love love love my Always Pans (yes, plural) — the nonstick design is dependable and the nesting spot for the beechwood spatula might actually be my favorite part because you can cover the pan with it there!

    Former BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell is lucky enough to have one of these and can be quoted as saying "Sometimes I just hold mine and sigh over how nice it is! Sorry if that's lame, but it is the truth. I am love with my pan."

    Promising review: "This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there. Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy — and the nonstick cleaned up so easily. Also it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day." —Darby S.

    Get it from Our Place for $150 (available in ten colors and three sizes).

    25. A vacuum wine saver for anyone who is drinking wine for one and needs to reseal the bottle when the night is done. This dual-function stopper removes air from the bottle in order to keep your wine tasting fresh for up to 10 days after opening.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Save money by preserving your wine! I really enjoy a glass of wine some evenings, but just one glass (okay maybe two) is plenty. The problem always is that if you re-cork you might get one more day out the bottle....What if I don't want another glass the next day? By the day after that, you would be really lucky if that re-corked wine was any good. With this product, you will never toss unused wine again. The vacuum seal really works at keeping out the air and preserving your wine so it remains as fresh as when you first opened it. Another feature is that the seal works so well that if you put your bottle back on its side in a rack or wine fridge, it will not leak. I am making this product my go-to hostess gift!" —T.K. Nagy

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (available in six colors).

    26. Oven liners since you can never predict when that pot pie is going to bubble over the edge and cleaning the base of an oven is not on anyone's list for a good time. These reusable liners will help stop messes before they happen, whether inside the oven or on the stove top.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Plus, they can be customized and cut to your specific needs, so no wasting liners or struggling to get them to fit. Each liner is dishwasher-safe and can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit!

    Promising review: "I love these oven liners. We moved into a house a few years ago with liners in the oven and I am amazed that I did not know about these before! They have literally saved me from EVER cleaning my stove. They protect the bottom of the stove from spills and are so easy to clean. We just replaced our stove and my first purchase was a new set of liners. They should last for years. These were so easy to trim to fit. Very thick and nice quality. I ordered two so I could also line my toaster oven." —Amazon Customer

    Get a two pack from Amazon for $10.99 (available in three colors; a 75-inch roll and a 2-, 3-, and 4-pack).

    27. Don't forget stove crack covers to stop your rice, breadcrumbs, oatmeal, etc. from falling down into the abyss between your oven and countertop. Who knows what's down there!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Product works exactly as designed. Upon unboxing, I had thought these inserts were too wide but I've been pleasantly surprised that they are an EXACT PERFECT FIT for the function. Installation is very easy. A toddler can do it. Makes dinner clean up even easier than expected. Just wipe and go. No more vacuuming and brushing out those pesky crumbs that get stuck between the stove and counter. They don't even get stuck around the sides. They are not affected by the heat either. I should've gotten these years ago. I'm very satisfied." —Madame X

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.95.

    28. Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets that'll basically do the work of cleaning for you and help you maintain your dishwasher for longer by tackling odor-causing buildup and residue. Not only will your dishes end up cleaner, but you probably won't have to replace your dishwasher anytime soon either, so win-win!

    amazon.com

    Promising Review: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent buildup all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some buildup, and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, and no more odors or buildup around the door seals. I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." —Martoune

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.

    29. A 12-cup Ninja coffeemaker just perfect for anyone who chugs many cups of coffee throughout the day in order to get it all done. Don't forget to hydrate!

    the coffee machine
    amazon.com

    This must-have kitchen essential is designed with a 60-ounce removable water reservoir, has many strength settings, and adjustable warming plate with automatic shut-off, and can be programmed, so your coffee is ready when you want it and not a minute too soon!

    Promising review: "After getting up and making it in my old coffee maker this is a big upgrade. No more filling the coffee pot and spilling water on the counter. Also no more coffee filters, plus it makes great coffee which stays warm longer. I would recommend this coffee maker." —Lawrence Anderson

    Get the 12-cup carafe from Amazon for $79.99 (also available in a 14-cup carafe).

