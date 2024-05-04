40 Products You Deserve So Much, I Just Had To Tell You About Them

Above is BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord, and here's what she has to say about these shorts: "ASK ME HOW OBSESSED WITH THESE SHORTS I AM, I DARE YOU!!! Real talk: I first bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Lululemon or Old Navy, but they're either expensive or sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in, love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or phone. I have them in blue, pink, and yellow, and several pairs in black because I just keep collecting them every summer."

Promising reviews: "I just want to say how much I love these shorts. They are super comfy and the wide high-waisted band is so nice. Great for spring and summer! I bought the navy blue and I loved them so much that I bought the hot pink and black after. They fit true to size and have a nice lining on the inside to make you feel secure. My only complaint is that they only have one pocket and there wasn’t a whole lot of color options for bigger sizes. But those are super nit-picky. 10/10!" —MacKenzie

"I absolutely love these running shorts and have multiple pairs. I usually hate the liners in them and cut them out, but this brand is so comfortable I don’t even notice them. Also love the zippered pocket on the side for my phone. Not restrictive in the gym, but still keep everything well-covered. Not see-through at all either. Love the high waist on these, and it’s stretchy enough to get them on but doesn’t roll down like spandex would." —AmazonHasIt

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 colors).