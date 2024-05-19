Here Are 20 Sex Toys To Use In Tandem With Your Satisfyer Pro 2 For Incredible Orgasms

Promising reviews: "Before this toy aka bae, I was a hoe. I've taken the steps to admit it and do something about it. Today, I can proudly say bae has cured me of my hoe-ly ways. This is the equivalent of the best head you ever had from somebody and taking that person's mouth home with you. Idk about you but I related heavily when Drake said 'I just want sum head in a comfortable bed, it could all be so simple.' 😍🥰 Life Is Good." —Dominique

"It's officially been a year since I bought this and it's still going strong and works amazing and have had 0 issues with it. It literally gets me to orgasm in 30 seconds if needing a quickie. The pulsing starts very soft and is super nice if you want to take your time and enjoy the long pleasureful experience, but also can go to extreme if you like it fast and hard. This is my shower toy, so to say, it's discreet and waterproof which is the best as sometimes the only alone time you can get is in the shower and again it can get you going really quick if you don't have a lot of time. I like to start with the soft low setting for a sensual orgasm then to get to a second time (which I usually have a hard time doing), I turn it up quite high (I can't even get it to the highest setting) to really feel the pulsing and it has yet to fail to get me orgasm a second time. The pulsing is amazing and not something I've ever felt from a toy before, it's like getting licked while having the pressure of a tongue and you can feel it on any part of your 😺. I highly highly recommend, and the price is amazing for what you get. Just do it you will not regret it." —LickItLexi

Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in three colors).