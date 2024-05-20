Here Are 25 Products That Frequent Flyers Always Pack When They Travel

1. A 2-in-1 wall charger and portable power bank, which allows you to use a single outlet to charge up to three devices at once (including a laptop) because it's just that powerful. And it even charges itself, so you could use it on the go when you need a little boost. Basically, this will be the most important travel gadget in your carry-on.
Promising review: "I travel frequently and this is basically my all in one charger now. It really dropped my need from carrying two chargers and a portable battery to just this thing. It has some heft, but overall I haven't had too many issues with it. When plugged in, it can sustain my laptop for awhile also. So that is a plus." —Alex
2. A window seat BevLedge to transform your economy seat into first-class by creating a drink holder in the empty airplane window space, so you don't have to deal with a rickety tray table and can free up room for your bigger gadgets. It can hold cups, pens, sunglasses, headphones, and other useful things, so you can fly comfortably without gripping your cup the majority of the flight.
Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seat mate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
BevLedge is a small business that creates unique and practical travel accessories.
3. A digital luggage scale beloved by travelers because it conveniently ensures you don't end up with surprise fee or scrambling at the ticket counter repacking to meet the weight limit. Been there, done that.
It provides measurements in pounds and kilograms!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Elizabeth Lilly tested this digital luggage scale out when packing for a trip to Iceland — check out her demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising review: "My wife and I travel on airlines fairly frequently. The luggage scale's lightweight small size, ease of use, and accuracy helps ensure we don't experience the inconvenience of shifting items from one suitcase to another or incurring additional fees/charges for overweight luggage at the airport. My wife travels more than I do and she really likes it too." —JMundy
4. A set of airtight compression bags, so you can fit everything you need in your suitcase (and more), while also protecting your stuff from toiletry bag spills. It even includes a travel pump, for packing perfectly on the way back too!
You could use them to overpack, or carry empty ones in your suitcase to keep your soiled and clean clothes separate on the way back!
Promising review: "Our family travels a lot and these are so useful with airline restrictions on luggage weight. They are very simple to use. We use a vacuum instead of the pump and it only takes seconds. Also protects clothing from moisture or anything that might spill in the suitcase." —Frank
5. *OR* a set of vacuum-free space-saving compression bags, which work even if you don't have access to electricity or a vacuum. Simply add your clothes, zip up the bag, and roll it tight, squeezing out all the excess air until the whole bag's shrunk. A must-have for anyone who doesn't understand the phrase "pack light"!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about these: "HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny."
Promising review: "My travel must-have. Glad I came across those. Especially if you are a frequent budget airline flyer…like Spirit/Frontier/Sun Country :). These will save you money on airlines’ outrageous luggage fees. Fairly durable — I've been able to use same bags for four different trips so far." —viktoria leks
6. Some compression socks because one thing never mentioned in Final Destination was the very prepared traveler wearing a pair (RIP). You may no longer need to lament swollen ankles and calves after a long flight or day at work; instead, these are designed to help comfortably support you in style.
Read more about compression socks and swelling at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I frequently travel internationally for work and often spend upwards of 20 hours on a plane as I fly to various locations. A few colleagues have told me that compression socks greatly improve travel, and I finally bought a pair to try them out. I just finished a series of flights to get from Washington, DC to Abuja, Nigeria, and after over 12 hours in the air and 24 hours in transit with my compression socks on the whole time, I feel great! It made a huge difference and definitely increased my comfort while on the plane. I plan to buy a second pair when I get back to the US." —Alexandra
Check out our full review of these compression socks.
7. A hanging cosmetic bag that folds away, so you can bring every single beauty product you'll need for your trip, be it three days or 10, and still have room in your suitcase for all your clothes. Plus, you can hang it up in the bathroom for easy access instead of littering the countertop with all your products!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through several hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside!"
Promising review: "I take this bag with me on every trip ever since I purchased it. It fits all my bath items and beauty products and takes less space in my suitcase. Must have if you are a frequent traveler!" —Dana
8. A pocket-size, rechargeable white noise maker — it boasts 15 nonlooping sound options, so you can still get the same quality of rest in a hotel, hostel, or camper that you'd get in the comfort of your own bed.
Promising review: "Perfect for frequent travelers. I am a flight attendant and sometimes have a hard time falling asleep while away in my hotels without my home white noise maker. This is compact and rechargeable so it is super easy to keep with me on my trips! It also has great volume range from very low to quite loud! I would recommend even for home use if you don’t have a ton of space but want to use a white noise machine." —Faith Morris
9. A newly updated AirFly, aka a beloved gadget for frequent flyers who like to connect their own wireless headphones to the jack. Now, you can stream your favorite shows and movies in the air without having to disconnect every time your seat partner gets up to stretch *or* pay for the airline's earbuds (which, obvi aren't as great as yours).
You can even use these with gym equipment and gaming consoles!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about them: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest. (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)"
Promising review: "A must for anyone who travels frequently and wants to use their wireless headphones. The charge lasts a very long time and they sync up very quickly AND stay connected. The little travel bag is a nice plus as well. Highly recommended!" —Sarah Little
10. A portable door lock if you want to feel a little safer while you travel — this attaches to any door that opens outwards and prevents anyone from opening it from the outside, even with a key! It's so simple to install, won't damage the door, and you'll sleep a lot better at night knowing no one is coming into your room.
