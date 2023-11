It’s National Sex Toy Day, So Here Are 25 Toys That ~Come~ Highly Recommended By Reviewers

The pictured dildos and plugs are all part of Blush's Avant collection, with several representing the colors of a specific Pride flag for their uber-popular Pride collection. Each dildo is a different length and girth, so you literally can't go wrong. If you want more specifics on why these dildos are so perfect, check out my review on the Purple Rain D2 Avant dildo.

Promising reviews: "Awesome awesome awesome! In LOVE. Great price, real silicone, no scent when you open the box. A super velvety touch too. Buy this — you won't regret it!" —AmazonFanGirl

"I love sex toys, this one is the newest one in my collection. This brand makes the most soft and sensational sex toys that I've ever used. The feel is wonderful to the skin and if you're looking for something more on the bigger side this is the right one for you. I generally prefer dildos with a more narrow head so if you're like me you may have a hard time (pun intended) getting this one in but I took on the challenge. I just had to get very lubricated and extra turned on in order to fit this big boy, but in the end I had that feeling of fullness that I was looking for accompanied by the amazing texture from the toy and ended up coming super hard and feeling completely satisfied. Highly recommend for that lonely weekend or with some fun with your partner. :)" —Satisfied customer (on Summer Fling)

Get them from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in assorted sizes and colors).