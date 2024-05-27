If You Feel Like Your Intimates Drawer Is Lacking, Here Are 28 Useful Sex Accessories You Should Definitely Add

This wedge-shaped pillow is designed with a machine-washable cotton cover and water-resistant lining in case things get a little messy. A handle on each side offers support no matter your favorite position.

Promising reviews: "Everything it’s promised to be and more! Also can be used as a yoga cushion prop! Such a win-win!!" —Jeannie Z.

"The angle was incredible for both of us. My wife had never experienced a G-spot and clit orgasm at the same time, ever! Also she didn’t want to stop! It is a bit firm, but we feel that lends to the pleasure. We have had other pillows in the past, but way too bulky and big. This is priced right too." —Kerry D.

Get it from Dame or Amazon for $95 (available in navy and oat).