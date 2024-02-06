Just 50 Products To Help With Those Gross And Annoying Body Things You Can't Control

1. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you need it.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
2. O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream because winter is here, which means dry skin season is definitely upon us. This restorative cream helps transform and soothe dry, cracked skin with a protective moisture layer that delivers hydrating relief.
Promising review: "My hands suffer every winter with not only dryness, but also cracking around the fingertips. I've tried many creams, lotions and paint on products that would work temporarily, if at all. I saw a commercial for O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream and read many, many reviews on the the product. I've tried it and all I can say is that it's a miracle. The dryness has left my hands and my fingertips are well on the way towards healing....and this is after only two days of use. I wish I had found it years ago. It would have saved me lots of pain, agony and money." —Desert D.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. A pack of Mighty Patches designed to practically disappear your pus-filled blemishes and pimples with barely any effort. Whether you wear them to sleep or throughout the day, these circular patches work their magic over the course of a few hours, aka right before your eyes.
Promising review: "These patches are great for white heads. I personally put these on right after I wash my face and let my skin dry. The patch will absorb the gunk from your blemish preventing the bacteria from spreading to other parts of the skin. These speed up the healing process as well. They stick very well but only to clean and dry skin. They come off easily when you need them to without causing any discomfort. I always need to have these on hand!" —Tristan Schultz
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
4. Or these larger Mighty Patches, which can tackle several pus-filled pimples or zits at once in larger areas (like your jawline, back, or neck). Get at those blemishes in harder-to-reach areas and worry less as the hydrocolloid works overnight, and even if you move around in your sleep, these sticky strips won't budge!
Each strip is 2 inches long and can be cut into smaller sizes if necessary.
Promising review: "Amazing! I was using a number of little patches on large areas and they just didn’t work that well. I put this patch on my chin and left it over night and was extremely pleased with the results. I had two little pimples and a bunch of hard-to-get blackheads. My chin has never been more clear. It basically feels like those clear waterproof Band-Aids so it did not slide off during the night. I was so surprised and a little grossed out that so much gunk was in my chin. I highly recommend these patches!" —Erin Brown
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
5. Medicated, waterproof bandages with over 35,000 5-star reviews from customers who've seen jaw-dropping results (some after just one application)! These medicated bandages will protect your warts while helping to exfoliate stubborn warts from your skin like bibbity-boppity-bye.
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.96.
6. A top-rated, alcohol-free oral rinse for anyone struggling with keeping their breath fresh even after a thorough brush and floss routine. Not to mention, it helps combat bad breath caused by allergies or nasal drips, which is great because, until those clear up, there's not much you can do!
Pour a capful, swish and gargle for 30 seconds, after you've finished brushing your teeth in the morning and at night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.34 (also available in mild mint).
And if you need more convincing, check out our in-depth review of TheraBreath oral rinse!
7. A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment that goes in your hair prior to blowdrying and with a combination of literal hair wizardry, moisture repellent, and anti-humidity to deliver serious, can't-believe-it-until-you-see-it results.
The short version: it works like an keratin treatment.
Promising review: This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now. I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. —Lillee45
Get it from Amazon for $28.
8. An earwax removal kit if you're constantly feeling plugged up and want to do something about it without making a doctor's appointment (and shelling out for a hefty copay). This easy-to-use solution begins working in seconds to deliver massive relief to anyone whose ears seem to clog regularly.
I've been using this stuff for almost a decade, and I'm v v v excited people are finally getting hip and talking about it! I used to have horribly waxy ears and I was prone to ear infections as an adult, so I wanted to make sure my ears were as clear as possible, all the time. Ever since I started using this — which, the first time the crackling of the solution and the wax in your ear may startle you, but it's normal — my ears have been practically wax-free, to the point where even my doctors are impressed! If you don't believe me, just check out the customer reviews to see the GOBS of earwax being removed from people's ear canals. 🤢
Promising review: "I knew I had earwax build up problems when my hearing would randomly become muffled and wouldn't unblock for 2–3 days. I started applying the drops twice daily with a warm water bulb flush once a day. The first day only a little bit of wax came out but the ear wax build up was dissolving. The second day, after I applied the drops, my right ear was muffled the entire day but when I did the ear bulb flush, a ton of wax came out and my hearing was restored. I continued the treatment for both ears and by the third day, my left ear was cleared of most of the ear wax as well. By the fourth day, all of the built up ear wax was cleared out and my ears were no longer itchy or muffled. These drops are amazing and worked way better than I expected as I thought it'd help get rid of some wax, but that I would need to go to the doctor to get the rest out. Trust the process and continue using the solution for the recommended four days; it works!" —RnG
Get it from Amazon for $8.12.
9. Some Sevích hairline shadow, so you can conceal graying roots and thinning hair without making a salon appointment. This simple powder delivers the appearance of thicker hair, and no one has to know your secret... 🤐
It's also cruelty-free and contains nontoxic plant fibers and beeswax so it's safe to use on your scalp and skin!
Promising review: "My hair is thinning on top and at the crown and this powder is just what I need. A few dabs along the part and at my crown and it dims down the shining scalp and makes my bald spots much less obvious. It doesn’t rub off easily and is sprinkle-proof. I got caught in the rain and it had no effect on it, yet it washed off easily. I used it on my eyebrows with a stiff angled brow brush and it worked GREAT, too! My hairdresser used this on me and advised me as to the color. I have medium ash brown with grey hair so she advised the gray (I got the darker gray) and even though I thought it kinda looked dark in the pot, it was perfect for me. If you have a problem with thinning hair and want a quick, inexpensive hack, this is your product." —D. Kauble
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in 12 shades).
10. Handmade Heroes Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub — don't you agree your lips deserve some TLC, too? This pocket-sized powerhouse is designed to exfoliate dry skin on your lips and leave them with a moisturized, rejuvenated appearance thanks to a blend of avocado oil, jojoba oil, and sweet almond oil.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my scrub. It did exactly what it is supposed to, exfoliate my lips. It is unscented, except from the natural coconut from the oil. I highly recommend this. The packaging is super cute too. A bit larger than I was expecting, so bonus. 😁" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A must-have and infinitely washable face roller for anyone with oily skin. Its volcanic stone roller ball soaks up excess oil and delivers an instant matte finish in seconds. A shiny T-Zone will never get you down when you've got a magic stick like this!
Promising review: "I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." —Jennifer Helseth
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
12. Or these blotting papers to absorb and help remove excess oil from your T-zone. If you're a combination-oily person like me, these deserve a dedicated place in your purse, toiletry bag, etc. Plus, using them won't mess up your makeup; just remember to blot, not wipe!
Promising review: "I have been using these for over one year, and they are by far the best oil blotting sheets I have ever used. The biggest plus is that they do not smudge my makeup at all, so no touch-ups are needed after using. They are super absorbent, and I can blot my entire face with one sheet. I have them on a monthly subscription, and they are worth every penny. Highly recommend!" —AKRP2380
Get a 100-sheet pack from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three styles).