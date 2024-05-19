Here Are 20 Sex Toys To Use In Tandem With Your Satisfyer Pro 2 For Incredible Orgasms

You know it well: the Satisfyer Pro 2 earned its stars and reviews with 11 intensities of no-contact clitoral stimulation (aka air pulse technology), an ergonomic handle, and a shower-friendly silicone tip, so you can ride wave after wave of pleasure in the bed, the bath, and beyond.
Promising reviews: "Before this toy aka bae, I was a hoe. I've taken the steps to admit it and do something about it. Today, I can proudly say bae has cured me of my hoe-ly ways. This is the equivalent of the best head you ever had from somebody and taking that person's mouth home with you. Idk about you but I related heavily when Drake said 'I just want sum head in a comfortable bed, it could all be so simple.' 😍🥰 Life Is Good." —Dominique
"It's officially been a year since I bought this and it's still going strong and works amazing and have had 0 issues with it. It literally gets me to orgasm in 30 seconds if needing a quickie. The pulsing starts very soft and is super nice if you want to take your time and enjoy the long pleasureful experience, but also can go to extreme if you like it fast and hard. This is my shower toy, so to say, it's discreet and waterproof which is the best as sometimes the only alone time you can get is in the shower and again it can get you going really quick if you don't have a lot of time. I like to start with the soft low setting for a sensual orgasm then to get to a second time (which I usually have a hard time doing), I turn it up quite high (I can't even get it to the highest setting) to really feel the pulsing and it has yet to fail to get me orgasm a second time. The pulsing is amazing and not something I've ever felt from a toy before, it's like getting licked while having the pressure of a tongue and you can feel it on any part of your 😺. I highly highly recommend, and the price is amazing for what you get. Just do it you will not regret it." —LickItLexi
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in three colors).
A lot of people love the Satsifyer Pro 2 so much that they end up buying multiple, just in case one dies on them. You might be one of those people — you have at least one, so you already know just how fantastic it is at clitoral stimulation and quick pleasure sessions. But you know what could make your experience even better? Toys that go well with it!
So! Here are sex toys that absolutely hit the mark when it comes to clitoral stimulation that are different enough from the awesome Satisfyer that you should definitely try them out together. Plus some internal, anal, and other sex toys to pair with the Satisfyer Pro 2 that'll really take things up a notch *cough dual stimulation cough.*
1. If you like the way the Satisfyer Pro 2 feels, but want something a little less intense — the Puff compact suction vibrator has five powerful pulsation intensities that allow for edging. Sure, you could finish with the Puff (it's fantastic at it), or you could up the ante and switch to your even more powerful Satisfyer at the last minute for a major eyes-roll-back, leg-quaking moment.
Ah, good ol' Puff. *sighs dreamily* Every time I think I have found a new favorite sex toy, I go back to this one and am reminded all over again why I love it. There's only five intensities: simple, to the point — and I like to start at 3 and end at 5. It's incredible for edging, if you want to enjoy a longer session and it's also perfect for quickies. It's my go-to shower toy because it's waterproof, and I have actually considered just leaving it in the bathroom, but I won't. True story: it died on me the other day mid-session for the first time (I've had it for over a year and maybe charged it...twice?), so the battery lasts longer than you for the most part. Anyways, this is the toy I recommend to all of my friends and I have several who own it, and it's also the toy I recommend to random strangers I meet who are looking for new ways to come because yes...when you're a sex toy writer, that's a thing that happens. If you need to know more about this sex toy and why I personally love it, make sure to read my Unbound Puff review.
Promising reviews: "Was hesitant to try this since I wasn’t sure about the whole suction aspect but I do not regret going for it at all! Such an incredible price for an equally amazing toy! If you’re on the edge about getting this, just buy it, you’ll love it <3" —jillian
"I’m new to all of this. My friends literally raved about Puff for a year before I finally decided to get one. I did not know…I could feel like that. It is amazing. It took me some time to fully utilize the suction feature in the puff, but the vibration itself is *chefs kiss*. I also used it once during sex with my boyfriend and phew!!! I don’t even know if I have any words. Great for beginners!" —B.
Get it from Unbound or Amazon for $48 (available in quartz and mint).
2. A luxury vibrator perfect for exploring the rest of your body while your Satisfyer Pro 2 is loving on your clit. It offers eight vibration modes and three interchangeable attachments: a slim one for G-spot stimulation, another petal-shaped one for tickling your favorite erogenous zones, and a ball-shaped one that gets right to the point.
