45 Products For Spring You Deserve To Own If You Don’t Already

1. A floral wrap dress that's perfect for any spring event or occasion, with its colorful ditsy pattern! Plus, it's designed with hidden pockets, so you can carry your must-haves on you without needing to pull off a balancing trick in your hands.
Promising review: "This dress fits me amazingly; it’s adorable, and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Amazon Customer
2. A whimsical-yet-helpful glasses holder designed in the shape of a flower crown flamingo, so you can stop forgetting where you put your glasses or worrying about if you're currently napping on top of them. Ummmm, need it!
And if a flamingo isn't quite your jam, it's also available in other animal designs, like a koala, pig, and bulldog!
Promising review: "Cutest way to store your glasses. I don't know why storing my glasses in their case is such a hassle, but I like to be able to just reach for them. But they are also unsafe and insecure when they are just sitting on my desk. This little koala solves my problem! He holds my glasses securely and does it in the cutest way possible. Now I can sit at my desk, grab my glasses, and get to work with a smile on my face. And at the end of the day, I just leave them with my koala for safe keeping. Seriously, just get one. I haven't lost my glasses once since I got this." —Bianca
3. A vintage-inspired pair of cheerful cloud socks to keep your toes cozy with a cotton-blend that can be worn slouched or knee-high for versatile looks. I think these will pair perfectly with your favorite Crocs, slides or slippers!
4. A cute, colorful pastel mushroom kitchen timer that times up to 60 minutes with a loud buzzer to signal when it's up. This spring-ready option makes a functional *and* adorable addition to any kitchen...or even a workspace!
And if you don't really need a kitchen timer, some reviewers use this to help time themselves while studying or knocking out work tasks!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom timer in action.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun. My kids love it. I tell them their dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
5. A 40-oz. Simple Modern tumbler beloved by reviewers for offering the same minimalist design and double-wall insulation as the viral Stanley cup...at a fraction of the price. It also has a leak-resistant straw, so you won't lose any precious hydration if your cup takes a tumble!
Promising review: "I love Simple Modern so much. I love it! It’s great. I love this tumbler so much. I very much prefer it over a Stanley and think that it works better." —Genevieve K.
6. A set of crop tops that has reviewers and TikTokers obsessed about it for the compression design that offers support *and* comfort, so you can pretty much wear them anywhere, from your 6 a.m. hot yoga class to a late-night snack run. Plus, word on the street is they're a great affordable alternative to similar styles at Skims!
Promising reviews: "These tanks are so adorable. They are soft and stretchy. I can wear them with jeans or leggings and they look cute with both. They run true to size." —Brittany Hill
"I'm a bigger girl and I was really concerned with how these would look and fit on me. They are AMAZING. The material is so soft and comfortable, and it stretches so well without even looking stretched. They fit tightly, but in a supportive way and not suffocating. The bands at the bottom are higher quality and they don't roll up or anything. For the price, these are a STEAL and I am buying another set. (I do want to give the warning to the ladies who wear these tops without bras, the lighter ones do show nips pretty easy)." —Ada
7. The Vision Board Book — you can enter this season of ~bloom~ with plans of the future, be it the next month, six months, or year. Included are over 700 pictures and phrases for your to clip and collage to create the perfect, inspired layout.
8. A pair of budget-friendly (under $70) noise-cancelling on-ear headphones to rival the popular AirPods Max headphones ($549 🥲 ). Besides having a similar style, these also offer three noise modes: noise-canceling, transparent, and regular, so you can wear them while you WFH, travel, or are simply doing chores around the house without worrying about comfort or missing anything important...like an announcement your flight is delayed or the microwave is finished!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer actually just bought these headphones, and here's what she has to say: "I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising reviews: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max Pros! I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
"These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls who get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
9. A Starbucks-inspired AirPod case featuring a springtime design with pastel pink hues and a cherry blossom frappe that looks good enough to drink! If you've been wanting a cute, seasonal alternative to your current boring case ::snore:: — this pretty-in-pink option is perfect (not to mention, it'll be much easier to find in your bag)!
Compatible with 1st and 2nd generation AirPods only, not Pro or 3rd generation versions!
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this case! I’m a Starbucks junkie so I wanted something to represent that, lol. I’m telling you to buy it! It’s pretty durable and their pictures don’t show it, but the lid does separate from the cup, but it’s snug... I carry my AirPods in my purse, it stayed on and flips up fine.. Overall, I recommend it." —Amazon Customer
10. A set of Miracle-Gro spikes that'll feed your houseplants all those much-needed fertilizer micronutrients, which is perfect for when you're away for a few days or weeks (hello, vacation) or just really busy with everyday life. You can relax knowing your potted plant babies are still thriving without your help!
These spikes can be used on indoor plants and for two months before replacing!
Promising review: "I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violet plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also! I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster, and they became more green and healthy looking. I am very happy with this product, and I will buy it again." —Elizabeth
11. Plus, a brass animal pal to keep your houseplants company while they grow in your thriving indoor garden.
Promising review: "I bought the squirrel, the tree frog, and the bush baby, and they are so adorable! They are great quality and yet light enough to not weigh down the plant. I appreciate the biodegradable packaging as well. I highly recommend these. They're just so much fun!!" —Sarah
12. Orrrr, if you love the *idea* of hourseplants, but lack the patience — the Tiny Plants building set by Lego includes a unique array of buildable tropical plants for a hands-on craft that'll stand out in your home and bring in all the compliments — no watering or green thumb necessary!
This set includes 758 pieces to build nine different plants, along with instructions and access to digital instructions via the Lego Builder app.
Promising review: "I love this set so much. You get a nice variety of plants. There is three different size pots with three different plants for each size so that's nine plants total. I love that this set is also separate so I can put them together or use them as fillers for other places on my bookshelf of plant legos." —Michelle + Ava
13. An adjustable mini belt bag that you can wear as a crossbody or in the classic fanny pack around-the-waist style, so you can keep all your essentials on-hand when you start venturing outside for springtime activities. And according to reviewers, this little bag holds A LOT.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly owns this bag and used it on a trip to Iceland as her go-to bag. According to her it help A LOT and kept her hands free while she explored. Not to mention, it fit around her outerwear while she was bundled up!
Promising reviews: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
"Who doesn't wish they had a bag for everyday use that is the perfect size, holds everything they need and isn't a struggle to use? This bag grants my wish. Over the shoulder or around the hips, hands free, easy to open and close. Has light colored interior so I can find my tiny lip sunscreen among the contents. Very lightweight. Zipper pocket in the rear flat side, and two mesh compartments inside can keep stuff organized. Machine washes and air dries beautifully. Color has not faded. Seems well made, does not show signs of wear after daily use and abuse. Will buy another when I tire of this one." —3bean