BTW, if you choose to take this on a flight, just make sure its an easy-access pocket in case security decides to hunt around for it.
Promising reviews: "Love this product!!! I travel frequently and this is just an added sense of security for you hotel or motel door." —Kendra Smith
"I travel a lot for work and usually take a lot of measures for extra security, such as keeping the luggage roller in my room all week and rolling it in front of the door. It was large and cumbersome but with this gadget, it's great! You can use it on almost any door and works better than the makeshift 'fork' one. Frequent traveler or not, this item offers peace of mind which can prove invaluable while away from home. (I can even use it on my door at my house!)" —Deactivated
11. A hands-free phone mount that you can literally use on *any* airline because it mounts to the tray table or the edge of pretty much any flat surface (up to 1.5 inches wide). Watch your favorite movies or shows from wherever you are — some reviewers have even used it on their carry-on luggage, office desks, and car dashboards!
Promising reviews: "This phone mount for an airplane ride is sturdy and nice to have when watching airplane Wi-Fi TV or movies. Mount between fold down tray and have hands free entertainment. This is a must for frequent travelers." —nittlewalk
"I am a frequent traveler and this is a must. While some planes come with mounts for phones, most short domestic flights do not. This is an awesome mount that can go anywhere and not just for flying." —JBD
Perilogics is a small business that specializes in hyper-functional holsters and bags for carrying different products on the go.
12. A luggage travel belt to help you make sure your personal item is safe and secure on top of your carry-on. You won't have to worry about it falling off or spilling just because it doesn't have a built-in sleeve for the handle!
The travel belt is created with vegan leather and a buckle closure. It can stretch and be adjusted up to 38 inches to fit most bags.
Promising review: "This traveling game changer is a must-have for anyone who travels frequently, especially when traveling with children. The Travel Belt is so easy to clip on and off, and it keeps my tote bag secured when I'm running through the airport. It has made a huge difference in my travel experience, especially when traveling with my family — which means lots of bags! I don't know how I survived traveling before this amazing belt! It's such a simple solution, but it has made a huge difference in my travels. Overall, I highly recommend The Travel Belt to anyone who wants to keep their bag secure and easily accessible." —Stephanie T.
Cincha Travel is a California-based small business creating chic travel belts to help keep your luggage safe and secure when you're on the go. With each purchase, 100 airline miles are donated to help reconnect separated migrant families.
13. A 3-in-1 garment-slash-travel bag, so you can make sure the dress or suit for the event you're traveling to doesn't get wrinkled or ruined in your checked luggage. The bag folds up into a perfectly-sized carry-on bag, with an interior laptop sleeve, external shoe compartment, and seven more pockets, meaning you can carry your shoes, makeup, and other must-haves for gussying up on the inside!
Promising review: "As the proud owner of this garment bag, I can't help but share my positive experience with this travel essential. I absolutely love the sleek and stylish design of this garment bag. The ability to convert it from a garment bag to a duffle bag is a game-changer, providing versatility that suits various travel scenarios. The travel-friendly features are spot-on. The carry-on size is perfect for flights, saving me the hassle of checking in my suit. The hanging clothes travel feature ensures that my garments remain wrinkle-free and ready to wear upon arrival. It's evident that this bag was designed with the needs of frequent travelers in mind. Durability is a must for any travel bag, and I'm happy to report that this garment bag lives up to the challenge." —Anthony D.
Beauty Goodies is a small business creating unique and innovative travel and storage products.
14. A set of three Cadence containers, which are leakproof, durable, and designed with magnets, so they stick together in your toiletry bag or suitcase as you travel, and then effortlessly attach to the AirBnB bathroom cabinet mirror (just don't forget them)! Not only can these hold lotions, shampoos, and soaps — they can also be used to store jewelry and medication!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass has these and loves them! Here's what she has to say about them: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days' worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time, SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Promising review: "I travel frequently for work and always carry-on my luggage. I’ve tried a number of different containers for fluids like lotion and hair product. Doesn’t leak, closes secure, small but holds right amount and doesn’t take up much space in my TSA approved toiletry bag. I give it 5 stars. Of note, I think the labeling isn’t needed and I don’t get the need for the magnet to hold them together. Finally, the price point is high compared to other options. But these things are worth it and will last." —David G.
Cadence is an AAPI- and woman-owned small business with a mission to eliminate single-use, plastic travel-sized products. Each container is created with recycled ocean-bound plastic.
15. A hard-shell roller suitcase designed with a convenient front pocket, so you don't have to dig around to remove your laptop for TSA. Plus, the designated sleeve means you know it's safe and sound during any unfortunate bouts of turbulence.
Promising review: "As a frequent traveller I put a lot of miles on my bags and the wheels would always get a bit wobbly. I decided to try a new brand when my previous bag broke (again). So far, I love the Aerotrunk. The wheels are super smooth and stable, plus the bag is really well-designed. This is a handy business carry on luggage with laptop compartment and comes with lots of organized pockets. This makes it much easier going through the airport and TSA to get to important items quickly. I've been able to fit a lot more than expected. The extra compression compartment makes a huge difference to flatten my clothes to save more space. I love the little laundry bag that was included as well, I used it as a day bag for the beach." —Matt
