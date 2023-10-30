38 Home Products With Such A Big Impact You’ll Actually Get Excited To Use Them

1. A bottle of Folex spot remover with over 49,000 5-star ratings from customers amazed at how effectively it disappears stains from pretty much any fabric surface. Go ahead, enjoy that sloppy joe or bowl of spaghetti on your brand new couch. With this in your cleaning arsenal, you can't lose.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes).
2. A pack of vacuum-sealed storage bags that'll compress all your bulky items currently taking up waaaay too much space in your closets. Now, you can consolidate those clothes you've been meaning to drop off at the thrift store for months! And maybe one day they'll actually be donated, but for now they are out of the way.
Maitland Quitmeyer, a member of the BuzzFeed Shopping team, LOVES these! Here's what she has to say: "WHY didn't I buy these vacuum storage bags sooner?? I chose the large size (as opposed to the biggest size, called 'jumbo') because it seemed easier to move and store — jumbo is probably perfect for bedding, duvets, etc! And just one large bag was plenty to store 9 or 10 *very* large winter sweaters — all collapsed down to a fraction of their size. And it was surprisingly effortless, too! I am literally going to order another pack of five today — my closet game is forever changed!!!"
Get a set of five from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in four sizes; also available in a 10 pack).
Read her full review of the vacuum-sealed storage bags.
3. A set of shelf bins if you're like me and keep forgetting what exactly is in your refrigerator. These will help keep things organized, so you know exactly what's in your fridge, what needs to be eaten, and what needs to be tossed. Expiration dates are real, people!
The set includes: two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for to clean up a cluttered fridge! My fruit and veggies normally get hidden behind bulkier items and spoil before found again, so it's also saving money by being a little more tidy! The containers are the perfect size to slide right onto each shelf and fit differently sized items nicely. I especially love the can holder, goodBYE soda boxes!!!!" —tiredbiscuit
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $37.49.
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, so you don't have to stick your hand down there like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell coming from your drain. Just run hot water and place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink.
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
5. A suede and nubuck brush that'll restore your very loved furniture to like-new appearances by helping disappear scuffs and stains. This four-way brush is designed with rubber bristles to remove dirt, two welt brushes on the sides to get into narrow spaces, and a brush with nylon and metal bristles to tackle tough stains with a gentle sweep for minimal damage.
You can also use it on your purses, shoes, and other suede and nubuck leather goods!
Promising reviews: "This product is AMAZING! I’m usually not one to write reviews, but this was the absolute best! I’ve had a few stubborn dirt and scuffs in my suede couch, but this little magic tool erased it! It took some time, but I was amazed at the results! I could not recommend a product more! It also worked very well in smoothing out my Steve Madden suede sneakers! GRAB YOURSELF THIS BRUSH NOW!" —Raine B
"This brush is amazing. My daughter went puddle jumping in her boots. They dried out while I was trying to figure out how to clean them. Saw the reviews on this and ordered right away. Holy cow they look almost new. I cleaned all my boots too because I was so excited. Even ones I thought looked clean were much improved. I washed the brush with dish soap and water and let dry between pairs." —TRW
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A drain clog remover for anyone with really thick or long hair that inevitably ends up clogging the shower and bathtub drains on wash day. Upgrade your bathroom cleaning regimen with this under $10 gadget and be both disgusted and amazed at what's lurking in your drain. But like, everything will start running much smoother.
Promising review: "When I pulled the orange plastic spiked strip from the package, I was immediately skeptical and felt like all those five-star reviews were from people who exist in an alternate universe. I was tempted to initiate a return on Amazon but decided that I might as well gamble on a piece of $9 plastic before gambling $200 on a plumber. I slipped the plastic strip down my shower drain and literally FIVE SECONDS LATER I was pulling up gobs and gobs and gobs of hair. HOLY COW!!!!!!!! OHMYGOSH. I can't believe I still have any hair left on my head. SO MUCH REPULSIVE GUNK!!!! I saved my prize hairball on the shower floor to show my husband because I knew he would be as skeptical as I was. We both agree it looks like a small raccoon or a large squirrel lying helplessly on my shower floor. It's a grisly, messy, smelly and oh-so-rewarding job." —Chocolate and Chips
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors0.
