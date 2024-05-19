39 Fashion Pieces Under $50 That'll Turn Heads At Your Next Fancy Event

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A satin button-up that's available in so many colors, you might just end up buying them all once you realize just how versatile they can be. Pair this top with your favorite skirt or trousers, and watch how many people compliment you on how luxe you look!
Promising reviews: "I am obsessed with this top. The color is beautiful, and it fits great. I wore it to go out, and I got so many compliments! I have huge boobs, so I got a XXL, and it was a bit oversized, which I love. Definitely recommend this." —Chop
"I originally bought the black and white, and I ended up getting so many compliments that I went back and bought the dark red and yellow for my friend! It's super lightweight which I love for when I'm at work, and also for when the weather is a little warmer. I wear it at work and when I'm going out, so it's very versatile." —megan thomas
Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and in 19 colors).
2. A pair of oversized square sunglasses in case the function is taking place outdoors at peak daylight hours, and you want to complete your outfit with an accessory that exudes high-fashion status. The unique shape offers optimal coverage along with the convenience of polarized lenses, which will actually keep your eyes protected from harmful UV. If it looks like you're hiding from the paparazzi, it's because you are.
Promising reviews: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20. Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam
"I saw these sunglasses on TikTok a couple of months ago and finally ordered them. I’m so glad I did. I LOVE them!! They’re such good quality! And I love the way they look on. I’d definitely buy them again!!" —Sammie Batey
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 13 lens colors).
3. A minimalist ~wavy~ headband, which adds a simple, yet sophisticated finish to your outfit and is probably the next best option for the occasion if you can't wear a tiara.
Promising review: "Beautiful! Exactly as shown. Can't wait to use it in an upcoming event!" —Sofia Barry
Get it from Alex K Boutique on Etsy for $11.99 (available in silver and gold).
Alex K Boutique is a small business in New Jersey that offers an assortment of hair accessories and jewelry.
4. A pleated top and pants set because the name of the game is GLAM, and this absolutely gets the job done by making you look like you've just stepped off the private jet and into the function...even if you're 45 minutes late and scrambling out of an Uber!
Just FYI — because of the stretch in the material, the seller doesn't recommend sizing up for an oversized fit.
Promising review: "This set fits so well! The material is nice and light, so good for any season. The pants are long, you could do heels or flats, and they wouldn’t look like high waters. I could have done a large, but got it in an XL to be safe. I do recommend." —Sharonda Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors).
5. A dainty initial necklace just perfect for anyone looking for an everyday statement piece to complete their style. The goldtone chain and glimmering pavé crystals in the letter will effortlessly coordinate with your entire wardrobe!
Get it from Ten Wilde for $45 (available in 26 styles).
Ten Wilde is an LA-based, Black- and woman-owned small business that offers an assortment of dainty jewelry pieces perfect for everyday wear.
6. A long-sleeve mini dress with a chic square neckline and ruffled hem, so you can look fantastic in semi-formalwear for your next springtime function.
7. A printed mesh top if your plans call for a look that's both sexy *and* sophisticated. Everyone will be obsessed with how you dressed up this sheer top, and it comes in so many prints and patterns, you're sure to end up with more than one!
Promising reviews: "Obsessed. It’s so comfy!!! It looked perfect for the concert I went to, and the colors are so bright! I was worried it would be itchy but it isn’t at all. Highly recommend" —Madison Mouw/Pottebaum
"Love this top. It's so trendy, and I feel cool every time I wear it! It might be one of my most worn tops this year so far. Perfect for some '90s or Y2K styling. —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 32 colors/styles).
8. An off-the-shoulder smocked dress that has a bodycon silhouette with a LOT of stretch, so you can be comfortable through all the festivities and still look incredible. Plus, the ruffled mermaid hem is perfect for spring!
Promising review: "Looks great! Simple but sexy. Got this to wear to a wedding and it looked great!...I wore some light shape wear under it so I would have any underwear lines. Was super comfy has a lot of stretch for dancing and eating." —Cady Holmes
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 28 colors/patterns).
9. An A-line satin midi skirt boasting an elastic waistband for extra comfort and a luxe look that will deliver on so many different looks, you might end up wearing a skirt all the time once you realize how versatile they are! Looks like silk, but costs just a fraction — no one has to know!
10. A pair of lace-up block heel sandals designed with a comfortable, cushioned insole and suede upper. Don't be surprised when these steal the show from whatever fancy-schmancy dress you spent the big bucks on because they're just that darn spectacular. Maybe even you won't be able to take your eyes off of them!
BTW, if you are in-between sizes, it's recommended to size up to the nearest whole size!
Promising review: "I wore these for my birthday dinner and got many compliments. They were more comfortable than I thought they would be. I wore them for about four hours and plan on wearing them again. Very beautiful shoes, they were just fantastic. Super hot pink, my fave!" —valentin lopez
Get them from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes 6—11 and in seven colors).
11. A vintage-inspired split chain choker in case you're fickle about your daily style and want to make a big statement with a half goldtone chain and half pearl strand. Wear it with both sides on display, put the pearls in front, or prioritize the simple chain — either way, wear it and watch the compliments rooooooollllll in.
Promising review: "This necklace is absolutely gorgeous!! Purchased to wear for work, and I got so many compliments. Feels like durable, great-quality material. So glad I decided to buy!" —Victoria H.
Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in gold and silver).
12. An under-$30 floral midi dress with a "smoking hot" bodycon design that makes a big statement *and* looks like you put in a lot more effort than you actually did.
Reviewers say it runs small and recommend sizing up for the perfect fit!
Promising reviews: "The dress is body hugging in a good way. I bought my size based on the measurements provided by the seller and the dress fit great. It is stretchy, but the dress holds its shape well. I like the fit so much that I will be ordering this dress in other colors." —Julia Sandoval
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 14 styles).
13. A pair of under-$15 bow drop earrings so you can add an elegant touch to your springtime-event styles, thanks to the stunning drape of the bow "strings" that will have heads turning and people asking where you got them.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great, and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six styles).
14. A strapless mesh bustier just perfect for dressing up with a pair of trousers, a chic midi or maxi skirt, or even a sexy pair of skinny jeans. Seriously, the structured boning and sheer fabric add a sophisticated, expensive-looking touch to your ensemble, so all you need to worry about is whether to wear a bra or not!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors).
15. A pair of loafer mules if you need to effortlessly elevate an outfit for a much fancier occasion, but want to skip the hells, oops I meant heels — these pair with just about anything, and they're slip-on, so the comfort is unmatched!
Promising review: "Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. The footbed is more padded than the designer version. Leather is soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." —Emily Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 10 colors)
16. A pair of stunning long tulle gloves to add opulence to any semi-formal or formal ensemble. You definitely don't have to be heading to an opera or royal ceremony to wear these!
Promising reviews: "I love how the gloves just bring the outfit together!!... I wore them for New Year’s Eve but these are perfect for any event. I will wear them again for a '20s birthday theme party!" —Lalanis
"The gloves were a perfect size even though I wear nail extensions. I was able to pull the gloves up over my elbows with ease. You can even slouch them to add flair. Perfect for daytime events like brunch or evening evenings like dances." —Starry9ite
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 20 colors).