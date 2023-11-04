Skip To Content
    It’s National Sex Toy Day, So Here Are 25 Toys That ~Come~ Highly Recommended By Reviewers

    Just because this spicy holiday ~comes~ only once a year, you don't have to. Treat yo' self, bb. 😉

    Negesti Kaudo
    by Negesti Kaudo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The sleek Arc G-spot vibrator by Dame that has a clit-stimulating ridge and curved handle to help you reach bliss.

    @dameproducts / Via instagram.com, Dame

    This waterproof vibrator has a run time of 1.5 hours with five intensities and five patterns to keep you buzzing.

    Promising reviews: "This product is amazing — every single time I've used it I've climaxed multiple times. It's a sleek design that has multiple vibration options that allow it to be versatile. I highly recommend it." —Paige D.

    "Love it! Great for clitoral stimulation if you have a curvy body. Lots of different settings AND the ability to change the intensity within each one. I highly recommend it." —Frances W.

    Get it from Dame for $99 (available in plum and ice) or Amazon for $99 (available in three colors).

    2. A palm-sized vibrator boasting a "tongue" with nine vibrations and nine licking motions, meaning it can l-l-l-lick you from your head to your toes, but no really.

    Model holding red vibrator to display tongue-like detail
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Attention, I read a lot of reviews before purchases. Received mine yesterday, speechless dare I say?? Highly satisfied customer 100%! Would I recommend to a friend? Absolutely and I would buy them one. Y’all don’t sit out on this one! Add to cart, you deserve it.😉🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟" —Alicia Pearson

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in four colors).

    Into blowjobs and cunnilingus? We've got you covered with a list of sex toys that simulate oral sex!

    3. A 3.5-inch vibrating butt plug with 10 different functions to choose from and explore. A tapered design and T-shaped flared base offer satisfying stimulation and effortless removal.

    Model holding black vibrating plug
    Lovehoney

    Promising reviews: "This was the first vibrating butt plug in my collection and I’m sure it won’t be the last. Both me and my boyfriend love it. Him putting it in for me and controlling the settings was a real turn on. Good selection of vibration settings — provides a really satisfying sensation. Really intensifies orgasms. I would highly recommend this product." —Honeybunny25

    "A longer plug that really stimulates the prostate. Never had a better orgasm!" —Anonymous

    Get it from Lovehoney for $10.80 (originally $26.99).

    4. A cock ring that boasts a textured vibrating pad to stimulate the clit or balls — your pick. TBQH, I think you should really listen to the reviewers, who rated this 4.3 ⭐️ s  for a pretty damn good reason.

    Black cock ring with vibrating textured pad on plush rug
    www.amazon.com

    The silicone ring stretches to fit a variety of penises (or dildos), and the vibrator has five speeds and patterns for up to 25 varying intensities.

    Promising review: "Vibration doesn't do a lot for me, generally. But this little gadget hits JUST the right spot for her. Some reviewers recommend girl-on-top; but I find that distracting, as it presses the vibrating portion up against me. Rather, we think it works best from behind: either with me standing behind her, or "spooning" on the bed. (I put it on 'upside down,' with the nubby 'business' side of the vibrating portion facing up and in toward her.) On the medium setting, she climaxes very quickly. (And keeps going!) And if I don't put it on, she will ask for it — which is a bit bolder than she'd normally be, so that should tell you something. A very good purchase, and highly recommended." —Stephen Jones

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    5. A luxury clitoral stimulator designed with Pleasure Air Technology and an autopilot function to deliver some back-arching cunnilingus without having to bother with pillow talk.

    Hand holding blue and silver suction vibrator in front of artwork
    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed

    This new and improved suction vibrator by Womanizer boasts 14 intensity levels, an autopilot function that makes sure things never get too predictable during use, Smart Silence technology to make sure it's only making noise when touching the body and it's waterproof. *exhale* So yeah, just click *add to cart*.

