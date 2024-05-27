Reviewers Say You Can Skip The Break-In Period With These 29 Pairs Of Comfy Shoes

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of fashion sneakers boasting a lightweight design to make it feel like you're actually walking on clouds. They're also perfect for those scorching summer days thanks to a breathable fabric material.
Promising review: "Bought these for a trip, and they were perfect! No need to break in. I recently had some aching with my plantar fasciitis and needed not to spend a lot of money before my trip. Walked for six hours in the Florida heat with no problem. Not sure about long-term use, but they’ll do for the week. Next morning, no aches!" —Nakita
Get them from Amazon for $17.84+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors).
2. Some espadrille platform sandals because the name of the game this summer is comfort — these get the job done *and* offer some extra height with a 2-inch heel. Plus, these are made by the same brand that creates the TikTok famous cloud slides!
Promising review: "I was happily surprised with how comfortable these shoes are. They did not need any breaking in, and after wearing them and walking in them all day, they leave no blisters or irritation. The sole is cushioned, preventing your feet from hurting like other flat sandals often do. There is a slight learning curve if you’re not used to walking in platforms, but I love them! The beige/sand color goes with everything." —SK Thomson
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 with wide options and five colors).
3. A pair of leather Chelsea boots just perfect for year-round style since they add a sleek and sophisticated finish to practically any outfit.
Promising review: "Love these boots for so many reasons — comfortable fit right away, no break-in period, and you can wear all day without issue. They are a versatile style, have a classic design that can be styled up or down, a nonslip sole, and offer easy on/off. I will order in other colors!" —Jo-
Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).
4. A sophisticated pair of strappy cork-soled sandals created with an ultra-comfy memory foam cushioned footbed, which means you don't even have to work hard to break them in (compared to a popular favorite that rhymes with smirk-in-stock)! They also have an adjustable buckle, sweat-resistant footbed, and offer medium arch support, so you can rely on these puppies all summer long.
BTW — reviewers recommend sizing up, as these can run small!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these sandals. They needed no breaking-in period and are so comfortable. I actually have neuropathy and sometimes have problems walking in sandals but these are great. I am going to purchase another pair in a different color." —Beverly Vasterling
"These sandals are so comfortable, even from day one. No break-in period for me. I was worried ordering a synthetic 'leather' but the softness of the lining was just so perfect for my feet. And I've gotten many compliments from people who thought these shoes were a new Birkenstock shoe! Win! Win!" —J M Farmer
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 19 colors).
5. A pair of braided heel sandals in case you've got a wedding, baby shower, or extravagant birthday dinner on your schedule and need a cute, but comfortable option! These may just be the most versatile heels you'll own.
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in, and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 22 colors and styles).
6. The sustainably-made Allbirds "Tree Dasher 2" sneakers featuring a flexible, cushioned midsole and padded heel to keep you comfortable while running errands, going for a midday jog, or even getting in a quick workout to start your day.
7. A pair of must-have, flexible ballet flats, designed with extra cushioning along the back heel to help prevent blisters and discomfort as you conquer the day (or night) in classic style.
Promising review: "I have such a hard time finding comfortable flats to wear that don’t dig into my feet. These flats are super comfortable from the moment you put them on. No break-in period needed! Highly recommend!" —Riane
Get it from Amazon for $21.80 (available in sizes 5–15, two widths, and 19 colors).
8. Or these ballerina-inspired flats boasting stretchy crisscross straps and a padded insole, so you can plié (or simply move) through your day in grace, comfort, and style. Plus, the back is designed with a zip closure, so these won't fall off your feet while walking!
Promising review: "I loved these shoes. I've bought other flats from stores like H&M for more money, and they didn't feel as comfortable as these did. These have padding in them which I love. I thought I'd need to break them in the first day, but they were very comfortable right out of the box, and they didn't chafe or rub my feet at all. For me, the only thing is the cross straps on one shoe are a tad bit longer than the other shoe which can kinda look funny, but it's a small detail you have to be looking for to really notice." —alex
Get them from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and eight colors).
9. A pair of sustainably-made all-purpose lace-up boots, for making it through those random torrential downpours and warm weather nature hikes in absolute comfort, knowing at the end of the day your feet will still be dry, no matter what.
Promising review: "I really love these boots. They are extremely comfortable, and there was no breaking-in period. I sized up as recommended, and they fit perfectly. I can wear them with an insole and thick socks. If you plan to wear them with just a thin sock, you could probably stick to your usual size. I’ve gone on several hikes since getting these, and they don’t rub at all. I think I’ll end up getting another color because I like them so much. And they look cute!" —Norah
Get it from Thesus for $139 (originally $198; available in EU sizes 36–46 and nine colors).
Thesus is a small business based in Ontario, Canada that specializes in making outdoor footwear with sustainable materials — currently 90% of materials are sustainable, but they are working towards 100%!
10. Or these water-resistant snow boots, so you can trek outside in cold weather without worrying about falling on ice patches or painful blisters thanks to an anti-slip sole providing premium traction and a cozy plush lining.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord had this to say: "I only got these because it was a Black Friday sale because for some reason, I am very resentful about purchasing boots (I love sneakers too much to function), but after wearing them all of last autumn and winter, I would have paid full price and then some. They're ridiculously comfortable, keep my feet warm and dry, and I felt very secure walking in them on a day with fresh snow and the day after, when the sidewalks were icy. There was no break-in period, either, which I appreciate because I tend to go on long walks. There are no half sizes, and some reviewers suggested leaning toward your lower size if you're usually a half — this was true for me! They run a smidge large."
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).
11. Some aerothotic flip-flops in case you need a summer-ready shoe that offers comfort *and* style. These are designed with cushioned gel insoles, a sweat-resistant footbed, and premium arch support, so you could wear them for hours and hours without needing to take a break. Plus, the straps are lined for even MORE comfort!
BTW, these have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, so you know they are built for comfort, durability, and support!
Promising reviews: "I only wear these sandals in assorted colors in the summer! They are super comfortable and support my feet! There is almost no break in time needed! I have put a new pair on and walked the Orlando area parks with no problem or blisters! I have been a faithful fan and customer for several years now!" —Bonnie Judd Kolber
"Purchased these shoes for a trip to Hawaii and they did not disappoint! I did not need a break in period, they were comfortable from the beginning. Cushiony sole and soft straps which adjust. Wore them every day on my trip with no issues. Quality and stylish for summer shoe." —Kristin
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and 33 colors).
12. Some splurge-worthy, Italian leather day heels designed with a supportive two-inch block heel and unique elastic backing, which conforms to the shape of your feet to help prevent your heels from slipping out while you walk (and reduce the chance of blisters). Wearing heels shouldn't be a painful experience, and this top-rated option proves it.
Promising review: "So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time. I went back to work after a year of wearing trainers, so I needed something comfy, stylish, and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes." —Kavita D
Get it from Everlane for $175 (available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors).
13. A pair of boat shoes beloved by reviewers for their comfort and style. You don't need to be on a sailboat or yacht to feel good about pairing these with your everyday outfits, and the under-$50 price point will make you feel even better compared to buying Sperry's which are double the price.
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama
Get them from Amazon for $35.56+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 12 styles).