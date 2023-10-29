1. A water bottle organizer for anyone who has more emotional support bottles than cabinet space. This will help you optimize your cabinet organization — so now you can see all your water bottles at once — and cut down clutter!
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business specializing in home and kitchen storage solutions.
2. A slim rolling shelf that'll fit so satisfyingly into that awkward space you can't stop staring at between your sink and shower, washing machine and wall, fridge and cabinets...where ever. Now, you can capitalize on all vacant spaces in your home with this nifty storage solution!
Promising review: "Our new house was short on storage space and this really helps. It goes right between the refrigerator and the counter where the stovetop is located. I keep canned goods and other food items that will need the stove top. It holds plenty of cans and with smaller cans, I can stack them two high. It pulls out easily." —Kathy G. Guevara
Get it from Amazon for $36.92+ (available with 4 or 5 tiers).
3. A makeup organizer for you to display and easily access all your go-to beauty supplies. With seven drawers and a top-shelf, this organizer can hold everything from foundations and eyeshadow palettes to lipstick and makeup sponges.
It can also be used as a jewelry organizer too!
Promising reviews: "My makeup collection is not a mess anymore thanks to this product. All my makeup fits in there amazingly... My Urban Decay Naked palette could fit in it. I have four of them in the bottom drawer...I like that it comes with drawer lining that grips to the makeup so they are not moving around in there as you open and close drawers." —Shorouq
"Just perfect for what I needed. A ton of storage space, looks clean, tidy, classy. It was packaged well, everything came in great shape. I spent a lot of time looking at different cosmetic organizers, read many reviews, compared prices and I wasn't disappointed in my purchase one bit. Great value." —deidra
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).
4. A wall-mounted broom organizer — it's equipped with five convenient grippers to stash your most-used brooms and mops and even six hooks for your favorite cleaning products.
Promising review: "Perfect! Exactly what I needed to organize my mop, broom, scoop, etc. Efficient and easy to use. A little hard to get my scoop into it but that’s cause it’s thicker than the rest of items. Love that there are hooks. Spray bottles and cleaning product bottles hang perfectly on there too." —Kavita Chandanie
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. Or a pair of broom holders if your space is seriously lacking in storage options, and you need to get a little creative. So, if your closet or pantry needs to hold more than coats and canned goods — or simply needs some organization help — here's a great solution!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Elizabeth Lilly, had to say: "I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did."
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
6. A set of stackable clear drawer organizers because having to dig through drawers for items you know you put in there can be a tiresome, and sometimes, fruitless adventure. Put a stop to the clutter with these transparent organizers, so everything can have a specific place it belongs and you can stop rummaging for a paperclip or roll of tape all the time.
Each set includes two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins for a total of six pieces.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available as an 18-piece set).
7. A shower curtain liner with storage pockets, so you can stop lining your bathtub ledge or shower floor with your essentials, and instead keep them in an easy-to-reach mesh pocket. Plus, it doesn't matter if they get a little wet!
This is a photo of BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly's shower setup *swoon* and here's what she has to say: "I've been using this liner for coming up on three years. I love it SO MUCH that I've bought two replacement liners since this inaugural one. Now, I'm not the best at keeping things clean so if you're one of those people, you can def get more than a year's use out of one of these beauts. The liner is an excellent storage alternative to a regular old shower caddy." Want more deets? Read her full review for the storage shower curtain liner.
Get it from Amazon for $19.13+.
8. Fishing rod organizers, which was created with recreational fishing enthusiasts in mind because now you have an innovative but also obvious place to keep them stored out of season.
Though I'm sure you could also stash other things like surfboards, larger DIY materials. etc. And don't fret, all the "tools" you need for install on a standard garage door are included and it can also be installed on ceilings or walls, if necessary. For hard insulated or wood garage doors, self-tapping screws can be shipped at no cost.
Promising review: "I have to say I’m pissed that I didn’t come up with this idea first. Great product. It is a must-have if you fish and need space in the garage. Easy to install, works like a champ. I showed my neighbors and the reactions are all the same. OMG!!!!!" —David
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two sizes).
9. A set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders if your current situation is just tossing them into the mixing bowl between uses. With these neat and discreet hangers, you can finally have a designated area for your most treasured baking accessories.
Promising review: "These are great! They come with Command Strips and I installed mine sideways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." —Etsy Reviewer
Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $11+ (available in 12 colors).
McMaster3D is a small business based in Pennsylvania that specializes in creating 3D printed items.
10. A set of top-rated adjustable mug organizers, so you can hide — I mean, show off your ever-growing mug collection and free-up valuable counter and cabinet space. These allow you to stack mugs on top of one another instead of trying to make them fit haphazardly.
Promising review: "I have a small space for coffee mugs and just needed a better way to stack them. These little things did the job! You can stack different sizes on top of each other. ☕️" —Erin Proudfoot
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
11. A set of shelf bins if you're like me and keep forgetting what exactly is in your refrigerator. These will help keep things organized, so you know exactly what's in your fridge, what needs to be eaten, and what needs to be tossed. Expiration dates are real, people!
The set includes: two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for to clean up a cluttered fridge! My fruit and veggies normally get hidden behind bulkier items and spoil before found again, so it's also saving money by being a little more tidy! The containers are the perfect size to slide right onto each shelf and fit differently sized items nicely. I especially love the can holder, goodBYE soda boxes!!!!" —tiredbiscuit
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $37.49.
12. And take your fridge organization up a notch with some labels that are so chic everyone will be asking where you got them from. You won't have to rummage anymore to remember exactly where you placed that ridiculously small jar of garlic (reminder: buy more garlic) — it'll be right there with the rest of your condiments.
These labels are offered in a variety of fonts, sizes, and colors, so you don't have to sacrifice style for order.
Promising review: "My fridge looks so organized. The words are clear and easy to read, and they look fantastic." —Etsy Customer
Get it from Organise Life on Etsy for $1.46+ (available in small, medium, and large with different labels and font size plus color options).
Organize Life is an Australia-based small business that specializes in creating pantry and home labels for all your organizing needs.
13. A pill organizer if you're anything like me and forget to take your meds on time because you literally didn't bring them with you... Now, you can have more peace of mind while you travel thanks to this organizer designed with six small compartments and two large ones, so you can keep your pills, vitamins, and supplements on-hand when you need them.
Promising review: "I like this pill organizer a lot. I didn't know what to do with all three of these. But honestly, I am happy I got all three instead of the one. It's small, lightweight, and easy to stow away. I put one in my travel bag, one in my car (for allergy meds, Tylenol, etc.), and gave my Dad my last one for his travel bag. My only minor complaint is that the tabs on the smaller compartments are a little hard for me to open, and I have broken my nails trying to open them. But other than that, I am very happy with this. I also like that it comes with labels so you can label each compartment and know what is in it." —Brittney
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
14. A genius T-shirt roll holder in case you're lacking closet or dresser space and have been looking for a smarter way to store all those graphic tees you've collected over the years. This hangs in your closet or on the back of your door, and allows you to see *all* your shirts at once, making it that much easier to choose one and offering you more drawer space for other clothes.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Mallory Mower has to say: "Before getting this I was driving myself up the wall with my bad folding habits. I basically shoved all my shirts into the storage drawers under my bed, because I have a teeny tiny closet (the picture above gives you a solid idea of how small it is). This has given me a massive amount of clothing storage I didn't have before. The quality is stellar and Traci is 10/10 the most thoughtful person I've purchased an Etsy product from!"
Get it from The Roll Keeper on Etsy for $17.99.
The Roll Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Kelso, Washington.