    Promising review: "I’ve used knockoff versions of Womanizer’s Pleasure Air technology, seduced by the lower price tag, but nothing compares to the real thing. And Premium 2 is the best of them all. It has more intensity levels than any other toy (14!) and also has this amazing autopilot feature where the toy takes control of how powerful the vibrations are so you can just sit back and relax... brilliant!" —S Müller

    Get it from Womanizer or Amazon for $199 (available in 5 colors).

    And if you really want to splurge, here's even more sex toys over $100 to consider.

    6. A powerful rabbit vibrator with unique kneading and slipping external stimulation in case you're looking for something simple to spice things up.

    reviewer holding purple rabbit vibrator with kneading clitoral arm
    amazon.com

    This dual-stimulating silicone toy offers 10 powerful vibration modes and 5 inches of insertable length to reach that sweet spot.

    Promising review: "Was looking for a long overdue update to my rabbit, so glad I picked this. Comes boxed and discreet. Lots of different speeds and vibrations to play around with. Texture is really soft. Length is nice without being overly excessive. Girth is slightly bigger than my previous rabbit and the extra thickness worked well. Orgasmed easily two or three times and went back to it for the next two nights. Highly recommended if you need a new rabbit." —Denis Young

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in purple and teal).

    7. A hefty stainless-steel anal plug weighing 1.2 pounds to deliver that full feeling to P-spots and double penetration play.

    Stainless steel plug in black box
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Highly recommend. Plethora of orgasms were had." —BookLover

    "Earlier this evening, I 'graduated' from the medium to the large NJoy Plug. Quite a step up. You would think that a 1/4-inch difference would be minimal, and while the initial insertion was not difficult, I have certainly achieved a sense of full satisfaction. With each step, the weight and heft provides an ongoing sensual sensation. With absolutely no fear that it will fall out on its own, I look forward to wearing this naughty little secret out in public." —Mr. Gerg

    Get it from Amazon for $72.

    8. The iconic Easy Beat egg-shaped masturbator by Tenga, which offers a disposable, on-the-go solution to your hard-ons that feels really really good.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Well...I guess the best way to sum this review up is that I don't have a single bad thing to say about these. They did exactly what I wanted them to, and they were discreet. I was in a new relationship shortly after the time of purchase and the innocent appearance of these made them comfortable for my girlfriend to use. They provided me with great personal pleasure when used solo, but when my gf participated for the first time I had the BEST HJ experience I have ever had. I have tried other products of the pocket pussy variety but these were awesome.

    "They were durable and the different 'patterns' on the inside of the egg really provides a unique experience with each egg. The included lubricant was fantastic. I would go as far as saying that it was better than any other lubricant I had at the time. Overall a great product for somebody who is new to pleasure devices or for the more experienced. I highly recommend these to anybody looking to turn up the intensity of a good ol'-fashioned HJ." —Chris B.

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $31.22.

    9. A precision bullet vibrator by Vush that's both pretty and powerful with 25 vibrating combinations and a gently flexible design.

    Model touching top of light pink bullet vibrator
    @vushofficial / Via instagram.com

    What, like it's hard?

    Promising reviews: "Awesome little thing. Packed with power, very discreet, very soft and feminine. Lots of brilliant settings and options. The silicone feels so soft and luxurious to touch. Highly recommend!" —Emily T.

    "Amazing I love it so much! Highly recommend without or even with a partner. Hehe, it has actually made me and my partner now want to buy vibrating cock rings hahaha." —Kyla B.

    Get it from Vush for $68.

    Vush is an Australia-based sexual wellness brand that’s all about self-love and creating IG-worthy sex toys that’ll rock your world and match your aesthetic.

