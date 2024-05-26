If Mess Makes You Anxious, Get Organized With These 34 Products

1. A rotating makeup/skincare organizer — this is a great, space-saving alternative for anyone who doesn't own a vanity and needs to keep their MUA-level amount of beauty products in a single place instead of all over the house or countertop. Plus, now you have more room for more products!
2. A shower curtain with pockets designed with mesh pockets for stashing your bathing essentials. You can stop worrying about mold and mildew festering on the tub ledge, your bottles, and, worse, your sponges and washcloths, because the pockets allow your things to drip-dry afterward!
Promising review: "I needed more storage in my shower because there are no built-in niches and I only have room for a narrow shower caddy. I saw this idea on Pinterest, but it was geared toward college dorms and small apartments. I found that it works great in any size bathroom. It has nine pockets of different sizes, so you can store many different items. The liner itself is of heavy plastic, and the pockets are of sturdy mesh. The overall quality is very good, and it does not feel too thin. My shower rod is screwed into the wall, so I am not concerned about putting too many heavy items in the pockets, but if you have a tension rod, you should be careful not to overload it." —Minerva King
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in clear and gray).
3. An expandable spice rack that helps you arrange your spices so you can see them all at once without having to dig for the chili powder. No more ending up with three bottles of cinnamon or feeling "ugh" anytime you confront the mismatched pile of bottles!
Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer
Get a set of two shelves from Amazon for $26.99.
4. Or some spice strips just perfect for anyone who wants to organize their spices into one place in a drawer — in a way that keeps them from slipping and sliding around — so you can quickly find whatever you need without digging around and searching for that jar of Cajun seasoning you know you own. You could even alphabetize your spices, if you wanted to!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they're so customizable allows you to cut them and shape them to any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for sure buy!" —momonono
Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $15.99.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business specializing in home organization products.
5. A set of cascading closet organizers, which allows you to hang up to five pieces of clothing and then collapse it all. Each one only takes up the width of one hanger, essentially creating even more closet rod space you can use!
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
Get a four-pack on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five different quantities).
6. A set of space-saver bags for storing bulky clothing, bedding, or towels by vacuuming all the air inside to significantly shrink down their size, cutting down on how much space they take up, so now you can slide them out of sight (and out of mind) until you need them!
Promising review: "First of all, when you see 'jumbo' in the title, you better believe these things are JUMBO! These bags of limitless storage can hold just about anything fabric that you need squishing down into a manageable block. I've used these for blankets, clothes, and precious keepsakes and I feel secure in the knowledge that they are all well-protected. The plastic is thick but not stiff, so you know it's good quality." —Kimball Household
Get a pack of four variety bags from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in five other sizes and multipacks).
7. A pair of rustproof shower caddy shelves boasting a ridiculously strong adhesive, so you can store up to 15 pounds of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, and more. There are even removable hooks for you to hang your sponges, razors, or washcloth.
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches...grab these babies. They stick great, and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
8. An acrylic scrunchie holder, so you can gather them from all the random corners in the house — the kitchen counter, bathroom floor, coffee table, coat pockets — and actually put them in one place. And don't fret when you find out you actually have three neon green satin scrunchies because you kept losing and replacing them.
Promising review: "I was really impressed with this scrunchie holder. My kids have so many scrunchies, that end up on their dressers, floors, bathroom counters. It's easy enough for them to use and put their scrunchies away! Not only that, but it holds a ton of scrunchies. The inner tube also allows for smaller rubber bands or bobby pins. Would definitely recommend!" —Kristy Thiel
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
9. A tote organizer insert if your purse has an Undetectable extension charm a la Hermoine Granger and seems to be bottomless. This insert helps tidy up your tote's interior with assorted pockets, so everything can find its rightful place and you won't have to rummage around at checkout counters or drive-thru windows anymore.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I have a large bag I use as a carry-on when I fly by plane. Unfortunately, it has very few pockets and is just like a bottomless pit. This fit in perfectly. I was able to organize all of my items quite well. They were easy to retrieve in flight and in the airport. I didn't use the zipper compartment at all but did put that piece in to use it as a divider. It is well-made and sturdy. Be sure to measure your inner bag space first!" —Susan
Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in seven sizes and 19 colors).
