It’s National Sex Toy Day, So Here Are 25 Toys That ~Come~ Highly Recommended By Reviewers

The silicone ring stretches to fit a variety of penises (or dildos), and the vibrator has five speeds and patterns for up to 25 varying intensities.

Promising review: "Vibration doesn't do a lot for me, generally. But this little gadget hits JUST the right spot for her. Some reviewers recommend girl-on-top; but I find that distracting, as it presses the vibrating portion up against me. Rather, we think it works best from behind: either with me standing behind her, or "spooning" on the bed. (I put it on 'upside down,' with the nubby 'business' side of the vibrating portion facing up and in toward her.) On the medium setting, she climaxes very quickly. (And keeps going!) And if I don't put it on, she will ask for it — which is a bit bolder than she'd normally be, so that should tell you something. A very good purchase, and highly recommended." —Stephen Jones

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.