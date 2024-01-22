Seriously, You Need To Check Out These 50 Game-Changing Products Under $25

1. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll turn those "impossible" stains and messes into something possible to clean with its mildly abrasive formula, so all you need is a microfiber cloth or sponge and a little elbow grease. Seriously, use it on almost everything, including your caked-up oven, burnt-up pan bottoms, scummy shower walls, and even those unfortunate doodles from your little one's artist phase.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
2. The Click & Carry from Shark Tank — it's designed to turn all those back-and-forth trips to the car into one super productive trek from car to house. These bag holders carry up to 80 pounds worth of stuff and are designed with padding, so you can toss them over your shoulder for hands-free carrying (or to carry even more stuff).
Promising review: "I heard about this product from a friend and had been meaning to check it out. My only regret about this purchase is not getting it earlier! I used to dread going to the grocery store due to the hassle of struggling with all my bags and the many trips to and from the car. Now those days are a thing of the past because of this ESSENTIAL product. After realizing my newfound love of this product, I did some research and found all sorts of other uses for it such as using it to secure my purse to my shopping cart and hooking my dog leashes together to walk both dogs at the same time. I love this product and love gifting it to others as well!" —Lisa Gilroy
Click & Carry is a woman-owned small business based in LA. Founder Kim Meckwood created the Click & Carry as a problem-solving tool for her own grocery-lugging woes, and since then it's been used to carry a whole range of things, from paint cans to sports equipment!
3. A Dash mini rice cooker because who really knows how to make the perfect batch of rice? I sure don't. This countertop must-have takes up barely any space and saves you time since you don't have to boil, simmer, or drain anything to have a go-to side dish for every meal. It literally takes less than 20 minutes for perfectly steamed rice!
And a warming function means you won't have to spend time reheating! The rice cooker comes with a recipe book and can be used to make soup, stews, oatmeal, and other grains.
Promising review: "I bought this for my daughter for her dorm at college. She loves making flavored rice and warming up soups and things. She likes it so well that she brings it home from college with her on breaks. It is especially nice that it has a removable pot, which makes it so much easier to clean or keep leftovers in. Would definitely buy again, don't waste your money on a slightly cheaper one that does not have a removable pot." —midohtree
4. A nail-strengthening cream just perfect for anyone who wants to achieve IG-worthy manicures, but has no idea where to start. This cream helps condition cuticles and promote nail growth, so you'll be showing off your new mani in no time!
Promising review: "My natural nails are thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel, and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my fingertips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." —M. Hill
5. A tub of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream, if you want to soothe dry, itchy skin all over. A gentle paraben-, fragrance-, and formaldehyde-free formula makes this skincare superstar earn a gold star (actually, it's a blue seal, but still) from the National Eczema Association. We love to see it.
Promising reviews: "Swear by this stuff for sensitive skin. I have sensitive skin due to rosacea and skin allergies. My dermatologist recommended Vanicream Lite Lotion for my face. It was OK, but then I discovered this stuff — the moisturizing cream in the pump. The Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is fantastic — my rosacea is so much better since switching to this stuff. It keeps my sensitive skin happy and protected. I even use it during the summer months with no problems. Vanicream made a fantastic product!" —S
"Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46 years old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!! The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" —Alisa Griffey
6. A bottle of Drop It, which helps naturally remove wine sulfates and tannins, so you can enjoy a glass of wine every now and then without worrying about a debilitating headache afterwards. This remover acts fast, too, so you can get to sipping in less than 30 seconds.
The recommended amount is 1–2 drops for a glass of white and 2–3 drops for a glass of red. But, if you're dropping it directly into the bottle, use 7–9 drops. FYI, an entire bottle of Drop It can treat up to 55 glasses of wine, which is a whole lotta headache-less bang for your buck!
Promising review: "I can finally drink wine again after years of abstinence! I used to get the most awful headache on just one glass of wine, it was so bad I just stopped drinking wine altogether, then I discovered these magic drops! I've only had them a couple of weeks but I have drank red and white wine totally headache-free! I even drank half a bottle of heavy red. These drops really are magic! I love that you get two bottles as well, one can stay in your purse and one at home. Brilliant!" —shelleymab
7. A set of bra strap extenders because who has time (or money) to keep buying new bras everytime your body goes through a minor change? These nifty gadgets allow you to keep your still-in-great-condition bras and wear them comfortably, even if the clerk at your fave bra store says they don't fit.
Promising review: "These bra extenders are so easy to use and the best invention ever! I can’t believe I’m in my 50s and just finding these! They have saved me and my girls for sure! I don’t need to go up in size but I needed an extra eyelet worth of room! Very comfortable! I’d highly recommend! Thank you!" —Ally McCoy
8. A set of cascading closet organizers for anyone who prefers to hang all their clothes, including tops, jeans, and whatever else. Each of these organizers allow you to hang five pieces of clothing and then collapse it all, taking up the width of one hanger, so you still have lots of closet space to be used!
