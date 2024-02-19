If Having A Dog Is Grosser Than You Anticipated, Here Are 30 Pet Products You’ll Definitely Want

1. A Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro if your long-haired furbaby is head of household and you've got the ridiculous amount of shed fur all over to prove it. This multifunctional must-have not only vacuums, but also mops, so you can get all your cleaning done throughout the house in a single go without having to swap out for a different tool when you move on from the living room to the bathroom to the bedroom.
This magical appliance works on hardwood, tile, linoleum, carpet, and more! Watch it work its magic in this TikTok.
Promising review: "We recently remodeled and got all wood floors, and have two puppies as well. I tried three different vacuum cleaners, a regular manual mop, and a steam mop. There was no way to keep up with these floors and puppies! I had nearly given up when this product was recommended to me. It gets all the sand and mud and pet hair up all in one swoop, while mopping and shining! Please note: It doesn’t get dog food kibble up, that’s too big to fit under the vacuum. It does get ALL sand and dirt up! I love it!" —Erin Vail
Get it from Amazon for $267.99+ (available in assorted bundles).
2. A waterproof car seat cover — it boasts a versatile design for set up as a backseat hammock or a car bench, so your pup can be comfortable, but your seats and doors stay protected. If you plan on taking your pup on any outdoor adventures or want to make sure your car survives any car sickness, this is a must-have!
It also has nonslip backing to make sure it stays in place, adjustable headrest anchors, seat anchors, and two seatbelts openings to keep your pup in place.
Promising review: "I got the XL size for my 2017 Silverado, love this thing. Super easy to set up and fits perfectly. I got it because my poor beagle mix gets car sick anytime we go anywhere — whether it's down the street or not, he's guaranteed to vomit. Sure enough on the 5-minute drive home from the trainer, there was a pile of puke. This time though it was on this waterproof cover and not the seats or floor. I scooped up the chunks, sprayed it with some cleaner, wiped it down and all clean and good. So 5 stars for size, installation and purpose! I hardly ever leave reviews of great products so let it be known‚ great product for less than $40." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $29.69+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).
3. A de-shedding glove to tackle your furry friend’s grooming routine with such ease, they’ll think you’re just really lovin’ up on them when you use it. And now you can sit on your couch (or in your car) without being covered in fur, too. 🥲
Promising review: "I love this brand of gloves. I find it works very well on short- and medium-hair cats and on a German shepherd mix with a soft undercoat. The gloves are not easy to clean completely. If you’re very fussy about cleaning this completely, a quick rinse under running water will take the hair off the blue part, and a lint roller will remove the hair from the back. I love being able to buy single gloves as I tend to use just one on my dominant hand for cats. For a large dog I use both at once. This is by far the most effective brand of deshedding glove that I have used. Due to its larger surface it takes off more fur more quickly than a comb or brush teeth deshedding tool." —K.
Get it from Amazon for $12.09+ (available in six colors).
4. A cleansing cream for wrinkly pups or pets with stubborn tear stains. I mean, just look at that before and after photo! Wouldn’t you be happier without all that gunk under your nose folds? Give this dog all the treats!
Promising review: "This cream is a miracle worker. My 2-year-old English bulldog had yeast in his wrinkles. I cleaned everyday with hydrogen peroxide but it didn't clear it up. It just kept it from getting worse. Then I used a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and apple cider vinegar but nothing. I also used the products from the Natural Dog Company but my bully hated the smell. One night I came across this product. I was desperate and decided to give it a try. Within 24 hours of using Squishface I noticed a huge difference. Within 48 hours it was almost gone. By 72 hours it had cleared up. I clean his face before bed and apply the cream. I only use once a day and that was enough for us. I can't say my bully loves it because seriously what bully likes having their wrinkles cleaned? He tolerates it and I love that it worked for us. It has no smell to it, it's natural, and it WORKS!" —KS92
Get it from Amazon for $20.67.
Squishface is a small business specializing in skincare products specifically for wrinkly dog breeds.