    10. A dual stimulation rose vibrator, affectionately referred to as the "Soul Snatcher" by TikTok. The egg lets you get a little internal action, while its nine-speed tongue petal can stimulate your clit, nipples, and soul (apparently).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow wow wow 👌👌👌 I was a bit intimated by the hardness of the bud before using it... but it was a whole damn pleasure. Highly recommend setting some time aside for when you first decide to use it... because you are going to want to go for a few rounds. 👏👏👏" —MAK

    "I've purchased several types of vibrators. This one is now one of my absolute favorites. The tongue licking vibration (with multiple modes) satisfies much more than any rabbit vibrator I've tried. Honestly I love this toy just for the rose bud, but the dual vibrating egg is a great bonus. I highly recommend this! 10/10 product!" —sm89AmazonReviews

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    11. A 7.3-inch real-feel transparent dildo that's not only pleasing to the eye, but also to your insides with a flexible design and 1.5-inch diameter that'll hit all of your favorite spots.

    Reviewer holding transparent realistic dildo
    amazon.com

    Just FYI, this dildo is created with TPE, which is a plastic-like form of rubber. TPE is not a body-safe material (like silicone or metal) and will degrade over time with use. A couple of ways you can make this dildo last longer is to use a condom during play and only use water-based lubricant.

    Promising review: "The toy has never failed us. It is soft to the touch and not too hard like most other dildo products. I love the density and it's like the perfect size, very filling and real-like. The material has caused no discomfort, the shape seems to aid in providing pleasure, the length and girth of this particular model work well for our sex life, and in general it's been a great addition to our sex play: I enjoy having it done to me and he enjoys the doing. Of course, you'll need some foreplay and water based lube. Overall, highly RECOMMENDED!!" —Melinda Melancon

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    12. The Ava mini wand vibrator has earned over 13,000 5-🌟 ratings for its small but mighty design boasting 20 powerful vibrating modes that offer allover stimulation and "tension" relief. IYKYK.

    Reviewer holding yellow wand vibrator
    Reviewer holding purple wand vibrator
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is one of the best massagers that I have ever purchased! It has 20 different patterns and eight vibration settings. The eighth one is just perfect! Everyone should purchase one of these for their 'sore muscles.' Strength: 10/10. 'Pain' relief: 1000/10 ;)" —Ashley

    "BRO. CHEAP. AFFORDABLE, WORTH THE WAIT. Don’t listen to the bad reviews this thing is amazing, had my toes curled and legs shaking on contact, you won’t regret it." —Carson Moore

    Get it from Amazon for $18.90+ (available in five colors).

    13. An über-popular boxer brief harness that offers comfort and does away with complicated buckles and straps, so you can focus more on the actual pleasure of the moment.

    Rodeoh

    These cotton-blend boxers are double layered for dependable support and can accommodate dildos with a 1.5-inch O-ring diameter on the base. Two interior pockets for bullet vibrators are strategically placed around the O-ring to add a little more rumble. Check out the site for more colors and prints!

    Promising review: "This harness changed my life. I can’t even begin to describe how awesome it is, but I’ll try. My girlfriend and I had tried a couple of harnesses, but they all had buckles that loosened or wouldn’t tighten, butt floss that made things unpleasant, or sharp edges/rivets where you don’t want sharp edges. We also struggled with finding something that allowed flexibility at the base for different positions. Well, all problems solved! These (this?) slip right on, you get flexibility at the base, no hard edges, no butt floss, all happiness. I can’t recommend them highly enough!" —Reese

    Get it from Rodeoh for $49.99 (available sizes in XXXS–3X).

    Rodeoh is a woman-operated small business based in San Francisco that designs and curates inclusive and gender-affirming sexual wellness products.

    14. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation.

    Black rabbit vibrator
    Lovehoney

    This rabbit vibrator weighs in at 10-inches long with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and soft, silky, body-safe silicone that's submersible, offering thrilling rumbles as you play. If Christian Grey had a penis that did all of these things, could you really blame Anastasia for falling for him?

    Promising reviews: "Amazing service and even better vibrator! Hitting an orgasm within minutes of use! The bunny ears are a little firm but can’t complain with the orgasm it creates. Highly recommend!!" —Anonymous

    "I came more than once using this toy in the span of under 30 minutes. I highly enjoy the different vibrations on both the rabbit and the G-spot. Would definitely recommend to fellow friends. My boyfriend enjoyed using it on me as well. Would definitely purchase as a gift for a friend." —Hadley A.