Or grab the newer Bess 2 (also on Amazon), which includes an anal bead attachment and a heating element!
Promising reviews: "Beautiful, quality and you can't get bored with the different attachments. Very easy to keep clean which is high on my list. Perfect for multi-orgasmic people!" —Yvonne P.
"I already own the Hero from the Zalo Legends line and was so impressed with the overall quality and elegance of the toy I was dying to buy another Zalo product. I went with the Bess because I am familiar with this type of toy and love it. But I was a little concerned since I own one of the original direct pin point stimulation toys and was concerned that the Bess may not meet my expectations but was I ever wrong. I love the attachments which make this toy versatile and the two separate motor heads in both ends of the toy. The Bess is absolutely stunning. The quality and workmanship is unparalleled (and this is coming from someone who only buys luxury brand sex toys). So far the little silicone ball attachment is my favorite. What makes the Bess stand out to me beyond what I already mentioned was that not only does it offer numerous strong vibration speeds but the different patterns are to die for. I highly recommend trying this toy especially it really stands out and above its competitors. My only warning is start on the lowest setting its a big jump in strength to the next setting and learn the settings before you try it out." —S. L.
Get it from Zalo or Amazon for $99 (available in three colors).
3. The Magic Wand Plus which features a different kind of power to the Satisfyer Pro 2 thanks to its reliable plug-in cord: its four rumbly vibration intensities will ripple through the silicone head and into your body, the perfect contrast to the "sucking" sensation of the Satisfyer. Alternating between the two might just end up shattering your worldview on pleasure.
The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. Also available in Rechargeable (cordless version with multiple speeds) and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).
Promising review: "I have sworn by my 'magic wand' for many years now. It is essential in my collection. It's basically all I need now. It's beyond bliss and great fun with a partner but I forewarn you now: once you try it you will never be able to live without it!" —Melissa D Sallee
Get it from Amazon for $62.25+ (available in three styles).
Only want the best? Here are more top-rated sex toys for you to choose from!
4. A hand-sculpted artisan dildo boasting gentle curves, a suction cup base, and a girth to make your toes curl. This is perfect for anyone who wants to pair the clitoral stimulation of the Satisfyer Pro 2 with the fullness of an internal toy that'll definitely hit the right spot.
The one pictured on the left has a lot of reviews and is the D3 Summer Fling dildo ($59 on Amazon), boasting an 8" length (7" insertable) and 1.75" width. There are six various dildos in the line, each one with a different length and girth, so you literally can't go wrong. If you want more specifics on why I think these dildos are so perfect, check out my review on the Purple Rain D2 Avant dildo.
Here are the specific widths of the dildos in this collection: D1 Hot 'N' Cool (1.5 inches), D4 Sexy in Pink (1.5 inches), D5 Sin City (1.75 inches), D6 Electra (1.75 inches), D2 (1.5 inches).
Promising reviews: "I love sex toys, this one is the newest one in my collection. This brand makes the most soft and sensational sex toys that I've ever used. The feel is wonderful to the skin and if you're looking for something more on the bigger side this is the right one for you. I generally prefer dildos with a more narrow head, so if you're like me you may have a hard time (pun intended) getting this one in but I took on the challenge. I just had to get very lubricated and extra turned on in order to fit this big boy, but in the end I had that feeling of fullness that I was looking for accompanied by the amazing texture from the toy and ended up coming super hard and feeling completely satisfied. Highly recommend for that lonely weekend or for some fun with your partner. :)" —Satisfied customer (on Summer Fling)
"EASILY one of my favorites! It’s length and girth are drool worthy! Every use is satisfying! This is a great G-spot toy!!" —Nicole hicks (on Summer Fling)
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in assorted colors and sizes).
5. A Snug Plug by B-Vibe — which comes in seven different sizes and boasts a weighted design and delivers a comfortable fullness thanks to its smooth silicone exterior. If you're into anal play (or even just curious) this non-vibrating plug will deliver lots of bang for its buck alone, but definitely when you use it alongside your Satisfyer Pro 2.
Here's the breakdown of the Snug Plug sizes: the smallest size (snug plug 1) is 54 g, 0.88 inches wide and 3.4 inches long (insertable) and the largest (snug plug 7) is 1.32 lbs, 2.5 inches wide and 6.85 inches long (insertable).