    30. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, so you don't have to stick your hand down there like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell coming from your drain. Just run hot water and place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink.

    Amazon

    Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.

    Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.

    31. Bar Keepers Friend — it's a versatile cleaner and polisher created to tackle stains and surfaces in your kitchen, bathroom, outdoor spaces, and even your cookware! Before giving up on your beloved stainless-steel cookie sheet, try restoring it with a sprinkle of this stuff.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is like magic! Straight-up wizardry. I love it! I initially bought it to clean my sink, which is porcelain. I'd say it took less than a minute after making a paste with Bar Keepers Friend to clean the sink up to a nearly new shine. It's easy to find bunches of ways to use this stuff, and each application is better than the last. Stainless steel, porcelain, ceramic, copper, brass, fiberglass, Corian, chrome, and aluminum. See? Magic! Anyhow, I've used it in the bathroom, to clean stainless-steel pots and pans, and on a 17-year-old Revere Ware tea kettle (which I thought would never be restored to its former loveliness, BTW). This is a product that I will buy again and again and will happily recommend to anyone." —Nicci Stephenson

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.10.

    32. A vacuum sealer, so you can stop wasting leftovers and keep them fresh and ready-to-eat for another day, possibly weeks from now. This innovative kitchen gadget is designed to remove all the air from your foods and preserve them, so they'll survive in your freezer without ending up covered in ice and freezer burn.

    reviewer hand holding vacuum sealed meat
    amazon.com

    The vacuum sealer helps food last up to five times as long and can be used on dried or wet foods, so there's really nothing you can't save!

    Promising review: "I used the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer for the first time this week on several occasions. It is simple to use for vacuum-packing leftovers and uncooked food items for the freezer or for cooking immediately using my sous vide. The roll of vacuum bags allows the bags to be tailored to the amount you want to store, so there is no wasted bagging material or space in my freezer. The vacuum function can also be used with the provided stopper to remove air from bottles — e.g., opened bottles of wine. I am very pleased with this product as well as the accompanying bags." —MJG

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four styles).

    33. A five-pan organizing rack if your stovetop always looks cluttered because you have nowhere to put your pan set. This rack allows you to maximize storage space in your cabinets, so you can actually see and utilize your countertop or stove.

    reviewer&#x27;s cabinet with the vertical rack on a shelf holding five different size pans
    amazon.com

    It also includes hardware in case you want to screw it into a fixed position!

    Promising review: "This organizer works beautifully! No more cluttered cabinets! When I need a skillet, I pull one out in a matter of seconds versus digging through hazardously piled pans that my family carelessly threw back in after they were clean. I did not have any issues with any of my pans fitting in the slot, and even my extra large pan (used for sautéing large quantities of veggies) fit into the slot, but does stick out ever so slightly. The ONLY pan that does not fit into an actual slot is my deep pan skillet, the one I use for making stews. I was entirely expecting that and instead use the very top rack for it to sit on top of. So counting the top space, this rack fits UP to five skillets."—Ally

    Get it from Amazon for $16.87+ (available in three colors).

    34. A cutlery drawer organizer because having a drawer of loose utensils is not only stressful, but can also be a safety hazard. Organize your full set of knives, forks, spoons, and wine stoppers in a way that makes sense, but also takes up half the space of a typical organizer, making room for larger cooking utensils that desperately need a place to go.

    Reviewer photo of cutlery neatly organized
    amazon.com

    One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.

    Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    35. A dishwasher magnet that'll transform your household into a well-organized machine, so you can stop re-running the dishwasher because someone stuck an unrinsed dessert plate into a still-hot, just-finished, clean load of dishes.

    Magnet on dishwasher
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Serves its purpose and now my roommate and I never have to text each other asking if the dishes are clean or not." —Maggie Claire

    Get it from Amazon for $5.27.

    36. A simply marvelous six-piece nonstick baking set for anyone whose kitchen is their small-but-mighty workspace. This space-saving set features a roasting rack, cookie sheet, muffin pan, a bread loaf pan, a square baking pan, and a full-size roaster that effortlessly nest into each other when not in use.

    The set
    Amazon

    Plus, the entire set is dishwasher safe, too!

