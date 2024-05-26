37 Versatile Clothing Pieces That Work So Hard, You Can Wear Them With Multiple Outfits

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Some faux leather shorts because there's no rule saying leather-look is only for cold weather seasons. Create a bold and sexy outfit with these wide-leg, paper bag shorts, which will look great paired with a classic tee OR a blazer/blouse combo!
2. An off-the-shoulder smock dress featuring a slide slit as if you needed anything else to convince you to add this to your collection of spring-ready dresses. It's giving main character energy and will look absolutely perfect with any jacket in your closet!
Promising review: "Bought this for our couples beach photo session in Oahu and it was PERFECT!!! I received endless compliments whenever I’ve worn this: to dinner, the farmers market, shopping…anywhere and everywhere! The sleeves stay in place and don’t ride up or fall down, very flowy. Buy two!!! You won’t regret it! :)" —Christi
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 23 styles).
3. A knotted tee in case your favorite bottoms are of the high-waisted variety (*raises hand*) or you really really love a cropped style. This closet staple offers a fitted style without sacrificing comfort, thanks to its lightweight cotton design.
4. A pair of high-waisted flowy pants just perfect for those summer events that require you to dress up, but the heat has other plans about your ensemble. A split hem and wide leg design make these a breezy option to pair with a fancy bodysuit for an all-eyes-on-me kind of outfit.
Promising review: "These pants are so comfortable and chic! I love that they are wide-legged and flowy. They give you the same breezy feeling that you get with a maxi skirt. The material is super soft and the perfect weight for warm-weather pants. The belted ties are just the right length and add a very feminine touch. The pant legs are very wide. I cannot wait for warmer weather to get here so I can wear this outfit!" —Brittany Williams
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 24 colors).
5. A set of crop tops that has reviewers and TikTokers obsessed about for their compression design that offers support *and* comfort, so you can pretty much wear them anywhere, from your 6 a.m. hot yoga class to a late-night fast food run. Plus, word on the street is they're a great affordable alternative to similar styles at Skims!
Promising reviews: "These tanks are so adorable. They are soft and stretchy. I can wear them with jeans or leggings and they look cute with both. They run true to size." —Brittany Hill
"I'm a bigger girl and I was really concerned with how these would look and fit on me. They are AMAZING. The material is so soft and comfortable, and it stretches so well without even looking stretched. They fit tightly, but in a supportive way and not suffocating. The bands at the bottom are higher quality and they don't roll up or anything. For the price, these are a STEAL and I am buying another set. (I do want to give the warning to the ladies that wear these tops without bras, the lighter ones do show nips pretty easy)." —Ada
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $27.98 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and dozens of styles, including two-packs).
6. A splurge-worthy button-front linen dress, which offers timeless style you can depend on year-round for a quick and easy outfit that'll still reel in all the compliments! It's lightweight and oversized, so all you really need to worry about is what pair of shoes to wear.
Promising review: "This dress is a real beauty! VERY well made (as are all their items), comfortable, lovely midweight linen. I got it in the beautiful cornflower blue. This is my fourth purchase from Linenia, and I will be buying more. Mark, you've exceeded my expectations yet again!" —schmogo
Get it from Linenia on Etsy for $83.30+ (originally $119; available in sizes S–2XL and dozens of colors).
Linenia is a small business based in Texas creating premium-quality, made-to-order linen apparel.
7. A pair of viral cargo pants because, yes, you absolutely need this many pockets, and it doesn't hurt that you can match them with almost every top you own. So stash away!
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I love, love, love these cargos! They fit so nice (and they make your butt look nice lol) I want to get every color. I could have sized up because of the drawstring, but I still like how they fit! I get compliments on them so much." —Asia
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).
8. A pair of bike shorts that, once you put them on, you'll probably go back to buy a pair for every day of the week because they're *that* comfortable. Seriously, from lounging around to getting your workout in — you will never take these shorts off. Plus, they have pockets!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Samantha Wieder included these on her "20 Products From Amazon I Fell In Love With This Year" and here's what she had to say: "I was pretty late to the bike shorts game, and I'm not really sure why. 9/10 times these days I'm dressed with comfort as my main priority — when you work from home, you find yourself buying more pieces with comfort (and breaks to go for a walk/the gym) in mind. I had tried bike shorts from other brands I wasn't the biggest fan of, but finally stumbled upon these, and they're too good. For starters, they're SO comfortable. Second, they have POCKETS! Super useful when I'm out and about and need a spot to put my keys and wallet but don't want to carry a bag! Third, you really can wear these anytime for anything. I wear them to work out, lounge around the house, etc. These bike shorts with an oversized tees or sweatshirt = kinda the most perfect outfit combo to ever exist..."
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 33 colors and sizes XS–8XL).
9. Orrrrr these bike shorts created with moisture-wicking, quick-dry material to help prevent inner thigh chafing and butt sweat from ruining your time outdoors this summer. TBH, you could wear these solo with a casual top, but also underneath a dress!
BTW — they have pockets! Reviewers are obsessed with the high waist style, the support of the elastic waistband, and the compression fit.
Promising review: "I’ve had these for a while but have generally felt nervous about wearing skintight anything in public so I haven’t given them a real test. Today I said 'what the hell, you only live once' and wore them on a hike. They were SO GOOD! Super supportive, wicking, zero chafing, stayed put both on the waist and the leg, and laid flat under the waist belt of my pack. These shorts are the real deal. Just more confirmation that Superfit Hero is the place to go for serious athletic gear for larger bodies. I will definitely be hiking in them in the future!" —Mollie S.
Get it from SuperFit Hero for $75 (available in women's sizes L–7XL and in ten colors).
SuperFit Hero is a California-based, woman-owned small biz that designs a wide range of premium plus size activewear.
10. A pair of wide-leg pants in case your signature style requires at least one statement-making piece. These versatile pants are just perfect for any dressy function, taking you from a 9 a.m. job presentation to happy hour with the bestie without any wardrobe changes.
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 31 colors).
11. A bustier crop top so you can effortlessly accentuate your figure and elevate your style all at once. Hook closures along the front offer a flirty customization option, and that pair of jeans you've wanted to wear and show off your best assets *hint hint* will absolutely bring the entire look together.
Promising review: "I need to get more. I love this corset. It is everything I hoped for and have been looking for! Great sizing. Order down if you want a snug fit. The straps aren't adjustable if you order too large, the top will drop too far down." —H. Friel
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 11 colors).
12. A seamless nude bodysuit just perfect for layering or pairing with that sheer dress or jumpsuit that's been waiting to see the outside of your wardrobe.
Get it from Nubian Skin for $59 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four shades).
Nubian Skin is a Black woman-owned small business specializing in nude apparel and accessories for people with melanated and darker skin tones that are offered in inclusive sizes and for all genders.