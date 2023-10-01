41 Kitchen Essentials I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without

1. A 2-in-1 chop 'n' stir tool, which means you can waste fewer dishes whenever you're cooking ground meat for tacos or spaghetti. You could also use it to mash potatoes, fruits, and veggies for whatever craving your stomach insists on having. All you have to do is press and twist!
2. A handheld garlic press in case you are not a chef and have no idea how to "mince" and crushing involves slamming a garlic clove over and over until it looks right. Simply press and roll this gadget onto the cloves, and actually follow the amount the recipe calls for.
3. An innovative Frywall because nothing is worse than letting the fear of a grease burn steer you away from making your family's fried chicken recipe. This nifty shield literally puts a wall between your stove top and hot oil (and you for that matter), so cleanup is a breeze.
4. A set of four Rubbermaid food-saver containers with over 3,000 5-star ratings from reviewers whose produce has lasted longer and stayed as fresh as they day they put it in the fridge. These containers are created with FreshVent technology, which controls the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, unlike the flimsy vented grocery store containers they came in.
5. A colorful set of heat-safe silicone utensils, so you can start making the switch to a more stylish kitchen with these look-as-good-as-they-work tools. Soft silicone means they won't destroy your fancy nonstick or ceramic pans when you're really cheffing it up.
6. A two-stage knife sharpener to make sure the knives you spent a ton of money on can actually cut through the foods you want to chop and eat. It's designed with a coarse sharpener for dull knives and a fine sharpener to polish and touch up already or still-sharp knives, plus its unique shape grips the countertop for safety. Would your current knife slice through a cake and leave no crumbs? If not, add this to your cart ASAP.
7. USA Pan sheet pans that are top-rated for several reasons: dependable nonstick design, easy cleanup, and the ability to withstand high heat without making that very concerning *popping* sound your current cookie sheets do when in the oven. You won't even need to use foil, cooking spray, or parchment paper once you start baking with these (but you can, of course)!
8. A set of "cheat sheet" pan dividers if you want to take your meal-prep up a notch by making several dishes or sides all at once *and* in the same pan. These transform your single baking sheet into a number of cooking trays for different foods and ingredients. Not to mention, you can remove them individually if you have different cook times and they'll definitely come in handy to avoid any cross-contamination of ingredients.
9. An Escali Primo kitchen scale for anyone who prefers to be extremely precise in the kitchen, down to the decimal. This affordable gadget is simple to use and will make sure your recipes come out perfect each time (or...at least the measured ingredients).
10. An 8-inch Misen chef's knife designed with long-lasting high-carbon stainless steel makes a sharp and dependable assistant in the kitchen. Why spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy knife when this one was created to be the ultimate sous chef for professionals and amateurs alike?
11. A cutlery brush that'll clean your sharpest utensils thoroughly. Thanks to the safety grip, you won't have to worry about accidentally slicing yourself as you scrub!
12. A Scrap Trap, so you can worry less about cleaning up after cooking and actually enjoy the ~fruits~ of your labor. This nifty bucket allows you to get rid of all your scraps and unwanted food parts while cutting, slicing, and chopping (or at least get them out of the way).
13. A Lodge pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet because I firmly believe that everyone should have one in their kitchen, and this one won't put a dent in your pocket. Now you can make a perfect imitation of that buffalo chicken dip or jalapeño honey skillet cornbread you're obsessed with, or even bring the restaurant experience home by searing up some delicious fajitas. The possibilities are endless!
14. Reusable Keurig coffee pods for anyone who stands by their favorite coffee and it's not available in K-cups. 😩 Go ahead and enjoy those fancy beans from all around the world at your leisure and feel good about not constantly tossing K-Cups after a single use. Not to mention, you're saving money by grinding your own beans! *sip*
15. A small-but-mighty food processor because chopping can be a real pain and take forever to get done (especially if your knives are dull — see #6). This stainless-steel beauty can chop and grind everything from veggies to meat to ice cubes in seconds! So what are you going to do with all your extra prep time?
16. A set of shelf bins if you're like me and keep forgetting what exactly is in your refrigerator. These will help keep things organized, so you know exactly what's in your fridge, what needs to be eaten, and what needs to be tossed. Expiration dates are real, people!
17. And take your fridge organization up a notch with some labels that are so chic everyone will be asking where you got them from. You won't have to rummage anymore to remember exactly where you placed that ridiculously small jar of garlic (reminder: buy more garlic) — it'll be right there with the rest of your condiments.
Organise Life / Etsy
These labels are offered in a variety of fonts, sizes, and colors, so you don't have to sacrifice style for order.
Promising review: "My fridge looks so organized. The words are clear and easy to read, and they look fantastic." —Etsy Customer
Get it from Organise Life on Etsy for $1.46+ (available in small, medium, and large with different labels and font size plus color options).
Organize Life is an Australia-based small business that specializes in creating pantry and home labels for all your organizing needs.