Promising reviews: "I am fairly new to butt plugs and made the mistake of buying a plug from a different company that was way too small. When I read about the Snug Plug, I really wanted to try it and decided to get #4. I am so glad I did! It takes me a few minutes to insert but once it’s inside me, it is very comfortable and feels SO GOOD! I love how I feel so full. I love wearing it for long periods of time in my home and will be wearing it out in public for the first time on my anniversary." —K.M.
"I have had Snug Plug 2 for a while and decided to size up to the 4. I have other b-Vibe products included the Rimming Plug, which if you don't have it is a must-get item. Anyway, the 4 arrived and it was bigger than I expected and I thought that I would have trouble getting in. I read the instructions but didn't really get it, initially. After lots of lube and some attempts to get in, I did what the instructions suggested and to my surprise, it went right in. Now I am at my desk working and enjoying the #4. Maybe in a few months, I'll go for the 5." —Matt
Get it from B-Vibe for $49.99+ (available in seven sizes and assorted colors) or Amazon for $45+ (available in size 1, size 2, size 3, and size 4).
6. The Water Slyde, a unique sex toy alternative if you enjoy masturbating in the bath and want to make things a bit easier by bringing the water to you. Draw yourself a steamy bath, charge your waterproof Satisfyer Pro 2, and take your clit on a wet and wild adventure that doesn't require mermaid status.
Make a night out of it with the Bringing Sexy Bath kit, which includes a Water Slyde, massage candle, arousal balm, hair towel wrap and privacy door hanger, so you can enjoy your me-time without interruption.
Promising reviews: "Know what, I was skeptical about it. But I really like how easy it is to use. Imagine being your very own pillow princess. You tell yourself to just relax and enjoy it. It’s empowering and refreshing. You could have your hands free for whatever — for an additional stimulant, for a good book, for anything on your phone, to massage a hair mask into your hair — or you could literally just kick back, because it does the trick on its own too." —Anonymous
"I had been eyeing the Water Slyde for a few years and finally made the purchase! It did not disappoint. It's easy to use and I like how I can just comfortably lay down in the tub. Highly recommend!" —Anonymous
Get it from Lovability for $35 (available in four colors).
7. A hefty 8-inch stainless-steel dildo that offers a delectable weight and feeling if you want to treat yourself to a unique sort of G- or P-spot pleasure. Pro-tip: edge yourself with the Satisfyer Pro 2 and let the weight of this metal toy work its magic.
This stainless-steel beauty weighs 2 pounds, so you'll definitely feel it.
Promising reviews: "Hits the P-Spot perfectly!!! Also great for the wife's G-Spot!!!! Would highly recommend for solo play and for couples!!!!" —James C.
"Product will make your partner squirt. I would recommend pairing this with a magic wand as well. Problem my girlfriend and I encountered is it’s actually too intense for her, and now she requires to be tied up, so I had to make a follow up trip to HomeDepot. Solid rating at 5/5, will spice up your intimacy time." —M. Allen
Get it from Amazon for $72.
8. A Tango X bullet vibrator by We-Vibe to use in tandem with your Satisfyer Pro 2, so you can tease and please your other favorite spots with the powerful pinpointed tip that offers precision and leg-shaking orgasms.
The Tango X is waterproof, so you can use it in the tub, shower, or pool and boasts seven rumbly vibration modes with eight intensities to explore.
Promising review: "A great design for a handheld vibrator, easy and comfortable to hold even for someone like me with severe carpal tunnel. I've enjoyed this on my own a few times but during lovemaking is when this toy really shines. That design I was talking about makes it perfect for when you're playing with a partner and you can both handle it with ease." —Beth
Get it from We-Vibe or Amazon for $79 (available in midnight blue and cherry red).
9. The Arc G-spot vibrator is equipped with five intensities and five patterns to keep you buzzing internally while you let the mouth of your Satisfyer Pro 2 do what it's best at.
This waterproof vibrator has a run time of 1.5 hours and an ergonomic shape that offers easy handling.
Promising review: "Wow I don’t know why I waited so long to get a proper toy. This bad boy is a game changer. I’ve only ever had small discrete vibrators but the ability to go from clitoral climax to G-spot climax and back is incredible. I thought the vibration speed wouldn’t be fast enough so I bought the Zee too but the Arc really does it all (actually more powerful than the Zee). I also love the packaging and the texture/color. It might take me a while to get tired of the Arc but when I do I’ll definitely be back to try out more products!!" —Ella N.
Get it from Dame or Amazon for $115 (available in ice and plum).