    Get it from Lovehoney for $69.99 (originally $99.99) or Amazon for $58.81.

    15. A submersible Satisfyer Pro 2 with over 41,000 5-⭐️ ratings from viewers because of its non-direct clitoral stimulation and 11 pulsating suction intensities.

    Reviewer holding suction vibrator next to box
    amazon.com

    It might just be Amazon's most beloved sex toy, seriously.

    Promising review: "I have been waiting for something like this forever. Helped me to get over that edge. Best thing since sliced bread. I highly recommend this." —etheldrea

    "This has been such a guilty pleasure (pun intended) of mine! Every single category should get more than 5 stars. The only downside, but not too terrible if you have a thick blanket or extra pillow, is the noise. Another small downside was that it stopped charging/working a couple of months after my initial purchase. However, within three days of being in contact with the seller, I was able to receive a completely new replacement free of charge. I’m honestly so so thankful for their quick and friendly customer service. As well as how quick they were to get me a new replacement despite me originally contacting them to see if I could only get a charger replacement. 10/10 recommend this product! You won’t regret it." —Vanessa Diaz

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in three colors).

    16. A vibrating anal plug constructed with graduated beads and 16 vibration modes, so you can feel every little thing as you explore the rear.

    Reviewer holding black beaded anal vibrator
    Vibrator in box next to removable bullet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "So I’m very very new to bottoming and just using a butt plug of very sizes wasn’t helping me. Just the idea of pushing it in slow didn’t give me an arousal! BUT THIS! It’s honestly perfect. The balls are gradually increasing in size so once you feel comfortable enough then you just keep going. The vibration feels soothing and distracts from the feeling of needing to expel. This was a great intro to bottoming and I’ll definitely be keeping these. Plus they’re really user friendly, easy to clean and I highly recommend getting you one!" —Tristan Solano

    "Didn’t expect this to be as much fun as it was but fuck we had an amazing time using this I highly recommend it ! Great soft feel to it and outstanding functions." —TrillxXx

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).

    Don't worry, we've rounded up the best anal vibrators if you wanna keep that booty buzzin'!

    17. A hands-free Eva vibrator by Dame that can be used alone or with a partner in case clitoral stimulation is a MUST for your guaranteed satisfaction.

    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed, Dame

    Formally known as the Eva II, the flexible wings are designed to tuck under your labia to help stay put and out of the way during all kinds of play.

    Promising reviews: "Having continuous clit stimulation helps me get in (and stay in) the mood and heightens sensations. I highly recommend this to people who like, crave, and/or need clit stimulation." —Katherine C.

    "Wowzers! It takes a little to get used to, but once you get comfortable and find out what positions work for you, it’s a great time. Definitely makes it more interesting for you and your partner. I’m happy I took a chance on giving it a try. I was nervous it was going to be uncomfortable to wear or wouldn’t fit right based on other reviews, but I’m glad to add it to my box of tricks :) It’s also adorable and very soft!" —Avery B.

    Get it from Dame or Amazon for $140 (available in ice and papaya).

    18. An easy-to-hold clitoral stimulator that offers the most realistic simulated oral sex you can probably get with a machine thanks to its suction cup creating a seal against your body with three intensities to explore. After the seal is set, just sit back and enjoy the powerful tongue attachment's nine licking modes getting sloppy with your clit (or nips or other places you want licked). Pro-tip: don't be stingy with the lube when you play with this one!

    Hand holding green vibrator with tongue and suction cup
    Vibrator from different angle to display tongue attachment in suction cup
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I decided to give this a try after not being satisfied with some of the other 'popular' toys and man I'm mad I even wasted money on anything else. I'm very big on oral stimulation and this gets the job done. The tongue is soft and big enough to feel like the real thing but not too rough even on higher speeds, as I've experienced with some other toys in the past. The suction is pleasant but strong so be careful lol. It's easy to clean and the battery life LASTS! I misplaced my charger and it lasted months on a single charge. Of course this will vary depending on how long and often you use it, but in my case I didn't need prolonged sessions cause it was effective quite quickly. If you are debating on trying, just go with it. You will not be disappointed." —Monique Wiggins

    Get it from Amazon for $33.96+ (available in green, rose, and pink).

