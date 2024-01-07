If Having A Dog Is Grosser Than You Anticipated, Here Are 30 Pet Products You’ll Definitely Want

This showerhead can be installed into your current bathroom shower as a secondary shower head or connected to your outdoor hose, if you'd rather bathe your pet outside! It comes with an 8-foot flexible hose for extended reach, an indoor diverter for your shower installation, a suction cup hook to put it off to the side when not in use, and an outdoor adapter to connect to your hose.

Promising reviews: "I purchased this as I have a groomer who comes to the house to groom my dogs. She absolutely loves it and is now recommending it for all of her clients. She says it relieves any tension in her back and actually gets all of the soap out to where she is using less water than before. That’s a win for me." —ER

"LOVE THIS! I have a golden retriever. Bathing him in a tub of water with a cup was awful. Decided to buy this and I don’t regret it. The spray of the hose is pure perfection for getting through his double coat. Before I even apply soaps to him, the spray from the hose takes out SO MUCH of the dirt and yucky stuff that builds up over time. Yet it’s gentle enough that it doesn’t hurt him. Not to mention, it makes my job easier so I can do what I need to do in a much smaller time frame so he doesn’t need to go through the stressful bath process longer than needed. So he’s thankful for this as much as I am. Seriously, it was easy to install, anyone and I mean ANYONE can do it. It works. It’s convenient. And it’s not breaking the bank. I do not have one complaint so far!!! And with the different sprayer settings, it has a shut off setting too so you can save that water!!! Seriously, the best thing little money can buy for your dog grooming needs in your own shower. Win win!!!" —DMM

