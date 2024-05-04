40 Products You Deserve So Much, I Just Had To Tell You About Them

1. A set of TikTok-beloved checkered cosmetic bags that are easy-to-clean *and* dirt-resistant, so you can take them practically anywhere you need to carry a few personal items, be it the gym, office, or in your travel carry-on.
2. A mini ice cube tray in case you want to enjoy delicious, crunchy ice from the comfort of your home without having to make a stop at Sonic or Chick-fil-a to get some. This easy to use tray creates lots of ice cubes all at once, so you'll have enough for your cup *and* for snacking on later!
Promising review: "Best little ice cubes ever. They pop out of the tray really easily...especially after setting them out for a quick couple of minutes on the counter. Tipping the tray 30 degrees to level the water before putting in the freezer is a great tip from another review. The cubes are the perfect size to scoop into my homemade iced mochas." —Heather
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.98.
3. A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts because summer is almost here, and with it: HOT WEATHER. Elevate your wardrobe with these lightweight shorts designed with a convenient side pocket and underwear liner so you stay comfortable even when it's 85º and your dog refuses to come inside and enjoy the glorious A/C.
Above is BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord, and here's what she has to say about these shorts: "ASK ME HOW OBSESSED WITH THESE SHORTS I AM, I DARE YOU!!! Real talk: I first bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Lululemon or Old Navy, but they're either expensive or sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in, love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or phone. I have them in blue, pink, and yellow, and several pairs in black because I just keep collecting them every summer."
Promising reviews: "I just want to say how much I love these shorts. They are super comfy and the wide high-waisted band is so nice. Great for spring and summer! I bought the navy blue and I loved them so much that I bought the hot pink and black after. They fit true to size and have a nice lining on the inside to make you feel secure. My only complaint is that they only have one pocket and there wasn’t a whole lot of color options for bigger sizes. But those are super nit-picky. 10/10!" —MacKenzie
"I absolutely love these running shorts and have multiple pairs. I usually hate the liners in them and cut them out, but this brand is so comfortable I don’t even notice them. Also love the zippered pocket on the side for my phone. Not restrictive in the gym, but still keep everything well-covered. Not see-through at all either. Love the high waist on these, and it’s stretchy enough to get them on but doesn’t roll down like spandex would." —AmazonHasIt
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 colors).
4. An octopus-shaped blackhead remover — it's so cute *and* functional, helping disappear blackheads and excess oil from your T-zones effortlessly, so you can walk around with confidence, knowing this little monster's got you covered.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which has earned its loyal TikTok fanbase and hundreds of thousands of positive reviews for a darn good reason. It helps you tackle the most difficult of stains in your home from hard water stains in the bathroom to caked up grease and food on the stove top. Plus, it'll do it all with the least amount of elbow grease you've had to use in awhile.
6. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses, so you can embrace sunny days in style by literally carrying a pair of glasses in your go-to summer bag, your car, and another one near the door, so you can grab them on your way out! These are also designed to keep your eyes fully protected from UV rays and help reduce annoying glares, making them perfect for most summer activities.
Plus, each pair is just different enough to effortlessly pair with all your summer outfits — all for under $7 a pair!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
7. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set that's honestly ridiculously stylish, but also functional, making sure you have the correct knife for every cooking occasion while helping you avoid cross-contamination while you meal prep. Red for bread, green for meats, and orange for fruit? — life is truly sweet 🌈.
Included are a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. BTW, the holder shown above isn't included with the knife set, but you can grab an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like the reviewer above!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $16.98.
8. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get an equally voluminous look with a few swipes? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula, so you can bat those lashes without any worries.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. An undetectable mouse jiggler if you work from home and need to make sure you show up as "active" or "online" even if you've stepped away for a bathroom break, some fresh air, or even a quick coffee run! You won't need to update your Slack, Teams, or Gchat status every time you get up from your desk with this little gadget.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in seven styles).