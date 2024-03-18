Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An off-the-shoulder smock dress featuring a slide slit as if you needed anything else to convince you to add this to your collection of spring-ready dresses. It's giving main character energy and will look absolutely perfect with any jacket in your closet!
Promising review: "Bought this for our couples beach photo session in Oahu and it was PERFECT!!! I received endless compliments whenever I’ve worn this: to dinner, the farmers market, shopping…anywhere and everywhere! The sleeves stay in place and don’t ride up or fall down, very flowy. Buy two!!! You won’t regret it! :)" —Christi
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 23 styles).
2. A knotted tee in case your favorite bottoms are of the high-waisted variety (*raises hand*) or you really really love a cropped style. This closet staple offers a fitted style without sacrificing comfort, thanks to its lightweight cotton design.
3. A pair of Amazon Essentials jeggings that have earned over 11,000 5-star reviews because of how comfortable they are while still looking like classic denim jeans. I mean, no one has to know that they aren't! 🤫
Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." —DM Lover
Get them from Amazon for $14.57+ (available in sizes XS–XXL in regular, and long and eight colors).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give these a spin before you buy them!
4. A detachable shirt collar, which takes your favorite sweater or sweatshirt to a whole new level without breaking the bank. Plus, you don't have to worry about buttons showing through or tucking a shirt back in throughout the day!
Promising review: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors and in round and pointed collars).
5. Or a classic button-down blouse — an essential for every wardrobe, so you're ready to put together a sophisticated outfit whenever necessary. But, of course, it's versatile enough to wear solo, with shorts, or even as a cover-up on your next beach day. This top is, quite literally, timeless.
Promising reviews: "Looks like a linen shirt. Very light, somewhat see through but with a nude color bra it is fine. It does have slits on each side which I wasn't aware of when I ordered." —Kindle Customer kriley4
"Light breathable fabric. You can leave it open, tie it, or button it up. Held up really well through a bunch of washes. I would highly recommend this. It’s a timeless staple that can work from casual to business. Medium fits perfectly, no gap around the chest. It’s a little loose but I wanted that fit." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon from $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors).
6. A set of crop tops that has reviewers and TikTokers obsessed about for their compression design that offers support *and* comfort, so you can pretty much wear them anywhere, from your 6 a.m. hot yoga class to a late-night Target run. Plus, word on the street is they're a great affordable alternative to similar styles at Skims!
Promising reviews: "These tanks are so adorable. They are soft and stretchy. I can wear them with jeans or leggings and they look cute with both. They run true to size." —Brittany Hill
"I'm a bigger girl and I was really concerned with how these would look and fit on me. They are AMAZING. The material is so soft and comfortable, and it stretches so well without even looking stretched. They fit tightly, but in a supportive way and not suffocating. The bands at the bottom are higher quality and they don't roll up or anything. For the price, these are a STEAL and I am buying another set. (I do want to give the warning to the ladies that wear these tops without bras, the lighter ones do show nips pretty easy)." —Ada
Get a pack of three for $27.98 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and dozens of styles, including two-packs).
7. A pair of viral cargo pants because, yes, you absolutely need this many pockets, and it doesn't hurt that you can match them with almost every top you own. So stash away!
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I love, love, love these cargos! They fit so nice (and they make your butt look nice lol) I want to get every color. I could have sized up because of the drawstring, but I still like how they fit! I get compliments on them so much." —Asia
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).
8. A lightweight quilted jacket designed with an insulating material and washed look for a super cozy layer that adds a chic vintage-y style to any fit.
Check out a TikTok of the quilted jacket in action.
FYI, this jacket is available with Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS JACKET!!! It's warm for cold fall nights and for upcoming winter. Its trendy, love the color AND I could size down if I wanted to, but I like the loose, oversized look. :) Def worth the purchase." —Angie M.
Get it from Amazon for $65.98+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 18 colors).
9. A pair of bike shorts that, once you put them on, you'll probably go back to buy a pair for every day of the week because they're *that* comfortable. Seriously, from lounging around to getting your workout in — you will never take these shorts off. Plus, they have pockets!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Samantha Wieder included these on her "20 Products From Amazon I Fell In Love With This Year" and here's what she had to say: "I was pretty late to the bike shorts game, and I'm not really sure why. 9/10 times these days I'm dressed with comfort as my main priority — when you work from home, you find yourself buying more pieces with comfort (and breaks to go for a walk/the gym) in mind. I had tried bike shorts from other brands I wasn't the biggest fan of, but finally stumbled upon these, and they're too good. For starters, they're SO comfortable. Second, they have POCKETS! Super useful when I'm out and about and need a spot to put my keys and wallet but don't want to carry a bag! Third, you really can wear these anytime for anything. I wear them to work out, lounge around the house, etc. These bike shorts with an oversized tees or sweatshirt = kinda the most perfect outfit combo to ever exist..."
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 33 colors and sizes XS–8XL).
10. A slip dress if you want to have that A-list celebrity style for a fraction of the price. This body-hugging, maxi-length style will usher in the compliments, and it's versatile enough to dress up or down with the right jacket or shoes.
Promising review: "I bought a size small, I’d def go down. I WAS OBSESSED over all tho. It fit great, it’s quality you pay for but not sheer at all and soft stretchy material. I received soooo many compliments and felt best dressed. I’ll buy this product 100 times." —Kelsey Manzano
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 38 colors).
11. A long-sleeve bodysuit made with an innovative fabric that some reviewers compare to Skims' for how soft, seamless, and comfortable it is. Plus, it comes with an assortment of sleeve lengths and necklines so that you can nab one for pretty much any and every season.
And in case you were wondering, a TikToker actually did research whether this fabric blend is the same as Skims' — check it out here. Plus, some reviewers say the double lining in the torso offers enough support that they don't need to wear a bra!
Promising review: "Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned. I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." —Wendy L.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 15 colors). And check out all the styles available in the Smoke Cloud fabric here.
12. A pair of wide-leg pants in case your signature style requires at least one statement-making piece. These versatile pants are just perfect for any dressy function, taking you from a 9 a.m. job presentation to happy hour with the bestie without any wardrobe changes.
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 31 colors).