5. A bottle of Folex spot remover with over 49,000 5-star ratings from customers amazed at how effectively it makes stains disappear from pretty much any fabric surface. If you're potty training a puppy or have a furbaby that gets a little too excited and pees a little on the carpet, couch, etc...with this in your cleaning arsenal, you can't lose.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two sizes).
6. The uber-popular Chom Chom pet hair remover that's earned over 113,000 5-star ratings from reviewers whose leggings, sweatshirts, couch cushions, cars, and more are now (temporarily) dog hair-free after each use. If a member of your family happens to have four legs and very long hair, this is a must-buy.
I just got one of these, and I use it on everything. My chow chow puppy is only ten months old, so when I got this, I hadn't even experienced his true shedding season, but he's already started leaving fur any and everywhere around my house. This roller keeps my couch, bed, blankets, and definitely my clothes, looking like I don't even have a dog at home. It's my new favorite product, seriously.
Promising review: "I have a short-haired dog who sheds like no other. No amount of grooming can keep it at bay. She’s part of the fam and always goes on the couch. I have a couch that is a woven material and it literally collects attracts and holds onto any amount of dog hair it can. The Chom Chom is such a lifesaver. I quickly use it daily and the amount of hair I pull off the couch is unreal. I love that it isn’t wasteful and you don’t have a bunch of lint sheets to manage . This thing works so well! Put it in your cart immediately!" —Audrey Kon
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A pooper scooper for anyone whose backyard is practically a minefield of dog poop and bending over with a plastic bag every five seconds is taking you to your breaking point. *internal screaming* This will scoop it all up, saving your back and sanity the headache.
Promising review: "With three dogs, two small and one large, scooping the yard is a never-ending job. But with the Arm & Hammer swivel bin and rake, there is no more bending to pick up the doggy droppings. I am able to easily use the rake to push the droppings into the bag covered bin. When I am done cleaning up the yard, I just simply remove the plastic bag from the scoop, tie it off, and dispose. I do spray the rake off with the hose sprayer and then clip the rake onto the scooper for easy storage. I really like this handy scooper. It makes a very icky job much easier to handle." —Kelly Eldred
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8. *OR* a DogBuddy pooper scooper because let's be real: picking up dog poop can be an awful experience. This scooper is designed with built-in bags, so the mess is collected and bagged up with barely any work on your end. Plus, it can attach to your leash for easy access and use on your walks!
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper in action.
Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags if you’re taking a number of dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross. I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard. It holds a lot more than you’d think!" —Joslyn Cavitt
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
DogBuddy is a small business focused on creating must-have pet care products.
9. A carpet cleaning solution for anyone who's owned a dog for awhile now and their carpets and rugs have been collecting dirt, mud, urine, poop, crumbs, and more deep down in the fibers for some time now. If you're this close *pinches fingers together* to ripping up the carpet — try out this biodegradable and non-toxic cleaner (adored by over 9,000 5-star rating reviewers, BTW) and ugly cry at your carpets looking and smelling like new.
Promising reviews: "My foster dog decided to paint my brand new rug with his poop (twice in one week). After using this stuff in my little Hoover pet dash, you couldn’t even tell! There was no lingering smell, no evidence of the poop at all, on a white rug. We even use it to spot treat any accidents, it cleans better than Resolve." —Kristen
"With a 3-year-old, three dogs, and a husband who loves to wear his work boots all the time our 12-year-old carpet has seen many spills, accidents , vomit, grease and dirt from everyone. I needed something that was gonna take care of everything. This REALLY WORKS!!!! pictures are proof. My house smells better and looks a million times better and I'm not embarrassed to have the lights on in the loving room with company over anymore. I used this in the Hoover dual power max carpet washer. I am so happy with this product and the results it has been a game changer for sure!!! Will purchase again!" —Denise H.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three scents and two sizes).
