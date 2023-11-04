It’s National Sex Toy Day, So Here Are 25 Toys That ~Come~ Highly Recommended By Reviewers

1. The sleek Arc G-spot vibrator by Dame that has a clit-stimulating ridge and curved handle to help you reach bliss.
2. A palm-sized vibrator boasting a "tongue" with nine vibrations and nine licking motions, meaning it can l-l-l-lick you from your head to your toes, but no really.
Promising review: "Attention, I read a lot of reviews before purchases. Received mine yesterday, speechless dare I say?? Highly satisfied customer 100%! Would I recommend to a friend? Absolutely and I would buy them one. Y’all don’t sit out on this one! Add to cart, you deserve it.😉🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟" —Alicia Pearson
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A 3.5-inch vibrating butt plug with 10 different functions to choose from and explore. A tapered design and T-shaped flared base offer satisfying stimulation and effortless removal.
Promising reviews: "This was the first vibrating butt plug in my collection and I’m sure it won’t be the last. Both me and my boyfriend love it. Him putting it in for me and controlling the settings was a real turn on. Good selection of vibration settings — provides a really satisfying sensation. Really intensifies orgasms. I would highly recommend this product." —Honeybunny25
"A longer plug that really stimulates the prostate. Never had a better orgasm!" —Anonymous
Get it from Lovehoney for $10.80 (originally $26.99).
4. A cock ring that boasts a textured vibrating pad to stimulate the clit or balls — your pick. TBQH, I think you should really listen to the reviewers, who rated this 4.3 ⭐️ s for a pretty damn good reason.
The silicone ring stretches to fit a variety of penises (or dildos), and the vibrator has five speeds and patterns for up to 25 varying intensities.
Promising review: "Vibration doesn't do a lot for me, generally. But this little gadget hits JUST the right spot for her. Some reviewers recommend girl-on-top; but I find that distracting, as it presses the vibrating portion up against me. Rather, we think it works best from behind: either with me standing behind her, or "spooning" on the bed. (I put it on 'upside down,' with the nubby 'business' side of the vibrating portion facing up and in toward her.) On the medium setting, she climaxes very quickly. (And keeps going!) And if I don't put it on, she will ask for it — which is a bit bolder than she'd normally be, so that should tell you something. A very good purchase, and highly recommended." —Stephen Jones
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
5. A luxury clitoral stimulator designed with Pleasure Air Technology and an autopilot function to deliver some back-arching cunnilingus without having to bother with pillow talk.
This new and improved suction vibrator by Womanizer boasts 14 intensity levels, an autopilot function that makes sure things never get too predictable during use, Smart Silence technology to make sure it's only making noise when touching the body and it's waterproof. *exhale* So yeah, just click *add to cart*.
Promising review: "I’ve used knockoff versions of Womanizer’s Pleasure Air technology, seduced by the lower price tag, but nothing compares to the real thing. And Premium 2 is the best of them all. It has more intensity levels than any other toy (14!) and also has this amazing autopilot feature where the toy takes control of how powerful the vibrations are so you can just sit back and relax... brilliant!" —S Müller
Get it from Womanizer or Amazon for $199 (available in 5 colors).
6. A powerful rabbit vibrator with unique kneading and slipping external stimulation in case you're looking for something simple to spice things up.
7. A hefty stainless-steel anal plug weighing 1.2 pounds to deliver that full feeling to P-spots and double penetration play.
Promising reviews: "Highly recommend. Plethora of orgasms were had." —BookLover
"Earlier this evening, I 'graduated' from the medium to the large NJoy Plug. Quite a step up. You would think that a 1/4-inch difference would be minimal, and while the initial insertion was not difficult, I have certainly achieved a sense of full satisfaction. With each step, the weight and heft provides an ongoing sensual sensation. With absolutely no fear that it will fall out on its own, I look forward to wearing this naughty little secret out in public." —Mr. Gerg
Get it from Amazon for $72.
8. The iconic Easy Beat egg-shaped masturbator by Tenga, which offers a disposable, on-the-go solution to your hard-ons that feels really really good.
9. A precision bullet vibrator by Vush that's both pretty and powerful with 25 vibrating combinations and a gently flexible design.
10. A dual stimulation rose vibrator, affectionately referred to as the "Soul Snatcher" by TikTok. The egg lets you get a little internal action, while its nine-speed tongue petal can stimulate your clit, nipples, and soul (apparently).
11. A 7.3-inch real-feel transparent dildo that's not only pleasing to the eye, but also to your insides with a flexible design and 1.5-inch diameter that'll hit all of your favorite spots.
