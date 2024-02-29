You Definitely Deserve To Own These 36 Self-Care Products From Black-Owned Brands

1. A candle boasting a blend of rainwater, lavender, vanilla bean, and bourbon notes to fill your home with the most wonderful aroma for when you pull your bootstraps up after a good ol' sob session. Pretty sure we all need this in our candle collection.
Get it from Cavo for $24 (available in two jar styles).
Cavo is a California-based Black- and woman-owned business selling non-toxic soy candles. Going above and beyond, they even have curated playlists inspired by the scents of the candles, so you can truly enjoy nothing but good vibes in your space.
2. A kaleidoscopic tarot deck, so you can start your day off by pulling cards that exude positive vibes thanks to vibrant colors and contemporary images inspired by Blackness and pop culture.
Promising review: “Amazing quality and beautiful art. The photos don’t do this deck justice. So much better in person! I’m very satisfied.” —Cocoa
Get it from Kaleidadope on Etsy for $60.
Kaleidadope is a small biz based in DC creating unique and vibrant tarot decks, art prints, and greeting cards.
3. A Bread Beauty Hair Mask created for anyone with thick and curly tresses that need a little more TLC than others (but anyone with dry hair woes can use it)! This deep conditioning mask boasts a lightweight, silicone-free formula with nourishing ingredients like Australian Kakadu plum and starflower oil to help reduce breakage and detangling time while delivering strengthened hair follicles and soft-to-touch texture.
This product is cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and color-safe.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd loves this — here's what she has to say: "I recently started using Bread products and I really love how lightweight and easy they are to use. Since I have mixed textured hair that's been frequently dyed, it tends to get very dry. After using this deep conditioner my hair felt so much better and softer. In addition to that, the smell is A-MA-ZING. Definitely one of my new favorite washday products."
Promising review: "This is one of the best deep conditioners I have ever used. My hair is very curly and prone to be dry. I left it in for a couple of hours and my curls have not looked this good in years. I’ve used Bread before and the results are always the same!!! ♥️" —Rosebud827
Get it from Sephora for $28.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that specializes in creating premium haircare for curly and thick hair (3a–4c).
4. Orrrrr a deep-conditioning hair mask by Briogeo that works on all hair types to help strengthen and repair hair that's been damaged from heat, excessive styling, or chemicals (and also prevent future breakage!).
The model in the before and after used this hair mask as well as other products in the Don't Despair, Repair! line, including the Super Moisture Shampoo, the Deep Conditioning Mask, the Strengthening Treatment Oil, and the leave-in spray.
Promising review: "MY HAIR HAS NEVER BEEN SOFTER! Seriously, this stuff is magic. My hair was so soft using this product and never felt greasy like a lot of other products will make my hair feel. I have straight, fine hair, and it was awesome!" —mhopp
Get it from Briogeo for $39+ (available in three sizes) or from Amazon for $15+ (available in four sizes).
Briogeo is a Black woman-owned small business creating cruelty-free and mostly-vegan hair products.
5. A Luv Scrub — an exfoliating bath cloth inspired from West African grooming routines. It boasts a long and stretchy nylon material for you to exfoliate all over, basically turning your shower into a spa service that'll leave you with ridiculously soft skin. Your regular washcloth or loofah? Get rid.
BTW — this cloth is long enough for you to scrub your back, so go on and get rid of all that dead skin!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this exfoliator. I got it to remove my self-tan in the spots that never seem to go away (my ankles), and it did amazingly. It removed all of the old tan and buffed away all of the dry skin so it was perfectly prepared for my next application of self-tan. Not to mention, adding soap to it makes the soap lather so well. My husband is now addicted to it as well! I love that it dries completely and cannot be a source of mold when left in the shower caddy like exfoliators I have used before. I love it! Definitely 10/10!!" —kcaudill
Get it from Luv Scrub for $18 (available in seven colors) or Ulta for $18 (available in five colors).
Luv Scrub is a Black woman-owned small business creating exfoliating cloths inspired by West African grooming techniques.
6. A durable twist comb which effortlessly twists hair during styling without absorbing any product or moisture — like the natural oils in your hair. Plus, this styling tool is washable, meaning you can reuse it over and over again!
Promising review: "This comb is amazing! I bought it for my son who has really thick hair. The sponges weren’t able to give his hair that natural twist look that he wanted so when I came across this comb I thought I’d try it out and it worked better and faster than I thought. Even with his dry, thick hair, the comb didn’t break or bend. Best part is he can clean it out after use and take it with him for on-the-go touch-ups. I’m very happy with this purchase and highly recommend it. Thank you twist it up!" —cbcb
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in six colors).
After rubbing a tennis racket across his hair and realizing he'd created the twisted style he'd always wanted, Noel Durity got to work creating Twist It Up and its signature styling tool. The company appeared in season 10 of Shark Tank and every purchase helps support homeless youth.