    Promising review: "Love these. Very sturdy, no warping. Easy to clean, no sticking. These pans brought back my love for baking." —Jody Hunter

    Get it from Amazon for $45.50 (available in blue and black).

    37. A hard-boiled-egg timer, which makes sure your eggs come out perfect every time. Those days of deshelling and opening soft-boiled eggs when you wanted hard-boiled ones are over with this ingenious tool. Just place it in the water with your eggs and watch as it changes color to show you exactly how much your yolks are cooked. Watching water boil just got really egg-citing!

    reviewer&#x27;s timer sitting in pot with two eggs boiling
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Is this 100% necessary? No...however, it does make one thing a little easier for me in the morning. Instead of watching the pot and waiting for the water to boil to start the timer, you can just put the NobleEgg in the pot with your eggs, start the heat and just wait for your eggs to be done. Can't wait to give some as gifts!" —BaileyBoo

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in multipacks).

    38. A wooden knife stand that's so ridiculously beautiful, it'll become the standout of your kitchen. This magnetic stand can hold up to eight kitchen knives on both sides, so you can quickly grab them as needed and don't have to waste any precious drawer space.

    the white ash stand holding three knives
    Material

    Promising review: "Love my new magnetic knife holder. It makes for keeping the blades sharp by not have to insert them into a block as I previously did. It's sleek and looks great on my countertop!" —Customer

    Get it from Material for $105 (available in walnut and white ash).

    Material is an Asian-owned small biz creating premium-quality kitchenware that combines simplicity and function and is built to last.

    39. A jar opener, so no tough jar lid shall prosper against you. It boasts metal teeth to help grip the sides of the jar for opening.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's a great kitchen gadget for anyone, but will be particularly handy for anyone with limited dexterity or mobility.

    Promising review: "Bought this for my 85-year-old mother, who has a bit of arthritis in her hands. She loves this jar opener. She commented on the ease of use and likes the fact that it can be used on smaller bottles. Made a daily task much easier for her." —Christine

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99.

    40. An easy-to-use oven scrub that's perfect for anyone whose oven bears the evidence of your growth as an aspiring baker (that soufflé that spattered the door, the scorch marks from caught-on-fire cookies...). This cleaner will help disappear baked on messes with naturally-derived and plant-based ingredients, including lemon, peppermint, and eucalyptus essential oils, baking soda, and pumice stone powder.

    Everneat / Etsy

    Each kit includes oven cleaner and a scouring sponge for you to scrub messes before wiping them away. And the unscented version is created without essential oils.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical because I had tried so many products to clean the glass on my oven doors with no luck. The auto-clean cycle just baked it on the glass. THIS STUFF IS AMAZING! It took me about 15 minutes to get the glass on both my oven doors clean. Very minimal scrubbing effort required. I will be telling all of my friends." —Teresa Casner 

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99+ (available in three scents).

    Everneat (formerly Cleaning Studio) is a small business in Connecticut creating an assortment of plant-based cleaning and household products.

    41. A top-rated Cuisinart ice cream maker because sometimes you randomly have a taste for ice cream, but don't want to leave the house to get it (aka me, all the time). Instead of stocking up on expensive pints that end up freezer burnt, invest in this innovative appliance that has over 14,000 5-star rating customers happy and satisfied with their homemade sorbet, frozen yogurt, and/or ice cream creations.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my first ice cream maker. I had been looking into getting one for a while and was suckered into getting this one from all of the positive reviews. I'm happy to report that I was not disappointed. The machine is a little noisy, but that's the only drawback that I can really think of. The first ice cream we tried to make was a twist on Ben and Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream made from real cherries and dark chocolate chips. The ice cream froze well and was absolutely delicious. Since then we've also made blueberry cheesecake with a graham cracker twist running through it and a chocolate brownie that didn't last two nights! Either way, it makes fantastic ice cream that you can make as you want, and overall it's much cheaper than constantly buying pints of ice cream in the store. Definitely worth the price and I would definitely recommend it." —Krasava M.

    Get it from Amazon for $98.66.

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.