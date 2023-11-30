37 Cleaning Products That Work Hard So You Don’t Have To

1. Affresh dishwasher tablets because cleaning your dishwasher is probably the last thing on your mind, but you can't help but notice your glassware has developed a certain scent... These help get rid of limescale and odor-causing residue hiding in your dishwasher (all you do is pop it in with a regular load!) which means you can stop rinsing your dishes after running a wash.
Promising review: "Love love love. These little tablets made my dishwasher smell nice and clean! It shined up the washing machine and I was satisfied with the product itself. The instructions on the box were clear and precise! I love this brand." —Annalyn
"I’ve always used a cup of vinegar to clean the dishwasher but it was starting to smell like a dead animal anyway. Finally broke down and ordered these tablets, and so far the first one has worked well; the dishwasher doesn’t smell." —M. Kurban
2. A touchless stationary vacuum if you're like me and it takes more than one attempt to get everything from the dirt pile into the dustpan. This minimalist vacuum sucks up any debris swept its way, so all you have to do is empty the canister when it's full. I'll take two, please!
The vacuum has an LED indicator light to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this magic floor sucker. I live in the Rocky Mountains with four large dogs and two cats. It makes sweeping not so bad and much more manageable. You just sweep it to the vac and it sucks it up. LOVE IT." —MaryKat
3. A no-scrub Wet and Forget weekly shower cleaner for anyone who doesn't have enough time to tackle the stubborn rings in their bathtub — or worse the mildew growing in the hard-to-reach corners of your shower. All you have to do is spray down your shower after getting out and remember to rinse it before the next time you get in. After a few days of daily use, you can start doing weekly applications and check cleaning your shower off your daily chore list.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was stained pretty good. The guy who owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it. Nothing could get the staining out until I bought this. After four eight-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once-a-week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
4. A powerful dishwashing spray with over 26,000 5-star ratings because of how effectively it cleans your dishes. If you're someone who leaves dishes to "soak" overnight, this will do all the work of that soak in under 10 minutes, so add this to your cart ASAP and see this product work its magic in real time.
I use this (and regular Dawn) and I just want to say that the Green Apple scent is lovely!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly uses this dishwashing spray and deems it a must-have, and here's why: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
5. A bottle of Liquid Plumr Pro Strength Hair Clog Eliminator, which has over 9,000 5-star ratings for how effectively it'll clear your stubbornly clogged drain. When they say "eliminate," this gel-based drain cleaner literally melts hair away in three simple steps: pour, let sit, and drain with piping-hot water. And all for under $10! 😭
BTW, this product is designed specifically for drains clogged with hair! For a different drain cleaner, check out this one!
Having never read a review of this product, I used it and now I'm furious I didn't do a before and after photo. My shower drain, which had hair from previous tenants, soap scum deep in there, and more grossness from before I moved in five months ago...is now 98% clear and looks like a completely new drain. The hair that is still there is attached to my handy dandy drain cover, so no biggie to get rid of. This was the easiest drain product I've ever used and it didn't require me to even look at the nastiness lurking down there. All I had to do was pour the entire bottle (I poured most of it, but I was skeptical, so I saved some just in case), let it sit for 15 minutes, and then pour hot water down the drain. For this, I boiled water in my tea pot and poured it down the drain and everything is gone! I could cry. This is my new go-to drain product from now on — so if your drain is gross and you want nothing to do with it, definitely grab a bottle of this!
Promising review: "I wanted to wait awhile before I left a review, you know, just to make sure it worked worked lol. Our drain was super clogged with hair and soap scum! Three women, a golden retriever and a golden doodle! So when I say super clogged, I mean SUPER CLOGGED. No water was draining. I tried to use one of those sticks that you put down the drain to pull hair out and I got very little. I poured the whole jug in the drain hole, a bunch of it just sat in the bottom of the tub because it was just that clogged. After I poured that in, I started a big pot of water on the stove. After about 30 minutes, my water was veryyyy hot, but I didn't let it get to a boil. I took it into the bathroom, and I could tell a little drain action was going on because the stuff wasn't pooled way up into the tub anymore. I poured just a little hot water in and watched. Nothing happened. I finally just poured the whole pot of water in and BAM, the tub took a second and it drained. Honestly, I thought I was at the point of having to call a plumber, so I was shocked. I turned the water on and filled up the tub just to see what happened, and it kept draining perfectly! We're at about a month later and she's still draining like a champ! So, I would recommend this product a million times over, 10/10!" —Ian
6. A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray to tackle that greasy, caked-up oven you inherited from the previous tenant. With a spray and a scrub, it'll be like new.
7. Orrr this oven cleaning kit created with 100% plant-based ingredients, so you can feel good about cleaning your oven. This kit includes an oven scrub, a surface cleaner, and a metallic scouring sponge, so you can really tackle difficult messes.
Promising review: "Holy cow, do these cleaners work. And the company’s integrity around using natural ingredients and having as green of an environmental impact as possible is just an incredible bonus! I have tried everything to clean my oven of the baked on grease and nothing has ever worked, until now. Five minutes and mild scrubbing and my oven doors are good as new. Love!" —Elizabeth D.
Everneat (formerly Cleaning Studio) is a small business in Connecticut creating an assortment of plant-based cleaning and household products.
8. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system — it's ready to clean your toilet bowl with every flush, meaning there's less work for you to do after install. Talk about getting a dirty job done quick and easy!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I love this thing. The concept is simple and yet undiscovered until now. Installation was easy and the system keeps the bleach out of the tank where it could damage the seals and sent it directly to the bowl. I had a couple of times where I had to brush the bowl but the problem was above the water line (very hot summer, lots of evaporation?) but we're talking two times in three months and barely any need. The three-month life expired two weeks before I changed the cartridge, so it lasted more than promised. I would have left it in place longer just to experiment, but that's just who I am, so I replaced it. (Caveat: My wife and I are the only residents in the house, so larger families probably have more flushes/month). Thank you, Flowmaster. Job well done." —John K.
9. A pair of sweeper slippers ingeniously designed with a stretchy microfiber cover that can be worn on your feet (keeping toes toasty) or used on your favorite sweeper to collect dirt, pet hair, and more with barely any effort.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. These looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
10. Grandma's Secret, a top-rated cleaner with over 21,000 5-star ratings from reviewers for how efficiently it tackles all sorts of stains, including ink, grass, blood, oil, red sauce, makeup, and even tar! Nab a two-pack, so you can keep one of them on you at all times.
11. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll turn those "impossible" stains and messes into something possible to clean with its mildly abrasive formula, so all you need is a microfiber cloth or sponge and a little elbow grease. Seriously, use it on almost everything, including your caked-up oven, burnt-up pan bottoms, scummy shower walls, and even those unfortunate doodles from your little one's artist phase.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