10. A handheld shower attachment if you plan on grooming your pup at home and want to make it's as easy as possible, while still delivering a quality rinse. Professional groomers swear by this one according to reviews and a bunch of pet owners have installed it for in-home grooming, whether DIY or by a visiting pro.
This showerhead can be installed into your current bathroom shower as a secondary shower head or connected to your outdoor hose, if you'd rather bathe your pet outside! It comes with an 8-foot flexible hose for extended reach, an indoor diverter for your shower installation, a suction cup hook to put it off to the side when not in use, and an outdoor adapter to connect to your hose.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this as I have a groomer who comes to the house to groom my dogs. She absolutely loves it and is now recommending it for all of her clients. She says it relieves any tension in her back and actually gets all of the soap out to where she is using less water than before. That’s a win for me." —ER
"LOVE THIS! I have a golden retriever. Bathing him in a tub of water with a cup was awful. Decided to buy this and I don’t regret it. The spray of the hose is pure perfection for getting through his double coat. Before I even apply soaps to him, the spray from the hose takes out SO MUCH of the dirt and yucky stuff that builds up over time. Yet it’s gentle enough that it doesn’t hurt him. Not to mention, it makes my job easier so I can do what I need to do in a much smaller time frame so he doesn’t need to go through the stressful bath process longer than needed. So he’s thankful for this as much as I am. Seriously, it was easy to install, anyone and I mean ANYONE can do it. It works. It’s convenient. And it’s not breaking the bank. I do not have one complaint so far!!! And with the different sprayer settings, it has a shut off setting too so you can save that water!!! Seriously, the best thing little money can buy for your dog grooming needs in your own shower. Win win!!!" —DMM
Get it from Amazon for $48.17.
11. The Tubshroom in case you decide to save big bucks on professional grooming and do it yourself in your bathtub. This will make sure you don't end up with a very expensive plumbing problem in the future by preventing your pooch's thick or long fur from clogging up the drain during each rinse.
You'll have to pull the hair off it afterwards, which might gross you out or fascinate you depending on how much there is, and leave the Tubshroom to air dry so it doesn't end up gross itself.
Promising review: "I’d seen this product recommended everywhere and thought I’d give it a try. It is worth the hype! It catches all of the hair (mine plus our dog’s because we bathe her in the tub lol) while also allowing water to flow the center and drain. It’s like magic. So many other drain catchers stop of the flow of water every time. But this works like a dream!" —Matthew Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (six colors. Have a pop-up or flush drain? Try OXO's hair catcher instead, $9.99 on Amazon.)
And we know it works because we've tried it! Read our full Tubshroom review for more.
12. A set of mini combs in case you're bringing home a puppy that tends to have tear staining or eye crust that wiping away with a wet cloth just isn't a good enough solution. The combs will detangle fur around the eyes for effortless cleanup.
Promising review: "Love these little tear combs. My dog has really bad tear stains. I bought Angel Tears pet tear stain remover, which removes the reddish rust stain, but not completely. I get the eye really wet with it on a cotton disk then comb the hair under and around the eye with this little magical comb. You get all the yuk out of their hair." —Debbie Darling
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
13. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner that's made to tackle those stubborn stains like pet vomit, feces, urine, mud, etc. on your favorite furniture and not just your carpet, but also your stuffed animals, curtains, car interiors, really anything upholstery-ish you can think up.
This thing is a miracle worker! I have a ten-month old chow chow puppy, and we've successfully entered the no-more-accidents-in-the-house phase of life 🙌 , but I had five months of poorly-cleaned stains from vomit and urine on my carpets that needed some serious power put behind them. I nabbed the Little Green on a discount during Fall Prime Day and a week later, my puppy threw up SEVEN times after a later dinner and very exciting round of the zoomies throughout the night. Long story short: this portable carpet cleaner removed every single stain, including older stains that I thought had set into the carpet and were a lost cause, and I learned I can use it on my couch from a previous vinegar and baking soda stain! If you have pets of children, I seriously recommend adding this portable cleaner to your arsenal. I wish it came with a storage bag because I literally take it to other people's houses to tackle their stains. So satisfying!