7. A five-pan organizing rack if your stovetop always looks cluttered because you have nowhere to put your pan set. This rack allows you to maximize storage space in your cabinets, so you can actually see and utilize your countertop or stove.
It also includes hardware in case you want to screw it into a fixed position!
Promising review: "This organizer works beautifully! No more cluttered cabinets! When I need a skillet, I pull one out in a matter of seconds versus digging through hazardously piled pans that my family carelessly threw back in after they were clean. I did not have any issues with any of my pans fitting in the slot, and even my extra large pan (used for sautéing large quantities of veggies) fit into the slot, but does stick out ever so slightly. The ONLY pan that does not fit into an actual slot is my deep pan skillet, the one I use for making stews. I was entirely expecting that and instead use the very top rack for it to sit on top of. So counting the top space, this rack fits UP to five skillets."—Ally
Get it from Amazon for $16.87+ (available in three colors).
8. A jar of the The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because over 130,000 reviewers have rated it 5 stars for effortlessly tackling practically any mess: from scuffs and scratches on your walls to that unknown gunk that's been on your showerhead since you moved in...what is that?!
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. A magnetic ironing pad for anyone who hates when their laundry comes out the laundry freshly...wrinkled. This innovative gadget can go right on top of the washer or dryer, so you can get those wrinkles out ASAP without having to fold and unfold a humongous ironing board.
Promising review: "If you're like me and living in a space that doesn't have a ton of room let alone space for a big old ironing board, this is the perfect solution. This mat easily sticks with the magnets to the top of the dryer. It's a great space-saving solution. If you're looking to minimize, this is what you want!" —JD
Get it from Amazon for $13.87.
10. A toilet bowl ring remover to make your porcelain throne sparkle from the inside out. This pumice stone tackles tough jobs including rust, mineral deposits, soap scum, and other build-up and stains on hard surfaces.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
11. A shirt folder to transform your closet and shirt drawers into an organized haven of style. This folding board works in less than five seconds, so at the end of laundry day, you'll end up on Pinterest trying to figure out what to do with all of this newfound closet space.
Promising review: "My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' because when I opened the box I wasn't too convinced by the way it looked. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neatly, and easily. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. It's a must-try! I am in love with how beautiful it leaves my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors).
12. A special brush for your dryer, because it turns out you actually need to maintain and clean your dryer to help it run properly. This allows you to clear up whatever is stuck in your lint trap, and you'll probably notice that your clothes dry a little faster afterwards.
Just FYI, lint building up in your dryer is a fire hazard! So...this is a smart and safe tool to have!
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago. a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
13. A Baseboard Buddy, which will transform your baseboards and molding to just-moved-in appearances. I bet before reading this you didn't even think about baseboards needing cleaned...well, if you can't stop noticing the amount of dust and dirt collected there, this microfiber duster will be a game changer.
The handle extends up to four feet and each microfiber pad is reusable (the kit includes three!) and can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
14. An expandable shelf kit if you find yourself lacking in storage space due to annoyingly placed pipes or randomly measured cabinets. This expandable shelf kit goes around the pipes and offers much-needed organizational space that literally ~fits~ your needs.
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do-comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." —Jennifer Mowry
Get it from Amazon for $22.87 (available in three finishes).
15. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets that honestly, I believe are the only effective way to clean your stainless steel bottles and mugs. Seriously. The soap and water isn't cutting it! Each magical tablet removes all the grime you probably didn't even realize was there and barely requires any elbow grease to do it.
I swear by these tablets. I have a ridiculous collection of stainless steel mugs and water bottles, some with the bottleneck design, so I can't even see what's happening in the bottom of the bottle. These tablets fizz away all the dirt and grime in minutes, leaving me with a cup that looks practically brand new!
Promising review: "We have a lot of stainless steel water bottles and coffee mugs at home. Sometimes we all leave liquids in there for too long so it does end up staining my mugs/cups. This product works like a dream and thoroughly deep cleans all of our stainless steel cups and bottles so much so to the point that it seemed like it was brand new! For those of you looking to revive your bottles/cups, I HIGHLY recommend buying these!" —Janea Dimayuga
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.