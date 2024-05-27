If You Feel Like Your Intimates Drawer Is Lacking, Here Are 28 Useful Sex Accessories You Should Definitely Add

1. A soft, wedge-shaped Pillo by Dame that supports all your favorite positions. Keep things simple and *satisfying* by trying out a new position with the help of this pillow, whether on your belly, lifting your hips, or whatever you come up with (trust me).
This wedge-shaped pillow is designed with a machine-washable cotton cover and water-resistant lining in case things get a little messy. A handle on each side offers support no matter your favorite position.
Promising reviews: "Everything it’s promised to be and more! Also can be used as a yoga cushion prop! Such a win-win!!" —Jeannie Z.
"The angle was incredible for both of us. My wife had never experienced a G-spot and clit orgasm at the same time, ever! Also she didn’t want to stop! It is a bit firm, but we feel that lends to the pleasure. We have had other pillows in the past, but way too bulky and big. This is priced right too." —Kerry D.
Get it from Dame or Amazon for $95 (available in navy and oat).
2. The Discreetly Neat Blanket is a handmade blanket boasting an absorbent design made of cotton and/or fleece that holds up to four cups of water, so you can make a bit of a mess (read: squirt, ejaculate, pee) without worry.
Ummmmm, raise your hand if you're sick of lubricant and / or bodily fluids ruining your bedsheets and blankets. *raises 🤚* These blankets offer four layers of protection, plus a cotton or fleece top layer to keep you comfy. This innovative bed (or couch) accessory comes in 60x80 (full-size blanket), 30x60 (throw blanket), and 30x30 (small blanket).
Promising review: "I got the small waterproof blanket in the cutest print!!! Little Halloween flowers that make me so happy! But what really makes me happy is how I stopped staining my mattress!!! I use this for a week every month while I free bleed. And my husband always gets excited when I pull it out because he knows we’re about to have a lot of messy, wet fun!!! I didn’t know a blanket could change and improve my life but this one definitely does!!!" —Lillie Morris
Get the full-size blanket from TRB Creations for $180 (originally $200 and available in eight colors).
Black- and queer-owned shop TRB Creations makes these blankets for multipurpose uses and as a sustainable alternative to rubber or plastic sheets, puppy pads, and towels to protect mattresses and other furniture from bodily fluids and even oils.
3. The *very* popular Joque harness, created for versatility with adjustable straps that fit waists up to 65 inches and an elastic O-ring that's compatible with a variety of dildo bases.
This harness also has internal pockets in case you want to place a bullet vibrator for added pleasure.
Promising reviews: "This is definitely worth the price. It has great variety in the sizing for the wearer. You can use a vibrating dildo with it and you feel the stimulation. Also there are pockets you can add items to for your stimulation. The ring is very hard to get the dildo into, but it works out because it does not come out during use. The comfort to the wearer is phenomenal. Recommend for any experience user." —Customer DBG
"I was so exhausted one night after my partner and I had some fun, that I fell asleep with it on and forgot it was still there. It’s extremely comfortable but super sturdy. Also, very easy to throw it in the mesh bag it comes in and toss it in the laundry. I let it air dry though. Great product!" —divertida9
Get it from Amazon for $134.95 (available in two sizes and three colors).
4. A stimulating cushion because it offers versatile use as a comfortable base for your favorite dildo or strap-on *and* providing a contoured grinding pad to stimulate the wearer with each thrust. Avid peggers should add this to their collection, stat.
This toy is made of supple silicone and stretches to fit a variety of dildo bases up to 3.25" W.
Promising reviews: "I will never not use this thing. It is soooo soft. feels so nice AND hits that sweet spot every single time. My girl and I love it. 🥇🥇🥇" —Brie Sews
"My fiancé got this for me and let me just say…. This makes the world of difference in comfort, and pleasure. Jokes aside, I’ve never had a punani tsunami from pegging until this thing. Worth the buy. No sore spots and everyone wobbles away happy. 😉" —melissa mitchell
Get it from Amazon for $36 (available in four colors).
5. Or, up the ante with this unique cushion that's designed with contoured tips for an extra-stimulating sensation.
This toy is made of supple silicone and stretches to fit a variety of dildo bases up to 3.25 inches wide.
Promising reviews: "Works great with a harness and pretty much any strap-on dildo my partner and I own. Would highly recommend. Easy clean and came exactly as described. Super-soft material. 5/5." —Jacquie
"This made the base of so many dildos much more pleasurable to me! I use it with and without the harness... Sometimes I will put it on the base of a dildo that I am using manually and then grind against it. Great stimulation!" —Blank
Get it from Wet for Her for $35.95 (originally $39.95; available in black or blue).
6. A vegan-friendly sex toy cleaner to keep your toys fresh between uses without any residue or time-consuming cleansing.
You just spray onto your toys and then wipe down. Since it's water-based, this cleaner can be used on rubber, latex, glass, metal, and silicone toys.
