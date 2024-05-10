39 Cheap Home Products That Will Make It Look Like You're Dripping In Wealth

1. A set of interlocking teak tiles if you want to take your backyard, foyer, or bathroom to a new level of wealthy. Everyone will be wondering when you took the time to hire someone to redo the deck or bathroom floors and how much it costs — your secret is safe with us!
Plus, you can simply take them apart and with you when you have to move!
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
Get 10 sq. ft from Amazon for $81.99.
2. Matte-steel cabinet pulls, so you can get rid of those typical new-build or apartment knobs that everyone has and add a modernized style to your kitchen. And switching them out couldn't be simpler: you just need a screwdriver!
Make sure to measure the distance between the screw holes in your cabinets before ordering so you know they'll fit! Check out the brand's store page for more sizes and styles.
Promising review: "Perfect! They were exactly what I was going for! Great quality, very durable, and actually have some weight to them. Great purchase for replacing all of the hardware in my kitchen and bathroom for the camper I am remodeling. Definitely would recommend, especially at such an amazing price. Great value for great quality!" —Summertime
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in quantities one through 60 and in seven colors).
3. A set of mini cheese boards with labeling chalk to take your hosting skills to the highest level by making everyone feel like they're enjoying a luxe array of cheeses at a local winery, and not in the living room during a Bachelorette watch party.
Promising review: "What I like about this product: You can literally make any food look fancy if you were to put it on the slate. Six slates in a set means this is perfect for tapas and sushi presentation or any sort of dry appetizer, cheese, etc. The list goes on and on to wherever your imagination leads. You can write down and label each slate with the chalk that comes in the set. For example, you can label what kind of cheese it is on the slate. You can also write down whose creation it was if you were to have a sushi making party like I did. I don’t have a single thing I don’t like about this. All I can say is this is a really good purchase. Don’t be hesitant. JUST BUY IT. YOU WILL LOVE IT!!" —I Tried & Reviewed It
Get six boards and three pieces of chalk from Amazon for $21.99.
4. A set of three remote-operated flameless candles, but the "flames" are designed to flicker realistically, so you can elevate the vibes for the night without worrying about a fire hazard. Plus, a built-in timer makes sure they turn on at the same time every day, meaning your home instantly looks more luxe as the sun sets. Why pay three times the price for Luminara candles when you can get these, which even include the glass holder?!
These require three AAA batteries per candle that will last you about 150 hours.
Promising review: "With the price of batteries, these beautiful candles are a must. I've always used Luminara, which unfortunately devour batteries and die after several years. These candles also have a more soothing, ambient effect. The colored exteriors are far prettier than Luminara. Great gifts!" —pandorah
Get the set of three from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four colors).
5. A French-style marble butter keeper because if you're anything like me, you either don't have ready-to-spread butter *or* it's in a random deli container on the counter. Either way, this expensive-looking butter storage will make it so you always have spreadable butter on-hand and every visitor to your kitchen will ask you about it.
Promising review: "There are people who have this butter bowl and then there are savages. It’s like Zeus made a statue of himself and then carved the butter bowl out of that. I feel like society moved one step closer to true enlightenment with this invention. It really is the cat's meow and it keeps our cat from licking the butter!" —Mike
Get it from Amazon for $26.85 (available in two styles).
6. A TikTok-beloved bedside carafe set that'll make your guests feel like they're staying at a 5-star hotel when they visit. Or, if it's just for yourself, enjoy the luxury of not having to get up and go to the kitchen every night because, voilà, it's right there!
Check out a TikTok of the carafe set in action.
Promising review: "I saw this carafe in a BuzzFeed article. This is definitely something I needed that I didn’t know that I needed. I live in a two-story house with the kitchen on the opposite end, which makes me groggily navigate the stairs at night. I usually have a water bottle on my nightstand, but decided I could upgrade. This carafe is a little smaller than I’d like but for the price, it’s really perfect and no-frills. It’s simple but functional. I guess you could use this for mouthwash, too, but it’s perfect for bedside water. I love that the cup covers the top when not in use so that the water stays clean. I would not hesitate to purchase this item again." —JadeMermaid
Get it from Amazon for $12.89.
7. A stone-effect spray paint to transform your dingy-looking countertops without breaking the budget to hire a contractor. Simply spray it in an overlapping pattern (to get the stone effect), wait about an hour for it to dry, then be impressed that your DIY project just elevated the value of your home. (If only, right?)
Promising review: "We recently purchased a new home, and we're not gutting our main bathroom until next summer, but I just couldn't live with that 1980s green counter another day. So after reading a lot of tutorials, I decided to go for it and paint the counter. I LOVE how it came out! Once it was dry for 24 hours, I applied several coats of poly and let it sit for 72 hours before I let the counter go back into normal use. It's held up like a dream." —Mistella (This reviewer left a super in-depth review, so check it out for more tips and tricks.)
Get it from Amazon for $16.96+ (available in six colors).
8. A pair of pink-tinted, gold-rim coupe glasses if you've been looking for something to give your at-home bar cart a little more opulence and "oomph" — look no further. You don't need rose-colored glasses to love these, and your wallet will thank you for not splurging on the expensive version of these at Anthropologie.
Promising reviews: "I bought these after finding a similar glass at Anthropologie. These are more affordable and just as lovely. Cheers! ♥️" —Nicole L.
"I absolutely love these glasses! They're just as beautiful in person as you might hope, and the weight of the glass is very nice also. They're real glass, not plastic, and the gold is so elegant. I absolutely love these, and I'm thinking about getting an extra set." —JLJ
Get a set of two from Amazon for $18.99 (also available in set of four).
9. Orrrrr set of square wineglasses that even Olivia Pope would be envious of because of their contemporary elegance. But seriously, these are a fraction of the price of the similar Crate and Barrel versions, and reviewers say they are a lot more durable than other wineglasses. Sure, your wine only cost $12, but it'll taste a lot more expensive in these.
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher, and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" —Katie B
Get a set of four from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a set of two).
10. A rustic gallery wall set — it's like 8% the price of this fancy-schmacy gallery wall set and includes 10 frames in assorted sizes, so you can build your dream wall and rake in all the compliments without busting your budget!
Promising review: "These are great frames that take the legwork out of finding a coordinating set. Great neutral colors, perfect for many decor styles. They came very carefully packaged, and included a template to help hang them. The frames are also perfect width to use Command strips to hang, if you want to. I loved them so much, I bought more!" —M. Zierke
Get it from Amazon for $72+ (available in nine styles).