Reviewers Rave About The Impressive Results These 25 Kitchen Gadgets Deliver

The tenderizer features stainless steel blades and is dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "This thing really works great. Takes only seconds to tenderize any kind of meat. I've used on pork, beef, and chicken and the results are these meats cook and taste so much better after being tenderized with this. Many people ask about dishwasher-safe. I have used it for a while and always put it in the dishwasher and it's fine. It's plastic and stainless-steel so I don't think the dishwasher can hurt it." —5280

Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in three colors and a 16-blade option).