    19. A hand-sculpted artisan dildo, just perfect for play with several design options including gentle curves, a suction cup base, and a girth to make your eyes roll back. If the only thing you miss about your ex is the D...one of these will do perfectly.

    Entire Avant collection of dildos with water droplets
    @blushglobal / Via www.instagram.com

    The pictured dildos and plugs are all part of Blush's Avant collection, with several representing the colors of a specific Pride flag for their uber-popular Pride collection. Each dildo is a different length and girth, so you literally can't go wrong. If you want more specifics on why these dildos are so perfect, check out my review on the Purple Rain D2 Avant dildo.

    Promising reviews: "Awesome awesome awesome! In LOVE. Great price, real silicone, no scent when you open the box. A super velvety touch too. Buy this — you won't regret it!" —AmazonFanGirl

    "I love sex toys, this one is the newest one in my collection. This brand makes the most soft and sensational sex toys that I've ever used. The feel is wonderful to the skin and if you're looking for something more on the bigger side this is the right one for you. I generally prefer dildos with a more narrow head so if you're like me you may have a hard time (pun intended) getting this one in but I took on the challenge. I just had to get very lubricated and extra turned on in order to fit this big boy, but in the end I had that feeling of fullness that I was looking for accompanied by the amazing texture from the toy and ended up coming super hard and feeling completely satisfied. Highly recommend for that lonely weekend or with some fun with your partner. :)" —Satisfied customer (on Summer Fling)

    Get them from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in assorted sizes and colors).

    20. A compact silicone finger vibrator in case physical touch is your love language and you want to add a little oomph to your play with 10 vibration modes controlled by a single button.

    Turquoise, pink and purple finger vibrators displayed at different angles
    @vedo.toys / Via instagram.com

    Promising reviews: "I was looking for something that would work well with partner play, and I hit the jackpot with this little vibe. It’s about the size of an egg, the finger grooves make it so comfortable to hold, and it’s perfect for every position. It doesn’t really explain, so for anyone reading: long press to turn on and off/once it’s on, single press to cycle through settings/once it’s off, two presses to lock and unlock it — it will be locked upon opening! Highly recommend :)" —Crandberry

    "OK...this one is incredible. So many uses from nipple stimulation to clit stimulation (during solo or partnered play!!) to giving some vibration to the perineum; me and my partners love this toy. It’s so versatile and strong enough to give a great sensation, while being easy to hold. Also this is a GREAT on-the-go toy as it has a travel mode so it doesn’t accidentally buzz when you don’t want it to." —Meaghan Booth

    Get it from Spectrum Boutique for $44 or Amazon for $45.99 (available in three colors).

    Spectrum Boutique is a sex-positive retailer run by self-proclaimed "Dildo Duchess" Zoe Ligon to provide customers with curated collections and resources.

    21. A slim G-spot vibrator with a gentle curve that'll massage you in all the right places with five powerful vibration modes and five intensities.

    reviewer holding purple slim g-spot vibrator
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I definitely had a lot of fun with this product. I’ll give it 5 stars for sure. It’s easy to clean, fairly quiet. Came with cute tote bag for storage, and a charger. Perfect fit inside. And perfect vibration speeds. I’m in love with this product. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Rose

    "I knew going in this was going to be thinner than I wanted, but I am very happy with this purchase! It has great strength and is pretty quiet for a vibrator. The flexible tip is nice, and the item feels well made. I really like that the charging port is below the screw on/off cap; I am not at all concerned about using this item in the shower to bathtub. I am looking forward to playing with this toy a lot more! After the first use, I highly recommend." —BWK

    Get it from Amazon for $45.66+ (available in three colors).