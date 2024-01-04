You’ll Feel Like An Evil Genius Letting These 45 Products Do All The Hard Work For You

1. A mold and mildew removal gel because tackling mold and dirt in the bathroom can be an impossible task. With this top-rated no-scrub gel, you can say goodbye to gross-looking grout in your bathroom, and join the 6,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars. Don't be alarmed if you turn into Brainiac from how smart you feel when the mold and mildew easily disappears!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves: "This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path. When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL. I am one happy customer."
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it, it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. A pack of Mighty Patches designed to practically disappear your pus-filled blemishes and pimples with barely any effort. Whether you wear them to sleep or throughout the day, these circular patches work their gunk-absorbing magic over the course of a few hours, aka right before your eyes.
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son, who suffers from cystic acne. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning, the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get an equally voluminous look with a few swipes? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula, so you can bat those lashes without any worries.
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
4. A top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray that works so well, even your pet will forget the exact spot they marked their territory on your bedroom floor! Created with an enzymatic formula, this spray goes beyond eliminating odor, but also tackles the dirt and grime of the stain, too! All you have to do is spray, walk away, and then return with a cloth to blot and lift up the remnants of grossness and cleaner. Pet (and human) messes don't stand a chance against this secret weapon!
Hey! You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, so you don't have to stick your hand down there like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell coming from your drain. Just run hot water and place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink.
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
6. An automatic pet feeder in case your pet is on their own schedule and 6 AM breakfast times just don't work for you, TBH. Instead of pawing at your face or barking at you to wake up, this feeder can be programmed to dispense the exact amount of food at specific times of the day. You'll definitely feel like an evil genius being able to stay out late with your friends, knowing your pet's not skipping out on dinner waiting on you. *rubs hands together evilly*
This plug-in feeder can be programmed to dispense food up to four times a day, and in case of power outages, you can use batteries, as well. Plus, you can record a 10-second clip of your voice calling your pet for meal-time, so they have a consistent verbal cue, whether you're home or not!
Promising review: "We held off for years telling ourselves our cat would eventually accept his feeding time if we were consistent in ignoring him. Well, here we are. Wish we bought this sooner; best money I've ever spent. Plus, we can more easily leave our cat for a few days without worrying as much. The battery backup is a nice feature, and it's easy to program, and once you get it set up you basically don't need to do anything except monitor the amount of remaining food. My only slight complaint is that the bowl itself is a hollow plastic, so the food hitting the bowl was actually loud enough in the other room to wake us up. So we now just have it dispense onto the mat we have." —Jen E.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors, two sizes, and a Wi-Fi version).
7. Keurig cleaning cups because you've gotta clean your coffee maker if you want your fave caffeinated beverages to continue tasting as delicious as they should. All you have to do is pop in one of these cleaning pods and let your Keurig do its thing! You'll be super grossed out, but grateful when you see all the gunk coming out of your coffee maker that won't make it into your next cup.
Promising review: "This is an excellent product that I cannot say enough good things about. I had thrown away my current Keurig machine thinking it was broken. I decided to try to resurrect it using these cleaners, and I am glad I did! One cup took care of years of neglect on my part (lesson learned). Because there was so much cleaning needed, I used two cups, and now the machine works perfectly. So glad I discovered this product and highly recommend. I am thinking a three-month interval to keep the machine in good condition. Thank you so much!" —Susan
Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a 12-pack).
8. A special brush for your dryer, because it turns out you actually need to maintain and clean your dryer to help it run properly. This allows you to clear up whatever is stuck in your lint trap, and you'll probably notice that your clothes dry a little faster afterwards. It may not be evil, but it's definitely genius how much this will come in handy preventing you from a hefty repairman bill later.
Just FYI, lint building up in your dryer is a fire hazard! So...this is a smart and safe tool to have!
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago. a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
9. A portable carpet cleaner that's made to tackle those stubborn stains on your favorite furniture (remember that one time with the red wine?) and not just your carpet, but also your stuffed animals, curtains, car interiors, really anything upholstery-ish you can think up.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
Get it from Amazon for $122.49+ (available in three configurations).
10. Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence — whoever thought about adopting a snail's skincare "secret" might actually be an evil genius? This top-rated serum helps hydrate and restore dry, dull skin on your face, leaving you with a moisturized, glowing complexion.
Promising review: "This is holy grail for me! It's unscented, which I love, and goes on so smooth. I'm a little backwards with my application being that after toner or exfoliation I put on a few drops of jojoba oil, and then the essence. I found that by doing this, the products absorb better. Since using this in combination with the Korean skin care method, my face has completely cleared up, with only the occasional zit. Honestly, it's my favorite product and soothes my skin, especially after exfoliating. Highly recommended!" —Anjelic
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
11. A toilet bowl ring remover to make your porcelain throne sparkle from the inside out. This pumice stone tackles tough jobs including rust, mineral deposits, soap scum, and other build-up and stains on hard surfaces.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
12. Medicated, waterproof bandages created with salicylic acid to help remove warts from your skin without any picking or freezing (plus, the bandage keeps them protected while it works)! I mean, the photo below might be hard to look at, but the results pretty much speak for themselves!
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.96.
13. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper if the only thing stopping you from meal prepping or cooking regularly was the fact that you don't have time to do it all. Now, you can prep those fruits and veggies in no time (and even in advance), so all you have to do is put everything together and pop it in the pot or pan.
This vegetable chopper not only chops, but also dices, spiralizes, and ribbons your foods for a versatile kitchen gadget! Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.