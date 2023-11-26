All The Best Cyber Monday Sex Toy Deals

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
2. *And* 70% off the best-selling Empress 2 clitoral vacuum vibrator, which has over 2500 reviews for its whisper-quiet design, waterproof vibes, and 5 intensity levels.
3. Up to 50% off site-wide on the the innovative Pleasure Air technology clitoral stimulators by Womanizer.
5. 30% off the Bi Stronic Fusion — most recently featured on Netflix's How To Build A Sex Room, it's a rabbit vibrator that combines the best of both worlds with a pulsing, thrusting shaft and "fluttering wings" to stimulate the clit for intense dual-action play.
6. 30% off the Limba Flex, a tapered silicone dildo designed with a poseable shaft, so you can bend and angle it for customizable pleasure. Perfect for solo *and* couples' play...and definitely test it out in a harness 🤫.
7. 45% off PlusOne's classic rabbit vibrator, which has 10 vibration settings and dual motors, so you can feel everything in the shaft and external tip all at once.
9. 30% off the iconic Ride The Cowgirl sex machine. Plus, if you purchase the machine, you'll get four free attachments, a lubricant, and toy cleaner.
11. Including 25% off the Thruster Mini Teddy XL vibrator, which has six powerful vibrating speeds (up to 128 strokes per minute) and 2.5 inches of thrusting action. BTW, it may be called "mini," but it's 10 inches long with 6 inches of insertable length.
13. Like 30% off my personal fave: the Puff compact suction vibrator. It's beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again.
17. 25% off the Aer suction toy, which features five patterns and five intensities of air pulse technology. It's also designed with waterproof silicone and a wide mouth that helps create a seal against the body for pinpointed pleasure.
18. 25% off the Eva couple's vibrator designed to tuck under the labia and nest on the vulva, stimulating you with three vibration intensities. Introduce it into your couple's play for extra good vibes.
19. 56% off the Le Wand Feel My Power 2022 wand, a limited edition product that includes universal chargers, lots of swag, and also quite possibly be the most powerful rechargeable wand you've ever encountered.
21. 20% off site-wide at Lovability — including the TikTok famous WaterSlyde faucet attachment that turns your bathtub into a magical self-love machine.
25. 30% off a luxury smart wand that's whisper quiet and waterproof in case you like your bubble baths with a side of rumbles. It has has 10 vibration patterns with adjustable intensities and a four-hour run-time when fully charged.
26. 25% off the Soraya 2 rabbit vibrator, a dual-stimulating vibrator that can help you achieve a blended orgasm.
28. Up to 35% off site-wide at MysteryVibe — including gift sets, new launches, and even preorders on a sleek prostate vibrator.
32. 60% off an under-bed mattress restraint set if you and your lover want to spice things up without having to leave the bed.
33. 40% off the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl rabbit vibrator that'll blow your mind with two motors and 15 vibration settings.
34. 33% off a rechargeable mini wand vibrator with 20 vibration patterns and 8 speed settings to enjoy them—oh, and it's waterproof too!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.
Looking for hot sex toy gift ideas for 2023? We've got you covered:
- 51 Of The Best Sex Toys To Gift This Year That'll Make Their Jingle Bell "Rock"
- These 39 BDSM Gifts Are The Next Best Thing Since *You* Can't Sit Under The Tree
- 32 Sexy Stocking Stuffers That'll Be Way Better Than Mistletoe
- Here Are 38 Luxury Sex Toys To Give If You Want To Gift-Wrap Pleasure