Promising reviews: "I always use this on my toys, and it lasts a long time. Only a few sprays are needed since it lathers up nicely and cleans any toy you need it to. Smells pleasant while cleaning with it, and this smell gets washed away when you rinse it off, just as you would expect." —ajmanny
"Great product, which is nice and easy to use. Quick spray which goes along way, wipe over or down and leave to dry. No mess, no after marks, and nice natural/fresh smell, nothing too strong. A must-have product to keep clean and look after your toys." —Daisy1982
Get it from Lovehoney for $16.99 or Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
7. Or, cleansing wipes designed specifically for sex toys with a paraben- and alcohol-free, hypoallergenic formula. Each wipe is individually packaged, so you can toss one in your purse or pocket and take it with you on the go!
These are my favorite wipes for sex toys, no competition. I like to grab them on a casual trip to CVS or Target (when they are in stock, because believe me, they apparently sell like hot cakes), and use them between sessions when I don't feel like giving my toys a full scrub down in the sink. If you own more than five sex toys, I highly recommend keeping a box of these nearby because they are great to use in a jiffy, especially if you keep a sex toy just floating around your bed all the time and don't clean (or charge) it too often. TMI, but I have definitely found and used one of these wipes to clean a toy for a quick session under the dimly-lit brightness of my computer screen, and the individual packaging makes using one of these wipes so much less of a hassle than pulling from a pack or using a regular toy cleaner.
Promising review: "Okay, so I have used several cleaning wipes before; many just resemble makeup wipes. These, however, were more than I expected! They are easy to unwind, and they stretch! This really helps with getting larger toys clean or wrapping smaller toys to clean easier. Also, the wipes are not so damp that a toy falls out of your hand! Individually wrapped so the moisture is locked in with the cleansing liquid making this easy for on-the go use or travel! These wipes are a great product, and I will continue to buy more!" —Joshua
Get a box of 12 from Plus One for $9.99 or Amazon for $8.51.
8. A versatile bed restraint system that includes four adjustable cuffs and restraint straps that fit underneath your mattress. If you've been wanting to spice things up, this is a perfect way for you or your lover to be immobilized with comfort.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely cannot say enough great things about these straps. They are versatile, discreet, convenient, extremely durable, well-made, and a ton of fun. Highly recommended for anyone who loves to spice things up in the bedroom." —AB
"These are very good. Wasn't sure if the velcro would be strong enough, but it was! She loved them and I loved them. If you are looking for a great addition to fun in the bedroom I highly recommend getting these." —N. W.
Get it from Amazon for $41.90.
9. An oh-so-convenient Ohnut set boasting an overall 4.6 out of 5 stars from reviewers. This neat accessory is constructed with a stretchy, body-safe material to fit your favorite penis or dildo and offer extra cushioning during penetration. Springtime is all about new beginnings, so why not experiment with more comfortable partnered sex or solo play?
This unique wearable is designed to help people manage pain and customize penetration depth (depending on the number of rings worn) without sacrificing sensation.
Promising review: "I bought these because my wife looked into them and thought they'd be a good idea to make sex a little bit better for her and hopefully still as good for me. Thankfully after purchasing and trying them out, I can say they are worth every penny! My wife is more satisfied and happier to have sex, and I still feel amazing as well. The Ohnuts don't take any longer to put on than a condom if you stack them prior (stack them prior...it's awkward stacking while they're on), and they give you the feeling of deeply penetrating without hurting your spouse, who can now focus on enjoying sex instead of embracing pain. They are also really easy to clean and come with a small cloth bag to place them in if you don't want to have side conversations about Ohnuts, which is entirely up to you. Overall, I 100% would recommend." —Q.D.
Get it from The Pelvic People for $75.
The Pelvic People (FKA Ohnut Co.) is a women-founded and small business wellness company that believes in ending the cycle of silence and discomfort, so people can rediscover the joy of connection.
10. An 8-oz. supply of water-based lube because there is zero shame in adding a little assistance to your play, solo or partnered, and 80,000 people (and counting) are willing to back me up on that.
Promising reviews: "With your partner or solo stroke over the sink, 😍 💪 this is great lube. Works with rear entry or regular penetration. 3rd order. 🫶" —XXX
"This just gave sex a whole new meaning for me. I'm a woman who tends to just naturally get dry after a few rounds, but baby, this right here? Holy grail. It does a good job at not getting sticky and makes the experience 10x more pleasurable. The orgasms were A1!" —Kiha Stowe
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
Not sure which lube to get? We've got a round-up to help you figure out which lube is right for you.
11. A versatile silicone-based lubricant by Wet that reviewers say is great for all kinds of sex (read: anal!) and boasts a long-lasting waterproof formula. Slippery silicone lube is perfect for backdoor play (without toys) to keep holes lubricated while your session lasts (and maybe even longer).
Promising reviews: "OK, how do you review lubes? Let’s see... This one is my favorite. It’s slippery and last longer than other products. Whether you are rubbing one out or putting it in, this lubes does well. It doesn’t not make your vagina or booty burn. That’s a plus. To clean off is not as easy. You need water and soap. That’s why it lasts longer than other products." —Enrike
"My boyfriend and I love this lube. This lube can be a little messy but it works! I love it because I can slide right into my boyfriend without any issues. He loves it because he can do his thing without any issues. Depending on the day, the lube can last longer than me. I highly recommend especially if you plan to do anal. Enjoy!" —ManlyMan
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in assorted sizes).