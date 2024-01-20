Reviewers Rave About The Impressive Results These 25 Kitchen Gadgets Deliver

1. A meat tenderizer that'll make your discount meat taste just as good as an expensive entree from your favorite restaurant. Tenderizing beforehand means you'll have meat that's less tough, more flavorful, and ready-to-eat in less cooking time!
The tenderizer features stainless steel blades and is dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "This thing really works great. Takes only seconds to tenderize any kind of meat. I've used on pork, beef, and chicken and the results are these meats cook and taste so much better after being tenderized with this. Many people ask about dishwasher-safe. I have used it for a while and always put it in the dishwasher and it's fine. It's plastic and stainless-steel so I don't think the dishwasher can hurt it." —5280
Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in three colors and a 16-blade option).
2. A pancake batter mixer, so not only are you using fewer dishes for your favorite breakfast staples, but you can pour perfect amounts *and* store whatever's left in the fridge for later! The key to this nifty gadget is the built-in BlenderBall wire whisk designed to mix your wet and dry ingredients as you shake it!
Promising review: This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.29+ (available in two colors).
3. A glass/bottle rinse in case trying to clean the inside of items like your tumblers, bottles, and jars with just a sponge is becoming your villain origin story. This easy-to-use rinser sprays your glasses on the inside as you hold them upside down, rinsing away leftover bevvies right before your eyes. Now, you can stop contorting your arm to clean the bottom of your favorite travel mug!
Just FYI, installation for this gadget requires a separate sprayer in your sink that's unused (this is where it goes) and it won't work on any sink without a flat edge!
Promising review: "Never knew I needed one until I saw it on TikTok, and with water bottles and toddler cups it is essential to my household!" —Gayla Brink
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in two styles).
4. A breakfast sandwich maker designed with layered compartments, so you can do everything all at once: cook an egg, toast bread, warm precooked meat, and even melt cheese. Combine it all together to make what will quite possibly be the most incredible breakfast sandwich you've ever tasted and it'll be ready in less time than it takes to sit in a drive-thru line.
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." —Joolie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
5. A countertop ice maker because it seems like you spend more time refilling the ice cube tray in the freezer than actually enjoying a cold beverage. This must-have gadget only requires plugging-in and filling with water to start getting perfectly crunchy, ready to use ice. No more lukewarm sodas on our watch!
This machine is designed to make three types of ice, including the oh-so-popular nugget ice (AKA the ice they serve at Sonic)!
Promising review: "Decided to treat myself and I'm so glad that I did! Got this little wonder last night and have a bag of ice in the freezer already. Works fast! Not sure if it's just me, but I put cold water in and the cubes seemed be larger. Fun, affordable and helps me with self-sufficiency without the hassle of ice trays. Not very noisy at all if you compare it to the mass ice drop from a fridge and even if you don't compare it to that it's pretty quiet. Cannot say enough good things about it, it's so cool!" —Chelle D.
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in three styles and five colors).
6. A mini pie and quiche maker just perfect for the person who loves to get their Great British Bake-on! Now they can make miniature tarts, quiches, meat pies, cobblers, and more to satisfy their hearts *and* stomachs! And as gifter, you definitely get to be on the taste-testing team!
The maker can cook up to six 2.75-inch pies at once and features dough-cutting circles, so you can measure precisely!
Promising review: "These six mini pie slots are fabulous. They cook perfect. Less time from cooking in oven. I've made chicken Pot pies, cherry pies, banana nut muffins. Hmmhmm good. Today is pumpkin spice cake w/cream cheese frosting. AND cleans so easy. Price was good too. I've been comparing for two weeks. Loving this product." —sirking
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
7. A top-rated Cuisinart ice cream maker because sometimes you randomly have a taste for ice cream, but don't want to leave the house to get it (aka me, all the time). Instead of stocking up on expensive pints that end up freezer burnt, invest in this innovative appliance that has over 14,000 5-star rating customers happy and satisfied with their homemade sorbet, frozen yogurt, and/or ice cream creations.
Promising review: "This is my first ice cream maker. I had been looking into getting one for a while and was suckered into getting this one from all of the positive reviews. I'm happy to report that I was not disappointed. The machine is a little noisy, but that's the only drawback that I can really think of. The first ice cream we tried to make was a twist on Ben and Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream made from real cherries and dark chocolate chips. The ice cream froze well and was absolutely delicious. Since then we've also made blueberry cheesecake with a graham cracker twist running through it and a chocolate brownie that didn't last two nights! Either way, it makes fantastic ice cream that you can make as you want, and overall it's much cheaper than constantly buying pints of ice cream in the store. Definitely worth the price and I would definitely recommend it." —Krasava M.
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
8. ORRRRRR a Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker just perfect for anyone who has loads of fruit on-hand and isn't sure what do with it before it goes bad. Banana bread is out, and soft-serve is in! This gadget churns frozen fruit into creamy desserts that are ready to enjoy in minutes!
Plus it comes with a dessert book with over 30 recipes to help you get started!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
9. A top-rated electric wine opener, so you'll never have to bother with a manual corkscrew again! 🙌 This rechargeable gadget can literally uncork bottles in six seconds without any straining or splintering corks.
A single charge can uncork up to 30 bottles!
Promising review: "This opener works great and makes it so much easier to open your vino. Just grab and go whenever you need it and store it on the charger when done. Its uncorking action is very strong you will need two hands." —Khmer Rican
Get it from Amazon for $20.69.
10. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper if the only thing stopping you from meal prepping or cooking regularly was the fact that you don't have time to do it all. Now, you can prep those fruits and veggies in no time (and even in advance), without worrying about whether or not you can mince or chop like a top chef.
This vegetable chopper not only chops, but also dices, spiralizes, and ribbons your foods for a versatile kitchen gadget! Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.98 (be sure to clip the coupon to get that price!).
11. A rapid egg cooker for anyone who loves egg dishes and wants to become a pro at making the perfect soft-boiled or poached eggs. This lil' cooker will have your eggs done in minutes and your successful egg recipes will have you one step closer to chef-level expertise!
Promising review: "I was skeptical when I ordered it but use it constantly. I live in barracks and do not have a stove. I bought it for boiled eggs but use it much more for breakfast burritos. Super easy. Butter tray, put in egg and water, press the button, and walk away. By time I'm dressed for work it's ready. Throw it in a tortilla and walk out with it. More nutritious than Pop-Tarts. It does hard-boiled eggs well but don't assume that's all its good for. Great for college kids, military people, traveling workers, or anyone without access to a full kitchen." —a.l.s
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).
Check out our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review for more deets!
12. An adjustable measuring spoon that practically takes up zero drawer space and can replace all your other measuring spoons you've collected over the years. This spoon can measure dry *and* wet ingredients up to 1T or 15 ml.
Promising review: "One measuring spoon to replace several......how can you go wrong? The two pieces are completely separate so you can wash it thoroughly! Pleased with my purchase and the amount of room it just freed up in my drawer!" —zonneschijn
Get it from Amazon for $7.84.
13. A tiny milk frother, so you can enjoy your at-home latte the same way you would at a cafe: with creamy, frothy foam on top. And this gadget takes up practically zero counter space and transforms your milk in seconds.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $16.80 (available in 38 styles).
14. A Beast blender for anyone who enjoys smoothies, protein shakes, dips, creamy soups, and more, and wants a product that can truly do it all. This powerhouse makes quick work of nuts, veggies, fruits, etc. while taking up barely any counter space and making almost zero noise! Reviewers rave that it's easy to clean and delightfully quiet.
The Beast B10 Blender includes a base, blade, 1000 mL blending vessel, storage lid, drinking lid, and carrying cap. The blender has two speeds and can blend up to 750 mL of ingredients.
Promising review: "I just can't say enough about the ease and convenience of this blender, so great for whipping up my favorite smoothie or even a great salsa for my chips. I'm really impressed, thanks again." —Johnna L.
"I love the Beast! It's the best blender I've ever had. I love how everything I put into it gets so finely blended, no chewing necessary when I put kale, celery or carrots in. My drinks are so smooth and delicious. It's also not so noisy when it's blending, which I'm always happy about. I also love the different tops that I can put onto my container once I've made the drink. I can travel with it easily, or just have it in the fridge covered so nicely during the day. Thank you for making such a great blender!" —Mark O.
Get it from Beast for $165+ (available in three colors and three styles) or Amazon for $164.95 (only in white).
15. A bagel guillotine that makes sure you get an even slice of your favorite bagel, bun, or roll of brioche without worrying about having a steady hand or clean cutting board around.
Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in four colors).
16. A Dracula garlic mincer if you've been obsessed with a certain vampire film for over a decade (or two), this adorable *and* functional kitchen gadget will add a ~bite~ of humor to your kitchen counter. Plus, it'll mince garlic so you can stop buying all those expensive jars at the store.
Promising review: "The Gracula is a fantastic, whimsical, way to crush garlic cloves or nuts. You can control how coarse, or fine, by the number of twists you make. The base of the Gracula is a cup so one doesn't lose the garlic juice. The Gracula is especially good for small cloves - one can crush several at once. We grown our own and get a mix of clove sizes. The Gracula makes it easy to process the small cloves that we don't plant. If the clove is really big you will probably need to cut it up first. Hand wash only! So we just pour some water into the Gracula to clean it, and add this water to what we are cooking. A clean toothbrush is a good way to clean the Gracula." —NigelDH
Get it from Amazon for $25.95.
17. A vacuum sealer, so you can stop wasting leftovers and keep them fresh and ready-to-eat for another day, possibly weeks from now. This innovative kitchen gadget is designed to remove all the air from your foods and preserve them, so they'll survive in your freezer without ending up covered in ice and freezer burn.
The vacuum sealer helps food last up to five times as long and can be used on dried or wet foods, so there's really nothing you can't save!
Promising review: "I used the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer for the first time this week on several occasions. It is simple to use for vacuum-packing leftovers and uncooked food items for the freezer or for cooking immediately using my sous vide. The roll of vacuum bags allows the bags to be tailored to the amount you want to store, so there is no wasted bagging material or space in my freezer. The vacuum function can also be used with the provided stopper to remove air from bottles — e.g., opened bottles of wine. I am very pleased with this product as well as the accompanying bags." —MJG
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four styles).
18. A measuring cup created especially for semi-solid ingredients, such as peanut butter, honey, brown sugar, molasses, and more. With this handy gadget, you'll be able to make sure every little bit ends up in the mixer and the recipe ends up perfect (well, we can't guarantee that, LOL).
Promising review: "Saw Alton Brown using one of these to make peanut butter cookies and I had to have one. I've used it for PB, coconut oil, and sour cream so far, and it's great. Pop it apart and throw it in the dishwasher. No more scooping gooey ingredients into a measuring cup and then scooping them back out; just scoop them in and pop them out, scape with your spatula and it's done. Love it." —Laura Marks
Get it from Amazon for $17.48 (available in two sizes).