You Definitely Deserve To Own These 36 Self-Care Products From Black-Owned Brands

Ruby Love offers a lot of options, including briefs, bikinis, hipster, and high-waist underwear in sizes S–XXL and plus sizes 3X–8X for seamless styles. I have yet to get a pair of Ruby Love (it's on my list!), but I am a firm believer in period panties, whether you wear them alone or choose to wear them as a backup for leaks with your favorite disk or menstrual cup. Ruby Love also designed a convenient reusable double-sided pad that can be placed in any of their apparel as extra protection.

Promising review: "You have a loyal customer here with me, already placed a new order. The leakproof stuff in your products worked for me all day, one day at work. I got caught up doing overtime and worked from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at night last weekend and wore the underwear all day. At about 3 p.m. with nothing and then I added the double-sided pad in for the rest of the night. By 8 p.m., I still had no leaks. I am super happy. I was at first a little dismayed when I first received the package because it appeared to be different than what I am used to, but after being completely comfortable and no stains all day I have come to realize why it is made this way. It works!!!!!! For the most important purpose I needed it for: protection against stains, and that was definitely fulfilled with these underwear. I did not feel a thing and they were super comfy. This will be under the Christmas tree for every young lady I know in my family with a period. Great job. Keep up the good job with helping those who work long hours and have menstrual cycles such as myself." —Tanya

Get a pair from Ruby Love for $17.99+.

Ruby Love, formerly known as Panty Prop, is a Black- and woman-owned company that specializes in creating "period-proof" underwear, sleepwear and swimwear for anyone who menstruates or experiences leaks.