7. A jar of unfiltered creamed wildflower honey if you want to elevate your daily cup of tea. This stuff boasts a delectable taste *and* texture, so it's easier to use than regular honey but just as delicious... maybe even better.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Marquaysa Battle tried this, and here's her review: "First things first, peeps: The Zach & Zoë brand sent me their creamed honey after I expressed I wanted to try it. Now, my thoughts: CREAMED HONEY IS QUITE THE REVELATION! I had no idea it even existed, which is what piqued my curiosity. Lotsa reviews said that it's great for putting in tea and coffee. The verdict after trying it? It tastes GREAT and upgrading my favorite hot beverages with this honey was just the start. I super dig the convenience of the creamed texture and have high key been looking for excuses to use creamed honey on everything. My heart and taste buds now hold a special appreciation for how the creamed honey spreads like butter on biscuits for breakfast. I don't have to worry about honey dripping all everywhere when I try to spoon it out. Last thing: The creamed honey tasted so great that it prompted me to explore another flavor Zach & Zoë offers, the Wildflower Honey with Raspberry. It tastes really good too (especially in tea) but that creamed honey just has sooo many other uses that I'm prob going to have it on repeat for a long while."
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
Zach & Zoë is a Black- and family-owned small business. They allow their bees to pollinate and visit a variety of wildflowers growing naturally on their farm in New Jersey, so they can produce honey just the way they would centuries ago.
8. The *very* popular shorty robe by Savage X Fenty that'll take your lounging to the next level when you're wrapped in this comfortable cotton-blend hooded essential. Seriously, it feels like a sweatshirt!
I have TWO of these robes, and definitely plan on buying another one! It feels like wearing a towel and a sweatshirt? It's super comfortable and the hood makes it perfect for wearing around the house when it's chilly and you want an extra layer without bundling up or dragging around a blanket.
Promising reviews: "Literally the best robe ever! So soft and comfortable. You should order one if you haven't already!!" —Joy
"This is perfect for around the house lounging. It's more lightweight than it looks. Kinda like a regular zip up hoodie just minus the zipper. I even wore it to the market. I absolutely recommend this to anyone that loves cute and comfy lounge wear! It's SAVAGE!" —Kassie
Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in XS–3X and three colors).
Savage X Fenty, founded by iconic artist and beauty mogul Rihanna, is a lingerie brand renowned for its inclusive sizing and styles that cater to ALL bodies. It now also includes an assortment of loungewear and athleisure styles alongside its lingerie.
9. A luxe travel mug just perfect for any "Boss Babe" who needs their morning cup of java or tea before they're ready to conquer the day (again).
Get it from Effie's Paper on Etsy for $25.
Effie's Paper is a Black woman-owned small business that creates inspiring stationery and drinkware.
10. A scalp and hair clarifying rinse to help you maintain an itch-free scalp. It contains apple cider vinegar, which helps remove product buildup *and* repair damage to follicles without stripping your hair of natural oils. Plus, it also has hydrating shea butter and castor oil for keeping your hair looking salon-fresh, even after a wash day at home!
Promising review: "I have braids in. It's going on three months and this product got rid of ALL my buildup — one wash!!! I also have scalp issues with flaking and itchiness because of the braiding hair. This product got rid of flakes, itchiness, and buildup. Not to mention, the bottle is big and AFFORDABLE. Y'all, this is a WIN! I faced many struggles with other shampoos and my flaky scalp condition. WHEN I TELL YOU this scalp has been clean for a week now...usually the flakes come back after a week but they haven't. I want the whole darn hair care line. FYI, Black-owned by a dermatologist!! Get on it. Her Instagram is @girlandhair and her TikTok is also @girlandhair. Check her out." —Nysha
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
Girl + Hair is a Black woman-owned small business founded by a dermatologist that specializes in products designed to help maintain natural hair.
11. A pair of period underwear, making Aunt Flo's visit a lot more comfy and less messy with a dri-tech mush gusset able to absorb up to three tampons' worth of liquid and help keep you protected from leaks and stains.
Ruby Love offers a lot of options, including briefs, bikinis, hipster, and high-waist underwear in sizes S–XXL and plus sizes 3X–8X for seamless styles. I have yet to get a pair of Ruby Love (it's on my list!), but I am a firm believer in period panties, whether you wear them alone or choose to wear them as a backup for leaks with your favorite disk or menstrual cup. Ruby Love also designed a convenient reusable double-sided pad that can be placed in any of their apparel as extra protection.
Promising review: "You have a loyal customer here with me, already placed a new order. The leakproof stuff in your products worked for me all day, one day at work. I got caught up doing overtime and worked from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at night last weekend and wore the underwear all day. At about 3 p.m. with nothing and then I added the double-sided pad in for the rest of the night. By 8 p.m., I still had no leaks. I am super happy. I was at first a little dismayed when I first received the package because it appeared to be different than what I am used to, but after being completely comfortable and no stains all day I have come to realize why it is made this way. It works!!!!!! For the most important purpose I needed it for: protection against stains, and that was definitely fulfilled with these underwear. I did not feel a thing and they were super comfy. This will be under the Christmas tree for every young lady I know in my family with a period. Great job. Keep up the good job with helping those who work long hours and have menstrual cycles such as myself." —Tanya
Get a pair from Ruby Love for $17.99+.
Ruby Love, formerly known as Panty Prop, is a Black- and woman-owned company that specializes in creating "period-proof" underwear, sleepwear and swimwear for anyone who menstruates or experiences leaks.