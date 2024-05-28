40 Products That Are A Gift To Yourself That Just Keep On Giving

1. A hydrating argan oil hair mask to help restore your hair back to its natural softness, strength, and luster. BTW, it doesn't matter if your hair is bone straight, wavy, curly, or coily — this is perfect for anyone with damaged or dry hair from heat styling and chemical processing.
Promising review: "My hair was very dull, no shine at all. I put this on dry hair, waited about 30 minutes (after this first time I’ll do the recommended time), rinsed, and was amazed. Soft, shiny hair after one use. Nothing mends the amount of broken ends I had, but they were less noticeable. I snipped off a couple of inches this morning and I feel human again. No more looking like a plague victim, having people make the sign of the cross and averting their eyes when they see me. This is a miracle in a jar." —nettlehart
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
Arvazallia is a small business creating products designed for hair repair and hydration.
2. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick which boasts a little pH ✨ magic ✨ , so the sheer, glittery tint transforms into your *perfect* customized shade. Some reviewers even use it as a blush for a lovely pop of color on the cheeks!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. An undetectable mouse jiggler if you work from home and need to make sure you show up as "active" or "online" even if you've stepped away for a bathroom break, some fresh air, or even a quick coffee run! With this little gadget, you won't need to update your status each time you leave your "office" for a few minutes.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four styles).
4. A copy of Burn After Writing — this TikTok favorite is a guided journal for you to put all your feelings on the page, potentially figure your stuff out (maybe not, there's no timeline for self-care), and then literally burn it afterwards. 🔥 If you want to enjoy some me-time and get in touch with your softer side, this is the perfect option!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
5. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light in case you want to elevate your nightlight to match your cottagecore aesthetic.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
6. Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions, just perfect for cocktail enthusiasts if you're building up a bar cart or the go-to mixologist of the friend group. This book teaches you how to make an old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball, and flip cocktail, and then provides new ways for you to take it up a notch and make it your own!
Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book in action.
Promising review: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." —Adriana
Get it from Amazon for $22.49.
7. New York Biology's Dead Sea Mud Mask if you want to enjoy a night in and deliver some much-needed TLC to your skin. This mineral-infused mask is designed to exfoliate and purge oil- and acne-causing gunk from your pores for a glowing complexion!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this mud mask! I have sensitive skin, and after recently traveling a lot (stress and climate changes) I developed acne on my cheeks. After using this mask a couple of times a week for two weeks, my skin is clear and has never looked better! I also like the scent and how smooth it goes on. It feels good on your skin too! Highly recommend!" —Samantha Davis
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes and seven varieties).
New York Biology is a small biz offering an assortment of face, hair, and body care products.
8. An exfoliating mitt that you can use in the shower to help you shed dead skin cells, which helps reduce the appearance of ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and more. Psst — using this will even help your body better absorb moisturizers and skincare products, so you can enjoy soft, buttery skin!
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it, it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a two-pack).
Seraphic Skincare is a small biz creating cruelty-free, sustainable beauty products.
9. A Goodful All-in-One pan created with a nonstick interior and a deep, 4.4-quart capacity, meaning you can make pretty much everything from omelets and grilled cheese sandwiches to jambalaya and fried chicken!
Each pan includes a lid and beechwood turner spatula.
Promising reviews: "I had the original Always Pan for about three years and was heavily used, got wear and tear on it. I wanted new one, but I didn’t want pay the high price all over again. Saw this pan on IG and I love it. It is bigger, which is better. Price is better because nonstick pans eventually wear out anyways." —Amazon Customer
"Bought this kind of on a whim — it's one of my favorite pans. It is large and takes up some real estate in the cabinet, but well worth it!! Distributes heat evenly, cooks up meals so well. It is super easy to clean!!" —Christine O.
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop on Amazon for $64.54 (available in seven colors).
10. A plush blanket that's so freakin' soft and durable, some reviewers swear it's a great affordable alternative to the expensive Barefoot Dreams throw. At a fraction of the price with a similar quality, this throw really can't be beat!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
11. An illuminating moisturizer if you want to add a little shimmer and glow to your complexion without caking on heavy foundation and highlighter. This goes on effortlessly and boasts a blend of glycerin and shea butter to help hydrate your skin underneath!
Promising review: "Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow and erases imperfections with the thinnest layer." —Kim Wilmot
Get it from Amazon for $11.59+ (available in four shades).