Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17



Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).

YouCopia is a woman-owned small business specializing in home and kitchen storage solutions.