12. The Ava mini wand vibrator has earned over 13,000 5-🌟 ratings for its small but mighty design boasting 20 powerful vibrating modes that offer allover stimulation and "tension" relief. IYKYK.
Promising reviews: "This is one of the best massagers that I have ever purchased! It has 20 different patterns and eight vibration settings. The eighth one is just perfect! Everyone should purchase one of these for their 'sore muscles.' Strength: 10/10. 'Pain' relief: 1000/10 ;)" —Ashley
"BRO. CHEAP. AFFORDABLE, WORTH THE WAIT. Don’t listen to the bad reviews this thing is amazing, had my toes curled and legs shaking on contact, you won’t regret it." —Carson Moore
Get it from Amazon for $18.90+ (available in five colors).
13. An über-popular boxer brief harness that offers comfort and does away with complicated buckles and straps, so you can focus more on the actual pleasure of the moment.
14. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation.
15. A submersible Satisfyer Pro 2 with over 41,000 5-⭐️ ratings from viewers because of its non-direct clitoral stimulation and 11 pulsating suction intensities.
16. A vibrating anal plug constructed with graduated beads and 16 vibration modes, so you can feel every little thing as you explore the rear.
Promising reviews: "So I’m very very new to bottoming and just using a butt plug of very sizes wasn’t helping me. Just the idea of pushing it in slow didn’t give me an arousal! BUT THIS! It’s honestly perfect. The balls are gradually increasing in size so once you feel comfortable enough then you just keep going. The vibration feels soothing and distracts from the feeling of needing to expel. This was a great intro to bottoming and I’ll definitely be keeping these. Plus they’re really user friendly, easy to clean and I highly recommend getting you one!" —Tristan Solano
"Didn’t expect this to be as much fun as it was but fuck we had an amazing time using this I highly recommend it ! Great soft feel to it and outstanding functions." —TrillxXx
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
17. A hands-free Eva vibrator by Dame that can be used alone or with a partner in case clitoral stimulation is a MUST for your guaranteed satisfaction.
18. An easy-to-hold clitoral stimulator that offers the most realistic simulated oral sex you can probably get with a machine thanks to its suction cup creating a seal against your body with three intensities to explore. After the seal is set, just sit back and enjoy the powerful tongue attachment's nine licking modes getting sloppy with your clit (or nips or other places you want licked). Pro-tip: don't be stingy with the lube when you play with this one!
Promising review: "I decided to give this a try after not being satisfied with some of the other 'popular' toys and man I'm mad I even wasted money on anything else. I'm very big on oral stimulation and this gets the job done. The tongue is soft and big enough to feel like the real thing but not too rough even on higher speeds, as I've experienced with some other toys in the past. The suction is pleasant but strong so be careful lol. It's easy to clean and the battery life LASTS! I misplaced my charger and it lasted months on a single charge. Of course this will vary depending on how long and often you use it, but in my case I didn't need prolonged sessions cause it was effective quite quickly. If you are debating on trying, just go with it. You will not be disappointed." —Monique Wiggins
Get it from Amazon for $33.96+ (available in green, rose, and pink).
19. A hand-sculpted artisan dildo, just perfect for play with several design options including gentle curves, a suction cup base, and a girth to make your eyes roll back. If the only thing you miss about your ex is the D...one of these will do perfectly.
The pictured dildos and plugs are all part of Blush's Avant collection, with several representing the colors of a specific Pride flag for their uber-popular Pride collection. Each dildo is a different length and girth, so you literally can't go wrong. If you want more specifics on why these dildos are so perfect, check out my review on the Purple Rain D2 Avant dildo.
Promising reviews: "Awesome awesome awesome! In LOVE. Great price, real silicone, no scent when you open the box. A super velvety touch too. Buy this — you won't regret it!" —AmazonFanGirl
"I love sex toys, this one is the newest one in my collection. This brand makes the most soft and sensational sex toys that I've ever used. The feel is wonderful to the skin and if you're looking for something more on the bigger side this is the right one for you. I generally prefer dildos with a more narrow head so if you're like me you may have a hard time (pun intended) getting this one in but I took on the challenge. I just had to get very lubricated and extra turned on in order to fit this big boy, but in the end I had that feeling of fullness that I was looking for accompanied by the amazing texture from the toy and ended up coming super hard and feeling completely satisfied. Highly recommend for that lonely weekend or with some fun with your partner. :)" —Satisfied customer (on Summer Fling)
Get them from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in assorted sizes and colors).