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
9. A teeth-whitening pen that'll start delivering results in just two weeks by simply painting a thin layer over your teeth every night! If whitening trays and strips seem like too much of a hassle, these travel-friendly pens are easy to use and effectively remove stains over time for a brighter, whiter smile!
Promising review: "These pens really work. I was skeptical before buying them, but then saw a difference after just one use. The best part is they even whitened the stubborn coffee stains I had between my teeth. I’ll keep using them. They are super easy to use and have no taste that I could discern. Really good product." —LCassie
10. The internet-sensation Squatty Potty, which simply sits at the front of your porcelain throne for you to prop your feet up while you do your business. This top-rated stool helps you align your colon, so you can go #2 easier *and* faster (we're talking seconds, compared to minutes), so you don't have to keep bringing a novel or newspaper with you on each bathroom trip.
BTW, a bunch of reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues swear by this game-changing stool!
Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "My constipation issues have gotten worse due to stress. This works. I felt a little odd elevating my feet and placing them on the Squatty Potty, but within no time, I was able to poop with ease. I definitely recommend this product for those who struggle with constipation." —Kale
11. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, so you don't have to stick your hand down there like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell coming from your drain. Just run hot water and place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink.
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
12. A set of drill brush attachments in case getting on your hands and knees and scrubbing until you're spent isn't getting the soap scum off your shower walls. Attach this handy brush head to your drill and watch as it powerfully scrubs and cleans all the grime and gunk away on tons of surfaces, from your shower to your counters...and even your gutter!
The drill is NOT included. But if you don't have a drill or doubt the power of your current one, here's one you might like.
Promising review: "These brushes, paired with some liquid glass cooktop cleaner, MIRACULOUSLY cleaned soap scum and limescale deposits from the doors. It took a lot of work but these brushes succeeded where everything else failed. My sister thought the doors were frosted glass, that's how bad the buildup was on them. After a weekend's work (with frequent breaks so I wouldn't burn out my husband's DeWalt cordless drill), the results are amazing." —Mary in Nebraska
Useful Products is a small business that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
13. A bottle of Downy fabric spray because ironing was most definitely created by someone who must have had all the time in the world. Well, if you don't have time or don't have an iron /steamer, this wrinkle remover is practically magic! Simply spray your clothes down, give them a few tugs to smooth out the wrinkles, and watch them transform into a ready-to-wear fit!
Here's what my lovely BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Danielle Healy had to say about this spray: "I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer."
Promising review: "This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple of times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." —Kayla
14. An earwax removal kit if you're constantly feeling plugged up and want to do something about it before your next doctor's appointment. This easy-to-use solution begins working in seconds to deliver massive relief to anyone whose ears seem to regularly clog.
I've been using this stuff for almost a decade, and I'm v v v excited people are finally getting hip and talking about it! I used to have horribly waxy ears and I was prone to ear infections as an adult, so I wanted to make sure my ears were as clear as possible, all the time. Ever since I started using this — which, the first time the crackling of the solution and the wax in your ear may startle you, but it's normal — my ears have been practically wax-free, to the point where even my doctors are impressed! If you don't believe me, just check out the customer reviews to see the GOBS of earwax being removed from people's ear canals. 🤢
Promising review: "I knew I had earwax build up problems when my hearing would randomly become muffled and wouldn't unblock for 2 to 3 days. I started applying the drops twice daily with a warm water bulb flush once a day. The first day only a little bit of wax came out but the ear wax build up was dissolving. The second day, after I applied the drops, my right ear was muffled the entire day but when I did the ear bulb flush, a ton of wax came out and my hearing was restored. I continued the treatment for both ears and by the third day, my left ear was cleared of most of the ear wax as well. By the fourth day, all of the built up ear wax was cleared out and my ears were no longer itchy or muffled. These drops are amazing and worked way better than I expected as I thought it'd help get rid of some wax, but that I would need to go to the doctor to get the rest out. Trust the process and continue using the solution for the recommended four days; it works!" —RnG
15. A set of Sea Bands that are designed to help reduce nausea by applying pressure to a specific acupoint on your wrist. Now, you might not have to miss out on valuable vacation moments or family time due to motion sickness!
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
16. An antifungal body wash with over 9,000 5-star ratings from satisfied customers who have found relief for their embarrassing jock itch or athlete's foot. This antibacterial soap boasts a blend of essential oils to deliver a soothing scent and nourishing cleanse.
Read more about tee tree oil: how it can help with athlete's foot from Mayo Clinic and jock itch from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product has completely got rid of my embarrassing athlete's foot. I’ve been suffering from athlete's foot for over 5 years now. I’ve tried things here and there but nothing battled it as hard as this product. In just 3 months of using it once a day during my shower, it went away. If you're on the fence about which one to buy, do know this one works." —Jacqueline
Derma-nu is a family-owned small business based in Clearwater, Florida.
17. A foot file, which requires a little elbow grease to tackle those crusted and calloused feet once and for all (or at least, regularly) — and literally in minutes. You can skip the costly pedis and make a spa day out of it from the comfort of your home!
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently, and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them. This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
