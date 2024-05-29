I’ve Got Problems, You’ve Got Problems, And These 50 Products Are Eager To Help

1. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors in case you want to remove that stache without dealing with painful waxing or making an appointment. These versatile blades can remove peach fuzz and dead skin, leaving you with a softer, more even complexion that'll even absorb your favorite serums and moisturizers better!
You can even use them to quickly shape your eyebrows if you don't have time to pluck! This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising reviews: "This is PERFECT for dermaplaning! I like to do my entire face every few weeks and it's sooo satisfying to see all the peach fuzz collect! I'll do touch ups on my upper lip/eyebrows more often, though. My face looks so refreshed with all the dead skin sloughed off, and I've gotten compliments that my skin looks smoother! My makeup now applies smoothly as well! The razor is sharp enough to easily cut through the hair, and doesn't harm the skin as long as there is an oil/moisturizer applied first." —Amanda
"Once I learned how to use these correctly, it’s been great. 45 degree angle. Hold your skin taut. Don't apply pressure and use soft strokes. My skin feels baby soft and makeup applies so much better and looks better. I feel like my skin care products are able to absorb better." —Pamela Earnshaw
Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
2. An ice roller to help de-stress your skin and remove puffiness with a few rolls across your cheeks, eyes, and forehead. This innovative tool can be popped in the fridge or freezer, and then it's ready for use! Plus, it can even offer some relief for sinus pain or migraines. Pro-tip: roll it over your favorite sheet mask for a super soothing sensation!
The ice roller is designed with a detachable head and handle, so you can store the roller in the freezer separately. When you're ready to use it, simply reattach to the handle (it clicks in place) and roll away!
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with this. I use it every night and morning. I have noticed a decrease in sinus pain and congestion. I have less oily skin. My make up goes on smoother and lasts longer. I look like I’m glowing just a bit more! It’s a great little spa treatment for myself every day." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in nine colors, including packs of two).
You can also check out this ice roller that you fill with liquid yourself, so you can add in anything from essential oils to green tea or even petals.
3. A top-rated, alcohol-free oral rinse for anyone struggling with keeping their breath fresh even after a thorough brush and floss routine. Not to mention, it helps combat bad breath caused by allergies or nasal drips, which is great because, until those clear up, there's not much you can do!
Pour a capful, swish and gargle for 30 seconds, after you've finished brushing your teeth in the morning and at night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.34 (also available in mild mint).
4. Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence — whoever thought about adopting a snail's skincare "secret" might actually be a genius? This top-rated serum is made up of 96.3% snail secretion for a lightweight formula that helps hydrate and restore dry, dull skin, leaving you with a glowing complexion.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $17.
5. A super cute set of six silicone Kegel weights because pelvic floor exercises definitely count as a workout and can lead to great results like improved bladder control and more pleasurable sex.
The silicone material means these kegel weights are very simple to clean, with either sex toy cleaners or mild soap and water.
Promising review: "Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program you will have results you can feel. I think every woman who has ever had kids should try this, out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, no more mad dashes to the rest room because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now. Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." —Lady Tauber
Get a set of six weights from Amazon for $59.08 (also available in a two-pack option).
6. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, designed to erase even the most difficult of stains in your home, from hard water stains in the bathroom to caked-up grease and food on the stovetop. Seriously, it's earned its loyal TikTok fanbase and hundreds of thousands of positive reviews for a darn good reason.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike like cleaning. I have used many degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was OK but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
7. A set of reusable silicone Nippies for anyone who dares to go braless no matter the season — these will allow you to wear your favorite tops and dresses without worrying about stubborn bra straps or piercings showing *or* a sudden drop in temperature. Lots of reviewers love that these nipple covers look seamless underneath clothing and stay put, no matter the occasion.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried these and raves: "I've worn them four or five times now, washing with hand soap and water afterward every time as directed, and they're exactly what I needed! It's simple: you stick 'em onto clean, dry, lotion-free skin, and they stay put and comfy for hours, even through moderate sweat. They've performed perfectly every time I've worn them: for day-long shopping excursions, outdoor parties, and for nights out dancing. They come in a small reusable storage box with two stiff plastic domes for them to sit on, so they'll stay perfectly intact and dust-free in your drawer and are easy to pack for travel. Oh and over 14,000 reviewers — like, five times the number of people in my high school graduating class — have rated them 5-stars on Amazon, so I know I'm not alone in my success with them!"
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these stickies. Bras are so itchy, uncomfortable, and annoying. These are fantastic alternatives to provide a little comfort and they go with every outfit. You really can't go wrong with these stickies and I honestly wear them almost every day. I wash them with a little hand soap and water and the adhesive works every time. I had a pair before the new ones I just bought and I wore them pretty consistently for almost a year. I got my mom a pair too. These are such a great product! They are high quality too, and the case they come in is really nice. Can't recommend them enough!" —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in two sizes and five shades).
8. The TikTok-famous Rosemary Mint strengthening oil by Mielle infused with biotin and a blend of jojoba, rosemary, and mint oils to help nourish and moisturize the scalp — which can also help your hair out when it comes to strength and growth! Tend to your tresses with the TLC they deserve and you might just end up feeling like Rapunzel...after escaping the tower, obviously.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard
"I hardly write reviews.. but this one deserves to be written about!! My hair was falling out a LOT, and somehow just with the FIRST application onwards, I started seeing less fall. And now, after four months, I can see hair growth as well, and my hair is already looking thicker!! And I’ve been using it only once a week.. just a few drops and massaging in. Omg, how can anything be so simple and yet so effective!!! Amazing! Amazing!!! Whoever invented this.. hats off!!" —Dee
Get it from Amazon for $8.93.
9. An anti-chafe balm, so you can protect your skin wherever it's been rubbing together, be it your thighs, armpits, chest, etc. Perfect for those humid days when sweat and chafing just seem inevitable!
Promising review: "This stuff really is awesome. It really works and I don't know where it has been all my life. I started looking for something for thigh chafing after running into a few issues (not fun). It is super easy to use, just slide it on like you'd use deodorant." —SweetPea
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes; also available in an anti-blister balm).
10. A portable car vacuum — pick one up before you just buy completely brand-new vehicle mats because it seems impossible to brush off all the caked mud, dog hair, and crushed-up kids' snack puffs. This vacuum plugs into the car and allows you to get rid of all that dirt whenever necessary. It'll definitely pay for itself after the first few uses!
Promising review: "This item is perfect. As a busy wife and mom it is nearly impossible to keep my vehicle clean. This portable vacuum makes it much easier. It’s so convenient to have on hand and clean up crumbs 'as they fall' lol. My husband likes it so much that he ordered one for his vehicle." —Christian Love
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors/configurations).
11. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you need it.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.