10. A Shoe Slotz space saver to help you organize your ever-growing shoe collection (which closely resembles Mount Everest these days) in a way that makes sense and allows you to see all your options at once. The white device neatly stacks shoes on top of each other so they take up half the shelf space. Did I mention this method also means you'll have a less cluttered closet?
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "These things are genius. I had my closet redone and asked for the back wall to have cubbies so I can easily display my shoes, but I either underestimated the number of shoes I have or overestimated the space that was in the closet, and I couldn't display them all. I bought a few packs of these, and now I have extra space. I guess I'll have to go out and buy more shoes now!" —Hercules
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available as a 20-pack).
11. Or a veeeeery stylish entryway shoe organizer designed with two flip drawers that can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes. Now, you can do away with that hazardous pile by the doorway (seriously, I've tripped twice in less than 12 hours) and instead, let this functional piece ✨ shine✨ as your home's first impression.
The interior shelves can be adjusted or altogether removed, depending on your needs and the kinds of shoes you have to store. The shoe organizer can fit shoes that are 11.8 inches long and up to 9.84 inches high, with the panels removed. See the shoe organizer in action on TikTok! And if you have more than 24 pairs of shoes ::raises hand:: and the space to do so, you could always put two of these organizers side by side!
Promising review: "Obsessed with this cabinet. The quality is great for the price and it’s so stylish and doesn’t take up much space for the storage it provides! I added little hooks on the side to be able to hang dog leashes. The only con would be if you have large feet you aren’t going to be able to fit as many pairs of shoes in. My size 10s fit just right, but my husbands shoes sometimes have to go sideways so can only fit 1–3 pairs in the bottom drawer. But still better than on the floor!" —Nancy
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (also available in four other styles).
12. A large woven basket that's a perfect option for storing all those extra throw blankets until guests come over to cozy up for a movie or Netflix marathon. It takes organization to the next level with a minimalist knit design that effortlessly blends in with your living space.
Promising review: "This organizing basket is just what I was looking for to store our warm winter throws in our family room. It’s absolutely beautiful! The two-tone colors match my space perfectly! The basket material is very thick and sturdy. It easily holds its shape, even when empty. I am so pleased with the quality and the craftsmanship. I will definitely look into other sizes and styles." —Sky
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three sizes and two colors).
13. A set of iridescent shelves just perfect for organizing smaller items in style thanks to its chic pop of color. Some reviewers organize their toys, books, eyewear, and even nail polish with these shelves, and it definitely makes a smart storage solution because it capitalizes on ✨ vertical space!✨
Promising review: "Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." —Suzan Simon
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 for a set of six (available in nine colors).
14. A set of nesting shelves so you can declutter your packed, difficult-to-find-things-in cabinets and make sure there's space for *everything* — your bowls, bowl plates, plates, mugs, and even pantry items!
Promising reviews: "Looks nice. Easy to put together and looks nice. The shelves nest so that if your cabinet isn’t as long as the shelf, you can easily adjust the size or get two units and make a shelf." —Kitty Lee
"Needed to add some shelving for bathroom products in a small cabinet, and this worked great. I like that the shelves are different heights to accommodate different bottle sizes. Easy to assemble. Nothing fancy (I wouldn't have it out on my counter), but it looks sleek in the cabinet, is sturdy, and doesn't feel cheap. The materials it is made of are easy to wipe down and keep clean. I would buy again if I need for another cabinet." —Barb
Get a pair from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
15. A cutlery drawer organizer, which takes up half the space of a typical silverware organizer, meaning you'll have much more room in your drawers for larger cooking utensils, wine stoppers, tools, etc. BRB, stocking up on all those kitchen trinkets I never had space for before!
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
Get it from Amazon for