Promising review: "The dog that I raised as my child decided to vomit whatever snack he ate last night. Also it sat in this rug for about 9 hours. Needless to say, I was annoyed. Haven’t used this baby too often but I’ve borrowed it to people. I got to it this morning and did a before and after a clean that took about 10 minutes or so. I didn't dump the water yet cause I’m going to use the rest on some other spots. But it works great!! I totally recommend this to anyone who has pets or any other little friends who make messes. Adult friends or child friends. I’m sure this will work great. 10/10." —Wendy Campos
Get it from Amazon for $96.78+ (available in six configurations).
14. Orrrr a set of Bissel Stomp 'N Go stain removal pads just perfect for anyone who tends to clean up pet messes (well, urine that is) by stepping on a paper towel. These easy-to-use pads were designed for area stain removal and get to work in just a few easy steps: set, step, leave for 30 minutes, and remove. Time to tackle that vomit stain on your carpet that never seems to come out!
Promising review: "This stuff is absolute magic! I first purchased these pads a few years back when I got my puppy and she made my living room rug her personal pee pad. It's unbelievable how the stain just rises to the pad and removes the smell! I just finished my last pad so had to replenish. I will say, the fresher the stain is, the better this product will work but it definitely does improve old stains as well." —Natalia H.
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.12.
15. A soy wax candle literally designed to eliminate lingering pet odors because even if you've become desensitized to it, your guests haven't. This will make sure your home always smells fresh and clean, even if you have more than one pup taking residence there.
Promising reviews: "I have three large dogs and these definitely help with that hard-to-avoid dog smell. Not to mention the scents are great and there are plenty to pick from for each season. They do melt quick so I wouldn’t burn them terribly often. The scent is high quality and is easy to smell even in large rooms. Great quality product!" —Eden Neidert
"This is amazing! I saw it on BuzzFeed article as the number one candle to get if you have pets in the house. My roommates love it and so do I! It has a really subtle, nice and calming smell that totally masks the odor! 10/10!" —Willow
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in 32 scents).
16. An anti-itch ear treatment to help soothe your pet’s irritated ear canals and lobes. The best part is, all you have to do is apply it to their inner ear, rub their ear to rub it in for a bit, let them shake their head a few times, and back to business.
Promising review: "This is by far the best stuff on the market today. I have a Cavalier King Charles/cocker spaniel mix and every once in a while he will get an ear/yeast infection. Nothing else seemed to work until I tried this. I gave it to him three days in a row and it’s completely gone! I won’t even bother to try anything else besides Zymox now. Well worth the price and extremely fast shipping. Saves me about 50–60 bucks considering I don’t have to take him to the vet for this particular issue anymore. If you’re having the same issue then try Zymox first before taking your dog to the vet like I did twice before I found this stuff. Absolutely perfect product!" —FinnishFlash
Get it from Amazon for $23.79.
17. Or these aloe vera ear wipes if your pup is prone to waxy ears, but starts running at the sight of the bottle of ear drops or simply can't stay put long enough. Turn those daily cuddles and pets into a soothing session of grooming by gently cleaning out their ears with alcohol-free wipes.
Friendly reminder that aloe vera and eucalyptus can be toxic for dogs when ingested (but safe on skin unless allergic), so make sure your pups don't swallow these wipes and always supervise cleanings if not doing it yourself!
Promising reviews: "These wipes are very convenient to have. It definitely beats pouring solution on a cotton swab while trying to also keep your dog sane. Just grab a wipe and do your thing. My dogs actually seem to enjoy ear cleanings now. And they really do clean well. There’s so many in a container, it lasts me a long time." —Bekah
"These have really helped with ear cleanings for my golden retrievers. We have tried a few different products. My dogs seem to not mind these wipes. They do a great job of collecting the gunk. I recommend!" —Brittany
Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $14.99.